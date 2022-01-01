A map showing the location of Devil's Cup Coffee Littleton View gallery

Drinks

Espresso

$3.50

Coffee extracted using a 1:1.5-2.5 coffee to water ratio under intense pressure to yield in 20-35 seconds.

Macchiato

$3.75

Double shot of espresso with 1 oz of steamed milk with a foamier texture.

Cortado

$3.75

Equal parts espresso and steamed milk to make a total of four ounces. The milk texture is more velvety smooth than a macchiato or cappuccino. This is a great drink for getting the essence of the espresso's flavor profile accompanied by the comfort of steamed milk.

Cappuccino

$3.75

Double shot of espresso with four ounces of steamed milk. The milk texture is foamier with a texture like melted ice cream.

Latte

$4.50+

A double shot of espresso with either 8 or 14 oz of steamed milk. The texture is velvety smooth and doesn't have a lot foam on top.

Chai Latte

$4.50+

Black tea based chai concentrate containing spices steamed with milk.

Matcha Latte

$5.00+

Concentrated green tea prepared upon order with steamed milk.

Pour Over

$5.00+

A single origin coffee prepared upon order. This beverage showcases the optimal flavor profile of the coffee offering. This beverage is prepared with meticulous attention to the variables of extraction.

Golden Latte

$5.00+

This is a tumeric based latte spiced with black pepper, cayenne pepper, ginger, and black pepper.

Cold Brew

$5.00

Coffee brewed for 24 hours in cold water. An optimal drink for hot days or when you need quick and simple caffeine boost.

Tea

$3.75+

Loose leaf tea steep upon order. All offerings can be iced or hot.

Drip Coffee

$3.00+

Regular filtered coffee... a classic

Hot chocolate / steamer

$3.50+

1 & 1

$4.00

Split espresso shot. 1 hot served straight one shot served with steamed milk.

Extra shot

$2.00

Americano

$3.50

Mor Kombucha (grapefruit ginger)

$5.00

Yama Cold Brew

$7.00

Rosie's Ice Cream Pint

$6.75

Food

Dis burrito

$6.25

Pastry

$4.50

Oatmeal

$3.50

Doughnut

$2.50

Pandemic doughnuts!!

Gf vegan doughnut

$3.25

Trubar

$3.50

Gf coffee cake

$3.25

Gf vegan chocolate chip banana bread

$3.25

Gf / macaroon

$3.00

Devils Cup Burrito

$6.25+

Outrageous Bread - GF

$3.75

Lemon Bar

$4.75

Overt Menu Items

$6.00+

Simply Mint

$3.25

Simply gum

$3.25

Protein Puck

$4.00

Superfood Pouch

$3.75

Nut Pack

$1.75

Amrita Protein Bar

$3.25

Retail

Retail Coffee

$18.00+

3/4 lb bag of a single origin coffee.

Natural Sloth Candle

$25.50+

Journal

$18.00

Shirt

$18.00

Devil's Cup Mug

$15.00

French Press

$45.00

Double Wall Glasses

$25.00

Large Glass Teapot

$28.00

Shirt

$15.00

Tote

$25.00

Lysserd's Hand Crafted Ceramics

$60.00

Tea Box

$12.00+

Today Card Company

$5.00

Valentine's Day Cards

Tea steeper ball

$7.00

DAR chocolate

$6.99+

29▫ Candle

$30.00

Miir Travel Mug (16oz)

$45.00

Iced Tumbler w/ Straw "Java Time"

$29.00

Lil Devil Socks

$12.00

Lil Devil Cap

$35.00

Canned Drinks

Apple Juice

$2.00

Smart Water

$2.25+

La Croix

$1.25

Topo Chico

$2.25

Healthade Kombucha

$4.75

Propel

$1.25

Dram Hemp

$5.00

Space Tea

$5.00

Big B Juice

$3.50

Upstart Kombucha

$5.00

Happy Leaf Kombucha

$6.00

Verde Pressed Juice

$8.00

Dram Sparkling Water (No CBD)

$3.25+

Oliko Ginger beer

$5.00

Teakoe Sparkling Tea

$2.40+

Frescos

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5624 S Prince Street, Littleton, CO 80120

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

