The Devil's Advocate Stillwater

Order Again

Popular Items

House Meat Pizza
Pepperoni Pizza
Korean BBQ Wings

Starters

Giant stuffed meatball

Giant stuffed meatball

$15.00

red sauce, mozzarella cheese, provolone cheese, parmesan cheese, fresh basil

Crispy Artichoke Hearts

Crispy Artichoke Hearts

$9.00

roasted garlic, pickled peppers mint pesto, honey

Dry Rub Wings

Dry Rub Wings

$15.00Out of stock

house dry rub, herbed mascarpone dressing

Korean BBQ Wings

$15.00

Korean BBQ chicken wings, kimchi ranch, sesame seeds, green onion & celery.

Bread Basket

$4.00

Duck Bacon Wontons

$10.00

Duck bacon,cream cheese, corn, red pepper, truffle aioli

November Bruschetta

$10.00

Honey whipped goat cheese, roasted beets, onion, pesto, crostini, balsamic glaze

Burrata Caprese

$11.00

Fresh burrata cheese, tomatoes, basil, spring greens, lemon olive oil, crostini, balsamic glaze

Burrata Board

$16.00

Fresh Burrata cheese, fresh figs, prosciutto, cold pressed olive oil, balsamic reduction.

Salads

Side Caesar Salad

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

romaine, caesar dressing, parmesan, gremolata croutons, black pepper parmesan

Full Caesar Salad

$13.00
Side Greens Salad

Side Greens Salad

$5.00

tender greens, grape tomatoes, red onion, garlic cucumbers, croutons, house vinaigrette

Full Greens Salad

$12.00
MN Grain Bowl

MN Grain Bowl

$14.00

Chicken breast, barley, wild rice, apples, toasted walnuts, chicken, celery, craisins, apple vinaigrette

Chicken Caesar Salad

$15.00

romaine, house made caesar dressing, radish, gremolata croutons, black pepper, parmesan

Roasted Beet Salad

Roasted Beet Salad

$16.00

Mixed greens, roasted beet, goat cheese, pistachios, tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers,croutons, balsamic vinaigrette

Burrata + Melon Salad

$14.00Out of stock

Tender greens blend, fresh burrata, grape tomatoes, cantaloupe, red onion, cucumbers, croutons, basil, crostini, raspberry vinaigrette

Steak Salad

$19.00

10oz. New York strip, blue cheese, house pickled bell peppers, tomato, cucumber, red onion, romaine lettuce, croutons, balsamic vinaigrette

Burrata Caprese

$11.00

Hand-Helds

The Ozzie Burger

The Ozzie Burger

$19.00

double smash burger patties with caramelized onions, cheddar, provolone cheese, fancy sauce

Meatball Sandwich

Meatball Sandwich

$15.00

house meatballs, roasted tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese

Black n' Blue Burger

$17.00

Smoked bacon, 2 smash burger patties, blue cheese crumbles, caramelized onions,blue cheese Demi-glaze, pickle and mayo.

California Burger

$13.00Out of stock

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.00

Steak Baguette

$23.00

10oz. New York strip steak, blue cheese, caramelized onions, mayo, toasted baguette

Korean BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Crispy Chicken breast,Korean bbq, kimchi slaw

Entrees

Giant Meatball Bucatini

Giant Meatball Bucatini

$19.00

Bucatini noodles, giant mozzarella stuffed meatball, marinara, fresh basil

Shrimp Alfredo

$26.00

Butterflied tiger shrimp, linguine noodles,broccoli, alfredo sauce, Parmesan

Pesto Ravioli

$17.00

Victors Ravioli

$18.00

Filet Frites

$32.00

Chicken Alfredo

$19.00

Sides

Side Fries

$5.00

Side BBQ

$0.50

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Mascarpone Bleu

$0.50

Side Roasted Tomato Sauce

$2.00

Side Butter

Side Mayo

Side Burrata

$4.00
Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$7.00

garlic truffle aioli, truffle oil, parmesan

Side Crostini

$1.00

Side Bleu Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Side Mustard Aioli

Side Truffle Aioli

$0.50

Side Bread

$1.00

Side Raspberry Vinaigrette

$0.50

Side Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.50

Broccoli

$6.00

Butter and Parmesan

Roasted Beet

$6.00

Goat Cheese, pistachio, hot honey

Desserts

Key Lime Pie

$9.00

Chocolate Brownie Cake

$9.00

Pie

$4.29Out of stock

Joseph's blueberry

$4.29

Joseph's Choc Caramel Delight

$4.29Out of stock

Joseph's rhubarb delight

$4.29Out of stock

Pizza

Pesto Pizza

Pesto Pizza

$16.00

Pesto sauce, sun dried tomatoes, parmesan cheese, garlic, pinenuts

Margherita PIzza

Margherita PIzza

$17.00

fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, olive oil, basil

House Meat Pizza

House Meat Pizza

$19.00

pepperoni, Italian sausage, yellow onion, garlic, mozzarella

Cheese Pizza

$14.00

classic mozzarella and pizza sauce

Meatball Pizza

Meatball Pizza

$18.00

house meatball, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese

Sausage Pizza

Sausage Pizza

$16.00
Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$15.00

Tortufo Pizza

$20.00Out of stock

Alfredo sauce, mushrooms, fries, balsamic drizzle and truffle oil

Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$18.00

Grilled chicken breast, Alfredo sauce, caramelized onions, Parmesan.

Prosciutto & Fig Pizza

$20.00

Prosciutto, fig, ricotta, fresh basil, and honey

THC drink

Raspderry lem

$12.00

Pineapple orange

$12.00

THC gummies

Blue razz

$25.00

Strawberry

$25.00

Green apple

$25.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Passion to challenge the expected and confront the unconfronted we offer a menu of approachable and rustic east coast tuta da ginnastica or "tracksuit" style Italian dishes. Old-school meets new school and East Coast meets Midwest. Devil's Advocates serves healthy and devious food with elegant flavors that are often made with locally sourced ingredients

Website

Location

14200 60th St N, Stillwater, MN 55082

Directions

