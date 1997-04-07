Restaurant header imageView gallery

Devils Backbone - Outpost in Lexington

review star

No reviews yet

50 North Wind Lane

Lexington, VA 24450

Order Again

Popular Items

DB Cheeseburger
Southern Chicken Sammie
32 oz Crowler TO-GO

Appetizers

Delicious Appetizers!
Baked Thighs

Baked Thighs

$14.50

One pound of baked, then fried chicken thighs served with celery, carrots, and blue cheese dressing. Choose between: DB custom Dry Rub, Buffalo Garlic Parmesan, or House-made BBQ Sauce. (Contains common allergens including: gluten & dairy).

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$14.00

House-made creamy buffalo chicken dip served with ranch-style pita chips.

Chili

Chili

$11.00+

House-made beef chili with peppers, onions, tomatoes, beans, & 8 Point IPA. Served with sour cream, cheese, & crackers. (Contains common allergens including: gluten.)

Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$15.00

Our 8 Point Chili served over a bed of fries. Topped with sour cream & green onions.

Jumbo Pretzel

Jumbo Pretzel

$12.00

Brushed with butter & sprinkles with salt. Served with dijonaise mustard. (Contains common allergens including: gluten & dairy.)

Nachos

Nachos

$14.25

House-fried tortilla chips topped with Monterey Jack queso sauce, black bean salsa, cowboy candy (candied pickled jalapenos), guacamole, & queso fresco. (Contains common allergens including: gluten & dairy).

Salads

Gimme all the salads!

Fall Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens, marinated craisins, red onions, roasted butternut squash, goat cheese crumbles, sliced almonds,& apple chips with a cranberry vinaigrette made with our cranberry smash

House Salad

House Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, red onion, cheddar cheese, mushrooms, & croutons. Choice of house-made dressing: Bleu Cheese, Balsamic Vinaigrette, or Ranch. (Contains common allergens including: gluten & dairy).

SIDE Fall Salad

$7.00

SIDE House

$7.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, red onion, cheddar cheese, mushrooms, & croutons. Choice of house-made dressing: Bleu Cheese, Balsamic Vinaigrette, or Ranch. (Contains common allergens including: gluten & dairy).

Mainshow

Burgers, Sandwiches, and More!
DB Cheeseburger

DB Cheeseburger

$15.00

Local beef patty with mixed greens, tomato, red onion, house-made pickles, chipotle beer mayo, and choice of cheese: Cheddar or Swiss. Served with fries. (Contains common allergens including: gluten & dairy).

Jambalaya Pasta

$20.00

Sautéed andouille sausage, shrimp, grilled chicken and tomatoes tossed in a creamy creole sauce and topped with shaved parmesan.

Pork Chop

$16.50

Panko breaded and fried pork chop served with mashed potatoes, green beans, and a yeast roll.

Pulled Pork Sammie

Pulled Pork Sammie

$14.50

House-smoked pulled pork served with house-pickled green tomato, creamy coleslaw, & house-made Backbone BBQ sauce. Served with fries. (Contains common allergens including: gluten).

Smashin' Tacos

Smashin' Tacos

$15.00

Three grilled tortillas, your choice of blackened shrimp OR fried cod, red cabbage, pickled red onion, & mango salsa. served with chips & monterey jack queso sauce. (Contains common allergens including: shellfish, dairy, mango, & gluten.)

Southern Chicken Sammie

Southern Chicken Sammie

$14.50

Fried buttermilk-battered chicken with lettuce, tomato, onion, house-made pickles, & honey dijonnaise. Served with fries. (Contains common allergens including: gluten & dairy).

Desserts

Satisfy that sweet tooth!

Triple Chocolate Cheesecake

$8.00

Decadent house made triple chocolate cheesecake with whipped cream.

Apple Blossoms

$8.00

House made apple compote wrapped in a flaky pastry and topped with a cinnamon sugar strudel. Served hot with a side of ice cream and an caramel drizzle.

Red Velvet Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Sides & Sauces

Getcha Sides here!

*Ram Cran Vin

$0.50
*SIDE Black Bean Salsa

*SIDE Black Bean Salsa

$4.00

Black Bean Corn Salsa.

*SIDE Cilantro Lime Slaw

*SIDE Cilantro Lime Slaw

$3.50

House-made creamy coleslaw.

*SIDE Cup Creamy Slaw

$3.50
*SIDE DryRub Fries

*SIDE DryRub Fries

$5.00

DB custom dry rub on a side of fries.

*SIDE Fries

*SIDE Fries

$4.50

Salt & pepper.

*Side Green Beans

$5.00

*Side Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

*SIDE Sweet Potato Fries

$5.50
*SIDE Tortilla Chips

*SIDE Tortilla Chips

$3.50

House fried tortilla chips with salt and pepper.

CUP Guacamole $

$3.50
CUP Queso $

CUP Queso $

$3.50

Monterey Jack queso.

RAM BBQ Sauce $

$0.50

RAM Bleu Cheese Dress $

$0.50

RAM Buffalo $

$0.50

RAM Caesar Dressing $

$0.50

RAM Chipotle Beer Mayo $

$0.50

RAM Cowboy Candy $

$1.00

RAM Dijonnaise $

$0.50

RAM Jalapeno Mustard $

$0.50

RAM Queso $

$1.75

Monterey Jack queso.

RAM Ranch $

$0.50

RAM Sour Cream $

$0.50

Kids Menu

Grub for the youngsters!
*Kids Apple Juice

*Kids Apple Juice

$2.50

Tropicana Apple Juice Bottle. Served with lid and straw. No free refills.

Kids Burger

Kids Burger

$6.00

5 oz burger on local bun served with a side of fries. *Contains Common Allergens: Gluten (Bun)

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Cheesy quesadilla with fries

Kids Noodles

Kids Noodles

$4.50

Cavatappi Pasta tossed with butter and sprinkled with Parmesan. *Contains Common Allergens: Dairy, Gluten

Kids Tenders

Kids Tenders

$6.00

Three fried chicken tenders served with a side of fries. *Contains Common Allergens: Gluten

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Coca Cola

Coca Cola

$1.50

Can of Coke - Served with Cup of Ice. No free refills.

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.50

Can of Diet Coke - Served with Cup of Ice. No free refills.

Sprite

Sprite

$1.50

Can of Sprite - Served with Cup of Ice. No free refills.

Regular Coffee

$3.50

32 oz Crowlers - TO GO ONLY

TO GO ONLY! May not be consumed on property. ID must be shown when purchasing alcohol.
32 oz Crowler TO-GO

32 oz Crowler TO-GO

$6.50

TO GO ONLY! May not be consumed on property. ID must be shown when purchasing alcohol.

6 Packs, 4 Packs, & Singles - TO GO ONLY

TO GO ONLY! May not be consumed on property. ID must be shown when purchasing alcohol.
**RTD Grape Smash 7.5% - 4 Pack

**RTD Grape Smash 7.5% - 4 Pack

$12.99

TO GO ONLY! May not be consumed on property. ID must be shown when purchasing alcohol.

**RTD Grapefruit Smash 7.5% - 4 Pack

**RTD Grapefruit Smash 7.5% - 4 Pack

$12.99

TO GO ONLY! May not be consumed on property. ID must be shown when purchasing alcohol.

**RTD Lemonade Smash 7.5% - 4 Pack

**RTD Lemonade Smash 7.5% - 4 Pack

$12.99

TO GO ONLY! May not be consumed on property. ID must be shown when purchasing alcohol.

**RTD Margarita 7.5% - 4 Pack

**RTD Margarita 7.5% - 4 Pack

$12.99

TO GO ONLY! May not be consumed on property. ID must be shown when purchasing alcohol.

**RTD Orange Smash 7.5% - 4 Pack

**RTD Orange Smash 7.5% - 4 Pack

$12.99

TO GO ONLY! May not be consumed on property. ID must be shown when purchasing alcohol.

**RTD Vodka Mule 7.5% - 4 Pack

**RTD Vodka Mule 7.5% - 4 Pack

$12.99

TO GO ONLY! May not be consumed on property. ID must be shown when purchasing alcohol.

16 Point IPA - 6 Pack

16 Point IPA - 6 Pack

$9.49

TO GO ONLY! May not be consumed on property. ID must be shown when purchasing alcohol.

8 Point IPA - 6 Pack

8 Point IPA - 6 Pack

$9.49

TO GO ONLY! May not be consumed on property. ID must be shown when purchasing alcohol.

Beware the Haze - 6 Pack

$9.49

Hoo Rah Ray - 4 Pack

$13.99
Juicy Magic Eye-PA - 6 Pack

Juicy Magic Eye-PA - 6 Pack

$9.49

TO GO ONLY! May not be consumed on property. ID must be shown when purchasing alcohol.

Major Glacier - 4 Pack

$13.99
Schwartz Bier - 6 Pack

Schwartz Bier - 6 Pack

$9.49

TO GO ONLY! May not be consumed on property. ID must be shown when purchasing alcohol.

12 Packs - TO GO ONLY

Get those variety packs! Hop Pack and Lemonade Stand available! (21+. ID required.)
O' Fest - 12 Pack

O' Fest - 12 Pack

$17.99

TO GO ONLY! May not be consumed on property. ID must be shown when purchasing alcohol.

Vienna Lager - 12 Pack

Vienna Lager - 12 Pack

$17.99

TO GO ONLY! May not be consumed on property. ID must be shown when purchasing alcohol.

Miscellaneous

Awkward Fam Game

$12.00
Blanket - Green

Blanket - Green

$15.00
Blanket - Red

Blanket - Red

$15.00
Blaze Orange Cooler Sling

Blaze Orange Cooler Sling

$20.00
BT Dry Bag

BT Dry Bag

$40.00
BT Speaker

BT Speaker

$45.00
BT Tacker

BT Tacker

$22.00
Candle - Apple Bourbon

Candle - Apple Bourbon

$16.00
Candle - German Oatmeal

Candle - German Oatmeal

$16.00

Coaster Set

$25.00
Cooler-Orange Smash

Cooler-Orange Smash

$40.00
DB Backback Charcoal

DB Backback Charcoal

$35.00
DB Rolling Papers

DB Rolling Papers

$3.00
Dog Collar

Dog Collar

$26.00
Dog Leash

Dog Leash

$26.00
Dog Toy - Orange Smash

Dog Toy - Orange Smash

$16.00
Fanny Pack

Fanny Pack

$25.00

Folding Portable Chair

$50.00
Folding Seat

Folding Seat

$36.00
Grey Logo Cooler

Grey Logo Cooler

$38.00
Hammock Black

Hammock Black

$40.00

Hip Pack Igloo

$25.00
Lunch Box

Lunch Box

$15.00
Striped Bass Tacker

Striped Bass Tacker

$14.00

Hats

Backbone Trucker

Backbone Trucker

$25.00
Beanie - Black w/ leather Patch

Beanie - Black w/ leather Patch

$25.00

Black Trail Hat

$25.00
Black/Grey Trucker

Black/Grey Trucker

$20.00
Blaze Orange Beanie

Blaze Orange Beanie

$25.00
BT 5-panel

BT 5-panel

$25.00
BT Bucket Hat

BT Bucket Hat

$25.00
BT Snapback

BT Snapback

$25.00
Camel Dusk Snapback

Camel Dusk Snapback

$25.00
Camo Black Patch Trucker

Camo Black Patch Trucker

$25.00

Camo Mesh Hats

$25.00
Grey/Gold/Black Trucker

Grey/Gold/Black Trucker

$25.00

Orange Visor

$6.00
Proud AF Hat

Proud AF Hat

$20.00
Ready to Drink hat

Ready to Drink hat

$25.00

Sun Hat

$40.00

Black Trucker Lthr Patch

$25.00

Glassware

Camp Mug

Camp Mug

$9.00
Goblet Glass

Goblet Glass

$8.00

12 oz Goblet Glassware

Gold Leaf Glass

Gold Leaf Glass

$6.00
Hefe Glass

Hefe Glass

$8.00
Orange Smash silipint rocks

Orange Smash silipint rocks

$12.00
Pilsner Glass

Pilsner Glass

$6.00
Sili Pint Blue

Sili Pint Blue

$12.00
Sili Pint Rainbow

Sili Pint Rainbow

$12.00
Silipint - VT orange maroon

Silipint - VT orange maroon

$12.00
Silipint - White Marble

Silipint - White Marble

$12.00
Silipint- UVA blue maroon

Silipint- UVA blue maroon

$12.00
Stainless Pint

Stainless Pint

$10.00
Water Bottle Black Db Logo

Water Bottle Black Db Logo

$25.00
Willibecher

Willibecher

$6.00

20 oz Willibecher Glassware

Tankard Black Yellow

$40.00

Tankard Midnight

$40.00

Koozies

BT Koozie

BT Koozie

$6.00
Juicy Magic Koozie

Juicy Magic Koozie

$6.00
Orange Smash Koozie

Orange Smash Koozie

$6.00
Proud AF Koozie

Proud AF Koozie

$6.00
Slap Koozie Black & Yellow

Slap Koozie Black & Yellow

$6.00
Stainless Pint

Stainless Pint

$10.00
Tru Hiker Koozie (blue)

Tru Hiker Koozie (blue)

$6.00
Vodka Mule Koozie

Vodka Mule Koozie

$6.00

Suede Koozie

$6.00
Backbone Koozie

Backbone Koozie

$10.00

Small Items

Bandana (Black Night Sky)

Bandana (Black Night Sky)

$6.00
Beer-rings

Beer-rings

$15.00

BT Wrench Opener

$8.00
Buff Blue\Orange

Buff Blue\Orange

$8.00
Car Emblem

Car Emblem

$4.00

Hemp Grinders

$15.00
Iron on Patch

Iron on Patch

$6.00
Keychain Opener

Keychain Opener

$3.00

Lighter

$3.00

OS cup holder

$12.00
Pint Ring

Pint Ring

$6.00
Pop Socket Logo

Pop Socket Logo

$5.00

Soap - Island Diftwood

$12.00

Soap - Mountain Spruce

$12.00
Straw, Reusable

Straw, Reusable

$6.00
Sunglasses (Black)

Sunglasses (Black)

$6.00

Sunglasses - OS Retro

$16.00
Sunglasses, Viper Blue

Sunglasses, Viper Blue

$13.00
Sunglasses, Viper Pink

Sunglasses, Viper Pink

$13.00
Sunglasses, Viper Purple

Sunglasses, Viper Purple

$13.00
Van Magnet

Van Magnet

$12.00
Wrench Opener

Wrench Opener

$8.00
Wrist Lanyard

Wrist Lanyard

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Devils Backbone Outpost Tap Room & Kitchen is a full service pub offering draft beer, canned cocktails, delicious food, to-go beer, and merchandise shop. Indoor or outdoor seating is available, reservations are preferred and walk-ins are welcome based on availability. Dog/pet friendly in our outdoor areas only.

Website

Location

50 North Wind Lane, Lexington, VA 24450

Directions

