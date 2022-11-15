Restaurant header imageView gallery

DESTINATION GRILLE

review star

No reviews yet

2491 E. 1st

Grimes, IA 50111

Order Again

Popular Items

Garlic Cheese Bread
Candied Bacon Cheeseburger
Meat-Lover Large

Starters

Ahi Tuna Lettuce Wraps

Ahi Tuna Lettuce Wraps

$19.00

Lightly seared Ahi tuna served medium rare, brussels slaw, soy ginger drizzle, soy sauce caviar on lettuce cups.

DG Fries APP

DG Fries APP

$10.00

Fries tossed in Parmesan and truffle oil, served with truffle mayo and chives.

Garlic Cheese Bread

Garlic Cheese Bread

$9.00

6-cheese blend with fresh herbs, served with smoked tomato sauce.

Jumbo Chicken Wings

Jumbo Chicken Wings

$16.00

Slightly smoked, fried to order, seasoned with house rub. CHOICE OF: BBQ/ House Rub/ Buffalo/ Herb Parmesan/ Truffle Honey/ Super-Secret House Sauce.

Mojito Shrimp

Mojito Shrimp

$15.00

Shrimp tossed in spicy citrus sauce and served on corn salsa, garnished with charred lemon and peppercorn tuile. Served cold.

Tomato Boursin Bruschetta

Tomato Boursin Bruschetta

$9.00

Blistered tomatoes, Boursin cheese, sourdough crostini, rosemary balsamic reduction.

Soups/Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine lettuce, shredded Parmesan, tossed in Caeser dressing, house-made croutons.

Cobb Salad

$10.00

Tomato, egg, bacon, blue cheese, red onion, herb vinaigrette and blue cheese dressings.

Lobster Corn Chowder Cup

$8.00

Wagyu Chili Cup

$7.00

Wedge Salad

$10.00

Tomato, red onion, bacon, Maytag bleu cheese crumbles, bleu cheese dressing.

Hand Helds

Candied Bacon Cheeseburger

$16.00

Midwest Wagyu beef, candied bacon, 5-cheese blend, brioche bun.

Chicken Strips

$14.00

Crispy chicken thighs served with house-made ranch.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Fried crispy chicken, garlic mayo, bacon onion jam, brioche bun.

Lobster Roll

$28.00

Cold creamy lobster stuffing, chives, crisp roll and charred lemon.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$16.00

Midwest Wagyu beef, mushroom ragu, Swiss, truffle mayo, brioche bun.

Salmon BLT

$16.00

Salmon cooked your way, candied bacon, lettuce, marinated tomato slices, garlic mayo on sourdough.

VEGAN Blackbean Burger

$15.00

Pizza

Built on hand-rolled crust with scratch-made sauce and topped with a 5-cheese blend. Gluten Free crust $2 (small only). LIMITED TIME PROMO- Buy any large specialty pizza, get a small one-topping pizza for FREE! Kindly limit to one per order.
6-Cheese Cauliflower

6-Cheese Cauliflower

$14.00

Light sauce with house-blend of cheeses.

6-Cheese Large

6-Cheese Large

$16.00

Light sauce with house-blend of cheeses.

6-Cheese Small

6-Cheese Small

$12.00

Light sauce with house-blend of cheeses.

DG Cauliflower

DG Cauliflower

$18.00

Chicken, bacon, mushrooms, cream cheese.

DG Large

DG Large

$19.00

Chicken, bacon, mushrooms, cream cheese.

DG Small

DG Small

$16.00

Chicken, bacon, mushrooms, cream cheese.

Grimes Cauliflower

Grimes Cauliflower

$18.00

Ham, bacon, corn with light BBQ drizzle.

Grimes Large

Grimes Large

$19.00

Ham, bacon, corn with light BBQ drizzle.

Grimes Small

Grimes Small

$16.00

Ham, bacon, corn with light BBQ drizzle.

Hawaiian Cauliflower

Hawaiian Cauliflower

$18.00

Ham and caramelized pineapple.

Hawaiian Large

Hawaiian Large

$19.00

Ham and caramelized pineapple.

Hawaiian Small

Hawaiian Small

$16.00

Ham and caramelized pineapple.

Johnston Cauliflower

Johnston Cauliflower

$18.00

Bacon, caramelized onion, fried eggs, herb oil.

Johnston Large

Johnston Large

$19.00

Bacon, caramelized onion, fried eggs, herb oil.

Johnston Small

Johnston Small

$16.00

Bacon, caramelized onion, fried eggs, herb oil.

Meat-Lover Cauliflower

Meat-Lover Cauliflower

$18.00

All the meats.

Meat-Lover Large

Meat-Lover Large

$19.00

All the meats.

Meat-Lover Small

Meat-Lover Small

$16.00

All the meats.

Pepperoni Cauliflower

$18.00

Pepperoni Large

$18.00

Pepperoni Small

$15.00

Sausage Cauliflower

$18.00

Sausage Large

$18.00

Sausage Small

$15.00

Supreme Small

$16.00

Supreme Cauliflower

$18.00

Supreme Large

$19.00

Pasta

Chicken Alfredo

$20.00

Alfredo linguini with chicken.

Chicken Parmesan

$26.00

Baked with Parmesan, Asiago blend, tomato ragu, Alfredo linguini.

Mac and Cheese

$16.00

5 cheese blend, gemelli pasta, baked breadcrumbs.

Shellfish Pan Roast

$48.00

Shrimp, scallops, lobster, seasonal vegetable, tomato cream sauce, linguini.

Shrimp Alfredo

$24.00

Alfredo linguini with shrimp.

Shrimp De Buergo

$28.00

Herb cream sauce, peppers and onions, linguini.

Entrees

Chicken De Buergo

$27.00

Herb cream sauce, mushrooms.

Filet

$45.00

8oz cut with Demi Glaze.

Filet Medallion Trio

$45.00

Maytag bleu cheese crust, onion bacon jam, truffle parmesan crust, house demi.

Ribeye

$48.00

16oz cut with herb butter.

Spiced Glaze Salmon

$30.00

Roasted mushrooms and chives.

Sides

Asiago Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

Chips

$5.00

DG Fries SIDE

$7.00

Parmesan, truffle oil, truffle mayo.

Fresh Berries

$4.00

Fried Brussels SIDE

$7.00

Bacon onion jam.

Green Beans

$7.00

Bacon, garlic, red onion.

Grilled Pineapple

$7.00

Lobster Corn Chowder

$8.00

Mac and Cheese SIDE

$7.00

Mushroom Roast

$7.00

With Boursin and garlic Rice Krispies.

PLAIN Fry

$4.00

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00

Parmesan, Caesar dressing, croutons.

Side Salad

$3.00

Cheese, tomatoes, croutons.

Stuffed Hashbrowns

$7.00

Crispy hash-browns stuffed with cheese and sauteed onions.

Wagyu Chili

$7.00

Kids Meal

Cheese Burger KIDS

$7.00

Cheese Pizza KIDS

$7.00

Chicken Strips KIDS

$7.00

Cream Sauce Pasta KIDS

$7.00

Mac and Cheese KIDS

$7.00

Red Pasta KIDS

$7.00

Add-Ons

Add Lobster Mix

$12.00

Ahi Tuna

$10.00

Bacon

$4.00

Beurre Rouge

$3.00

Boursin

$4.00

Chicken

$7.00

De Buergo

$3.00

Demi

$3.00

Fried Egg

$2.00

Maytag

$4.00

Mojito

$3.00

Salmon

$8.00

Scallops (2 scallops)

$12.00

Shrimp

$8.00

Solo Medallion

$12.00

EXTRA SAUCE

Bacon Onion Jam

$0.75

Balsamic

$0.75

BBQ

$0.75

Bleu Cheese

$0.75

Buffalo

$0.75

Caesar

$0.75

Creamy Parm

$0.75

Herb Butter

$3.00

Herb Vinaigrette

$0.75

House Demi

$3.00

Ketchup

Marinara

$0.75

Mojito Sauce

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Secret Sauce

$0.75

Truffle Honey

$0.75

Truffle Mayo

$0.75

Choc Truffles

Truffles

House Desserts

Chef's Creation

$8.00Out of stock

Orange Flourless Torte

$7.00

Orange flourless torte with Amaretto Ganache.

Tres Leches

$8.00

Layered vanilla sponge cake.

Ice Cream

Vanilla

$4.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Destination Grille is a contemporary, upscale yet casual restaurant that reminds us of travels and destination's around the globe. We are focused on your food and service, but also health, sustainability and cleanliness.

Location

2491 E. 1st, Grimes, IA 50111

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

