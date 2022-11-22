Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian

DeVito's Italian Specialties

121 Reviews

$$

200 North Tampa Street

Tampa, FL 33602

Popular Items

VEAL MARSALA
Side Rapini
COD BACCALA ALLA MEDITER

APPETIZERS

ARANCINI RIPIENI

ARANCINI RIPIENI

$15.00

stuffed Sicilian balls of risotto, deep fried, crispy served with marinara sauce

POLPETTES

POLPETTES

$16.00

hand-rolled meatballs topped with house-made marinara sauce

SALUMI E FORMAGGI

SALUMI E FORMAGGI

$22.00

Meat and cheese board with mixed Italian olives marinated in herbs

CALAMARI. FRITTO

CALAMARI. FRITTO

$16.00

calamari tentacles, shrimp, and zucchini lightly floured and fried

BRESAOLA BURRATA

BRESAOLA BURRATA

$19.00

fresh Burrata cheese paired with dry cured beef carpaccio drizzled with truffle oil

OCTOPUS CARPACCIO

OCTOPUS CARPACCIO

$19.00

thinly sliced fresh octopus served with arugula, cherry tomato and bright citrus vinaigrette

SAUSAGE & RAPINI

SAUSAGE & RAPINI

$16.00

Chivalini sausage with flavors of fennel, aged provolone cheese, and parsley served over broccoli rapini.

Vongole Oreganata

$16.00

Eggplant Parm

$13.00

SALADS

INSALATA DELLA CASA

$14.00

house salad made of mixed greens, carrots, red onion, roasted red beets, and tomatoes

INSALATA DI MARE

INSALATA DI MARE

$19.00

refreshing seafood salad tossed with fresh lemon, extra virgin olive oil over arugula and cherry tomatoes

INSALATA CAPRESE

INSALATA CAPRESE

$15.00

buffalo mozzarella served on bed of arugula and sliced Italian tomatoes

PASTA

BUCATINI PECORINO E SPECK

BUCATINI PECORINO E SPECK

$24.00

savory smoked speck ham and creamy truffle pecorino sauce served over fresh, handmade pasta

RIGATONI BOLOGNESE

RIGATONI BOLOGNESE

$24.00

thick, full bodied sauce made with veal, pork & beef served over fresh, handmade pasta

FOGLIA D'OLIVA RAPINI E SALSICCIA

FOGLIA D’OLIVA RAPINI E SALSICCIA

$26.00

Italian sausage and broccoli rapini come together over fresh, handmade pasta

LINGUINE VONGOLE

LINGUINE VONGOLE

$26.00

little neck clams tossed in a classic white wine sauce served over fresh, handmade pasta

Pasta Primavera

$22.00

Spaghetti Neri Fra Diavolo

$35.00

Entree

SALTI IN BOCCA DI POLLO

SALTI IN BOCCA DI POLLO

$27.00

bone-in chicken pounded thin topped with aged parma ham, fontina cheese, and sage as a savory garnish served with roasted vegetables

FILETTO PORCINI E TARTUFO

FILETTO PORCINI E TARTUFO

$55.00

8oz savory beef tenderloin served in a creamy porcini mushroom sauce topped with sliced aromatic black truffles served with roasted vegetables

VEAL MARSALA

$32.00

Tender veal sautéed in marsala wine with mushrooms, served with roasted vegetables

COD BACCALA ALLA MEDITER

COD BACCALA ALLA MEDITER

$34.00

Tasty cod filet topped with a cherry tomato and Kalamata olive sauce

Piccata di Salmon

Piccata di Salmon

$32.00

Fresh assorted seafood stewed with herbs and tomato served with house made focaccia

PORK CHOP MILANESE

PORK CHOP MILANESE

$35.00

Branzino

$48.00

SIDES

ROASTED VEGETABLES

ROASTED VEGETABLES

$9.00

SPAGHETTI MARINARA

$11.00
FOCACCIA BREAD

FOCACCIA BREAD

$3.00

SPAGHETTI WITH BUTTER

$9.00

Side Chicken

$9.00

Side Marinara

$1.00

Add Shrimp

$12.00

Side Rapini

$11.00

Black Truffles

$8.00

Side Potatoes

$9.00

Small Focaccia

$2.50

Side Balsamic

$1.00

Side Salmon

$15.00

DESSERT

Lemon Marscapone

Lemon Marscapone

$11.00

TIRAMISU

$11.00

CANNOLI

$11.00

CHOCOLATE TEMPTATION

$11.00
NEW YORK CHEESE CAKE

NEW YORK CHEESE CAKE

$11.00

Birthday Candle

check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

200 North Tampa Street, Tampa, FL 33602

DeVito's Italian Specialties image
DeVito's Italian Specialties image
DeVito's Italian Specialties image
DeVito's Italian Specialties image

