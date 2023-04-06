Restaurant header imageView gallery

Deuces 4632 S. Maryland Pkwy Suite 17-18

review star

No reviews yet

Las Vegas, NV 89119

Las Vegas, NV 89119

Munch

Items

Boneless Wings & Fries

$14.00

Buffalo Cauliflower

$12.00

Shrimp & Fries

$12.00

Salmon Cakes (2)

$15.00

Salmon Bites

$15.00

Blue House Salad

$10.00

Walking Taco

$12.00

Sauces

Dinner

Entrees

Blackened Salmon

$22.00

Honey Lemon Pepper Grilled Shrimp

$22.00

Tuscan Salmon Pasta

$22.00

Fried Jerk BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$22.00

Beer battered chicken breast dipped in BBQ sauce topped with dill slaw and served with parmesan truffle fries

Blue House Salad

$22.00Out of stock

Bacon Cheddar Jalapeno Burger

$22.00

Plus One

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$6.00

Creamy Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Bacon Truffle Mac n Cheese

$8.00

Smoked Gouda Risotto

$8.00

Salmon

$12.00

Brunch

Items

Banana Foster French Toast

$16.00

Fried Salmon Cakes & Grits

$16.00

Shrimp & Grits

$16.00

Hot Honey Chicken & Waffles

$16.00

Breakfast Sandwich (B.E.L.T)

$16.00

Biscuits & Gravy

$16.00

Side Items

Loaded Hasbrowns

$6.00

Creamy Cheesy Smoked Gouda Grits

$6.00

Thick Cut Bacon

$6.00

Salmon Cake (1)

$6.00

Shrimp (3)

$6.00

Scrambled Eggs

$6.00

N/A Beverages

Non Alcoholic Beverages

Sprite

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

FIJI

$6.00

Perrier

$7.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 pm - 8:00 am
Monday7:00 pm - 8:00 am
Tuesday7:00 pm - 8:00 am
Wednesday7:00 pm - 8:00 am
Thursday7:00 pm - 8:00 am
Friday7:00 pm - 8:00 am
Saturday7:00 pm - 8:00 am
Restaurant info

A southern hospitality restaurant with a friendly atmosphere and crowd pleasing southern cuisine enhanced with a modern twist.

Website

Location

4632 S. Maryland Pkwy Suite 17-18, Las Vegas, NV 89119

Directions

