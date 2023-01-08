Device Brewing The Brewery & Taproom - 8166 14th Avenue, Suite A

16oz/4----Anticipation

$17.00

Hoppy Winter Ale / 6.8% ABV / IBU: 68 Aromas: Complexity in the "simple" grassy citrus and pine flavor categories. Floral notes accentuate nuance in the darker caramel malt. Hops: Cascade and Centennial Notes: Hand brewed with the help of Device's inaugural 2022 Mug Club VIPs. Time to celebrate! A forwardly hoppy ale with a purposeful darker malty color and sweetness. Big grassy and piney flavors come from the Cascade and Centennial dry hop and complement the maltier semi-sweet caramel backbone. Delicate floral notes provide a nice complexity of flavor and play well with this medium weight 6.8% ABV beer.