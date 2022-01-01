Restaurant header imageView gallery

Devlin's

332 Washington Street

Brighton, MA 02135

Order Again

Popular Items

*BACON CHEESEBURGER
IMPOSSIBLE CHEESEBURGER
WINGS OR TENDERS

SHARE

*LOCAL OYSTERS

$15.00+

bloody mary cocktail sauce | mignonette | lemon gf

TOMATO BISQUE

$13.00

our signature tomato bisque served in a smoked mozzarella bread bowl | pesto v

MUSSELS PICCATA

$18.00

lemon wine | garlic butter | cherry tomato | caper | grilled bread

MUSSELS PICCATA WITH BUCATINI

$23.00

lemon wine | garlic butter | cherry tomato | caper | bucatini | grilled bread

PAN FRIED PUMPKIN RAVIOLI

$15.00

apple cider butter | gorgonzola | crispy sage | pepitas v

ARTISAN CHEESE + CRACKERS

$17.00+

"olives | cornichon | grain mustard | quince 17 v (add charcuterie 6)"

STEAMED PORK + GINGER DUMPLINGS

$13.00

soy vinegar | crispy chili oil

WINGS OR TENDERS

$15.00

buffalo or carolina bbq or korean bbq with blue cheese or ranch

NACHOS

$14.00

all the toppings | guac | salsa | sour cream

KOREAN FRIED CAULIFLOWER

$14.00

sweet garlic soy | gochujang mayo | scallion | sesame

BACON CHEESEBURGER EGG ROLLS

$13.00

comeback sauce

FOOT LONG SMOKED MOZZARELLA STICKS

$15.00

marinara | truffle pecorino

SALADS | BOWLS

garden salad | feta | hummus | pomegranate | tahini

ORGANIC LOCAL GREENS + APPLE

$15.00

tomato | cucumber | red onion | fig balsamic dressing 15 v gf

BABY SPINACH + GOAT CHEESE

$15.00

date | almond | orange | piquillo pepper | fig balsamic dressing v gf

BLACKENED CHICKEN CAESAR

$19.00

baby romaine | parmesan | foccacia crisps | house dressing

FALL QUINOA BOWL

$20.00

apple | cranberry | candied pecans | red kuri squash | arugula | maple cider vin

*TUNA POKE RICE BOWL

$19.00

avocado | cucumber | edamame | heart of palm | sushi ginger | nori 20

FALAFEL BOWL

$18.00

garden salad | feta | pomegranate | tahini | sumac pita chips

LOBSTER CAESAR

$27.00

romaine | parmesan | focaccia crouton | cherry tomato | house dressing

LARGE CAESAR

$12.00

PIZZA

BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

$17.00

mozzarella | blue cheese | bacon | micro celery

CHEESE PIZZA

$14.00

red sauce pizza | mozzarella

PEPPERONI PIZZA

$16.00

red sauce | mozzarella | ezzo pepperoni

PROSCIUTTO DI PARMA + FIG JAM PIZZA

$18.00

mozzarella | gorgonzola | caramelized onion | arugula

PIZZA MARGHERITA

$15.00

tomato | baby mozzarella | basil v

BUFFALO ROASTED CAULIFLOWER PIZZA

$16.00

mozzarella | blue cheese | scallion | caulflower crust - GF

WISE GUY PIZZA

$18.00

red sauce | smoked mozzarella | calabrian hot salami | red onion

BURGERS - SAMMICHES - TACOS

Gluten-Free Bun add 1

*BACON CHEESEBURGER

$17.00

ltop | fried shallots | comeback sauce | hawaiian bun | side

CHIPOTLE BISON BURGER

$17.00

ltop | pepper jack | guac | hawaiian bun | side

IMPOSSIBLE CHEESEBURGER

$17.00

ltop | fried shallot | comeback sauce | hawaiian bun | side

CHICKEN PARM PANINI

$17.00

marinara | nut free pesto | fresh mozzarella | side

EGGPLANT PARM PANINI

$17.00

marinara | nut free pesto | fresh mozzarella | side

COLD LOBSTER ROLL

$28.00

celery | old bay mayo | brioche | fries | coleslaw

HOT BUTTERED LOBSTER ROLL

$28.00

BRIOCHE | HAND CUT FRIES | COLELSAW

REUBEN

$17.00

swiss | kraut| russian dressing | marble rye | side

*RIB EYE STEAK TACOS

$18.00

guac | onion + cilantro | cotija cheese | habanero salsa | rice + beans - gf

CRISPY FISH TACOS

$18.00

guac | cabbage slaw | pineapple pico de gallo | rice + beans

FRIED PLANTAIN TACOS

$16.00

guac | cabbage slaw | watermelon pico de gallo | cauliﬂower rice + beans

ENTREES

*HOUSE STEAK TIPS

$23.00

whipped potato | brussel sprouts | porcini mushroom demi glaze

ITALIAN SAUSAGE BUCATINI

$21.00

broccolini | pink vodka sauce | burrata | garlic bread

FISH + CHIPS

$20.00

beer battered haddock | hand cut fries | coleslaw | tartar | lemon

HOT CHILI OIL NOODLES

$17.00

wok vegetables | ginger soy | thai basil

TRUFFLE SACCHETTI

$16.00

truffle + herb alfredo | ritz crumb

NEW ENGLAND BAKED HADDOCK

$24.00

lobster stuffing | lobster cream | whipped potato | brussel sprouts

VEGETARIAN CURRY

$19.00

SERVED WITH JASMINE RICE + FRIES

CHICKEN CURRY

$22.00

SERVED WITHG JASMINE RICE + FRIES

COLORADO LAMB SHOULDER CHOPS

$28.00

whipped potato | broccolini + baby carrots | gravy | mint jelly

SIDES

SIDE FRIES

$7.00

SIDE TRUFFLE FRIES

$7.00

SIDE SWEET WAFFLE FRIES

$7.00

SIDE COLESLAW

$7.00

SIDE MIXED GREENS

$7.00

SIDE MAC + CHEETOS

$7.00

SIDE RICE + BEANS

$7.00

SIDE CAESAR SALAD

$7.00

SIDE JASMINE RICE

$7.00

SIDE WHIPPED POTATO

$7.00

SIDE BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$7.00

SIDE BROCCOLINI + BABY CARROTS

$7.00

SWEETS

WARM STICKY TOFFEE PUDDING

$10.00

honeycomb gelato

MOLTEN CHOCHOLATE LAVA CAKE

$10.00

VANILLA BEAN GELATO

WARM BOURBON PECAN PIE

$10.00

vanilla bean gelato

PUMPKIN CHEESECAKE

$10.00

honeycomb gelato

WARM CARAMEL APPLE CAKE

$10.00

vanilla bean gelato

CREME BRULEE

$10.00

Vanilla bean gelato

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

A Neighborhood Restaurant Located In Brighton Center With A Little Bit Of Downtown Uptown!

Website

Location

332 Washington Street, Brighton, MA 02135

Directions

Gallery
Devlin's image
Devlin's image

