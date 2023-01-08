  • Home
Device Brewing The Brewery & Taproom - 8166 14th Avenue, Suite A

No reviews yet

8166 14th Avenue, Suite A

Sacramento, CA 95826

Order Again

Light/Lager

16oz/4----Ofrenda

16oz/4----Ofrenda

$17.00

Lager - Mexican / 5.6% ABV / IBU: 15 Aromas: Corn tortilla chips, malty, slight spice, citrus Notes: Flaked maize/corn is 30% of the grist to bring complementing flavors to the remaining traditional pale German malt. Originally brewed in collaboration with Odell Brewing Co. (Colorado) for Sac Beer Week 2019.

16oz/4----Okotberfest

16oz/4----Okotberfest

$15.00

German-style Märzen Lager / 5.5% ABV / IBU: 16 Aromas: Sweet cracker, slight biscuit/nut Flavors: Toasted grain, slight sweetness Notes: A Märzen is an Octoberfest. Märzen is a lager that originated in Bavaria. It has a medium to full body and may vary in color from pale through amber to dark brown.

16oz/4----Rice Crispy Boi

16oz/4----Rice Crispy Boi

$15.00

American Rice Lager / 4.2% ABV / IBU: 5 Aromas: Rice, malty, light citrus Flavor: Dry delicate maltiness with distinct flaked rice character, slight citrus Notes: Flaked rice is 30% of the grist to bring complementing flavors to the remaining foundation of traditional pale German pilsner malt

16oz/4----Wild Huckleberry Lemonade Hard Seltzer

16oz/4----Wild Huckleberry Lemonade Hard Seltzer

$15.00

HARD SELTZER / 5% ABV / Sacramento, CA

16oz/4----Wild Raspberry Hard Seltzer

16oz/4----Wild Raspberry Hard Seltzer

$15.00

HARD SELTZER / 5% ABV / Sacramento, CA

West Coast

16oz/4----Anticipation

16oz/4----Anticipation

$17.00

Hoppy Winter Ale / 6.8% ABV / IBU: 68 Aromas: Complexity in the "simple" grassy citrus and pine flavor categories. Floral notes accentuate nuance in the darker caramel malt. Hops: Cascade and Centennial Notes: Hand brewed with the help of Device's inaugural 2022 Mug Club VIPs. Time to celebrate! A forwardly hoppy ale with a purposeful darker malty color and sweetness. Big grassy and piney flavors come from the Cascade and Centennial dry hop and complement the maltier semi-sweet caramel backbone. Delicate floral notes provide a nice complexity of flavor and play well with this medium weight 6.8% ABV beer.

16oz/4----bigtruck

16oz/4----bigtruck

$17.00

IPA - American / 7.0% ABV / IBU: 45 Aromas: Complex floral-forward hoppiness with a counter-balance of traditional citrus (orange blossom, tangerine) Hops: Amarillo and Simcoe Notes: Rich mix of citrus and apricot fruits with a nice resinous touch. Collaboration with Big Truck hat company from Truckee, CA and percentage of the profits from all beer and hat sales to the High Fives Foundation and Send It Foundation.

16oz/4----Hop Revolt

16oz/4----Hop Revolt

$19.00

IPA - Imperial / 8% ABV / IBU: 65 Aromas: Pine, citrus Hops: Simcoe Notes: Bold sticky citrus hop character reminds you that this is a big IPA with a clean aftertaste showing how palatable it drinks for a high ABV and heavily dry-hopped ale.

16oz/4----Made in Sac

16oz/4----Made in Sac

$17.00

IPA - American / 6.2% ABV / IBU: 30 Aromas: Mandarin, oranges, apricot, hints of berry Hops: Simcoe, Amarillo, and Citra Notes: Enormous hop character with a wide spectrum of hop flavors. Heavy citrus (sweet orange, pomelo, grapefruit) and complementing earthy tropical (fleshy pineapple and guava), delicious ripe stone fruit (apricot, white peach, nectarine)

16oz/4----Sacsumo

16oz/4----Sacsumo

$17.00

Mandarin IPA / 6.3% ABV / IBU: 28 Aromas: Bright mandarin flesh/juice citrus up front that develops into more complex hoppy notes of melon with lingering bolder fruit in the aftertaste. Notes: Complex citrus cocktail with a brighter kiss of refreshing dank pineapple flesh. Hoppy foundation allows the juicy Satsuma Mandarin to shine.

Hazy

16oz/4----Curious Haze

16oz/4----Curious Haze

$17.00

Hazy IPA / ABV: 7% / IBU: 40 Aromas: Tropical, citrus, mango Hops: Citra and Mosaic Notes: Big sweet juicy orange/OJ pop with fleshy green mango and tropical notes, quite light on bitterness and full of hop expression

16oz/4----What The Haze?!

16oz/4----What The Haze?!

$17.00

IPA - New England / 6.5% ABV / IBU: 30 Aromas: citrus Hops: Simcoe, Cascade

Dark

16oz/4----Hop Creeper

16oz/4----Hop Creeper

$17.00

IPA - Black / 7.1% ABV / IBU: 62 Aromas: Aromatic chocolate-covered orange peel made from slightly overripe fruit, Pleasant stone fruit characteristics (big peach pit) with hints of dried dark fruit. Hops: Crystal and Centennial Notes: A more full bodied ale with a complementing clean-cutting dryness that allows great drinkability (especially during the fall season)

Light/Lager

12oz/6----Pincushion

12oz/6----Pincushion

$14.00

Pilsner - German / 5.3% ABV / IBU: 28 Aromas: Light pilsner malt Hops: Hallertau Mittelfruh Notes: Present floral sweetness, and delicate spice notes with a classic German yeast showcase.

12oz/6----Kid Casual

12oz/6----Kid Casual

$14.00

Blonde Ale / 4.7% ABV / IBU: 15 Aromas: Clean ale with a lightly sweet malt character Hops: German Magnum Notes: 2016 California state fair bronze medal winner. Soft biscuity malt sweetness, moderately low hop character with low bitterness

West Coast

12oz/6----Integral

12oz/6----Integral

$14.00

IPA - American / 7% ABV / IBU: 50 Aromas: Citrus, tropical fruit Hops: Mosaic and Simcoe Notes: 2019 NorCal brew competition gold medal winner. Bold mix of overripe citrus and melon fruits with a resinous touch

Light/Lager

12oz----Kid Casual Can To-Go

12oz----Kid Casual Can To-Go

$4.50

Blonde Ale / 4.7% ABV / IBU: 15 Aromas: Clean ale with a lightly sweet malt character Hops: German Magnum Notes: 2016 California state fair bronze medal winner. Soft biscuity malt sweetness, moderately low hop character with low bitterness

12oz----Pincushion Can To-Go

12oz----Pincushion Can To-Go

$4.00

Pilsner - German / 5.3% ABV / IBU: 28 Aromas: Light pilsner malt Hops: Hallertau Mittelfruh Notes: Present floral sweetness, and delicate spice notes with a classic German yeast showcase.

16oz----Ofrenda Can To-Go

16oz----Ofrenda Can To-Go

$4.50

Lager - Mexican / 5.6% ABV / IBU: 15 Aromas: Corn tortilla chips, malty, slight spice, citrus Notes: Flaked maize/corn is 30% of the grist to bring complementing flavors to the remaining traditional pale German malt. Originally brewed in collaboration with Odell Brewing Co. (Colorado) for Sac Beer Week 2019.

16oz----Oktoberfest Can To-Go

16oz----Oktoberfest Can To-Go

$4.50

German-style Märzen Lager / 5.5% ABV / IBU: 16 Aromas: Sweet cracker, slight biscuit/nut Flavors: Toasted grain, slight sweetness Notes: A Märzen is an Octoberfest. Märzen is a lager that originated in Bavaria. It has a medium to full body and may vary in color from pale through amber to dark brown.

16oz----Rice Crispy Boi Can To-Go

16oz----Rice Crispy Boi Can To-Go

$4.00

American Rice Lager / 4.2% ABV / IBU: 5 Aromas: Rice, malty, light citrus Flavor: Dry delicate maltiness with distinct flaked rice character, slight citrus Notes: Flaked rice is 30% of the grist to bring complementing flavors to the remaining foundation of traditional pale German pilsner malt

16oz----Wild Huckleberry Lemonade Hard Seltzer Can To-Go

16oz----Wild Huckleberry Lemonade Hard Seltzer Can To-Go

$4.50

HARD SELTZER / 5% ABV / Sacramento, CA

16oz----Wild Raspberry Hard Seltzer Can To-Go

16oz----Wild Raspberry Hard Seltzer Can To-Go

$4.50

HARD SELTZER / 5% ABV / Sacramento, CA

West Coast

12oz----Integral Can To-Go

12oz----Integral Can To-Go

$4.50

IPA - American / 7% ABV / IBU: 50 Aromas: Citrus, tropical fruit Hops: Mosaic and Simcoe Notes: 2019 NorCal brew competition gold medal winner. Bold mix of overripe citrus and melon fruits with a resinous touch

16oz----Anticipation Can To-Go

16oz----Anticipation Can To-Go

$4.50

Hoppy Winter Ale / 6.8% ABV / IBU: 68 Aromas: Complexity in the "simple" grassy citrus and pine flavor categories. Floral notes accentuate nuance in the darker caramel malt. Hops: Cascade and Centennial Notes: Hand brewed with the help of Device's inaugural 2022 Mug Club VIPs. Time to celebrate! A forwardly hoppy ale with a purposeful darker malty color and sweetness. Big grassy and piney flavors come from the Cascade and Centennial dry hop and complement the maltier semi-sweet caramel backbone. Delicate floral notes provide a nice complexity of flavor and play well with this medium weight 6.8% ABV beer.

16oz----bigtruck Can To-Go

16oz----bigtruck Can To-Go

$4.50

IPA - American / 7.0% ABV / IBU: 45 Aromas: Complex floral-forward hoppiness with a counter-balance of traditional citrus (orange blossom, tangerine) Hops: Amarillo and Simcoe Notes: Rich mix of citrus and apricot fruits with a nice resinous touch. Collaboration with Big Truck hat company from Truckee, CA and percentage of the profits from all beer and hat sales to the High Fives Foundation and Send It Foundation.

16oz----Hop Revolt Can To-Go

16oz----Hop Revolt Can To-Go

$5.00

IPA - Imperial / 8% ABV / IBU: 65 Aromas: Pine, citrus Hops: Simcoe Notes: Bold sticky citrus hop character reminds you that this is a big IPA with a clean aftertaste showing how palatable it drinks for a high ABV and heavily dry-hopped ale.

16oz----Made in Sac Can To-Go

16oz----Made in Sac Can To-Go

$4.50

IPA - American / 6.2% ABV / IBU: 30 Aromas: Mandarin, oranges, apricot, hints of berry Hops: Simcoe, Amarillo, and Citra Notes: Enormous hop character with a wide spectrum of hop flavors. Heavy citrus (sweet orange, pomelo, grapefruit) and complementing earthy tropical (fleshy pineapple and guava), delicious ripe stone fruit (apricot, white peach, nectarine)

16oz----Sacsumo Can To-Go

16oz----Sacsumo Can To-Go

$4.50

Mandarin IPA / 6.3% ABV / IBU: 28 Aromas: Bright mandarin flesh/juice citrus up front that develops into more complex hoppy notes of melon with lingering bolder fruit in the aftertaste. Notes: Complex citrus cocktail with a brighter kiss of refreshing dank pineapple flesh. Hoppy foundation allows the juicy Satsuma Mandarin to shine.

Hazy

16oz----Cloud Nine

16oz----Cloud Nine

$4.50

Double Dry Hopped Unfiltered IPA / 6.7% ABV / IBU: 55 Aromas: Bold earthy tropical fruit with a fragrant, pleasant fruit skin, Whole-fruit citrus and with a pleasant complementary resinous character Hops: Nelson Sauvin™, Citra®, and Centennial Notes: Rich tropical pineapple and stonefruit with a pleasant sweet citrus. Persistent complementary bitterness.

16oz----Curious Haze Can To-Go

16oz----Curious Haze Can To-Go

$4.50

Hazy IPA / ABV: 7% / IBU: 40 Aromas: Tropical, citrus, mango Hops: Citra and Mosaic Notes: Big sweet juicy orange/OJ pop with fleshy green mango and tropical notes, quite light on bitterness and full of hop expression

16oz----What The Haze?! Can To-Go

16oz----What The Haze?! Can To-Go

$4.50

IPA - New England / 6.5% ABV / IBU: 30 Aromas: citrus Hops: Simcoe, Cascade

Dark

16oz----Hop Creeper

16oz----Hop Creeper

$4.50

IPA - Black / 7.1% ABV / IBU: 62 Aromas: Aromatic chocolate-covered orange peel made from slightly overripe fruit, Pleasant stone fruit characteristics (big peach pit) with hints of dried dark fruit. Hops: Crystal and Centennial Notes: A more full bodied ale with a complementing clean-cutting dryness that allows great drinkability (especially during the fall season)

Light/Lager

64oz----Kid Casual Growler

64oz----Kid Casual Growler

$20.00

Blonde Ale / 4.7% ABV / IBU: 15 Aromas: Clean ale with a lightly sweet malt character Hops: German Magnum Notes: 2016 California state fair bronze medal winner. Soft biscuity malt sweetness, moderately low hop character with low bitterness

64oz----Ofrenda Growler

64oz----Ofrenda Growler

$20.00

Lager - Mexican / 5.6% ABV / IBU: 15 Aromas: Corn tortilla chips, malty, slight spice, citrus Notes: Flaked maize/corn is 30% of the grist to bring complementing flavors to the remaining traditional pale German malt. Originally brewed in collaboration with Odell Brewing Co. (Colorado) for Sac Beer Week 2019.

West Coast

64oz----Anticipation Growler

64oz----Anticipation Growler

$21.00

Hoppy Winter Ale / 6.8% ABV / IBU: 68 Aromas: Complexity in the "simple" grassy citrus and pine flavor categories. Floral notes accentuate nuance in the darker caramel malt. Hops: Cascade and Centennial Notes: Hand brewed with the help of Device's inaugural 2022 Mug Club VIPs. Time to celebrate! A forwardly hoppy ale with a purposeful darker malty color and sweetness. Big grassy and piney flavors come from the Cascade and Centennial dry hop and complement the maltier semi-sweet caramel backbone. Delicate floral notes provide a nice complexity of flavor and play well with this medium weight 6.8% ABV beer.

64oz----bigtruck Growler

64oz----bigtruck Growler

$21.00

IPA - American / 7.0% ABV / IBU: 45 Aromas: Complex floral-forward hoppiness with a counter-balance of traditional citrus (orange blossom, tangerine) Hops: Amarillo and Simcoe Notes: Rich mix of citrus and apricot fruits with a nice resinous touch. Collaboration with Big Truck hat company from Truckee, CA and percentage of the profits from all beer and hat sales to the High Fives Foundation and Send It Foundation.

64oz----Integral Growler

64oz----Integral Growler

$21.00

IPA - American / 7% ABV / IBU: 50 Aromas: Citrus, tropical fruit Hops: Mosaic and Simcoe Notes: 2019 NorCal brew competition gold medal winner. Bold mix of overripe citrus and melon fruits with a resinous touch

64oz----Sacsumo Growler

64oz----Sacsumo Growler

$21.00

Mandarin IPA / 6.3% ABV / IBU: 28 Aromas: Bright mandarin flesh/juice citrus up front that develops into more complex hoppy notes of melon with lingering bolder fruit in the aftertaste. Notes: Complex citrus cocktail with a brighter kiss of refreshing dank pineapple flesh. Hoppy foundation allows the juicy Satsuma Mandarin to shine.

Hazy

64oz----Curious Haze Growler

64oz----Curious Haze Growler

$21.00

Hazy IPA / ABV: 7% / IBU: 40 Aromas: Tropical, citrus, mango Hops: Citra and Mosaic Notes: Big sweet juicy orange/OJ pop with fleshy green mango and tropical notes, quite light on bitterness and full of hop expression

64oz----What The Haze Growler

64oz----What The Haze Growler

$21.00

Hazy IPA / 6.5% ABV / IBU: 30 Aromas: Big orange juice, lemon zest, slight ruby grapefruit, complementing touch of fresh cut grass Hops: Simcoe and Sultana Notes: Citrus heavy ale with complementing grassiness, moderate light bitterness

Dark

64oz----Brits in Moscow Growler

64oz----Brits in Moscow Growler

$24.00

Russian Imperial Stout / 9.5% ABV / IBU: 60 Aromas: Coffee, dark chocolate, caramel Notes: 2016 California state fair bronze medal winner. Brewed with 10 different grains for a very complex, yet delightful malt flavor

Tap Room Food

Kettle Chips

$2.00

Gringo Chips

$4.00

Original Salsa

$6.00

Habanero Salsa

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
