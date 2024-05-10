Restaurant info

Dhanteraz Indian Fusion brings a delightful blend of traditional Indian flavors with a modern twist in the heart of Roscoe Village, Chicago. Named after the auspicious Indian festival of Dhanteras, Our menu features a diverse selection of mouthwatering dishes crafted with fresh, high-quality ingredients and authentic spices. From classic Indian curries to innovative fusion creations, there's something to satisfy every palate. Picture this as a magical blend of traditional Indian spices and flavors, combined with modern twists that will tantalize your taste buds and leave you craving more. Step into our inviting space and immerse yourself in the cozy ambiance, where warm hospitality meets culinary excellence. Whether you're a longtime fan of Indian food or new to the flavors of the subcontinent, Dhanteraz Indian Fusion promises an unforgettable dining experience.

