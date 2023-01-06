Device Brewing - Ice Blocks Midtown Ice Blocks - 1610 R Street, Suite 145

  • Home
12oz/6----Kid Casual
12oz/6----Pincushion

Light/Lager

16oz/4----Ofrenda

16oz/4----Ofrenda

$17.00

Lager - Mexican / 5.6% ABV / IBU: 15 Aromas: Corn tortilla chips, malty, slight spice, citrus Notes: Flaked maize/corn is 30% of the grist to bring complementing flavors to the remaining traditional pale German malt. Originally brewed in collaboration with Odell Brewing Co. (Colorado) for Sac Beer Week 2019.

16oz/4----Rice Crispy Boi

16oz/4----Rice Crispy Boi

$15.00

American Rice Lager / 4.2% ABV / IBU: 5 Aromas: Rice, malty, light citrus Flavor: Dry delicate maltiness with distinct flaked rice character, slight citrus Notes: Flaked rice is 30% of the grist to bring complementing flavors to the remaining foundation of traditional pale German pilsner malt

16oz/4----Wild Huckleberry Hard Seltzer

16oz/4----Wild Huckleberry Hard Seltzer

$15.00

HARD SELTZER / 5% ABV / Sacramento, CA

16oz/4----Wild Raspberry Hard Seltzer

16oz/4----Wild Raspberry Hard Seltzer

$15.00

HARD SELTZER / 5% ABV / Sacramento, CA

West Coast

16oz/4----Anticipation

16oz/4----Anticipation

$17.00

Hoppy Winter Ale / 6.8% ABV / IBU: 68 Aromas: Complexity in the "simple" grassy citrus and pine flavor categories. Floral notes accentuate nuance in the darker caramel malt. Hops: Cascade and Centennial Notes: Hand brewed with the help of Device's inaugural 2022 Mug Club VIPs. Time to celebrate! A forwardly hoppy ale with a purposeful darker malty color and sweetness. Big grassy and piney flavors come from the Cascade and Centennial dry hop and complement the maltier semi-sweet caramel backbone. Delicate floral notes provide a nice complexity of flavor and play well with this medium weight 6.8% ABV beer.

16oz/4----bigtruck

16oz/4----bigtruck

$17.00

IPA - American / 7.0% ABV / IBU: 45 Aromas: Complex floral-forward hoppiness with a counter-balance of traditional citrus (orange blossom, tangerine) Hops: Amarillo and Simcoe Notes: Rich mix of citrus and apricot fruits with a nice resinous touch. Collaboration with Big Truck hat company from Truckee, CA and percentage of the profits from all beer and hat sales to the High Fives Foundation and Send It Foundation.

16oz/4----Hop Revolt

16oz/4----Hop Revolt

$19.00

IPA - Imperial / 8% ABV / IBU: 65 Aromas: Pine, citrus Hops: Simcoe Notes: Bold sticky citrus hop character reminds you that this is a big IPA with a clean aftertaste showing how palatable it drinks for a high ABV and heavily dry-hopped ale.

16oz/4----Made in Sac

16oz/4----Made in Sac

$17.00

IPA - American / 6.2% ABV / IBU: 30 Aromas: Mandarin, oranges, apricot, hints of berry Hops: Simcoe, Amarillo, and Citra Notes: Enormous hop character with a wide spectrum of hop flavors. Heavy citrus (sweet orange, pomelo, grapefruit) and complementing earthy tropical (fleshy pineapple and guava), delicious ripe stone fruit (apricot, white peach, nectarine)

16oz/4----Sacsumo

16oz/4----Sacsumo

$17.00

Mandarin IPA / 6.3% ABV / IBU: 28 Aromas: Bright mandarin flesh/juice citrus up front that develops into more complex hoppy notes of melon with lingering bolder fruit in the aftertaste. Notes: Complex citrus cocktail with a brighter kiss of refreshing dank pineapple flesh. Hoppy foundation allows the juicy Satsuma Mandarin to shine.

Hazy

16oz/4----Curious Haze

16oz/4----Curious Haze

$17.00

Hazy IPA / ABV: 7% / IBU: 40 Aromas: Tropical, citrus, mango Hops: Citra and Mosaic Notes: Big sweet juicy orange/OJ pop with fleshy green mango and tropical notes, quite light on bitterness and full of hop expression

Dark

16oz/4----Hop Creeper

16oz/4----Hop Creeper

$17.00

IPA - Black / 7.1% ABV / IBU: 62 Aromas: Aromatic chocolate-covered orange peel made from slightly overripe fruit, Pleasant stone fruit characteristics (big peach pit) with hints of dried dark fruit. Hops: Crystal and Centennial Notes: A more full bodied ale with a complementing clean-cutting dryness that allows great drinkability (especially during the fall season)

Light/Lager

12oz/6----Kid Casual

12oz/6----Kid Casual

$14.00

Blonde Ale / 4.7% ABV / IBU: 15 Aromas: Clean ale with a lightly sweet malt character Hops: German Magnum Notes: 2016 California state fair bronze medal winner. Soft biscuity malt sweetness, moderately low hop character with low bitterness

12oz/6----Pincushion

12oz/6----Pincushion

$14.00

Pilsner - German / 5.3% ABV / IBU: 28 Aromas: Light pilsner malt Hops: Hallertau Mittelfruh Notes: Present floral sweetness, and delicate spice notes with a classic German yeast showcase.

West Coast

12oz/6----Integral

12oz/6----Integral

$14.00

IPA - American / 7% ABV / IBU: 50 Aromas: Citrus, tropical fruit Hops: Mosaic and Simcoe Notes: 2019 NorCal brew competition gold medal winner. Bold mix of overripe citrus and melon fruits with a resinous touch

Light/Lager

12oz----Kid Casual Can To-Go

12oz----Kid Casual Can To-Go

$4.50

Blonde Ale / 4.7% ABV / IBU: 15 Aromas: Clean ale with a lightly sweet malt character Hops: German Magnum Notes: 2016 California state fair bronze medal winner. Soft biscuity malt sweetness, moderately low hop character with low bitterness

12oz----Pincushion Can To-Go

12oz----Pincushion Can To-Go

$4.00

Pilsner - German / 5.3% ABV / IBU: 28 Aromas: Light pilsner malt Hops: Hallertau Mittelfruh Notes: Present floral sweetness, and delicate spice notes with a classic German yeast showcase.

16oz----Ofrenda Can To-Go

16oz----Ofrenda Can To-Go

$4.50

Lager - Mexican / 5.6% ABV / IBU: 15 Aromas: Corn tortilla chips, malty, slight spice, citrus Notes: Flaked maize/corn is 30% of the grist to bring complementing flavors to the remaining traditional pale German malt. Originally brewed in collaboration with Odell Brewing Co. (Colorado) for Sac Beer Week 2019.

16oz----Rice Crispy Boi Can To-Go

16oz----Rice Crispy Boi Can To-Go

$4.00

American Rice Lager / 4.2% ABV / IBU: 5 Aromas: Rice, malty, light citrus Flavor: Dry delicate maltiness with distinct flaked rice character, slight citrus Notes: Flaked rice is 30% of the grist to bring complementing flavors to the remaining foundation of traditional pale German pilsner malt

16oz----Wild Huckleberry Lemonade Hard Seltzer Can To-Go

16oz----Wild Huckleberry Lemonade Hard Seltzer Can To-Go

$4.50

HARD SELTZER / 5% ABV / Sacramento, CA

West Coast

12oz----Integral Can To-Go

12oz----Integral Can To-Go

$4.50

IPA - American / 7% ABV / IBU: 50 Aromas: Citrus, tropical fruit Hops: Mosaic and Simcoe Notes: 2019 NorCal brew competition gold medal winner. Bold mix of overripe citrus and melon fruits with a resinous touch

16oz----Anticipation Can To-Go

16oz----Anticipation Can To-Go

$4.50

Hoppy Winter Ale / 6.8% ABV / IBU: 68 Aromas: Complexity in the "simple" grassy citrus and pine flavor categories. Floral notes accentuate nuance in the darker caramel malt. Hops: Cascade and Centennial Notes: Hand brewed with the help of Device's inaugural 2022 Mug Club VIPs. Time to celebrate! A forwardly hoppy ale with a purposeful darker malty color and sweetness. Big grassy and piney flavors come from the Cascade and Centennial dry hop and complement the maltier semi-sweet caramel backbone. Delicate floral notes provide a nice complexity of flavor and play well with this medium weight 6.8% ABV beer.

16oz----bigtruck Can To-Go

16oz----bigtruck Can To-Go

$4.50

IPA - American / 7.0% ABV / IBU: 45 Aromas: Complex floral-forward hoppiness with a counter-balance of traditional citrus (orange blossom, tangerine) Hops: Amarillo and Simcoe Notes: Rich mix of citrus and apricot fruits with a nice resinous touch. Collaboration with Big Truck hat company from Truckee, CA and percentage of the profits from all beer and hat sales to the High Fives Foundation and Send It Foundation.

16oz----Hop Revolt Can To-Go

16oz----Hop Revolt Can To-Go

$5.00

IPA - Imperial / 8% ABV / IBU: 65 Aromas: Pine, citrus Hops: Simcoe Notes: Bold sticky citrus hop character reminds you that this is a big IPA with a clean aftertaste showing how palatable it drinks for a high ABV and heavily dry-hopped ale.

16oz----Sacsumo Can To-Go

16oz----Sacsumo Can To-Go

$4.50

Mandarin IPA / 6.3% ABV / IBU: 28 Aromas: Bright mandarin flesh/juice citrus up front that develops into more complex hoppy notes of melon with lingering bolder fruit in the aftertaste. Notes: Complex citrus cocktail with a brighter kiss of refreshing dank pineapple flesh. Hoppy foundation allows the juicy Satsuma Mandarin to shine.

Hazy

16oz----Curious Haze Can To-Go

16oz----Curious Haze Can To-Go

$4.50

Hazy IPA / ABV: 7% / IBU: 40 Aromas: Tropical, citrus, mango Hops: Citra and Mosaic Notes: Big sweet juicy orange/OJ pop with fleshy green mango and tropical notes, quite light on bitterness and full of hop expression

Dark

16oz----Hop Creeper

16oz----Hop Creeper

$4.50

IPA - Black / 7.1% ABV / IBU: 62 Aromas: Aromatic chocolate-covered orange peel made from slightly overripe fruit, Pleasant stone fruit characteristics (big peach pit) with hints of dried dark fruit. Hops: Crystal and Centennial Notes: A more full bodied ale with a complementing clean-cutting dryness that allows great drinkability (especially during the fall season)

Light/Lager

64oz----Kid Casual Growler

64oz----Kid Casual Growler

$20.00

Blonde Ale / 4.7% ABV / IBU: 15 Aromas: Clean ale with a lightly sweet malt character Hops: German Magnum Notes: 2016 California state fair bronze medal winner. Soft biscuity malt sweetness, moderately low hop character with low bitterness

64oz----Ofrenda Growler

64oz----Ofrenda Growler

$20.00

Lager - Mexican / 5.6% ABV / IBU: 15 Aromas: Corn tortilla chips, malty, slight spice, citrus Notes: Flaked maize/corn is 30% of the grist to bring complementing flavors to the remaining traditional pale German malt. Originally brewed in collaboration with Odell Brewing Co. (Colorado) for Sac Beer Week 2019.

64oz----Pincushion Growler

64oz----Pincushion Growler

$21.00

Pilsner - German / 5.3% ABV / IBU: 28 Aromas: Light pilsner malt Hops: Hallertau Mittelfruh Notes: Present floral sweetness, and delicate spice notes with a classic German yeast showcase.

West Coast

64oz----Anticipation Growler

64oz----Anticipation Growler

$21.00

Hoppy Winter Ale / 6.8% ABV / IBU: 68 Aromas: Complexity in the "simple" grassy citrus and pine flavor categories. Floral notes accentuate nuance in the darker caramel malt. Hops: Cascade and Centennial Notes: Hand brewed with the help of Device's inaugural 2022 Mug Club VIPs. Time to celebrate! A forwardly hoppy ale with a purposeful darker malty color and sweetness. Big grassy and piney flavors come from the Cascade and Centennial dry hop and complement the maltier semi-sweet caramel backbone. Delicate floral notes provide a nice complexity of flavor and play well with this medium weight 6.8% ABV beer.

64oz----Hop Revolt Growler

64oz----Hop Revolt Growler

$23.00

IPA - Imperial / 8% ABV / IBU: 65 Aromas: Pine, citrus Hops: Simcoe Notes: Bold sticky citrus hop character reminds you that this is a big IPA with a clean aftertaste showing how palatable it drinks for a high ABV and heavily dry-hopped ale.

64oz----Integral Growler

64oz----Integral Growler

$21.00

IPA - American / 7% ABV / IBU: 50 Aromas: Citrus, tropical fruit Hops: Mosaic and Simcoe Notes: 2019 NorCal brew competition gold medal winner. Bold mix of overripe citrus and melon fruits with a resinous touch

64oz----Made In Sac Growler

64oz----Made In Sac Growler

$21.00

IPA - American / 6.2% ABV / IBU: 30 Aromas: Mandarin, oranges, apricot, hints of berry Hops: Simcoe, Amarillo, and Citra Notes: Enormous hop character with a wide spectrum of hop flavors. Heavy citrus (sweet orange, pomelo, grapefruit) and complementing earthy tropical (fleshy pineapple and guava), delicious ripe stone fruit (apricot, white peach, nectarine)

64oz----Sacsumo Growler

64oz----Sacsumo Growler

$21.00

Mandarin IPA / 6.3% ABV / IBU: 28 Aromas: Bright mandarin flesh/juice citrus up front that develops into more complex hoppy notes of melon with lingering bolder fruit in the aftertaste. Notes: Complex citrus cocktail with a brighter kiss of refreshing dank pineapple flesh. Hoppy foundation allows the juicy Satsuma Mandarin to shine.

Hazy

64oz----Curious Haze Growler

64oz----Curious Haze Growler

$21.00

Hazy IPA / ABV: 7% / IBU: 40 Aromas: Tropical, citrus, mango Hops: Citra and Mosaic Notes: Big sweet juicy orange/OJ pop with fleshy green mango and tropical notes, quite light on bitterness and full of hop expression

Dark

64oz----Brits in Moscow Growler

64oz----Brits in Moscow Growler

$24.00

Russian Imperial Stout / 9.5% ABV / IBU: 60 Aromas: Coffee, dark chocolate, caramel Notes: 2016 California state fair bronze medal winner. Brewed with 10 different grains for a very complex, yet delightful malt flavor

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

PREMIUM, AWARD WINNING BEERS • SACRAMENTO, CA | KID FRIENDLY • DOG FRIENDLY • OUTSIDE FOOD WELCOME

Website

Location

1610 R Street, Suite 145, Sacramento, CA 95811

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

