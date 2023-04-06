Deuces 4632 S. Maryland Pkwy Suite 17-18
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 pm - 8:00 am
|Monday
|7:00 pm - 8:00 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 pm - 8:00 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 pm - 8:00 am
|Thursday
|7:00 pm - 8:00 am
|Friday
|7:00 pm - 8:00 am
|Saturday
|7:00 pm - 8:00 am
Restaurant info
A southern hospitality restaurant with a friendly atmosphere and crowd pleasing southern cuisine enhanced with a modern twist.
Location
4632 S. Maryland Pkwy Suite 17-18, Las Vegas, NV 89119
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Hello Misfits - 4550 South Maryland Parkway STE 9
No Reviews
4550 South Maryland Parkway STE 9 Las Vegas, NV 89119
View restaurant
Back to the 80s Cafe & More - 4755 S. Maryland Pkwy
No Reviews
4755 S. Maryland Pkwy Las Vegas, NV 89119
View restaurant
Pancho's Vegan Tacos - Tropicana
No Reviews
1775 E Tropicana Avenue Las Vegas, NV 89119
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Las Vegas
Volcano Grille, Japanese Protein House
4.5 • 5,415
7150 S. Durango Drive Las Vegas, NV 89113
View restaurant
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - Blue Diamond
4.8 • 3,958
5020 Blue Diamond Rd Las Vegas, NV 89139
View restaurant