Devil Moon BBQ couples a respect for the mainstays of American barbecue with a reverence for the lesser-known Cajun smokehouse traditions of South Louisiana. Located in the heart of downtown New Orleans and helmed by local chef and award-winning pitmaster Shannon Bingham, it conveys a sense of time and place not often reflected in barbecue joints by bringing Cajun smoked meats to the forefront. A robust whole-animal butchery program allows for the production of foundational Cajun dishes in tandem with iconic barbecue meats and sides like Texas-style brisket and Carolina-style pulled pork. Gumbo, sausages, and fermented local vegetables bring a depth of color and texture that nod to the restaurant’s local roots.

