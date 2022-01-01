Devils Backbone Online Ordering

Restaurant header imageView gallery

2,694 Reviews

$

200 Mosbys Run

Roseland, VA 22967

RTD

Gin & Tonic - 4 Pack

Gin & Tonic - 4 Pack

$12.99

Real gin, natural tonic water - 7.5% ABV - 4-pack 12oz cans.

Lime Margarita - 4 Pack

Lime Margarita - 4 Pack

$12.99

Agave spirits, triple sec liqueur, and natural flavors - 7.5% ABV - 4-pack 12oz cans.

Vodka Mule - 4 Pack

Vodka Mule - 4 Pack

$12.99

Real vodka, ginger juice, and natural elderflower flavors - 7.5% ABV - 4-pack 12oz cans.

Vodka Soda - 4 Pack

Vodka Soda - 4 Pack

$12.99

Real vodka, lime juice, and natural lime flavors - 7.5% ABV - 4-pack 12oz cans.

Grapefruit Smash - 4 Pack

Grapefruit Smash - 4 Pack

$12.99

Real vodka, grapefruit juice, and natural citrus flavors - 7.5% ABV - 4-pack 12oz cans.

Orange Smash - 4 Pack

Orange Smash - 4 Pack

$12.99

Real vodka, orange juice, and natural citrus flavors - 7.5% ABV - 4-pack 12oz cans.

Smash Pack - 12 Pack

Smash Pack - 12 Pack

$29.99

Orange smash, lemonade smash, grapefruit smash - 7.5% ABV - 12-pack 12oz cans.

PACKAGED BEER

Backbone - 12 Pack

Backbone - 12 Pack

$14.99

Premium Lager - 4.5% ABV - 12-pack 16oz cans.

Backbone - 6 Pack

Backbone - 6 Pack

$12.99

Premium Lager - 4.5% ABV - 6-pack 16oz cans.

Eight Point - 15 Pack

Eight Point - 15 Pack

$23.99

India Pale Ale - 6.2% ABV - 15-pack 12oz cans.

Eight Point - 24 Pack

Eight Point - 24 Pack

$34.80

India Pale Ale - 6.2% ABV - 24-pack 12oz bottles.

Eight Point - 6 Pack

Eight Point - 6 Pack

$9.49

India Pale Ale - 6.2% ABV - 6-pack 12oz bottles.

Gold Leaf - 15 Pack

Gold Leaf - 15 Pack

$17.99

Golden Lager - 4.5% ABV - 15-pack 12oz cans.

Gold Leaf - 24 Pack

Gold Leaf - 24 Pack

$34.80

Golden Lager - 4.5% ABV - 24-pack 12oz bottles.

Gold Leaf - 6 Pack

Gold Leaf - 6 Pack

$9.49

Golden Lager - 4.5% ABV - 6-pack 12oz bottles.

Juicy Magic - 6 Pack

Juicy Magic - 6 Pack

$9.49

Juicy IPA - 7% ABV - 6-pack 12oz cans.

Loved By The Sun - 6 Pack

Loved By The Sun - 6 Pack

$9.49

Peach Mango Beer - 4.5% ABV - 6-pack 12oz cans.

Schwartz Bier - 24 Pack

Schwartz Bier - 24 Pack

$34.80

Black Lager - 5.1% ABV - 24-pack 12oz bottles.

Schwartz Bier - 6 Pack

Schwartz Bier - 6 Pack

$9.49

Black Lager - 5.1% ABV - 6-pack 12oz bottles.

Sixteen Point - 24 Pack

Sixteen Point - 24 Pack

$34.80

Imperial IPA - 9.1% ABV - 24-pack 12oz bottles.

Sixteen Point - 6 Pack

Sixteen Point - 6 Pack

$9.49

Imperial IPA - 9.1% ABV - 6-pack 12oz bottles.

Vienna Lager - 24 Pack

Vienna Lager - 24 Pack

$34.80

Vienna-Style Lager - 5.2% ABV - 24-pack 12oz bottles.

Vienna Lager - 6 Pack

Vienna Lager - 6 Pack

$9.49

Vienna-Style Lager - 5.2% ABV - 6-pack 12oz bottles.

DRAFT BEER

Danzig - 32 oz. Crowler

Danzig - 32 oz. Crowler

$9.00

Baltic Porter - black in color, full in body with flavors of cocoa, toast, and caramel - 8% ABV.

Danzig - 64 oz. Growler

Danzig - 64 oz. Growler

$24.00

Baltic Porter - black in color, full in body with flavors of cocoa, toast, and caramel - 8% ABV.

Eight Point 32 oz. Crowler

Eight Point 32 oz. Crowler

$8.00

American IPA - deep gold color, medium-bodied with floral and citrusy aromas and an intense, hoppy finish - 6.2% ABV.

Eight Point 64 oz. Growler

Eight Point 64 oz. Growler

$21.00

American IPA - deep gold color, medium-bodied with floral and citrusy aromas and an intense, hoppy finish - 6.2% ABV.

Gold Leaf - 32 oz. Crowler

Gold Leaf - 32 oz. Crowler

$8.00

Golden Lager - striking gold color, light-bodied with subtle, bready malt flavors and a crisp, dry finish - 4.5% ABV.

Gold Leaf - 64 oz. Growler

Gold Leaf - 64 oz. Growler

$21.00

Golden Lager - striking gold color, light-bodied with subtle, bready malt flavors and a crisp, dry finish - 4.5% ABV.

Vienna Lager - 32 oz. Crowler

Vienna Lager - 32 oz. Crowler

$8.00

Vienna-Style Lager - amber in color, subtle malt flavors with hints of toast and caramel - 5.2% ABV.

Vienna Lager - 64 oz. Growler

Vienna Lager - 64 oz. Growler

$21.00

Vienna-Style Lager - amber in color, subtle malt flavors with hints of toast and caramel - 5.2% ABV.

check markReservations
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:00 am
Location

200 Mosbys Run, Roseland, VA 22967

Directions

Devils Backbone image
Devils Backbone image
Devils Backbone image

