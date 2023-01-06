Restaurant header imageView gallery

Device Brewing Pocket/Greenhaven Taproom + Kitchen

7485 Rush River Drive, Suite 650

Sacramento, CA 95831

Order Again

Popular Items

Classic Stacker
Pride Of Pocket Burger
Western Bacon Cheeseburger

APPETIZERS

Bavarian Pretzel Sticks

$8.50

Brushed with garlic butter, dusted with salt, and served with our house-made beer cheese

Chicken Strips And Fries

$9.50

Home-style breaded chicken tenders, served with french fries, ketchup, and ranch dressing

Chicken Wings

$15.50

Kid casual blonde ale-brined chicken wings (bone-in), crispy fried, tossed in your choice of sauces. Served with a side of ranch or bleu cheese

Kobe Beef Corn Dog

$12.00

Snake river farms 100% kobe beef frank. Hand-dipped and fried until golden brown. Served with our smoked honey mustard

Mac and Cheese

$9.50

Cavatappi pasta, house-made cheese blend topped with breadcrumbs

Onion Rings

$7.50

With your choice of sauce.

Tater Tots Small

$5.00
Tater Tots Large

$7.00
Tater Tots Garlic Parm

$8.50
French Fries Small

$5.00
French Fries Large

$7.00
French Fries Garlic Parm

$8.50
20 Pack Chicken Wings

$38.00

20 pincushion Pilsner-brined chicken wings, crispy fried, tossed in your choice of sauces. Served with a side of ranch or bleu cheese

Deep Fried Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

Deep fried Brussel sprouts with chili seasoning and chipotle ranch

SALADS

Buffalo Chicken Caesar

$15.00

Choice of grilled or fried buffalo chicken, crisp romaine, cherry tomatoes, croutons, parmesan

Cobb Salad

$16.00

Mixed greens, diced grilled chicken, bacon, tomatoes, corn, avocado, egg, and choice of ranch or bleu cheese

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Crisp romaine, cherry tomatoes, croutons, parmesan

Wedge Salad

$11.00

Iceberg lettuce, blue cheese crumbles, cherry tomatoes, and bacon topped with ranch

Watermelon Cucumber Salad

$12.00

Watermelon, Cucumbers, Pickled Red Onion, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Strawberry Vinaigrette, on a Bed of Mixed Greens

SANDWICHES

Philly Cheesesteak

$14.00

Grilled micro-thin sheets of ribeye steak, white american cheese and grilled red onions, served on an authentic amoroso roll Deluxe: double cheese, sautéed mushrooms, and bell peppers $4

Reuben

$15.00

Shaved pastrami, house-made sauerkraut, house-made thousand island, aged swiss, on artisan rye served with fries or mixed greens

Turkey Club

$15.00

Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, and herb mayo on a toasted white bread served with fries or mixed greens

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.00Out of stock

Fried chicken, topped with bread & butter pickles, house-made slaw, sliced tomato, and chipotle aioli

BURGERS

Pride Of Pocket Burger

$16.00

1/3 pound of beef chuck and tri-tip 50/50 blend patty, lettuce, tomato, red onion, house-made beer cheese, and bacon, served on a toasted pretzel bun served with fries or mixed greens

Classic Stacker

$14.00

1/3 pound of beef chuck and tri-tip 50/50 blend patty, garlic caramelized onions, American cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickle, and house-made thousand island on a toasted bun served with fries or mixed greens

Impossible Burger

$14.00

Lettuce, tomato, pickled red onion, American cheese served with fries or mixed greens

Cajun Bacon Bleu Burger

$16.00

1/3 pound of beef chuck and tri-tip 50/50 blend seasoned with Cajun Spices, Bacon, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Grilled Onions, and Bleu Cheese Dressing. Served on a Toasted Brioche Bun

Cheeseburger

$12.00

1/3 pound of beef chuck and tri-tip 50/50 blend patty, American cheese on a toasted bun with ketchup

Western Bacon Cheeseburger

$17.00

1/3 pound of beef chuck and tri-tip 50/50 blend patty, habañero jack cheese, bacon, onion rings, with bbq sauce and mayo on a toasted bun

ENTREES

Fish & Chips

$17.00

Wild cod battered, fried and served on a bed of crispy fries along with lemon and tartar sauce

SPECIALS

Blackened Salmon BLT

$16.00

Blackened Atlantic salmon, crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli. Served on a french roll

French Dip

$14.00Out of stock

Slow roasted beef, pickled red onions, horse radish aioli, served on a French roll. Add Swiss cheese for $1

Grilled Jerk Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Jerk marinated chicken breast, cilantro & lemon crema, habanero jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion on grilled sourdough

Meatball Sandwich

$16.00Out of stock

House made meatballs, marinara, provolone, and parmesan. Served on a soft roll

Deep Fried Pickles

$9.00

Served with your choice of sauce

Thai Chili Stir Fry

$15.00

Diced chicken, bok choy, red peppers, crimini mushrooms, and thai chili sauce. Served with white rice

SOUP

Homemade Chili

$5.00+

Served with onions and shredded cheddar/jack cheese

Soup of the Day

$5.00+

Current Soup of the Day: Home made Chicken Noodle

KIDS

Kids Chicken Strips

$7.50

Home-style breaded chicken tenders, served with choice of side, ketchup, and ranch dressing

Kids Mac N Cheese

$6.00

Cavatappi pasta and house-made cheese blend

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Cheddar cheese on toasted sourdough

Kids Corn Dog

$6.00

Beef frank hand dipped and fried until golden brown

DESSERTS

Churros

$5.00Out of stock

Five Mini- Churros, Served with a Caramel Drizzle

SIDES

Side Bacon

$4.00

Side Avocado

$2.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Fountain

Fountain Drink

$5.00
Water Cup

Water Cup

GLASSWARE

GROWLER GLASS

$5.00
HOP REVOLT GLASS

$5.00
KOOZIE - CHILLED TO THE BONE 16OZ

$5.00

MISC

STICKER

$1.25
SUNGLASSES

$5.00

T- SHIRT

CURIOUS HAZE T-SHIRT - S

$22.00
CURIOUS HAZE T-SHIRT - M

$22.00
CURIOUS HAZE T-SHIRT - L

$22.00
CURIOUS HAZE T-SHIRT - XL

$22.00Out of stock
CURIOUS HAZE T-SHIRT - XXL

$22.00
CURIOUS HAZE T-SHIRT - XXXL

$22.00Out of stock
MADE IN SAC T-SHIRT - S

$20.00
SCRIPT SHIRT - XS

$20.00
SCRIPT SHIRT - S

$20.00
SCRIPT SHIRT - M

$20.00
SCRIPT SHIRT - L

$20.00Out of stock
SCRIPT SHIRT - XL

$20.00
SCRIPT SHIRT - XXL

$20.00
SCRIPT SHIRT - XXXL

$20.00
OFRENDA SHIRT - XS

$25.00
OFRENDA SHIRT - S

$25.00
OFRENDA SHIRT - M

$25.00
OFRENDA SHIRT - L

$25.00Out of stock
OFRENDA SHIRT - XL

$25.00Out of stock
OFRENDA SHIRT - XXL

$25.00Out of stock
OFRENDA SHIRT - XXXL

$25.00Out of stock
BRAIN SANITIZER - S

$22.00
BRAIN SANITIZER - M

$22.00
BRAIN SANITIZER - L

$22.00Out of stock
BRAIN SANITIZER - XL

$22.00Out of stock
BRAIN SANITIZER - XXL

$22.00
BRAIN SANITIZER - XXXL

$22.00Out of stock
BLUE TREE T-SHIRT - XS

$22.00
BLUE TREE T-SHIRT - S

$22.00
BLUE TREE T-SHIRT - M

$22.00Out of stock
BLUE TREE T-SHIRT - L

$22.00Out of stock
BLUE TREE T-SHIRT - XL

$22.00
BLUE TREE T-SHIRT - XXL

$22.00Out of stock
BLUE TREE T-SHIRT - XXXL

$22.00Out of stock
GREEN- XS

$20.00
GREEN- S

$20.00
GREEN- M

$20.00
GREEN- L

$20.00
GREEN- XL

$20.00Out of stock
GREEN- 2XL

$20.00
GREEN- 3XL

$20.00
WOMENS GRAY T-SHIRT - S

$18.00
WOMENS GRAY T-SHIRT - M

$18.00Out of stock
WOMENS GRAY T-SHIRT - L

$18.00
WOMENS GRAY T-SHIRT - XL

$18.00
WOMENS GRAY T-SHIRT - XXL

$18.00
WOMENS GREEN T-SHIRT - S

$18.00
WOMENS GREEN T-SHIRT - M

$18.00Out of stock
WOMENS GREEN T-SHIRT - L

$18.00
WOMENS GREEN T-SHIRT - XL

$18.00
WOMENS GREEN T-SHIRT - XXL

$18.00Out of stock

HOODIE

HOODIE- S

$45.00
HOODIE- M

$45.00Out of stock
HOODIE- L

$45.00Out of stock
HOODIE - XL

$45.00
HOODIE - XXL

$45.00
HOODIE - XXXL

$45.00Out of stock

HAT

TRUCKER HAT - GREEN/GREY

$25.00
TRUCKER HAT - BROWN

$25.00