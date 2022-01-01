The Devil's Advocate Stillwater
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Passion to challenge the expected and confront the unconfronted we offer a menu of approachable and rustic east coast tuta da ginnastica or "tracksuit" style Italian dishes. Old-school meets new school and East Coast meets Midwest. Devil's Advocates serves healthy and devious food with elegant flavors that are often made with locally sourced ingredients
Location
14200 60th St N, Stillwater, MN 55082
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Norman Quack's Chophouse - Stillwater
No Reviews
1400 W Frontage Rd Stillwater, MN 55082
View restaurant
Mavericks Real Roast Beef - STILLWATER
No Reviews
1491 Stillwater BLVD N Stillwater, MN 55802
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Stillwater
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Minneapolis
4.4 • 8,207
607 Washington Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55415
View restaurant
More near Stillwater