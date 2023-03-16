Restaurant header imageView gallery

Devil Moon BBQ

1100 Girod Street

New Orleans, LA 70113

Beverage

NA Beverage

Iced Tea

$2.50

Big Red Can

$2.50

Coke Can

$2.50

Sprite Can

$2.50

Diet Coke Can

$2.50

Ginger Ale Can

$2.50

Mountain Valley Still

$4.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Dr. Pepper

$4.00

Barq's

$4.00

Mockly

$8.00

Athletic Run Wild

$6.00

Kombucha

$8.00

Beer

Ghost in the Machine DIPA

$8.00

So. Grist Passionfruit Sour

$9.00

Equilibrium Mobius Porter

$9.00

Eastciders Dry Cider

$6.00

Southern Drawl Pilsner

$6.00

Cocktails

Qui(c)k Like a Bunny

$10.00

Nouveau Carrex

$10.00

Beets Beets Beets

$10.00

True Hurricane

$10.00

Corpse Reviver #2

$10.00

Espresso Martini

$10.00

Mardi Gras Punch

$10.00

Wine

GL PET NAT

$12.00

GL DOLCETTO

$12.00

GL ROSE

$12.00

GL CHARDONNAY

$12.00

Retail

Retail Cocktails

BTL Bunny

$15.00

BTL Nouveau Carrex

$15.00

BTL Beets

$15.00

BTL Hurricane

$15.00

BTL Corpse Reviver #2

$15.00

BTL Espresso Martini

$15.00

BTL Mardi Gras Punch

$15.00

Retail Wine

BTL PET NAT

$20.00

BTL DOLCETTO

$20.00

BTL CHARDONNAY

$20.00

BTL ROSE

$20.00

T-Shirts & Hats

Mardi Gras Tee

Mardi Gras Tee

$25.00
Black Tee

Black Tee

$25.00

Purple Tee

$25.00

Grey Tee

$25.00
Trucker Hat

Trucker Hat

$20.00
Embroidered Logo Hat

Embroidered Logo Hat

$30.00

Jarred Retail

House BBQ Sauce

$9.00

Mustard BBQ Sauce

$9.00

Vinegar BBQ Sauce

$9.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Devil Moon BBQ couples a respect for the mainstays of American barbecue with a reverence for the lesser-known Cajun smokehouse traditions of South Louisiana. Located in the heart of downtown New Orleans and helmed by local chef and award-winning pitmaster Shannon Bingham, it conveys a sense of time and place not often reflected in barbecue joints by bringing Cajun smoked meats to the forefront. A robust whole-animal butchery program allows for the production of foundational Cajun dishes in tandem with iconic barbecue meats and sides like Texas-style brisket and Carolina-style pulled pork. Gumbo, sausages, and fermented local vegetables bring a depth of color and texture that nod to the restaurant’s local roots.

Location

Directions

