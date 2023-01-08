- Home
Device Brewing The Brewery & Taproom - 8166 14th Avenue, Suite A
No reviews yet
8166 14th Avenue, Suite A
Sacramento, CA 95826
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Light/Lager
16oz/4----Ofrenda
Lager - Mexican / 5.6% ABV / IBU: 15 Aromas: Corn tortilla chips, malty, slight spice, citrus Notes: Flaked maize/corn is 30% of the grist to bring complementing flavors to the remaining traditional pale German malt. Originally brewed in collaboration with Odell Brewing Co. (Colorado) for Sac Beer Week 2019.
16oz/4----Okotberfest
German-style Märzen Lager / 5.5% ABV / IBU: 16 Aromas: Sweet cracker, slight biscuit/nut Flavors: Toasted grain, slight sweetness Notes: A Märzen is an Octoberfest. Märzen is a lager that originated in Bavaria. It has a medium to full body and may vary in color from pale through amber to dark brown.
16oz/4----Rice Crispy Boi
American Rice Lager / 4.2% ABV / IBU: 5 Aromas: Rice, malty, light citrus Flavor: Dry delicate maltiness with distinct flaked rice character, slight citrus Notes: Flaked rice is 30% of the grist to bring complementing flavors to the remaining foundation of traditional pale German pilsner malt
16oz/4----Wild Huckleberry Lemonade Hard Seltzer
HARD SELTZER / 5% ABV / Sacramento, CA
16oz/4----Wild Raspberry Hard Seltzer
HARD SELTZER / 5% ABV / Sacramento, CA
West Coast
16oz/4----Anticipation
Hoppy Winter Ale / 6.8% ABV / IBU: 68 Aromas: Complexity in the "simple" grassy citrus and pine flavor categories. Floral notes accentuate nuance in the darker caramel malt. Hops: Cascade and Centennial Notes: Hand brewed with the help of Device's inaugural 2022 Mug Club VIPs. Time to celebrate! A forwardly hoppy ale with a purposeful darker malty color and sweetness. Big grassy and piney flavors come from the Cascade and Centennial dry hop and complement the maltier semi-sweet caramel backbone. Delicate floral notes provide a nice complexity of flavor and play well with this medium weight 6.8% ABV beer.
16oz/4----bigtruck
IPA - American / 7.0% ABV / IBU: 45 Aromas: Complex floral-forward hoppiness with a counter-balance of traditional citrus (orange blossom, tangerine) Hops: Amarillo and Simcoe Notes: Rich mix of citrus and apricot fruits with a nice resinous touch. Collaboration with Big Truck hat company from Truckee, CA and percentage of the profits from all beer and hat sales to the High Fives Foundation and Send It Foundation.
16oz/4----Hop Revolt
IPA - Imperial / 8% ABV / IBU: 65 Aromas: Pine, citrus Hops: Simcoe Notes: Bold sticky citrus hop character reminds you that this is a big IPA with a clean aftertaste showing how palatable it drinks for a high ABV and heavily dry-hopped ale.
16oz/4----Made in Sac
IPA - American / 6.2% ABV / IBU: 30 Aromas: Mandarin, oranges, apricot, hints of berry Hops: Simcoe, Amarillo, and Citra Notes: Enormous hop character with a wide spectrum of hop flavors. Heavy citrus (sweet orange, pomelo, grapefruit) and complementing earthy tropical (fleshy pineapple and guava), delicious ripe stone fruit (apricot, white peach, nectarine)
16oz/4----Sacsumo
Mandarin IPA / 6.3% ABV / IBU: 28 Aromas: Bright mandarin flesh/juice citrus up front that develops into more complex hoppy notes of melon with lingering bolder fruit in the aftertaste. Notes: Complex citrus cocktail with a brighter kiss of refreshing dank pineapple flesh. Hoppy foundation allows the juicy Satsuma Mandarin to shine.
Hazy
16oz/4----Curious Haze
Hazy IPA / ABV: 7% / IBU: 40 Aromas: Tropical, citrus, mango Hops: Citra and Mosaic Notes: Big sweet juicy orange/OJ pop with fleshy green mango and tropical notes, quite light on bitterness and full of hop expression
16oz/4----What The Haze?!
IPA - New England / 6.5% ABV / IBU: 30 Aromas: citrus Hops: Simcoe, Cascade
Dark
16oz/4----Hop Creeper
IPA - Black / 7.1% ABV / IBU: 62 Aromas: Aromatic chocolate-covered orange peel made from slightly overripe fruit, Pleasant stone fruit characteristics (big peach pit) with hints of dried dark fruit. Hops: Crystal and Centennial Notes: A more full bodied ale with a complementing clean-cutting dryness that allows great drinkability (especially during the fall season)
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
8166 14th Avenue, Suite A, Sacramento, CA 95826