Dharani Express Indian Restaurant
3281 AVENT FERRY RD - 117
RALEIGH, NC 27606
Popular Items
Lunch Box (11.30AM to 3PM)
Chicken Lunch (Appetizer + Dessert)
Appetizer + Dessert +Your choice of Curry+ Channa Masala + White Rice and Naan
Veg Lunch (Appetizer + Dessert)
Appetizer + Dessert +Your choice of Curry+ Channa Masala + White Rice and Naan
Veg Dal Tadka Lunch (Appetizer + Dessert)
Appetizer+ Dessert +Dal Tadka + Channa Masala + White Rice and Naan
Family Pack
Goat Biryani Family Pack (Small tray Goat Bone-In Biryani +Two Chicken 65 32oz + Three Butter Chicken 48oz + Four Butter Naan)
Chicken Biryani Family Pack 2 (Small tray Chicken Biryani +Two Chicken 65 32oz+ Three Butter Chicken 48oz+ Four Butter Naan)
Chicken Biryani Family Pack 1 (Small tray Chicken Biryani +Two Chicken 65 32oz+ Three Kadai Chicken 48oz + Four Butter Naan)
Veg Biryani Family Pack 2 (Small tray Veg Biryani +Two Gobi Manchurian 32 Oz + Three Paneer Butter Masala 48oz + Four Butter Naan)
Veg Biryani Family Pack 1 (Small tray Veg Biryani +Two Gobi Manchurian + Three Kadai Paneer + Four Butter Naan)
Maharaja Family Pack (Appetizer + Two Curries+ Two Butter Naan+ Dessert)
Chicken Biryani (Buy 3 get 1 free)
Veg Biryani (Buy 3 get 1 free)
Egg Biryani (Buy 3 get 1 free)
Deals (Combo Pack)
Chicken Dum Biryani + Tandoori Chicken (2 pieces)+Soda
Veg Biryani + Samosa (2 pieces) + Soda
Chicken Dum Biryani + Mango Lassi
Egg Masala + Egg Biryani + Butter Naan
Aloo Gobi + Veg Biryani +Butter Naan
Chicken Tikka Masala + Garlic Naan + Mango Lassi
Butter Chicken + Garlic Naan + Mango Lassi
Veg Paneer Butter Masala + Garlic Naan + Mango Lassi
Veg Palak Paneer + Garlic Naan + Mango Lassi
Chicken Tikka Masala + Garlic Naan
Butter Chicken + Garlic Naan
Veg Paneer Butter Masala + Garlic Naan
Veg Palak Paneer + Garlic Naan
Chicken Dum Biryani + Soda
Veg Appetizers
Onion Pakoda
Onions battered with Chickpea flour and fried.
Samosa
Crispy layers filled with potato and green pea filling.
Veg Manchurian
Veggies tossed in flavor filled Manchurian sauce.
Mushroom Pepper Fry
Mushroom saute in special sauce with black pepper.
Gobi Manchurian
Cauliflowers simmered in Manchurian sauce.
Chilli Paneer
Paneer tossed in Chilli Garlic sauce.
Puri Masala
Puffy wheat bread deep fried and served with potato curry.
Chole Bhature
Chick peas curry with deep fried puffy bread.
Non Veg Appetizers
Egg Burji
Scrambled eggs with onions and spices.
Chicken 65
Famous Indian chicken appetizer made with boneless chicken spiced and deep fried.
Chilli Chicken
Deep fried and tossed in Chilli garlic sauce.
Pepper Chicken
Tossed with onions black peppers in special sauces.
Chicken Sukha
Dharani special chicken slow roasted in South Indian spices.
Goat Sukha
Dharani special. Goat with bone slow roasted in South Indian special spices.
Chicken Manchurian
Boneless chicken deep fried and seasoned with Manchurian spice.
Ginger Chicken
Boneless chicken deep fried and seasoned with garlic sauce.
Tandoor
Chicken Tikka
Boneless Chicken breast tender pieces spiced and grilled in tandoor oven.
Paneer Tikka
Cottage cheese pieces marinated in spices and grilled in Tandoor oven.
Tandori Chicken
Chicken leg quarter pieces marinated in spices and grilled in tandoor oven.
Murg Malai Chicken
Boneless chicken breast pieces marinated in yogurt & spices and grilled in Tandoor oven.
Zafrani Kabab
Boneless Chicken breast pieces marinated in saffron and mild spices and grilled in tandoor oven.
Fish Tikka
Tilapia fillets seasoned in spices and grilled in tandoor oven.
Breads
Naan
Traditional Indian bread baked in clay oven.
Butter Naan
Naan topped with fresh butter.
Garlic Naan
Naan topped with garlic.
Roti
Whole wheat flat bread.
Pulka
Whole wheat flat bread cooked on flame.
Cheese Naan
Naan bread topped with fresh mozzarella cheese.
Malabar Parotta
Layered flaky flat bread.
Bullet Naan
Naan topped with green chillies.
Aloo Parotta
Flat bread stuffed with potato filling.
Onion Kulcha
Leavened flat bread stuffed with onions.
Peshawari Naan
Layered flat brea with dry fruit toppings.
Chicken Tikka Naan
Layered bread with chicken tikka pieces stuffing.
Assorted Bread Basket
Naan, Butter Naan, Garlic Naan and Phulka.
Rosemary Naan
Naan topped with Rosemary herbs.
Puri
Whole wheat puffy bread deep fried.
Veg Entrees
Malai Kofta
Veg and Cottage cheese dumplings in creamy sauce.
Palak Paneer
Simmered Spinach with spices and Paneer cubes.
Channa Masala
Chick peas cooked in ginger onion and tomato sauce.
Aloo Gobi
Cauliflower and tomatoes cooked in spices and tomatoes.
Bhindi Pulusu
Cut Okra simmered in spicy and tangy sauce.
Paneer Butter Masala
Paneer cooked in tomato and creamy gravy.
Kadai Paneer
Paneer cooked in spices, green peppers, onions and tomato gravy.
Guthi Vankaya
Baby Egg plants cooked in sesame seeds and peanuts gravy.
Dal Tadka
Yellow lentils cooked in cumin seeds, mustard and curry leaves.
Paneer Tikka Masala
Grilled paneer cooked in cream and tomato.
Shahi Panneer
Paneer cubes cooked in cashews and spices gravy.
Bhindi Masala
Okra cooked in Masala and Spices.
Chicken Entrees
Egg Masala
Boiled eggs in tomato and gravy
Gongura Chicken
Chicken cooked in Gongura leaves gravy.
Chicken Chettinaad
Chicken cooked in roasted and ground spices and coconut.
Chicken Curry
Chicken cooked in South Indian spicy gravy.
Butter Chicken
Grilled chicken cooked in tomato gravy and creamy sauce.
Chicken Tikka Masala
Chicken marinated and cooked in creamy tomato sauce.
Chicken Korma
Chicken cooked in creamy sauce of nuts, coconut and tomato.
Chicken Saag
Chicken cooked in spinach and spices.
Kadai Chicken
Chicken cooked in green peppers tomatoes and onions.
Chicken Vindaloo
Chicken cooked in chillies and vinegar.
Goat Entrees
Goat Chettinaad
Goat with bone cooked in chettinad spices and coconut.
Gongura Goat
Goat with bone cooke in gongura leaves and spices.
Goat Rogan Josh
Goat with bone cooked in tomato gravy and spices.
Goat Curry
Goat with bone cooked in South Indian spices.
Goat Vindaloo
Goat with bone cooked in chillies and vinegar
Goat Korma
Goat with bone cooked in cashews and spices.
Lamb Entrees
Lamb Chettinaad
Lamb boneless cooked in chettinad spices and coconut.
Lamb Vindaloo
Lamb boneless cooked in chillies and vinegar.
Lamb Curry Boneless
Lamb boneless pieces cooked in South Indian spices.
Lamb Rogan Josh
Lamb boneless cooked in tomato gravy.
Lamb Korma
Lamb boneless cooked in spicy sauce made of tomato, nuts and yogurt.
Lamb Saag
Lamb boneless cooked in spinach and spices.
Seafood Entrees
Indo Chinese
Veg Manchurian
Veggies fried and tossed in Manchurian sauce.
Veg Hakka Noodles
Noodles with vegetables, ginger, garlic and mild spices.
Egg Hakka Noodles
Noodles with veggies and scrambled egg.
Chicken Hakka Noodles
Noodles with Chicken and mild spices.
Veg Fried Rice
Fried rice with veggies.
Egg Fried Rice
Rice tossed with egg and mild spices.
Chicken Fried Rice
Chicken pieces with rice and mild spices.
Biryani
Veg Biryani
Aromatic Basmati rice with veggies and spices steamed together.
Paneer Biryani
Aromatic Basmati rice with Paneer and spices steamed together.
Egg Biryani
Aromatic Basmati rice with boiled eggs and spices steamed together.
Chicken Biryani
Basmati rice, Chicken and spices steam cooked together.
Lamb Biryani
Basmati rice with lamb and spices steamed together.
Goat Biryani
Basmati rice with goat bone-in and spices steamed together.
Shrimp Biryani
Shrimp, Basmati rice and spices cooked together.
Chicken Boneless biryani
Aromatic Basmati rice with boneless chicken pieces and spices steamed together.
Extras
Office/Party Catering
Chicken Tikka Masala - Small Tray
Serves 10-12 people.
Paneer Butter Masala - Small Tray
Serves 10-12 people.
Malai Kofta - Small Tray
Serves 10-12 people.
Butter Chicken - Small Tray
Serves 10-12 people.
Chicken Dum Biryani - Small Tray
Serves 6-8 people.
Chicken Boneless Biryani - Small Tray
Serves 6-8 people.
Paneer Biryani - Small Tray
Serves 6-8 people.
Veg Biryani - Small Tray
Serves 6-8 people.
Chicken 65 - Small Tray
Serves 10-12 people.
Onion Pakora - Small Tray
Serves 10-12 people.
Gobi Manchurian - Small Tray
Serves 10-12 people.
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm
3281 AVENT FERRY RD - 117, RALEIGH, NC 27606