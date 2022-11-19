Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch

The Dewdrop Family Restaurant

151 Reviews

$$$

916 Delta Avenue

Gladstone, MI 49837

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Alfredo
Chicken, Bacon, + Ranch Wrap
All American Burger

Features

Available Thursday - Sunday, while supplies last

Sugar Pearl Waffles

$11.99

Montana Burger Combo

$12.99

3 Tacos

$10.99

ONLY AVAILABLE ON THURSDAY THE WEEK OF JULY 4TH

Taco Salad Special

$12.99

ONLY AVAILABLE ON THURSDAY THE WEEK OF JULY 4TH

Nacho Supreme

$12.99

ONLY AVAILABLE ON THURSDAY THE WEEK OF JULY 4TH

chicken bacon ranch flatbread sandwich combo

$12.99

Sloppy Joe Combo

$10.99

AVAILABLE THURSDAY ONLY

Hot Meatloaf

$12.99

AVAILABLE SATURDAY ONLY

BLT Wrap Combo

$10.99

Egg Sandwich

$7.99

Spaghetti with sauce choice

$10.99Out of stock

Breakfast Traditions

Barn Yard (#4)

$10.99

2 eggs, breakfast meat, breakfast potatoes, toast

Hearty (#5)

$11.99

2 eggs, breakfast meat, breakfast potatoes, toast, 2 pancakes

Rebel (Biscuits & Gravy)

$10.99

Breakfast Skillet

$12.99

Irish (#3)

$9.99

2 eggs, toast, corned beef hash

Breakfast Burrito

$10.99

Bowl of Oatmeal

$5.99

Yankee (Country Fried Steak)

$11.99

2 eggs, country's fried steak topped with sausage gravy, breakfast potatoes, toast

Breakfast Quesadilla

$10.99

Hot off the Griddle

3 Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$10.99

3 Blueberry Cakes

$10.99

3 Pancakes

$9.99

Cinnamon French Toast

$10.99

Omelets

Supreme Omelet

$13.99

Carnivore Omelet

$13.99

Classic Omelet

$11.99

Vegetarian Omelet

$11.99

Cheese Omelet

$9.99

Add ons

One Egg

$2.29

Toast

$2.99

One Pancake

$3.99

Side of Bacon

$3.29

Side of Ham

$3.29

Side of Sausage Links

$3.29

Side of Sausage Patties

$3.29

Side of Hash Browns

$2.99

Side of American Fries

$2.99

Side of Corned Beef Hash

$3.49

Side of Sausage Gravy

$2.99

Side of Strawberries

$3.99

Appetizers

Pick 3 Sampler

$14.99

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$10.99

Stinging Honey Garlic Pot Stickers

$9.99

3 Angus Beef Sliders

$9.99

Cheese Curds

$7.99

Deep Fried Pickles

$7.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.99

Boneless Wings App

$10.99

Onion Rings

$7.99

Deep Fried Mushrooms

$7.99

Mac & Cheese bites

$7.99

French Fries

$3.99

Waffle Fries

$3.99

Tots

$3.99

Chips

$3.99

Baked Potato

$2.99

Loaded Tots

Dew Loaded Tots

$14.99

Philly Steak Loaded Tots

$14.99

Brisket Loaded Tots

$15.99

Extra Sauce

Extra Sauce

Salads, Soups, & Sides

Soup

$2.99+

Please call 420-8578 for the soup of the day

Chili

$3.99+

Chicken BLT Salad

$12.99

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.99

Chef Salad

$12.99

Dinner Side Salad

$2.99

Steamed Mixed Veggies

$3.49

Apple Sauce

$2.99

Coleslaw

$2.99

Cottage Cheese

$2.99

Side Beef Gravy

$2.99

Side Cheese sauce

$2.99

Side Strawberries

$3.99

Side Sausage Gravy

$2.99

Flatbread Pizzas

BLT Flatbread Pizza

$14.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread Pizza

$15.99

Spinach & Artichoke Flatbread

$15.99

Sandwiches, Wraps & More

Chicken, Bacon, + Ranch Wrap

$12.99

Dew Wrap

$13.99

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.99

Club

$13.99

ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo. Triple decker!

BLT

$10.99

Bourbon Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Steak Philly

$12.99

Loaded Steak Philly

$13.99

Steak philly sandwich topped with flame roasted peppers and onions, swiss cheese, onion tangles, drizzled with spicy mayo. Served with side choice.

Reuben

$13.99

Cod Sandwich

$12.99

Patty Melt

$12.99

Tuna Melt

$11.99

Veggie Melt

$10.99

sautéed onion, tomato's, green peppers and mushrooms on grilled bread with Swiss & American cheese

Grilled Cheese

$9.99

Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Burgers

Dew Burger

$13.99

bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, sliced onion, pickle and our homemade "dew" sauce

Mushroom + Swiss Burger

$12.99

All American Burger

$12.99

cheese, ketchup, mustard, sliced onion, pickle

Bourbon Burger

$15.99

seasoned hand patty burger topped with bacon, cheese, onion tangles and our homemade bourbon sauce

Dragon Slayer

$13.99

Brisket Burger

$15.99

Deluxe Burger

$13.99

cheese, lettuce, tomato, sliced onion, pickle and mayo

Family Friendly Dinners

Spaghetti + Meatballs

$13.99

Chicken Alfredo

$15.99

Liver + Onions

$13.99

Jumbo Shrimp

$15.99

Smokehouse Mac & Cheese

$17.99

Basket Specials

Chicken Strips Basket

$12.99

Popcorn Shrimp basket

$12.99

Fish + Chips

$14.99

Boneless Wings Basket

$12.99

Hot Sandwiches

Hot Beef

$13.99

Hot Hamburger

$12.99

Kids

Kids 1 egg, 1 meat, 1 toast

$6.99

Kids 4 silver dollar cakes

$6.99

Kids 1 slice French toast

$6.99

Kids Peanut Butter & Jelly

$6.99

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kids Cheeseburger Slider

$6.99

Kids Hotdog

$6.99Out of stock

Kids Spaghetti w/breadstick

$6.99

Kids Mac & Cheese w/breadstick

$6.99

Kids Drink

$1.49

Beverages

Kids Drink

$1.49

Coffee

$2.29

Coffee, Decaf

$2.29

Fountain Soda

$2.49

Hot Chocolate

$2.29

Lemonade

$2.49

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.49

Milk

$2.29+

Chocolate Milk

$2.29+

Orange Juice

$2.29+

Apple Juice

$2.29+

Tomato Juice

$2.29+

Cranberry Juice

$2.29+

Water

Gift Certificate

$5

$5.00

$10

$10.00

$15

$15.00

$20

$20.00

$25

$25.00

$50

$50.00

$100

$100.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

916 Delta Avenue, Gladstone, MI 49837

Directions

Gallery
The Dewdrop Family Restaurant image
The Dewdrop Family Restaurant image
The Dewdrop Family Restaurant image
Map
More near Gladstone
Marinette
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Crivitz
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Leland
review star
Avg 5 (7 restaurants)
Northport
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Frankfort
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Traverse City
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Green Bay
review star
Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)
Green Bay
review star
Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)
De Pere
review star
Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston