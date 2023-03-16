Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dewey's Restaurant and Bar

No reviews yet

57 South Main Street

Moab, UT 84532

Food Menu

Appetizers

Flour tortilla grilled to a crisp with Monterey jack cheese and a Mojo marinated pulled pork topped with jalapenos, tomatoes, green onions, and our housemade Avocado Cream Sauce. Served with a side of our housemade Salsa.

Nachos

$10.99

Crispy corn tortillas topped with beans, jack cheese, sliced jalapenos, green onions, tomatoes and finished with our housemade Avocado Cream Sauce and queso fresco.

Pork Nachos

$13.19

Crispy corn tortillas topped with beans, a Mojo marinated pulled pork, jack cheese, sliced jalapenos, green onions, tomatoes and finished with our housemade Avocado Cream Sauce and queso fresco.

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.99

Flour tortilla grilled to a crisp with Monterey jack cheese and topped with green onions. Served with our housemade Salsa and sour cream.

Pork Quesadilla

$10.99

Flour tortilla grilled to a crisp with Monterey jack cheese and a Mojo marinated pulled pork topped with jalapenos, tomatoes, green onions, and our housemade Avocado Cream Sauce. Served with a side of housemade Salsa.

Chips and Salsa

$5.69

Crispy corn tortilla chips with our housemade Salsa.

Wings BBQ

$12.15

Served with celery, carrots, and dressing.

Wings Buffalo

$12.15

Served with celery, carrots, and dressing.

Wings Diablo

$12.15

Served with celery, carrots, and dressing.

Wings Cajun

$12.15

Served with celery, carrots, and dressing.

Bowl of O-rings

$7.99

With a side of spicy mustard.

Spinach Dip

$9.99

A blend of cream cheese and parmesan cheese with artichoke hearts and spinach. Served with grilled pita wedges and lemons.

Cajun Bowl

$8.99

With a side of housemade Beer Cheese soup.

Bowl of Fries

$6.99

Soup and Salad

Spin & Kale Salad

$10.79

Fresh spinach and kale tossed with dried cranberries, roasted pecans, green apples and tomatoes and our housemade Raspberry Vinaigrette and feta cheese crumbles.

Fajita Salad

$11.99

Mixed greens with fresh avocado, mango, cucumbers, and tomatoes, topped with blackened tiger shrimp, peppers and onions with housemade Jalapeno Ranch.

Salmon Salad

$13.49

House smoked salmon over a bed of romaine lettuce with almonds, capers, fresh dill, red onions and grape tomatoes with our housemade Balsamic Dressing.

Green Salad

$10.99

Mixed greens tossed with boiled potatoes, green beans, asparagus, fresh avocado, and tomatoes in our housemade Lemon Chile Vinaigrette.

Dinner Salad

$4.99

Mixed greens topped with onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, and croutons. Your choice of dressing.

Emp Dinner Salad

$1.00

Garlic Bread

$2.39

Dinner Roll

$1.25

Soups On!

Employee Soup

$1.00

Burgers

Plain Jane

$12.79

1/2 lb burger patty on a brioche bun. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles.

Cheese Burger

$13.29

1/2 lb burger patty on a brioche bun. Your choice of cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles.

Bacon Cheese Burger

$13.79

1/2 lb burger patty on a brioche bun. Your choice of cheese and topped with bacon. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles.

Black and Bleu Burger

$14.29

1/2 lb burger pattty with Cajun spices on a brioche bun topped with bacon, bleu cheese, and our housemade Jalapeno Aioli. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles.

Poblano Burger

$14.29

1/2 lb burger patty on a brioche bun topped with a grilled poblano pepper, bacon, jack cheeese, and housemade Jalapeno Aioli. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles.

Hawaiian Burger

$14.29

1/2 lb burger patty on a brioche bun topped with Swiss cheese, smoked ham, grilled pineapple, and BBQ sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles.

Pastrami Burger

$14.29

1/2 lb burger patty on a brioche bun topped with Swiss cheese, pastrami, and our housemade Russian Dressing. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles.

Garden Burger

$10.99

4.25 oz patty made with brown rice, black beans, quinoa, roasted red pepper, and mushrooms. Topped with avocado. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles.

Garden Cheese Burger

$11.49

4.25 oz patty made with brown rice, black beans, quinoa, roasted red pepper, and mushrooms. Your choice of cheese. Topped with avocado. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles.

Pressed Sandwiches

Italian Melt

$11.69

Sliced roast beef on a French baguette with sauteed kale, roasted red pepper, provolone cheese and our housemade Horseradish Aioli finished on a panini grill.

Cubano

$11.69

Mojo marinated pulled pork, sliced ham, Swiss cheese, pickle, and Mustard Aioli on French bread finished on a panini grill.

Pastrami Melt

$11.69

Thin sliced pastrami on rye bread with mushrooms, roasted red peppers, onions, and Swiss cheese and a Whole Grain Mustard Aioli finished on a panini grill.

French Dip

$11.69

Sliced roast beef, Swiss cheese, our housemade Horseradish Aioli and Au jus finished on a panini grill.

South of Border

$12.99

Blackened 7 oz chicken breast topped with grilled poblano, bacon, and a housemade Jalapeno Aioli on a brioche bun with lettuce, onions, and tomatoes.

From the Sea

Shrimp Tacos

$14.99

Blackened tiger shrimp stuffed in soft corn tortillas with fresh cilantro slaw and topped with Jalapeno Ranch. Served with rice and beans.

Shrimp Fajitas

$16.49

Grilled tiger shrimp with peppers and onions finished with our housemade Avocado Cream Sauce. Served with rice, beans, Salsa, and flour tortillas.

Trout

$19.79

Pan seared and finished with our housemade Dijon Mustard Cream Sauce. Served with sauteed vegetables and choice of baked potato, creamy mashed potatoes, or rice and a dinner roll.

Pasta Station

Shrimp Alfredo

$17.89

Sauteed tiger shrimp, asparagus and sun-dried tomatoes tossed with penne pasta and our Roasted Garlic Alfredo Cream Sauce topped with parmesan cheese. Served with garlic bread.

Steak Fettuccine

$18.99

Charbroiled 8 oz choice sirloin steak served with a side of fettuccine tossed with mushrooms and asparagus in our housemade Roasted Garlic Alfredo Sauce and drizzled with a balsamic reduction. Served with garlic bread.

Chicken Parmesan

$17.49

Pan seared breaded chicken breast topped with jack cheese, marinara sauce and parmesan cheese. Served with a side of fettuccine tossed in our housemade Roasted Garlic Alfredo Cream Sauce and fresh spinach. Served with garlic bread.

Chicken Alfredo

$17.49

Sauteed chicken breast tossed with poblano peppers, fresh tomatoes, penne pasta, and a housemade Roasted Garlic Alfredo Cream Sauce. Served with garlic bread.

Veggie Primavera

$15.99

Sauteed broccoli, asparagus, red onions, zucchini, red pepper, and fresh spinach in a garlic basil olive oil, tossed with penne pasta and topped with parmesan cheese. Served with garlic bread.

Chicken & Beef

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$18.29

Pan seared breaded chicken breast topped with Swiss cheese, smoked ham, and a Honey Mustard Sauce. Served with sauteed vegetables and choice of baked potato, creamy mashed potatoes or rice.

Chicken Marsala

$17.49

Pan seared breaded chicken breast with creamy mashed potatoes and topped with our housemade Marsala Mushroom Cream Sauce. Served with sauteed vegetables.

Chicken Chimichurri

$17.99

Grilled marinated chicken breast topped with our housemade Chimichurri. Served with sauteed vegetables and choice of baked potato, creamy mashed potatoes or rice and a dinner roll.

Pistachio Chicken

$17.99

Pan seared chicken breast topped with a fresh raspberry habanero sauce and chopped pistachio. Served with sauteed vegetables, and choice of baked potato, creamy mashed potatoes or rice and a dinner roll.

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

$14.89

Grilled chicken breast, broccoli, asparagus, red peppers, and zucchini tossed with a Spicy Teriyaki Sauce over rice and topped with sesame seeds and crisp wanton skins.

Meatloaf

$17.49

Slow roasted meatloaf finished on the grill and topped with mushrooms, brown gravy and bleu cheese crumbles. Served with sauteed vegetables and choice of baked potato, creamy mashed potatoes or rice and a dinner roll.

New York Steak

$21.99

Hand cut 10 oz charbroiled New York strip steak. Served with sauteed vegetables and choice of baked potato, creamy mashed potatoes or rice and a dinner roll.

Chimichurri Steak

$19.29

8 oz charbroiled sirloin steak toppped with our housemade Chimichurri. Served with sauteed vegetables and choice of baked potato, creamy mashed potatoes or rice and a dinner roll.

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Finger

$6.99

Deep fried chicken fingers served with ranch dressing. Choice of French fries or fresh fruit.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Jack and cheddar cheese grilled on sourdough with a side of pickles. Choice of French fries or fresh fruit.

Kids Hamburger

$6.99

4 oz housemade burger patty served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, and pickles. Choice of French fries or fresh fruit.

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.99

4 oz housemade burger patty and your choice of cheese served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, and pickles. Choice of French fries or fresh fruit.

Kids Quesadilla

$6.99

Large flour tortilla grilled with jack cheese and a side of sour cream and housemade Salsa.

Kids Mac N Cheese

$6.99

Housemade Mac n' Cheese served with garlic bread.

Kids Peanut Butter and Jam

$6.99

Peanut butter and jelly served on sourdough. Choice of French fries or fresh fruit.

Adult Chicken Finger

$12.25

Deep fried chicken fingers served with ranch dressing. Choice of French fries or fresh fruit.

Adult Mac & Cheese

$9.99

Housemade Mac n' Cheese served with garlic bread.

Fruit Side

$2.00

Apples and oranges.

Grilled Veggies Side

$3.00

Desserts

New York Cheesecake

$5.25

Brownie Sundae

$5.99

Apple Pie

$4.79

Rootbeer Float

$4.79

Ice Cream

$3.25

Specials

Lunch Special

$12.99

Dinner Special

$23.99

Lunch BBQ Special

$12.99

Appetizer Special

$6.99

Dessert Special

$4.99

Sides

Fry side

$3.00

Veggie Side

$3.00

Rice Side

$2.00

Dusted Fry Side

$3.40

Fruit Side

$2.00

Onion Ring Side

$3.00

Mashed Potatoe Side

$3.00

Beans Side

$2.00

Side of 1/2 fry/Orings

$3.00

Baked Potato

$3.00Out of stock

Shrimp Side

$6.00

Teriyaki Sauce

$0.50

Sour Cream Side

$0.75

Jalapeno Side

$1.00

Marinara Side

$1.00

Broccoli Side

$3.00

Tortilla Side

$1.25

Salmon Side

$4.00

Alfredo Side

$2.00

Wing Sauce on side

$0.75

Gravy Side

$0.75

Mushrooms Side

$1.00

Pita Side

$1.25

Grilled Chix Side

$5.00

Shredded Cheese side

$1.00

Bleu Cheese Crumble side

$1.00

Avocado Side

$1.25

Bacon side

$2.00

Raw Onion side

$0.25

Chips Side

$1.25

Grilled Cajun Chix Side

$5.50

Jalapeno Aioli Side

$0.50

BBQ Sauce Side

$0.50

Beer Cheese Side

$1.50

Garlic Bread Side

$2.00

poblano chile side

$1.00

Garden Patty

$4.00

Horse radish Aioli side

$0.50

Dinner Roll

$1.00

AuJus

$1.00

Pickle Side

$0.50

ChimiChurri Side

$0.75

Cold Chix

$2.50

Salsa side 4oz

$0.75

Raspberry Hab Side

$0.50

2oz Salsa side

$0.35

Loaded Baker

$4.50

Add Ons

add Salad Dressing

$0.50

Add Alfredo

$2.00

Add Avocado

$1.25

Add Avocado Sauce

$0.75

Add Bacon

$2.00

Add BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Add Bleu Cheese Crumbles

$1.00

Add Broccoli

$1.25

Add Cheese

$1.00

Add Chimi Churrie

$0.75

Add Cold Chix

$2.50

Add Gravy

$0.75

Grilled Chix

$5.00

Add Grilled Onions

$1.00

Add Horseradish Aioli

$0.50

Add Jalapeno

$1.00

Add Jalapeno Aioli

$0.50

Add Marinara

$1.00

Add Mushrooms

$1.00

Add Pickle

$0.50

Add Poblano Chile

$1.00

Add Raspberry Habanero

$0.25

Add Raw Onion

$0.25

Add Salmon

$4.00

Add Shredded Cheese

$1.00

Wing Sauce

$0.75

N/A Beverages

Beverages

Kids Soda

$1.99

Kids Fountain Soda

Soda

$2.85

Fountain Soda

Iced Tea

$2.85

Iced Tea

Kids Juice

$1.99

Kids Juice

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Cock n Bull

Red Bull

$3.25

Rootbeer

$2.85

Rootbeer Refill

Rootbeer Picther

$10.00

Rootbeer Picther Refill

Kids Rootbeer

$1.99

Juice 16 oz

$3.00

Coffee

$2.50

Emp Red Bull

$2.00

Milk 16oz

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.25

Kids Milk 12oz

$1.99

Hot Tea

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Tonic Water

$2.00

Club Soda (BTL)

$2.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$5.00

Virgin Margarita

$5.00

Liquor Menu

Vodka

Titos

$7.00

Dented Vodka

$7.00

Gin

Dented Gin

$7.00

Hendrix

$8.50

Rum

Bacardi

$7.50

Captain

$7.50

Whiskey

Glen Livet Scotch

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$7.50

Jim Beam

$8.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Jameson

$8.50

High West Bourbon

$10.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Bulliet Bourbon

$8.00

Seagram 7

$6.75

Makers Mark

$8.00

Dickel Rye

$7.50

Four Roses

$10.00

liquer

Baileys

$7.50

Kahlua

$7.00

Tequila

Cuervo

$7.50

Hornitos

$8.00

Casamigos

$10.00

Beer Menu

Bottled Beer

Budweiser

$4.25

Bud Light

$4.25

Michelob Ultra

$4.50

Coors Banquet

$4.25

Coors Light

$4.25

Modelo

$4.75

Corona

$4.75

Elephino

$10.25

Sierra Nevada

$7.75

Lagunitas IPA

$7.75

Angry Orchard

$7.50

Lag NIPA

$5.00

Canned Beer

Lag Sumptin Sump

$7.75

Hop Rising

$7.75

Guiness

$7.50

White Claw

$7.00

FMU

$8.75

Johnnys Can

$7.75

Truly Straw Lemonade

$6.00

Wine Menu

Wine (Copy)

Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

Riff Pinot Grigio

Hess Chardonnay

Berringer White Zin

Grateful Pinot Noir

Red Rock Merlot

Josh Cabernet

Old Vin Zinfandel

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

No-frills American eatery serving pasta, burgers, sandwiches & meat plates, plus craft beer on tap.

Website

Location

57 South Main Street, Moab, UT 84532

Directions

