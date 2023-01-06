- Home
- /
- Sacramento
- /
- Device Brewing - Ice Blocks Midtown - Ice Blocks - 1610 R Street, Suite 145
Device Brewing - Ice Blocks Midtown Ice Blocks - 1610 R Street, Suite 145
No reviews yet
1610 R Street, Suite 145
Sacramento, CA 95811
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Light/Lager
16oz/4----Ofrenda
Lager - Mexican / 5.6% ABV / IBU: 15 Aromas: Corn tortilla chips, malty, slight spice, citrus Notes: Flaked maize/corn is 30% of the grist to bring complementing flavors to the remaining traditional pale German malt. Originally brewed in collaboration with Odell Brewing Co. (Colorado) for Sac Beer Week 2019.
16oz/4----Rice Crispy Boi
American Rice Lager / 4.2% ABV / IBU: 5 Aromas: Rice, malty, light citrus Flavor: Dry delicate maltiness with distinct flaked rice character, slight citrus Notes: Flaked rice is 30% of the grist to bring complementing flavors to the remaining foundation of traditional pale German pilsner malt
16oz/4----Wild Huckleberry Hard Seltzer
HARD SELTZER / 5% ABV / Sacramento, CA
16oz/4----Wild Raspberry Hard Seltzer
HARD SELTZER / 5% ABV / Sacramento, CA
West Coast
16oz/4----Anticipation
Hoppy Winter Ale / 6.8% ABV / IBU: 68 Aromas: Complexity in the "simple" grassy citrus and pine flavor categories. Floral notes accentuate nuance in the darker caramel malt. Hops: Cascade and Centennial Notes: Hand brewed with the help of Device's inaugural 2022 Mug Club VIPs. Time to celebrate! A forwardly hoppy ale with a purposeful darker malty color and sweetness. Big grassy and piney flavors come from the Cascade and Centennial dry hop and complement the maltier semi-sweet caramel backbone. Delicate floral notes provide a nice complexity of flavor and play well with this medium weight 6.8% ABV beer.
16oz/4----bigtruck
IPA - American / 7.0% ABV / IBU: 45 Aromas: Complex floral-forward hoppiness with a counter-balance of traditional citrus (orange blossom, tangerine) Hops: Amarillo and Simcoe Notes: Rich mix of citrus and apricot fruits with a nice resinous touch. Collaboration with Big Truck hat company from Truckee, CA and percentage of the profits from all beer and hat sales to the High Fives Foundation and Send It Foundation.
16oz/4----Hop Revolt
IPA - Imperial / 8% ABV / IBU: 65 Aromas: Pine, citrus Hops: Simcoe Notes: Bold sticky citrus hop character reminds you that this is a big IPA with a clean aftertaste showing how palatable it drinks for a high ABV and heavily dry-hopped ale.
16oz/4----Made in Sac
IPA - American / 6.2% ABV / IBU: 30 Aromas: Mandarin, oranges, apricot, hints of berry Hops: Simcoe, Amarillo, and Citra Notes: Enormous hop character with a wide spectrum of hop flavors. Heavy citrus (sweet orange, pomelo, grapefruit) and complementing earthy tropical (fleshy pineapple and guava), delicious ripe stone fruit (apricot, white peach, nectarine)
16oz/4----Sacsumo
Mandarin IPA / 6.3% ABV / IBU: 28 Aromas: Bright mandarin flesh/juice citrus up front that develops into more complex hoppy notes of melon with lingering bolder fruit in the aftertaste. Notes: Complex citrus cocktail with a brighter kiss of refreshing dank pineapple flesh. Hoppy foundation allows the juicy Satsuma Mandarin to shine.
Hazy
Dark
16oz/4----Hop Creeper
IPA - Black / 7.1% ABV / IBU: 62 Aromas: Aromatic chocolate-covered orange peel made from slightly overripe fruit, Pleasant stone fruit characteristics (big peach pit) with hints of dried dark fruit. Hops: Crystal and Centennial Notes: A more full bodied ale with a complementing clean-cutting dryness that allows great drinkability (especially during the fall season)
Light/Lager
12oz/6----Kid Casual
Blonde Ale / 4.7% ABV / IBU: 15 Aromas: Clean ale with a lightly sweet malt character Hops: German Magnum Notes: 2016 California state fair bronze medal winner. Soft biscuity malt sweetness, moderately low hop character with low bitterness
12oz/6----Pincushion
Pilsner - German / 5.3% ABV / IBU: 28 Aromas: Light pilsner malt Hops: Hallertau Mittelfruh Notes: Present floral sweetness, and delicate spice notes with a classic German yeast showcase.
West Coast
Light/Lager
12oz----Kid Casual Can To-Go
Blonde Ale / 4.7% ABV / IBU: 15 Aromas: Clean ale with a lightly sweet malt character Hops: German Magnum Notes: 2016 California state fair bronze medal winner. Soft biscuity malt sweetness, moderately low hop character with low bitterness
12oz----Pincushion Can To-Go
Pilsner - German / 5.3% ABV / IBU: 28 Aromas: Light pilsner malt Hops: Hallertau Mittelfruh Notes: Present floral sweetness, and delicate spice notes with a classic German yeast showcase.
16oz----Ofrenda Can To-Go
Lager - Mexican / 5.6% ABV / IBU: 15 Aromas: Corn tortilla chips, malty, slight spice, citrus Notes: Flaked maize/corn is 30% of the grist to bring complementing flavors to the remaining traditional pale German malt. Originally brewed in collaboration with Odell Brewing Co. (Colorado) for Sac Beer Week 2019.
16oz----Rice Crispy Boi Can To-Go
American Rice Lager / 4.2% ABV / IBU: 5 Aromas: Rice, malty, light citrus Flavor: Dry delicate maltiness with distinct flaked rice character, slight citrus Notes: Flaked rice is 30% of the grist to bring complementing flavors to the remaining foundation of traditional pale German pilsner malt
16oz----Wild Huckleberry Lemonade Hard Seltzer Can To-Go
HARD SELTZER / 5% ABV / Sacramento, CA
West Coast
12oz----Integral Can To-Go
IPA - American / 7% ABV / IBU: 50 Aromas: Citrus, tropical fruit Hops: Mosaic and Simcoe Notes: 2019 NorCal brew competition gold medal winner. Bold mix of overripe citrus and melon fruits with a resinous touch
16oz----Anticipation Can To-Go
Hoppy Winter Ale / 6.8% ABV / IBU: 68 Aromas: Complexity in the "simple" grassy citrus and pine flavor categories. Floral notes accentuate nuance in the darker caramel malt. Hops: Cascade and Centennial Notes: Hand brewed with the help of Device's inaugural 2022 Mug Club VIPs. Time to celebrate! A forwardly hoppy ale with a purposeful darker malty color and sweetness. Big grassy and piney flavors come from the Cascade and Centennial dry hop and complement the maltier semi-sweet caramel backbone. Delicate floral notes provide a nice complexity of flavor and play well with this medium weight 6.8% ABV beer.
16oz----bigtruck Can To-Go
IPA - American / 7.0% ABV / IBU: 45 Aromas: Complex floral-forward hoppiness with a counter-balance of traditional citrus (orange blossom, tangerine) Hops: Amarillo and Simcoe Notes: Rich mix of citrus and apricot fruits with a nice resinous touch. Collaboration with Big Truck hat company from Truckee, CA and percentage of the profits from all beer and hat sales to the High Fives Foundation and Send It Foundation.
16oz----Hop Revolt Can To-Go
IPA - Imperial / 8% ABV / IBU: 65 Aromas: Pine, citrus Hops: Simcoe Notes: Bold sticky citrus hop character reminds you that this is a big IPA with a clean aftertaste showing how palatable it drinks for a high ABV and heavily dry-hopped ale.
16oz----Sacsumo Can To-Go
Mandarin IPA / 6.3% ABV / IBU: 28 Aromas: Bright mandarin flesh/juice citrus up front that develops into more complex hoppy notes of melon with lingering bolder fruit in the aftertaste. Notes: Complex citrus cocktail with a brighter kiss of refreshing dank pineapple flesh. Hoppy foundation allows the juicy Satsuma Mandarin to shine.
Hazy
Dark
16oz----Hop Creeper
IPA - Black / 7.1% ABV / IBU: 62 Aromas: Aromatic chocolate-covered orange peel made from slightly overripe fruit, Pleasant stone fruit characteristics (big peach pit) with hints of dried dark fruit. Hops: Crystal and Centennial Notes: A more full bodied ale with a complementing clean-cutting dryness that allows great drinkability (especially during the fall season)
Light/Lager
64oz----Kid Casual Growler
Blonde Ale / 4.7% ABV / IBU: 15 Aromas: Clean ale with a lightly sweet malt character Hops: German Magnum Notes: 2016 California state fair bronze medal winner. Soft biscuity malt sweetness, moderately low hop character with low bitterness
64oz----Ofrenda Growler
Lager - Mexican / 5.6% ABV / IBU: 15 Aromas: Corn tortilla chips, malty, slight spice, citrus Notes: Flaked maize/corn is 30% of the grist to bring complementing flavors to the remaining traditional pale German malt. Originally brewed in collaboration with Odell Brewing Co. (Colorado) for Sac Beer Week 2019.
64oz----Pincushion Growler
Pilsner - German / 5.3% ABV / IBU: 28 Aromas: Light pilsner malt Hops: Hallertau Mittelfruh Notes: Present floral sweetness, and delicate spice notes with a classic German yeast showcase.
West Coast
64oz----Anticipation Growler
Hoppy Winter Ale / 6.8% ABV / IBU: 68 Aromas: Complexity in the "simple" grassy citrus and pine flavor categories. Floral notes accentuate nuance in the darker caramel malt. Hops: Cascade and Centennial Notes: Hand brewed with the help of Device's inaugural 2022 Mug Club VIPs. Time to celebrate! A forwardly hoppy ale with a purposeful darker malty color and sweetness. Big grassy and piney flavors come from the Cascade and Centennial dry hop and complement the maltier semi-sweet caramel backbone. Delicate floral notes provide a nice complexity of flavor and play well with this medium weight 6.8% ABV beer.
64oz----Hop Revolt Growler
IPA - Imperial / 8% ABV / IBU: 65 Aromas: Pine, citrus Hops: Simcoe Notes: Bold sticky citrus hop character reminds you that this is a big IPA with a clean aftertaste showing how palatable it drinks for a high ABV and heavily dry-hopped ale.
64oz----Integral Growler
IPA - American / 7% ABV / IBU: 50 Aromas: Citrus, tropical fruit Hops: Mosaic and Simcoe Notes: 2019 NorCal brew competition gold medal winner. Bold mix of overripe citrus and melon fruits with a resinous touch
64oz----Made In Sac Growler
IPA - American / 6.2% ABV / IBU: 30 Aromas: Mandarin, oranges, apricot, hints of berry Hops: Simcoe, Amarillo, and Citra Notes: Enormous hop character with a wide spectrum of hop flavors. Heavy citrus (sweet orange, pomelo, grapefruit) and complementing earthy tropical (fleshy pineapple and guava), delicious ripe stone fruit (apricot, white peach, nectarine)
64oz----Sacsumo Growler
Mandarin IPA / 6.3% ABV / IBU: 28 Aromas: Bright mandarin flesh/juice citrus up front that develops into more complex hoppy notes of melon with lingering bolder fruit in the aftertaste. Notes: Complex citrus cocktail with a brighter kiss of refreshing dank pineapple flesh. Hoppy foundation allows the juicy Satsuma Mandarin to shine.
Hazy
Call for Open Hours
PREMIUM, AWARD WINNING BEERS • SACRAMENTO, CA | KID FRIENDLY • DOG FRIENDLY • OUTSIDE FOOD WELCOME
1610 R Street, Suite 145, Sacramento, CA 95811