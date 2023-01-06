Device Brewing Pocket/Greenhaven Taproom + Kitchen

- Home
APPETIZERS
Bavarian Pretzel Sticks
Brushed with garlic butter, dusted with salt, and served with our house-made beer cheese
Chicken Strips And Fries
Home-style breaded chicken tenders, served with french fries, ketchup, and ranch dressing
Chicken Wings
Kid casual blonde ale-brined chicken wings (bone-in), crispy fried, tossed in your choice of sauces. Served with a side of ranch or bleu cheese
Kobe Beef Corn Dog
Snake river farms 100% kobe beef frank. Hand-dipped and fried until golden brown. Served with our smoked honey mustard
Mac and Cheese
Cavatappi pasta, house-made cheese blend topped with breadcrumbs
Onion Rings
With your choice of sauce.
Tater Tots Small
Tater Tots Large
Tater Tots Garlic Parm
French Fries Small
French Fries Large
French Fries Garlic Parm
20 Pack Chicken Wings
20 pincushion Pilsner-brined chicken wings, crispy fried, tossed in your choice of sauces. Served with a side of ranch or bleu cheese
Deep Fried Brussel Sprouts
Deep fried Brussel sprouts with chili seasoning and chipotle ranch
SALADS
Buffalo Chicken Caesar
Choice of grilled or fried buffalo chicken, crisp romaine, cherry tomatoes, croutons, parmesan
Cobb Salad
Mixed greens, diced grilled chicken, bacon, tomatoes, corn, avocado, egg, and choice of ranch or bleu cheese
Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine, cherry tomatoes, croutons, parmesan
Wedge Salad
Iceberg lettuce, blue cheese crumbles, cherry tomatoes, and bacon topped with ranch
Watermelon Cucumber Salad
Watermelon, Cucumbers, Pickled Red Onion, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Strawberry Vinaigrette, on a Bed of Mixed Greens
SANDWICHES
Philly Cheesesteak
Grilled micro-thin sheets of ribeye steak, white american cheese and grilled red onions, served on an authentic amoroso roll Deluxe: double cheese, sautéed mushrooms, and bell peppers $4
Reuben
Shaved pastrami, house-made sauerkraut, house-made thousand island, aged swiss, on artisan rye served with fries or mixed greens
Turkey Club
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, and herb mayo on a toasted white bread served with fries or mixed greens
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken, topped with bread & butter pickles, house-made slaw, sliced tomato, and chipotle aioli
BURGERS
Pride Of Pocket Burger
1/3 pound of beef chuck and tri-tip 50/50 blend patty, lettuce, tomato, red onion, house-made beer cheese, and bacon, served on a toasted pretzel bun served with fries or mixed greens
Classic Stacker
1/3 pound of beef chuck and tri-tip 50/50 blend patty, garlic caramelized onions, American cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickle, and house-made thousand island on a toasted bun served with fries or mixed greens
Impossible Burger
Lettuce, tomato, pickled red onion, American cheese served with fries or mixed greens
Cajun Bacon Bleu Burger
1/3 pound of beef chuck and tri-tip 50/50 blend seasoned with Cajun Spices, Bacon, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Grilled Onions, and Bleu Cheese Dressing. Served on a Toasted Brioche Bun
Cheeseburger
1/3 pound of beef chuck and tri-tip 50/50 blend patty, American cheese on a toasted bun with ketchup
Western Bacon Cheeseburger
1/3 pound of beef chuck and tri-tip 50/50 blend patty, habañero jack cheese, bacon, onion rings, with bbq sauce and mayo on a toasted bun
ENTREES
SPECIALS
Blackened Salmon BLT
Blackened Atlantic salmon, crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli. Served on a french roll
French Dip
Slow roasted beef, pickled red onions, horse radish aioli, served on a French roll. Add Swiss cheese for $1
Grilled Jerk Chicken Sandwich
Jerk marinated chicken breast, cilantro & lemon crema, habanero jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion on grilled sourdough
Meatball Sandwich
House made meatballs, marinara, provolone, and parmesan. Served on a soft roll
Deep Fried Pickles
Served with your choice of sauce
Thai Chili Stir Fry
Diced chicken, bok choy, red peppers, crimini mushrooms, and thai chili sauce. Served with white rice
SOUP
KIDS
Kids Chicken Strips
Home-style breaded chicken tenders, served with choice of side, ketchup, and ranch dressing
Kids Mac N Cheese
Cavatappi pasta and house-made cheese blend
Kids Grilled Cheese
Cheddar cheese on toasted sourdough
Kids Corn Dog
Beef frank hand dipped and fried until golden brown