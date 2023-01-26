Dhaba Indian Cuisine
5,865 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2242 W Grant Line Rd, Suite 101, Tracy, CA 95377
Gallery