Restaurant header imageView gallery

SIRVIDA

review star

No reviews yet

1904 Coastal Hwy

Dewey Beach, DE 19971

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Popular Items

Strawberry Margarita

$10.00

SODA

SODA

CLUB SODA

COKE

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

Fresh Juice - Pineapple

$6.00

Fresh Juice- Grapefruit

$6.00

Fresh Juice- Orange

$6.00

Fresh Juice- Watermelon

$6.00

GINGERALE

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

OJ

$3.00

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

Virgin Crush

$6.00

Virgin Marg

$6.00

SODA REFILL

COKE REFILL

DIET COKE REFILL

SPRITE REFILL

GINGERALE REFILL

LEMONADE REFILL

ICED TEA RE FILL

Cocktails

Margaritas

Mango Margarita

$10.00

Peach Margarita

$10.00

Prickly Pear

$10.00

Raspberry Margarita

$10.00

Grapefruit Margarita

$10.00

Spicy Jalapeno

$10.00

Strawberry Margarita

$10.00

Watermelon Margarita

$10.00

Make it Spicy

$1.00

Make it Skinny

$1.00

Crushes

Grapefruit Crush

$8.00

Lemon Crush

$8.00

Peach Crush

$8.00

Strawberry Crush

$8.00

Watermelon Crush

$8.00

Make it Skinny

$1.00

Mezcalritas

House MEZCAL-RITA

$10.00

Grapefruit MEZCAL-RITA

$11.00

Mango MEZCAL-RITA

$11.00

Orange MEZCAL-RITA

$11.00

Peach MEZCAL-RITA

$11.00

Pineapple MEZCAL-RITA

$11.00

Prickley Pear MEZCAL - RITA

$11.00

Raspberry MEZCAL-RITA

$11.00

Spicy MEZCAL-RITA

$11.00

Strawberry MEZCAL-RITA

$11.00

Watermelon MEZCAL-RITA

$11.00
All hours
Sunday1:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1904 Coastal Hwy, Dewey Beach, DE 19971

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
SIRVIDA image
SIRVIDA image

Similar restaurants in your area

Starboard Raw - 2000 Highway One Unit 102
orange starNo Reviews
2000 Highway One Unit 102 Dewey Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
The Starboard - 2009 Hwy One
orange starNo Reviews
2009 Hwy One Dewey Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Nalu - Dewey
orange starNo Reviews
1308 Coastal Hwy Dewey Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
The Dewey Post - 1205 Coastal Highway
orange starNo Reviews
1205 Coastal Highway Dewey Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Rehoboth Ale House On the Mile - 20859 Coastal Highway
orange starNo Reviews
20859 Coastal Highway Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Dalmata
orange starNo Reviews
28 Wilmington Ave Unit E Rehoboth Beach, DE 19958
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Dewey Beach

The Cultured Pearl
orange star4.1 • 1,641
301 Rehoboth Ave Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Theo's Steakhouse - Theo’s Rehoboth
orange star4.7 • 374
44 Baltimore Ave Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Miyagi Ramen Bar
orange star5.0 • 314
19266 Coastal Highway Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Dewey Beach
Lewes
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Bethany Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Millsboro
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Georgetown
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Cape May
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Milford
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Wildwood
review star
Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)
Ocean City
review star
Avg 4.1 (64 restaurants)
Berlin
review star
Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston