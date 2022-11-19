The Dewdrop Family Restaurant
151 Reviews
$$$
916 Delta Avenue
Gladstone, MI 49837
Sugar Pearl Waffles
Montana Burger Combo
3 Tacos
ONLY AVAILABLE ON THURSDAY THE WEEK OF JULY 4TH
Taco Salad Special
ONLY AVAILABLE ON THURSDAY THE WEEK OF JULY 4TH
Nacho Supreme
ONLY AVAILABLE ON THURSDAY THE WEEK OF JULY 4TH
chicken bacon ranch flatbread sandwich combo
Sloppy Joe Combo
AVAILABLE THURSDAY ONLY
Hot Meatloaf
AVAILABLE SATURDAY ONLY
BLT Wrap Combo
Egg Sandwich
Spaghetti with sauce choice
Breakfast Traditions
Barn Yard (#4)
2 eggs, breakfast meat, breakfast potatoes, toast
Hearty (#5)
2 eggs, breakfast meat, breakfast potatoes, toast, 2 pancakes
Rebel (Biscuits & Gravy)
Breakfast Skillet
Irish (#3)
2 eggs, toast, corned beef hash
Breakfast Burrito
Bowl of Oatmeal
Yankee (Country Fried Steak)
2 eggs, country's fried steak topped with sausage gravy, breakfast potatoes, toast
Breakfast Quesadilla
Hot off the Griddle
Omelets
Add ons
Appetizers
Pick 3 Sampler
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Stinging Honey Garlic Pot Stickers
3 Angus Beef Sliders
Cheese Curds
Deep Fried Pickles
Chicken Quesadilla
Boneless Wings App
Onion Rings
Deep Fried Mushrooms
Mac & Cheese bites
French Fries
Waffle Fries
Tots
Chips
Baked Potato
Extra Sauce
Salads, Soups, & Sides
Soup
Please call 420-8578 for the soup of the day
Chili
Chicken BLT Salad
Chicken Caesar Salad
Chef Salad
Dinner Side Salad
Steamed Mixed Veggies
Apple Sauce
Coleslaw
Cottage Cheese
Side Beef Gravy
Side Cheese sauce
Side Strawberries
Side Sausage Gravy
Flatbread Pizzas
Sandwiches, Wraps & More
Chicken, Bacon, + Ranch Wrap
Dew Wrap
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Club
ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo. Triple decker!
BLT
Bourbon Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Steak Philly
Loaded Steak Philly
Steak philly sandwich topped with flame roasted peppers and onions, swiss cheese, onion tangles, drizzled with spicy mayo. Served with side choice.
Reuben
Cod Sandwich
Patty Melt
Tuna Melt
Veggie Melt
sautéed onion, tomato's, green peppers and mushrooms on grilled bread with Swiss & American cheese
Grilled Cheese
Chicken Sandwich
Burgers
Dew Burger
bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, sliced onion, pickle and our homemade "dew" sauce
Mushroom + Swiss Burger
All American Burger
cheese, ketchup, mustard, sliced onion, pickle
Bourbon Burger
seasoned hand patty burger topped with bacon, cheese, onion tangles and our homemade bourbon sauce
Dragon Slayer
Brisket Burger
Deluxe Burger
cheese, lettuce, tomato, sliced onion, pickle and mayo
Kids
Kids 1 egg, 1 meat, 1 toast
Kids 4 silver dollar cakes
Kids 1 slice French toast
Kids Peanut Butter & Jelly
Kids Chicken Strips
Kids Grilled Cheese
Kids Cheeseburger Slider
Kids Hotdog
Kids Spaghetti w/breadstick
Kids Mac & Cheese w/breadstick
Kids Drink
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
916 Delta Avenue, Gladstone, MI 49837