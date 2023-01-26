Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dhaba Indian Cuisine

5,865 Reviews

$$

2242 W Grant Line Rd

Suite 101

Tracy, CA 95377

Appetizers

Mixed Platter

$8.95

Mixed veggie platter includes a samosa, mixed veggie pakora, and aloo tikki

Veggie Samosa

$3.95

Veggie pastries stuffed with potatoes, peas, cumin, and other spices wrapped in a flaky pastry.

Aloo Tikki

$3.95

Potato patties made with potatoes and garbanzo beans blended with fresh herbs and spices.

Chicken Pakora

$8.95

Chicken dipped in batter with spices and deep-fried.

Papdi Chaat

$7.95

Thin, crisp wafers served with garbanzo beans, potatoes, dahi (yogurt), and mint & tamarind sauce.

Mixed Veggie Pakora

$7.95

Mixed Veggies dipped in batter with spices and deep-fried.

Paneer Pakora

$8.95

Homemade cheese dipped in batter with spices and deep-fried.

Fish Pakora

$9.95

Fish dipped in batter with spices and deep-fried.

Dhaba Special Chaat

$8.95

Vegetable samosa topped with chhole (garbanzo beans), dahi (yogurt), tamarind and mint sauce

Shrimp Pakora

$9.95

Shrimp dipped in batter with spices and deep-fried.

Naan

Plain Naan

$2.95

Plain flatbread lightly buttered.

Garlic Naan

$3.50

Plain naan topped with garlic and cilantro.

Tandoori Roti

$2.95

Whole wheat flatbread lightly buttered.

Onion Kulcha

$4.50

Plain naan stuffed with onions and spices.

Keema Naan

$4.50

Plain naan stuffed with minced, spiced lamb.

Plain Bhatura

$3.00

Deep fried bread.

Chicken Naan

$4.50

Plain naan stuffed with spiced chicken.

Cheese Naan

$4.50

Plain naan stuffed with homemade cheese

Dhaba Special Naan

$4.50

Plain naan stuffed with cheeries, coconut, and sugar.

Dhaba Assorted Basket

$9.95

Basket includes plain naan, garllic naan, & onion kulcha

Rice Dishes

Vegetable Biryani

$10.95

Saffron flavored rice steamed with fresh vegetables in curry sauce

Chicken Biryani

$11.95

Saffron flavored rice tossed with chicken in curry sauce.

Lamb Biryani

$12.95

Saffron flavored rice and lamb steamed in curry sauce .

Goat Biryani

$12.95

Saffron flavored rice and goat steamed in curry sauce .

Shrimp Biryani

$12.95

Shrimp stir fried with curry sauce and tossed with saffron flavored rice

Dhaba Special Rice

$7.95

Basmati rice cooked with fresh vegetables cashews, raisins, and spices.

Basmati Rice

$3.95

Plain fluffy white basmati rice with jeera.

Tandoori (Clay Oven)

Rice NOT included. Order Separately.

Tandoori Chicken

$13.95

Chicken marinated in sauce with yogurt, garlic, ginger, and home ground spices. Rice NOT included.

Half Tandoori Chicken

$9.95

Chicken marinated in sauce with yogurt, garlic, ginger, and home ground spices. Rice NOT included.

Chicken Tikka (Boti)

$13.95

Tender boneless pieces of chicken marinated in yogurt and home ground spices. Rice NOT included.

Lamb Tikka (Boti)

$14.95

Tender pieces of lamb marinated in special sauce. Rice NOT included.

Seekh Kebab

$14.95

Ground lamb with fresh herbs, onions, mint, cilantro, green pepper, and home ground spices. Rice NOT included.

Fish Tikka

$17.95

Tender fish pieces marinated in yogurt and home ground spices. Rice NOT included.

Tandoori Shrimp

$15.95

Fresh prawns marinated in yogurt with garlic, ginger and home ground spices. Rice NOT included.

Dhaba Mix Grill

$19.95

Chicken, lamb kebab, and shrimp marinated in special sauce with garlic, ginger, and spices. Rice NOT included.

Lamp Chops

$21.95

Lamb marinated in a special sauce with fresh ginger, garlic, and Indian spices. Rice NOT included.

Veggie Entrees

Rice NOT included. Order Separately.

Shahi Paneer

$11.95

Homemade cheese cooked in cream gravy with spices & nuts.

Paneer Chilli

$12.95

Homemade cheese cooked with sliced onions, bell peppers, ginger, garlic, & soy sauce.

Navratan Korma

$11.95

Fresh mixed vegetables with cheese and nutes in a creamy gravy.

Aloo Matar

$11.95

Potatoes and peas cooked with spices in curry sauce.

Mushroom Matar

$11.95

Mushroom and peas cooked in curry sauce with spices.

Kadai Paneer

$11.95

Homemade cottage cheese stir fried with chopped onions and a blend of spices.

Matar Paneer

$11.95

Homemade cheese cooked with peas in curry sauce.

Paneer Bhurji

$14.95

Homemade cheese shredded and tossed with onions and spices.

Mushroom Korma

$11.95

Mushrooms cooked with nuts, spices in a creamy gravy.

Kofta Kashmiri

$11.95

Vegetable dumplings fried and cooked in creamy gravy with spices

Baingan Bharta

$11.95

Baked eggplant mashed and cooked with peas, onions, tomatoes, and spices.

Bhindi Masala

$11.95

Okra cooked with onions an tomatoes, seasoned with indian spices

Aloo Gobi

$11.95

Potato and cauliflower cooked and seasoned with spices.

Chana Masala

$11.95

Garbanzo beans cooked in curry sauce with spices.

Mixed Vegetables

$11.95

Potatoes, carrots, cauliflower, beans cooked with indian spices.

Dal Makhni

$11.95

Lentils cooked with onions, tomatoes, garlic, ginger, and spices.

Chhole Bhature

$12.95

Deep fried bread served with chana masala.

Chana Saag

$11.95

Saag with garbanzo beans.

Saag Paneer

$11.95

Homemade cheese cooked with spinach & spices.

Plain Saag

$11.95

Spinach cooked with spices.

Chana Dal/Dal Fry

$11.95

Lentils (yellow) cooked with onions, tomatoes, garlic, ginger, and spices.

Kari Pakora

$12.95

Yogurt mixed with grains flour and cooked with indian spices.

Manchurian

$11.95

Aloo Saag

$11.95

Saag with potato.

Non-Veggie Entrees

Rice NOT included. Order Separately.

Chicken Tikka Masala

$11.95

Tender chicken marinated with herbs cooked in creamed coconut butter sauce.

Chicken Korma

$11.95

Chicken cooked with nuts and spices in creamy gravy

Chicken Madras

$11.95

Prepared South Indian style with red chillies, coconut, and mustard seeds.

Chicken Curry

$11.95

Cooked in curry sauce and spices.

Chicken Vindaloo

$11.95

Cooked with potatoes in vindaloo curry sauce.

Lamb Tikka Masala

$12.95

Tender lamb marinated with herbs cooked in creamed coconut butter sauce.

Lamb Korma

$12.95

Lamb cooked with nuts and spices in creamy gravy

Lamb Madras

$12.95

Prepared South Indian style with red chillies, coconut, and mustard seeds.

Lamb Curry

$12.95

Cooked in curry sauce and spices.

Lamb Vindaloo

$12.95

Cooked with potatoes in vindaloo curry sauce.

Chicken Chilli

$11.95

Boneless chicken pieces cooked with bell peppers, onions, and dried chillies tossed with spices

Chicken Saag

$11.95

Cooked with spinach and spices.

Kadai Chicken

$11.95

Cooked with bell peppers, onions, garlic, ginger, herbs and spices

Fish Masala (Creamy)

$12.95

Fish cooked with spices in creamed coconut butter sauce.

Fish Curry

$12.95

Cooked in curry sauce and spices.

Lamb Chilli

$13.95

Boneless lamb pieces cooked with bell peppers, onions, and dried chillies tossed with spices

Lamb Saag

$12.95

Cooked with spinach and spices.

Rogan Josh

$12.95

Punjabi style lamb curry with spices.

Shrimp Masala (Creamy)

$12.95

Cooked in curry sauce and spices.

Shrimp Pepper Masala

$12.95

Shrimp cooked with spices in creamed coconut butter sauce.

Butter Chicken

$11.95

Marinated chicken cooked in tomato curry sauce and Indian spices. Also known as Chicken makhani.

Chicken Mushroom Korma

$11.95

Fresh mushrooms and tender pieces chicken cooked with spices and assorted nuts in creamy gravy

Mango Chicken

$11.95

Cooked with mango curry sauce and spices.

Shrimp Curry

$12.95

Cooked in curry sauce and spices.

Goat Curry

$12.95

Goat meat with bone cooked with onions, tomatoes, and indian spices in a curry sauce.

Wraps

Veggie Wrap

$9.95

Aloo tikki, paneer, veggies, tamarind and mint sauce wrapped in plain naan.

Chicken Wrap

$10.95

Boneless chicken pieces, tomatoes, lettuce, mayo, tamarind and mint sauce wrapped in plain naan.

Lamb Wrap

$10.95

Boneless lamb pieces, tomatoes, lettuce, mayo, tamarind and mint sauce wrapped in plain naan.

Fish Wrap

$10.95

Seasoned fish, tomatoes, lettuce, mayo, tamarind and mint sauce wrapped in plain naan.

Shrimp Wrap

$10.95

Fresh shrimp, tomatoes, lettuce, mayo, tamarind and mint sauce wrapped in plain naan.

Salad

Green Salad

$5.95

Cucumber, red onions, lettuce, and tomato

Punjabi Salad

$3.00

Onions and Chillies

Chicken Salad

$7.95

Chicken tikka with cucumber, red onions, tomato, and lettuce.

Soup

Daal Soup

$4.95

Chicken Soup

$5.95

Tomato Soup

$4.95

Sides

Masala Papdum

$1.95

Thin, cripy lentil wafers.

Dahi

$4.50

Plain yogurt

Raita

$4.95

Yogurt with sliced carrot, cucumber, and fresh mint

CTM Sauce

$5.95

BC Sauce

$5.95

Desserts

Gulab Jamun

$4.95

Made from dry milk - fried and soaked in sugar syrup, served warm.

Kheer

$4.95

Rice pudding

Gajar Ka Halwa

$5.95

Carrot and nut dessert, served warm

Rasmalai

$5.95

Made with cheese, milk and nuts.

Beverages

Chai

$2.95

Milk, sugar, spices

Mango Juice

$4.50

Mango Lassi

$4.95

Yogurt mango drink.

Lassi

$4.95

Yogurt drink

Soft Drinks

$2.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Location

2242 W Grant Line Rd, Suite 101, Tracy, CA 95377

Directions

