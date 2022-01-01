Devil's Cup Coffee LLC imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

Devil's Cup Coffee Lakeside

No reviews yet

4999 W 44th Ave

Denver, CO 80212

Drinks

Doppio

$3.50

Coffee extracted using a 1:1.5-2.5 coffee to water ratio under intense pressure to yield in 20-35 seconds.

Macchiato

$3.75

Double shot of espresso with 1 oz of steamed milk with a foamier texture.

Cortado

$3.75

Equal parts espresso and steamed milk to make a total of four ounces. The milk texture is more velvety smooth than a macchiato or cappuccino. This is a great drink for getting the essence of the espresso's flavor profile accompanied by the comfort of steamed milk.

Cappuccino

$3.75

Double shot of espresso with four ounces of steamed milk. The milk texture is foamier with a texture like melted ice cream.

Latte

$4.50+

A double shot of espresso with either 8 or 14 oz of steamed milk. The texture is velvety smooth and doesn't have a lot foam on top.

Chai Latte

$4.50+

Black tea based chai concentrate containing spices steamed with milk.

Matcha Latte

$5.00+

Concentrated green tea prepared upon order with steamed milk.

Pour Over

$5.00+

A single origin coffee prepared upon order. This beverage showcases the optimal flavor profile of the coffee offering. This beverage is prepared with meticulous attention to the variables of extraction.

Golden Latte

$5.00+

This is a tumeric based latte spiced with black pepper, cayenne pepper, ginger, and black pepper.

Cold Brew

$5.00

Coffee brewed for 24 hours in cold water. An optimal drink for hot days or when you need quick and simple caffeine boost.

Tea

$3.75+

Loose leaf tea steep upon order. All offerings can be iced or hot.

Drip Coffee

$3.00+

Regular filtered coffee... a classic

Hot chocolate / steamer

$3.50+

1 & 1

$4.00

Split espresso shot. 1 hot served straight one shot served with steamed milk.

Extra shot

$2.00

Americano

$3.50

Mor Kombucha (grapefruit ginger)

$5.00

Yama Cold Brew

$5.50

Handsome Logger

$5.00

Half Chai, Half Cider, 1.5 oz Heavy Cream, and Caramel

Gentleman's Brew

$5.25

Cold Brew with Heavy Cream

Food

Dis burrito

$6.25+

Doughnut

$2.50

Pandemic doughnuts!!

Fruit Roll up

$1.75

Gf vegan doughnut

$3.25

Oatmeal

$3.50

Outrageous Bread - GF

$3.75

Overt Menu Items

$6.00+

Pastry

$4.50

Trubar

$3.50

Protein Puck

$4.00

AMRITA Bars

$3.25

Food pouch

$3.50

Greens Gone Wild Bar

$3.75

Rosie's Ice Cream Pint

$6.75

Cake Pops

$3.00

Mandarin Orange Cups

$1.50

Cliff Kids ZBar

$3.00

Nut Medley

$2.00

Milano Cookies

$2.00

Hawaiian Chips

$2.50

GoldFish

$2.50

PopCorners

$2.50

Retail

Retail Coffee

$17.50+

3/4 lb bag of a single origin coffee.

Journal

$18.00

Shirt

$18.00

French Press

$43.98

Double Wall Glasses

$25.00

Large Glass Teapot

$28.00

Shirt

$15.00

Tote

$25.00

Lysserd's Hand Crafted Ceramics

$60.00

Tea Box

$12.00+

Today Card Company

$5.00

Valentine's Day Cards

Tea steeper ball

$12.50

DAR chocolate

$6.99+

29▫ Candle

$30.00

Wxy candle

$22.00

Autumn Leaves Large Candle

$32.00

Smudge Stick Cinnamon

$14.00

Lakebound/Spellbound Candles

$24.00

Smudge Stick Orange

$12.00

Mug Sleeve

$5.00

Canned Drinks

Smart Water

$2.25+

La Croix

$1.25

Topo Chico

$2.25

Dram Hemp

$5.00

Space Tea

$5.00

Big B Juice

$3.50

Upstart Kombucha

$5.00

Happy Leaf Kombucha

$6.00

Verde Pressed Juice

$8.00

Dram Sparkling Water (No CBD)

$3.25+

Oliko Ginger beer

$5.00

Teakoe Sparkling Tea

$2.40+

San pellegrino

$3.00

Mor Kombucha - Watermelon Jalepeno

$5.50

Horizon Organic Milk

$3.00

Martinelli's Apple Juice

$4.00

Welch's Juice

$3.00

Gatorade

$3.00

Naked Smoothie

$4.00

Merchandise

Miir Tumbler

$40.00

Cold Cup w/ Straw

$29.00

Devil's Cup LOGO mug

$11.99

Cute Devil Mug

$15.99

Natural Sloth Candle

$25.50+

Lil Devil Baseball Cap

$35.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4999 W 44th Ave, Denver, CO 80212

Directions

Devil's Cup Coffee LLC image

