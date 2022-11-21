devilsdeli imageView gallery

devilsdeli

review star

No reviews yet

2800 south heatherwilde blvd

pflugerville, TX 78660

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Appetizers

Fries

$3.49

1shrimp

$0.99

Side Beans

$2.49

Tortilla Corn

$1.00

Tortilla Flour

$1.00

Salchi

$8.99

Onion Rings

$2.99

Side Of Rice

$2.49

Shrimp Combo

$7.99

Double Srimp

$5.00

Breakfast Taco

Bacon & Egg Taco

$2.59

Potatoes & Egg Taco

$2.59

Chorizo & Egg Taco

$2.59

Migas Taco

$2.79

Sausage & Egg Taco

$2.59

Ham & Egg Taco

$2.59

Egg Beans

$2.59

Picadillo Taco

$3.25

Potato & Bean

$2.59

Guisada Taco

$3.49

Burrito PE

$6.99

Burrito BE

$6.99

Burrito Migas

$6.99

Migas Plate

$8.99

Beans Chesses

$2.59

Champurrado

$3.99

Croissant

$3.49

Breakfast Bowl

$7.49

Pot Bacon

$2.59

Lunch Taco

Beef Fajita

$3.25

Chicken Fajita

$3.25

Barbacoa

$3.59

Guisada

$3.59

Pastor

$3.25

Carnitas

$3.25

Picadillo

$3.25

Cheese

$0.25

Veggie

$3.25

Brisket Taco

$3.49

Chicarron

$3.59

Extra Salsa

$0.25

Lunch Plates

Beef Fajita Plate

$10.99

Chicken Fajita Plate

$10.99

Carnitas Plate

$10.99

Picadillo Plate

$10.99

Barbacoa Plate

$10.99

Guisada Plate

$10.99

Lengua Plate

$9.99

Pastor Plate

$10.99

Brisket Plate

$8.99

Menudo

$10.99

Carnitas 1 Pound

$7.99

Pollo 1pound

$13.99

Especial

$11.99

Chicharron

$10.99

Mini Tacos

$10.99

Burritos

Burrito

$8.99

Carnitas Burrito

$8.99

Guisada Burrito

$8.99

Chicken Burrito

$8.99

Beef Burrito

$8.99

Especial

$10.99

Pastor Burrito

$8.99

Brisket Burrito

$8.99

Picadillo Burrito

$8.99

Burrito Barbacoa

$8.99

Quesadillas

Barbacoa Quesadila

$10.49

Beef Quesadilla

$9.99

Carnitas Quesadilla

$9.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.99

Guisada Quesadilla

$10.49

Lengua Quesadilla

$7.99

Pastor Quesadilla

$9.99

Picadillo Quesadilla

$9.99

Torta

Tortas

$9.99

Beef Torta

$8.99

Pollo Torta

$8.99

Carnitas Torta

$8.99

Cubana Torta

$8.99

Guisada Torta

$8.99

Barbacoa Torta

$8.99

Pastor Torta

$8.99

Chorizo Egg Torta

$6.99

Milanesa Torta

$9.99

Picadillo Torta

$8.99

Ham Torta

$7.99

Gorditas

Barbacoa Gordita

$7.99

Chicharron Gordita

$7.99

Guisada Gordita

$7.99

Chicken Gordita

$7.99

Beef Gordita

$7.99

Carnitas Gordita

$7.99

Pastor Gordita

$7.99

Picadillo Gordita

$7.99

Burgers

Classic Hamburger

$6.49

Classic Hamburger Combo

$8.99

Bacon Ranch Burger

$6.99

Bacon Ranch Combo

$9.99

Diabla Burger

$6.99

Diabla Burger Combo

$9.99

BBQ Bacon Burguer

$10.99

Fatboy Burger Combo

$7.99

Chicken Burger

$5.99

Chicken Buger Combo

$8.99

BBQ Sandwich

$7.99

BBQ Combo

$10.99

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$6.99

Buffalo Chicken Combo

$8.99

Bowls

Chicken Bowl

$7.99

Barbacoa Bowl

$8.99

Carnitas Bowl

$7.99

Veggie Bowl

$7.49

Beef Bowl

$8.99

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$10.99

Bowl

$10.99

Carnitas

$10.99

Picadillo

$10.99

Barbacoa

$10.99

Guisada

$10.99

Chicharro

$10.99

Fountain Drinks

Sm Fountain

$1.39

Md Fountain

$1.69

Lg Fountain

$1.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2800 south heatherwilde blvd, pflugerville, TX 78660

Directions

Gallery
devilsdeli image

Similar restaurants in your area

Baby Acapulco
orange star4.3 • 1,934
13609 North Interstate 35 Austin, TX 78753
View restaurantnext
The Pitch - 13000 Harris Ridge Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
13000 Harris Ridge Blvd Austin, TX 78753
View restaurantnext
Zaviya Grill - 1212 W Parmer Ln Unit # A
orange starNo Reviews
1212 W Parmer Ln Unit # A Austin, TX 78728
View restaurantnext
Market Street Pizza
orange star4.6 • 582
13000 N IH 35 Austin, TX 78753
View restaurantnext
Big Nonna's Vegan Pizza and Ice Cream
orange starNo Reviews
12601 Tech Ridge Boulevard #300 Austin, TX 78753
View restaurantnext
Thirsty Armadillo Coffee Bar
orange starNo Reviews
500 Canyon Ridge Drive, Suite L-150 Austin, TX 78753
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in pflugerville

FD's Grill House
orange star4.3 • 1,119
15119 North Interstate 35 Frontage Road Pflugerville, TX 78660
View restaurantnext
West Pecan Coffee + Beer - 100 W Pecan St.
orange star4.9 • 685
100 W Pecan St. Pflugerville, TX 78660
View restaurantnext
Down South CaJJun Eats - 15630 Vision Drive
orange star4.1 • 471
15630 Vision Drive Pflugerville, TX 78660
View restaurantnext
Three Legged Goat - 200 E Pecan #5
orange star4.7 • 128
200 E Pecan #5 Pflugerville, TX 78660
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near pflugerville
Round Rock
review star
Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)
Hutto
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Cedar Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)
Austin
review star
Avg 4.4 (936 restaurants)
Taylor
review star
Avg 5 (12 restaurants)
Georgetown
review star
Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)
Elgin
review star
No reviews yet
Leander
review star
Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)
Liberty Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston