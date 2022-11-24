Devil’s Eye Brewing Co. imageView gallery

Devil’s Eye Brewing Co. 9 N US Rt 15

9 N US Rt 15

Dillsburg, PA 17019

Popular Items

6 Jumbo Wings
12 Jumbo Wings
Devil's Fries

Appetizers

Cheese Curds

$9.95

Deep fried cheddar cheese curds. Served with a side of marinara sauce.

Chips / Basket

$2.50

Crab Dip

$17.95

House made jumbo lump crab dip topped with cheese. Served with house made breadsticks lightly dusted with galic and parmesan cheese.

Devil's Fries

$16.95

Hand cut fries smothered in our housemade crab dip. Topped with a melted cheese blend and light dusting of old bay

Fresh Cut Fries

$4.95

Heaping basket of fresh cut fries.

Fried Pickle Chips

$7.95

Deep fried pickle chips. Served with a side of our housemade ranch dressing for dipping.

Irish Fries

$12.95

Onion Rings

$9.95

Breaded and fried to a golden crisp. Served with a side of Boom Boom sauce.

Pepperoni Sticks

$7.95

Poutine

$9.95

Handcut fries topped with fried cheese curds, smothered in our house made beer gravy.

Pulled Pork FF

$13.95

Sweet Fries

$7.95

Sweet potato fries drizzled with honey.

Tuna Bites

$12.95

Tuna Tacos

$13.95

Baskets

Clam Strips

$12.95

Rock Fish

$14.95

Fried Butterfly Shrimp

$11.95

Steakhouse Chicken Tenders

$11.95

Burgers

All burgers are fresh hand patted served atop a toasted brioche bun with a side of chips & pickle. Additional sides with pricing available

Black & Blue

$12.95

Hand patted burger topped with blackened seasoning & blue cheese crumbles.

Bay Burger

$18.95

Hand patted burger topped with our housemade crab dip and melted cheddar cheese.

Vortex Smash Burger

$15.95

A smash burger smothered in cheddar cheese and bacon, in between 2 grilled cheese sandwiches.

Pizza Burger

$11.95

Hand patted burger with pepperoni, mozzarella cheese and house made marinara.

Poutine Burger

$15.95

Hand patted burger topped with fresh cut fries, fried cheese curds, and our house made beer gravy.

Smokehouse

$14.95

Hand patted burger topped with bacon, a fried onion ring, Smokey BBQ sauce and cheddar cheese.

The Classic

$10.95

Hand patted burger topped with American cheese, lettuce and tomato.

The Leroy Dbl Burger

$15.95

Desserts

Brookie Sundae

$5.75

Cake

$5.75

Ice Cream - Dish

$2.95

Pie

$5.75

Ice Cream Cookie Sand

$5.75

Entrees

Open Face Short Rib & FF

$15.95

FULL RACK - Ribs & FF

$25.95

HALF RACK - Ribs & FF

$18.95

Kids

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.95

Kids Mac and Cheese

$8.95

Kids Pizza

$8.95

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.95

Pizza

14" Traditional Pizza

$14.95

Our house made dough and marinara, topped with mozzarella cheese.

10" Traditional Pizza

$9.95

Our house made dough and marinara, topped with mozzarella cheese.

The Hawaiian Pizza

$15.95

Topped with ham and pineapple.

White Pizza

$15.95

Topped with mozzarella, ricotta, and garlic parmesan.

Meat Lovers Pizza

$15.95

Topped with ham, sausage, bacon and pepperoni.

Ranchero Pizza

$15.95

Topped with house made buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, ranch dressing, bacon & mozzarella cheese blend.

Italian Boli

$15.95

House made dough stuffed with ham, sausage, Italian salami, pepperoni, mozzarella & American cheese.

Cheese-Steak Boli

$16.95

House made dough stuffed with chopped steak, mozarella & American cheese.

Marco Polo

$16.95

2-14 One Topping

$21.95

1 large 1 kids

$14.95

Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.95

Fresh, grilled chicken with Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese in a grilled tortilla.

Seafood Quesadilla

$15.95

House made jumbo lump crab dip topped with cheese. Served with house made breadsticks lightly dusted with galic and parmesan cheese.

Salads / Soups

Caesar Salad

$9.95

Romaine, parmesan cheese and croutons tossed in a classic caesar dressing.

Devils Lettuce

$11.95

House Salad

$8.95

Penne Pasta Salad

$11.95

Chili

$4.95+

Sandwiches & Wraps

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$10.95

Grilled chicken, bacon, ranch, lettuce and tomato wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.95

Fried chicken tenders smothered in house made buffalo sauce, wrapped in a flour tortilla with lettuce, tomato and blue cheese crumbles.

Portobello Mushroom Sandwich

$11.95

A lightly seasoned, grilled portobella mushroom topped with avocado, tomato, and provolone cheese on a toasted brioche bun.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.95

Lightly seasoned, grilled chicken breast topped with lettuce and tomato.

Bacon Jalapeno Popper Grilled Cheese

$8.95

A blend of bacon, jalapenos, cream cheese & cheddar cheese in a classic grilled cheese sandwich.

Rueben

$12.95

Rachel

$11.95

Creole Fish Sammie

$10.95

Sides

Side Applesauce

$1.50

Side Breadsticks

$3.00

Side Caesar Salad

$2.00

SIDE FF

$2.95

Side House Salad

$2.00

Side Slaw

$1.00

Side Veg

$2.00

Wings

6 Jumbo Wings

$7.95

12 Jumbo Wings

$14.95
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Full service restaurant, brew pub, micro brewery. Indoor dining, patio dining, bar, family friendly, craft beer .

Location

9 N US Rt 15, Dillsburg, PA 17019

Directions

