Dewey's Restaurant and Bar

Food Menu
Appetizers
Nachos
Crispy corn tortillas topped with beans, jack cheese, sliced jalapenos, green onions, tomatoes and finished with our housemade Avocado Cream Sauce and queso fresco.
Pork Nachos
Crispy corn tortillas topped with beans, a Mojo marinated pulled pork, jack cheese, sliced jalapenos, green onions, tomatoes and finished with our housemade Avocado Cream Sauce and queso fresco.
Cheese Quesadilla
Flour tortilla grilled to a crisp with Monterey jack cheese and topped with green onions. Served with our housemade Salsa and sour cream.
Pork Quesadilla
Flour tortilla grilled to a crisp with Monterey jack cheese and a Mojo marinated pulled pork topped with jalapenos, tomatoes, green onions, and our housemade Avocado Cream Sauce. Served with a side of housemade Salsa.
Chips and Salsa
Crispy corn tortilla chips with our housemade Salsa.
Wings BBQ
Served with celery, carrots, and dressing.
Wings Buffalo
Served with celery, carrots, and dressing.
Wings Diablo
Served with celery, carrots, and dressing.
Wings Cajun
Served with celery, carrots, and dressing.
Bowl of O-rings
With a side of spicy mustard.
Spinach Dip
A blend of cream cheese and parmesan cheese with artichoke hearts and spinach. Served with grilled pita wedges and lemons.
Cajun Bowl
With a side of housemade Beer Cheese soup.
Bowl of Fries
Soup and Salad
Spin & Kale Salad
Fresh spinach and kale tossed with dried cranberries, roasted pecans, green apples and tomatoes and our housemade Raspberry Vinaigrette and feta cheese crumbles.
Fajita Salad
Mixed greens with fresh avocado, mango, cucumbers, and tomatoes, topped with blackened tiger shrimp, peppers and onions with housemade Jalapeno Ranch.
Salmon Salad
House smoked salmon over a bed of romaine lettuce with almonds, capers, fresh dill, red onions and grape tomatoes with our housemade Balsamic Dressing.
Green Salad
Mixed greens tossed with boiled potatoes, green beans, asparagus, fresh avocado, and tomatoes in our housemade Lemon Chile Vinaigrette.
Dinner Salad
Mixed greens topped with onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, and croutons. Your choice of dressing.
Emp Dinner Salad
Garlic Bread
Dinner Roll
Soups On!
Employee Soup
Burgers
Plain Jane
1/2 lb burger patty on a brioche bun. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles.
Cheese Burger
1/2 lb burger patty on a brioche bun. Your choice of cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles.
Bacon Cheese Burger
1/2 lb burger patty on a brioche bun. Your choice of cheese and topped with bacon. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles.
Black and Bleu Burger
1/2 lb burger pattty with Cajun spices on a brioche bun topped with bacon, bleu cheese, and our housemade Jalapeno Aioli. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles.
Poblano Burger
1/2 lb burger patty on a brioche bun topped with a grilled poblano pepper, bacon, jack cheeese, and housemade Jalapeno Aioli. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles.
Hawaiian Burger
1/2 lb burger patty on a brioche bun topped with Swiss cheese, smoked ham, grilled pineapple, and BBQ sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles.
Pastrami Burger
1/2 lb burger patty on a brioche bun topped with Swiss cheese, pastrami, and our housemade Russian Dressing. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles.
Garden Burger
4.25 oz patty made with brown rice, black beans, quinoa, roasted red pepper, and mushrooms. Topped with avocado. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles.
Garden Cheese Burger
4.25 oz patty made with brown rice, black beans, quinoa, roasted red pepper, and mushrooms. Your choice of cheese. Topped with avocado. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles.
Pressed Sandwiches
Italian Melt
Sliced roast beef on a French baguette with sauteed kale, roasted red pepper, provolone cheese and our housemade Horseradish Aioli finished on a panini grill.
Cubano
Mojo marinated pulled pork, sliced ham, Swiss cheese, pickle, and Mustard Aioli on French bread finished on a panini grill.
Pastrami Melt
Thin sliced pastrami on rye bread with mushrooms, roasted red peppers, onions, and Swiss cheese and a Whole Grain Mustard Aioli finished on a panini grill.
French Dip
Sliced roast beef, Swiss cheese, our housemade Horseradish Aioli and Au jus finished on a panini grill.
South of Border
Blackened 7 oz chicken breast topped with grilled poblano, bacon, and a housemade Jalapeno Aioli on a brioche bun with lettuce, onions, and tomatoes.
From the Sea
Shrimp Tacos
Blackened tiger shrimp stuffed in soft corn tortillas with fresh cilantro slaw and topped with Jalapeno Ranch. Served with rice and beans.
Shrimp Fajitas
Grilled tiger shrimp with peppers and onions finished with our housemade Avocado Cream Sauce. Served with rice, beans, Salsa, and flour tortillas.
Trout
Pan seared and finished with our housemade Dijon Mustard Cream Sauce. Served with sauteed vegetables and choice of baked potato, creamy mashed potatoes, or rice and a dinner roll.
Pasta Station
Shrimp Alfredo
Sauteed tiger shrimp, asparagus and sun-dried tomatoes tossed with penne pasta and our Roasted Garlic Alfredo Cream Sauce topped with parmesan cheese. Served with garlic bread.
Steak Fettuccine
Charbroiled 8 oz choice sirloin steak served with a side of fettuccine tossed with mushrooms and asparagus in our housemade Roasted Garlic Alfredo Sauce and drizzled with a balsamic reduction. Served with garlic bread.
Chicken Parmesan
Pan seared breaded chicken breast topped with jack cheese, marinara sauce and parmesan cheese. Served with a side of fettuccine tossed in our housemade Roasted Garlic Alfredo Cream Sauce and fresh spinach. Served with garlic bread.
Chicken Alfredo
Sauteed chicken breast tossed with poblano peppers, fresh tomatoes, penne pasta, and a housemade Roasted Garlic Alfredo Cream Sauce. Served with garlic bread.
Veggie Primavera
Sauteed broccoli, asparagus, red onions, zucchini, red pepper, and fresh spinach in a garlic basil olive oil, tossed with penne pasta and topped with parmesan cheese. Served with garlic bread.
Chicken & Beef
Chicken Cordon Bleu
Pan seared breaded chicken breast topped with Swiss cheese, smoked ham, and a Honey Mustard Sauce. Served with sauteed vegetables and choice of baked potato, creamy mashed potatoes or rice.
Chicken Marsala
Pan seared breaded chicken breast with creamy mashed potatoes and topped with our housemade Marsala Mushroom Cream Sauce. Served with sauteed vegetables.
Chicken Chimichurri
Grilled marinated chicken breast topped with our housemade Chimichurri. Served with sauteed vegetables and choice of baked potato, creamy mashed potatoes or rice and a dinner roll.
Pistachio Chicken
Pan seared chicken breast topped with a fresh raspberry habanero sauce and chopped pistachio. Served with sauteed vegetables, and choice of baked potato, creamy mashed potatoes or rice and a dinner roll.
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
Grilled chicken breast, broccoli, asparagus, red peppers, and zucchini tossed with a Spicy Teriyaki Sauce over rice and topped with sesame seeds and crisp wanton skins.
Meatloaf
Slow roasted meatloaf finished on the grill and topped with mushrooms, brown gravy and bleu cheese crumbles. Served with sauteed vegetables and choice of baked potato, creamy mashed potatoes or rice and a dinner roll.
New York Steak
Hand cut 10 oz charbroiled New York strip steak. Served with sauteed vegetables and choice of baked potato, creamy mashed potatoes or rice and a dinner roll.
Chimichurri Steak
8 oz charbroiled sirloin steak toppped with our housemade Chimichurri. Served with sauteed vegetables and choice of baked potato, creamy mashed potatoes or rice and a dinner roll.
Kids Menu
Kids Chicken Finger
Deep fried chicken fingers served with ranch dressing. Choice of French fries or fresh fruit.
Kids Grilled Cheese
Jack and cheddar cheese grilled on sourdough with a side of pickles. Choice of French fries or fresh fruit.
Kids Hamburger
4 oz housemade burger patty served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, and pickles. Choice of French fries or fresh fruit.
Kids Cheeseburger
4 oz housemade burger patty and your choice of cheese served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, and pickles. Choice of French fries or fresh fruit.
Kids Quesadilla
Large flour tortilla grilled with jack cheese and a side of sour cream and housemade Salsa.
Kids Mac N Cheese
Housemade Mac n' Cheese served with garlic bread.
Kids Peanut Butter and Jam
Peanut butter and jelly served on sourdough. Choice of French fries or fresh fruit.
Adult Chicken Finger
Deep fried chicken fingers served with ranch dressing. Choice of French fries or fresh fruit.
Adult Mac & Cheese
Housemade Mac n' Cheese served with garlic bread.
Fruit Side
Apples and oranges.
Grilled Veggies Side
