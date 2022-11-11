  • Home
Devilish Delights Desserts and Grill 1350 S. Main St. ste. 105

No reviews yet

1350 S. Main St. ste. 105

Blackstone, VA 23824

Popular Items

Smoked brisket

Meats

Jerk Chicken

$7.99

Smoked BBQ Chicken

$7.50

BBQ sauce, 2 pieces of chicken (leg and thigh)

Smoked brisket

$9.50

Smoked chopped Chicken

$7.00

Smoked pulled pork

$7.50

Jerk Pulled Pork

$7.95

Pas

$34.99

Meatballs

$35.00

Seafood Boil

$40.00

Nachos & Rib Tips

BBQ Nachos

$13.95

Your choice of chicken or pork, onions, jalapenos, tomatoes & cheddar cheese. Salsa and sour cream on the side.

Devilish Nachos

$14.95

Your choice Chicken or Pork with bbq sauce, mac and cheese, baked beans, bacon, onions, jalapenos, and nacho cheese.

Rib Tips w/ Rice and choose side

$12.95

Oxtails and Rib Tips

Oxtails in gravy- Comes W/ Rice And Cabbage

$17.99

* Specialty item. Please call and confirm we have them before placing your order.* Served on a bed of dirty rice with our island gravy.

1/2 Oxtails

$84.00

Pounds & LG chicken

Single pound feeds 4 people

1/2 Pound Chop Chick

$10.00

1/2 Pound Pulled Pork

$11.00

1\2 Pound Brisket

$13.00

6 pc Chicken

$18.50

12 pc Chicken

$34.99

Chopped Brisket by the pound

$24.95+

Chopped Chicken by the pound

$17.25+

Pulled Pork by the pound

$17.50+

Ribs

Jerk Ribs

$2.75+

Smoked ribs

$2.60+

Sandwiches

Sandwich Pulled Pork

$7.50

Sandwich Chopped BBQ Chicken

$7.00

Sandwich Brisket

$9.50

Sandwich Jerk Pulled Pork

$7.95

Sauces

Ranch

Extra Ranch

$0.25

Blue Cheese

Extra Blue Cheese

$0.25

Bbq Sauce

Extra BBq Sauce

$0.25

Vinegar

$0.25

Extra Honey Hennessey

$0.75

Extra Bloody Mary Buffalo

$0.75

Extra Margarita Lime

$0.75

Extra Jerk

$0.75

Peach Sauce

$5.00

Sides

BBQ Baked Beans

$3.40+

Cole Slaw

$2.99+

Collard Greens

$3.30+

Corn Bread

$1.90+

Dirty Rice

$3.50+

Fried Cabbage

$3.30+

Home fries

$4.50

Mac & Cheese

$3.75+

Potato Salad

$3.00+

Smoked Bacon Mac & Cheese

$3.99+

Buns

$0.75

Wings

Honey Hennesey wings

$8.50+

Crown Royal Hot Wings

$8.50+

Rum & Coke Wings

$8.50+

Honey Chipotle Beer Brined Wings

$8.50+

Plain Smoked Wings

$8.50+

Peach Bourbon Wings

$8.50

$ Wing Thurs ( Plain Or BBQ)

$1.00

Easy Pack

1lb Pulled Pork

$17.00

1lb Chopped Chicken

$16.25

Lg Side

$10.00

4 pc Corn bread

$4.00

1/2 Gal Tea

$4.00

Party Pack

1lb Pulled Pork

$17.00

1lb Chopped Chicken

$16.25

6 pcs. BBQ Chicken

$18.00

Lg Side

$10.00

4 pc Corn bread

$4.00

1/2 Gal Tea

$3.00

Mini Bundt Cake

Vanilla

$10.99

Chocolate

$10.99

Lemon

$10.99

Strawberry

$10.99

Beverages

Bottle Water

$1.95

Diet Pepsi

$2.25

Dr Pepper

$2.25

Fruit Shoot

$1.50

Gatorade

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.25

Grape Crush

$2.25

Mountain Dew

$2.25

Orange Crush

$2.25

Pepsi

$2.25

Sierra Mist

$2.25

Sweet Tea

$1.95

Unsweet Tea

$1.95

1/2 Gallon Tea

$6.49

Jamaican Cola

$2.99

Jamaican Pinapple

$2.99

Strawberry Mint Lemonade

$2.49

Ice

$1.00

Ice

$0.80

DD Cup

$22.00

12-14# Turkey

Cajun

$49.95

Jerk

$49.95

Garlic & Herb

$49.95

16-20# Turkey

Cajun

$69.95

Jerk

$69.95

Garlic & Herb

$69.95

Sides

Collards

$12.00+

Cabbage

$12.00+

Green Beans

$12.00+

Cornbread Stuffing

$12.00+

Candied Yams

$12.00+

Mashed Potatoes w/ gravy

$12.00+

Mac & Cheese

$12.00+

Dirty Rice

$12.00+

Extras

Cornbread w/ honey butter

$22.00

Cranberry Sauce (pint)

$10.00

Desserts

Apple Pie

$28.00

Sweet Potato Pie

$25.00

Pumpkin Pie

$25.00

Classic Pound Cake

$30.00

Lemon Pound Cake

$30.00

Chocolate Cake

$30.00

Peach Cobbler

$28.00

Banana Pudding

$30.00

12-14# Just the Turkey

Turkey

$49.95

16-20# Just the Turkey

Turkey

$69.95

Coffee

Salted Caramel

$9.95

Bourbon Whiskey

$9.95

Southern Maple Pecan

$9.95

Toasted Almond

$9.95

Chocolate Almond

$9.95

White Chocolate Macadamia Nut

$9.95

Reggae Blend

$9.95

Lunch box

Pulled pork sand

$12.00

Pulled chicken sand

$10.00

Wings

$13.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Come in and enjoy our tasty smoked BBQ with southern sides and our delicious scratch made bakery items.

1350 S. Main St. ste. 105, Blackstone, VA 23824

