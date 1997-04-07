Devils Backbone - Outpost in Lexington
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Devils Backbone Outpost Tap Room & Kitchen is a full service pub offering draft beer, canned cocktails, delicious food, to-go beer, and merchandise shop. Indoor or outdoor seating is available, reservations are preferred and walk-ins are welcome based on availability. Dog/pet friendly in our outdoor areas only.
Location
50 North Wind Lane, Lexington, VA 24450
Gallery
