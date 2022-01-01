Restaurant header imageView gallery

Devoted Kiss Cafe 8809 N Harborview Dr. Ste. #203

No reviews yet

8809 N Harborview Dr. Ste. #203

Gig Harbor, WA 98332

Order Again

Breakfast

Banana Bread French Toast

Banana Bread French Toast

$12.95

House made banana bread served with warm maple syrup and peppered bacon.

Belgian Waffle

Belgian Waffle

$11.95

Freshly made to order, topped with seasonal fruit and whip cream

Biscuits & Gravy

Biscuits & Gravy

$13.95

Scratch made Beecher's biscuits topped with scratch made pepperd bacon sausage gravy and two eggs your way.

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$13.95

Pepperjack cheese, tapatio, chipotle mayo, peppers, avocado, & egg folded into a warm sundried tomato tortilla and grilled. Served with fresh-cut morning potatoes. Your choice of sausage, ham, pulled pork or roasted vegetables.

Carne Asada Breakfast Tacos

Carne Asada Breakfast Tacos

$13.95
Corned Beef Hash

Corned Beef Hash

$14.95

House braised corned beef & fresh cut potatoes topped with two eggs your way and drizzled with a whole grain mustard sour cream.

Devo's Favorite

Devo's Favorite

$13.95

Boar's Head ham, peppered bacon, avocado & smoked gouda with an over-medium egg on wheat with pesto and chipotle mayo. Served with fresh-cut morning potatoes.

DKC Biscuit-wich

DKC Biscuit-wich

$14.95

Scratch made Beecher's biscuit topped with Boar's Head EverRoast oven roasted chicken, peppered bacon, scratch made sausage gravy, and over-easy egg and melted provolone. Served with fresh-cut morning potatoes.

Eggs Benedict

Eggs Benedict

$14.95

English muffin topped with two poached eggs topped with fresh made hollandaise. Served with fresh cut morning potatoes.

Eggs Your Way

Eggs Your Way

$11.95

Two eggs, sausage, ham or bacon and fresh cut morning potatoes. Served with wheat, white or rye toast.

French Toast

French Toast

$11.95
Granola Parfait

Granola Parfait

$7.25

Granola, honey mint yogurt and seasonal fruit. A heart healthy way to start your day.

Ham & Bacon Omelet

Ham & Bacon Omelet

$14.95

Boar's Head ham & pepped bacon, smoked gouda, fresh basil with a chipotle ranch drizzle. Served iwth fresh morning potatoes.

Ham and Egg Croissant

Ham and Egg Croissant

$13.95

Boar's Head ham, pancetta & havarti with an over-medium egg on a flaky croissant with pesto mayo. Served with fresh-cut morning potatoes.

Iced Cinnamon Roll

Iced Cinnamon Roll

$4.25

Scratch made and baked in house

Mediterranean Quiche

Smoked Salmon Bagel

Smoked Salmon Bagel

$14.95

Dill, red onion & caper cream cheese spread over a whole wheat bagel and topped with smoked salmon and parmesan cheese. Served with fresh cut morning potatoes.

The Vegan

The Vegan

$12.95

Roasted vegetables, spinach and Yukon Gold potatoes sauteed and topped with avocado, micro greens and chichurri.

Soup & Salad

Cup of Soup

Cup of Soup

$4.95

Chef's Choice, house made soup

Bowl of Soup

Bowl of Soup

$6.95

Chef's Choice, house made soup

Apple Bacon Blue Cheese Salad

Apple Bacon Blue Cheese Salad

$12.95

Peppered bacon, apple, blue cheese, red onion, craisins and candied pecans tossed with a prmegranate vinaigrette.

Chicken Bacon Caesar Salad

Chicken Bacon Caesar Salad

$11.95

Artisan romaine, chopped bacon, rotisserie chicken, house made croutons, parmesan and capers tossed in a creamy caesar dressing.

Devoted Chop Salad

Devoted Chop Salad

$12.95

Boar's Head ham & turkey, egg, avocado, grape tomatoes & parmesan cheese tossed in a fresh made honey mustard dressing.

Lemon Chicken Berry Salad

$12.95
Spicy Chicken Salad

Spicy Chicken Salad

$12.95

Rotisserie chicken tossed with fresh artisan romaine, slaw mix, cucumbers, red onion, grape tomatoes and spicy oriental dressing topped with sesame seeds.

DKC Side Salad

DKC Side Salad

$7.25
Caesar Side Salad

Caesar Side Salad

$7.25

Lunch

Bacon & Chicken Wrap

Bacon & Chicken Wrap

$12.95

Boar's Head EverRoast oven roasted chicken, peppered bacon, lettuce, roma tomato and our house pimento cheese spread wrapped in a tomato basil tortilla and pressed on the panini.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.95

Rotisserie chicken, pecans, craisins, onion & celery over a toasted flaky croissant

Cuban Panini

Cuban Panini

$15.00

Roasted pulled pork, Black Forest ham, deli mustard, chipotle mayo, pickles and swiss cheese on a french roll toasted on the panini.

DKC Cheesesteak Sandwich

DKC Cheesesteak Sandwich

$15.95

In house roasted prime rib topped with sauteed onions and peppers with provolone cheese over our own Beecher's pimento spread on a french roll.

DKC Club Panini

DKC Club Panini

$12.95

Salsalito Turkey, peppered bacon, Black Forest Ham, provolone cheese, Roma tomato, micro greens & pesto mayo on focaccia toasted on the panini press.

Grilled Cheese Panini

Grilled Cheese Panini

$10.45

Your choice of: smoked gouda, provolone, havarti, pepperjack, vermont cheddar, or swiss cheeses.

Ham & Smoked Gouda Panini

Ham & Smoked Gouda Panini

$12.95

Black Forest Ham, pancetta, smoked gouda, basil leaves and caramelized onions with chipotle mayo and deli mustard on focaccia. Toasted on the panini press.

Prime Rib Dip

Prime Rib Dip

$15.95

In house roasted prime rib cooked to perfection topped iwth caramelized onions and havarti cheese on a french roll served with rosemary au jus.

Reuben Sandwich

Reuben Sandwich

$13.95

House braised corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese and our own thousand island dressing toasted on rye.

Spicy Chicken Wrap

Spicy Chicken Wrap

$12.95

Rotisserie chicken, pepperjack cheese, cilantro, slaw mix, cilantro mayo and red onion with a sweet Thai Chili sauce wrapped in a tomato basil toritlla. Toasted on the panini press.

Turkey Pepperjack Panini

Turkey Pepperjack Panini

$12.95

Salsalito Turkey, peppered bacon, avocado, roasted red peppers and pepperjack cheese with cilantro lime mayo on sourdough bread. Toasted on the panini press.

Vegetable Wrap

Vegetable Wrap

$11.95

Roasted garlic hummus, spinach, roasted vegetables and goat cheese wrapped in a tomato basil tortilla and grilled on the panini press

Sides

Avocado

$1.50

Bacon

$2.95
Caesar Side Salad

Caesar Side Salad

$7.25
DKC Side Salad

DKC Side Salad

$7.25

Fruit

$3.95

Gluten Free English Muffin

$2.25

Gravy

$4.25

Ham

$2.95

Hollandaise

$0.50

Potato Salad

$3.95

Potatoes

$2.95

Pretzel and Hummus

$3.95

Sausage

$2.95

Smoked Salmon

$7.95

Toast

$1.95

Whole loaf banana bread

$17.50

Kids

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.95
Kids Ham & Cheese Sandwich

Kids Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$8.95
Kids Turkey Sandwich

Kids Turkey Sandwich

$8.95
Kids Ham & Cheddar Omelet

Kids Ham & Cheddar Omelet

$8.95
Kids Eggs Your Way

Kids Eggs Your Way

$8.95
Kids Waffle

Kids Waffle

$8.95
Kids French Toast

Kids French Toast

$8.95

Pastries

Whole Wheat Bagel

Whole Wheat Bagel

$3.75
Plain Crossaint

Plain Crossaint

$3.75
Iced Cinnamon Roll

Iced Cinnamon Roll

$4.25

Scratch made and baked in house

Scone

Scone

$3.50

Beer/Wine

253 Pilsner

253 Pilsner

$4.50
7 Seas IPA

7 Seas IPA

$4.50
Guinness

Guinness

$4.50
Blue Moon

Blue Moon

$4.50
GL Champagne

GL Champagne

$7.95
GL Red Wine Blend

GL Red Wine Blend

$6.50
GL White Wine Blend

GL White Wine Blend

$6.50

Spirits

Bloody Mary

Bloody Mary

$8.95
Mimosa

Mimosa

$7.95
Screwdriver

Screwdriver

$7.00
Mojito

Mojito

$7.50
B-53 Cold Brew

B-53 Cold Brew

$8.00
BSB Lemon Tea

BSB Lemon Tea

$7.50
BSB Old Fashion

BSB Old Fashion

$7.50
Vodka Lemonade

Vodka Lemonade

$7.50

N/A Beverages

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.50
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.50
Juice

Juice

$2.25+
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.50
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.50
Coke

Coke

$2.50
Sprite

Sprite

$2.50
Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Bar N/A Beverages

Americano

Americano

$3.25
Cappucinno

Cappucinno

$3.75
Latte

Latte

$3.75
Chai Tea Latte

Chai Tea Latte

$3.75
Mocha

Mocha

$4.25
White Mocha

White Mocha

$4.25
Caramel Macchiato

Caramel Macchiato

$4.25
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.75
Milk

Milk

$2.25+
VIRGIN Bloody Mary

VIRGIN Bloody Mary

$5.95
Apple Cider

Apple Cider

$3.75
Italian Soda

Italian Soda

$2.75
Steamer

Steamer

$3.25

Merchandise

DKC Coffee Mug

$8.50

Chai Mix 16oz

$10.00

Chai Mix 8oz

$7.00

Pepper Lips Sticker

$3.00

DK Logo Sticker

$4.00
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

8809 N Harborview Dr. Ste. #203, Gig Harbor, WA 98332

