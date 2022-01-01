Restaurant header imageView gallery
Indian

Dharani Express Indian Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

3281 AVENT FERRY RD - 117

RALEIGH, NC 27606

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Butter Chicken
Samosa
Egg Biryani

Lunch Box (11.30AM to 3PM)

Chicken Lunch (Appetizer + Dessert)

$14.99

Appetizer + Dessert +Your choice of Curry+ Channa Masala + White Rice and Naan

Veg Lunch (Appetizer + Dessert)

$13.99

Appetizer + Dessert +Your choice of Curry+ Channa Masala + White Rice and Naan

Veg Dal Tadka Lunch (Appetizer + Dessert)

$12.99

Appetizer+ Dessert +Dal Tadka + Channa Masala + White Rice and Naan

Family Pack

Goat Biryani Family Pack (Small tray Goat Bone-In Biryani +Two Chicken 65 32oz + Three Butter Chicken 48oz + Four Butter Naan)

$145.00

Chicken Biryani Family Pack 2 (Small tray Chicken Biryani +Two Chicken 65 32oz+ Three Butter Chicken 48oz+ Four Butter Naan)

$125.00

Chicken Biryani Family Pack 1 (Small tray Chicken Biryani +Two Chicken 65 32oz+ Three Kadai Chicken 48oz + Four Butter Naan)

$125.00

Veg Biryani Family Pack 2 (Small tray Veg Biryani +Two Gobi Manchurian 32 Oz + Three Paneer Butter Masala 48oz + Four Butter Naan)

$125.00

Veg Biryani Family Pack 1 (Small tray Veg Biryani +Two Gobi Manchurian + Three Kadai Paneer + Four Butter Naan)

$125.00
Maharaja Family Pack (Appetizer + Two Curries+ Two Butter Naan+ Dessert)

Maharaja Family Pack (Appetizer + Two Curries+ Two Butter Naan+ Dessert)

$46.99
Chicken Biryani (Buy 3 get 1 free)

Chicken Biryani (Buy 3 get 1 free)

$47.99
Veg Biryani (Buy 3 get 1 free)

Veg Biryani (Buy 3 get 1 free)

$41.99
Egg Biryani (Buy 3 get 1 free)

Egg Biryani (Buy 3 get 1 free)

$41.99

Deals (Combo Pack)

Chicken Dum Biryani + Tandoori Chicken (2 pieces)+Soda

Chicken Dum Biryani + Tandoori Chicken (2 pieces)+Soda

$19.49
Veg Biryani + Samosa (2 pieces) + Soda

Veg Biryani + Samosa (2 pieces) + Soda

$17.49

Chicken Dum Biryani + Mango Lassi

$19.99

Egg Masala + Egg Biryani + Butter Naan

$28.99

Aloo Gobi + Veg Biryani +Butter Naan

$29.99

Chicken Tikka Masala + Garlic Naan + Mango Lassi

$24.99

Butter Chicken + Garlic Naan + Mango Lassi

$24.99

Veg Paneer Butter Masala + Garlic Naan + Mango Lassi

$24.99

Veg Palak Paneer + Garlic Naan + Mango Lassi

$24.99

Chicken Tikka Masala + Garlic Naan

$19.99

Butter Chicken + Garlic Naan

$19.99

Veg Paneer Butter Masala + Garlic Naan

$19.49

Veg Palak Paneer + Garlic Naan

$19.49

Chicken Dum Biryani + Soda

$17.49

Veg Appetizers

Onion Pakoda

Onion Pakoda

$10.99

Onions battered with Chickpea flour and fried.

Samosa

Samosa

$8.99

Crispy layers filled with potato and green pea filling.

Veg Manchurian

Veg Manchurian

$11.99

Veggies tossed in flavor filled Manchurian sauce.

Mushroom Pepper Fry

Mushroom Pepper Fry

$11.99

Mushroom saute in special sauce with black pepper.

Gobi Manchurian

Gobi Manchurian

$13.99

Cauliflowers simmered in Manchurian sauce.

Chilli Paneer

Chilli Paneer

$13.99

Paneer tossed in Chilli Garlic sauce.

Puri Masala

Puri Masala

$11.99

Puffy wheat bread deep fried and served with potato curry.

Chole Bhature

Chole Bhature

$11.99

Chick peas curry with deep fried puffy bread.

Non Veg Appetizers

Egg Burji

Egg Burji

$10.99Out of stock

Scrambled eggs with onions and spices.

Chicken 65

Chicken 65

$14.99

Famous Indian chicken appetizer made with boneless chicken spiced and deep fried.

Chilli Chicken

Chilli Chicken

$14.99

Deep fried and tossed in Chilli garlic sauce.

Pepper Chicken

Pepper Chicken

$14.99

Tossed with onions black peppers in special sauces.

Chicken Sukha

Chicken Sukha

$14.99

Dharani special chicken slow roasted in South Indian spices.

Goat Sukha

Goat Sukha

$16.99

Dharani special. Goat with bone slow roasted in South Indian special spices.

Chicken Manchurian

Chicken Manchurian

$14.99

Boneless chicken deep fried and seasoned with Manchurian spice.

Ginger Chicken

Ginger Chicken

$14.99

Boneless chicken deep fried and seasoned with garlic sauce.

Tandoor

Boneless Chicken breast pieces marinated in spiced and grilled in Tandoor oven.
Chicken Tikka

Chicken Tikka

$15.99

Boneless Chicken breast tender pieces spiced and grilled in tandoor oven.

Paneer Tikka

Paneer Tikka

$14.99

Cottage cheese pieces marinated in spices and grilled in Tandoor oven.

Tandori Chicken

Tandori Chicken

$14.99

Chicken leg quarter pieces marinated in spices and grilled in tandoor oven.

Murg Malai Chicken

Murg Malai Chicken

$15.99

Boneless chicken breast pieces marinated in yogurt & spices and grilled in Tandoor oven.

Zafrani Kabab

Zafrani Kabab

$15.99

Boneless Chicken breast pieces marinated in saffron and mild spices and grilled in tandoor oven.

Fish Tikka

Fish Tikka

$15.99

Tilapia fillets seasoned in spices and grilled in tandoor oven.

Breads

Naan

Naan

$3.49

Traditional Indian bread baked in clay oven.

Butter Naan

$4.99

Naan topped with fresh butter.

Garlic Naan

Garlic Naan

$4.99

Naan topped with garlic.

Roti

$3.49

Whole wheat flat bread.

Pulka

$4.99Out of stock

Whole wheat flat bread cooked on flame.

Cheese Naan

$5.99

Naan bread topped with fresh mozzarella cheese.

Malabar Parotta

$4.99Out of stock

Layered flaky flat bread.

Bullet Naan

Bullet Naan

$4.99

Naan topped with green chillies.

Aloo Parotta

$5.99

Flat bread stuffed with potato filling.

Onion Kulcha

$4.99

Leavened flat bread stuffed with onions.

Peshawari Naan

$4.99

Layered flat brea with dry fruit toppings.

Chicken Tikka Naan

$6.99

Layered bread with chicken tikka pieces stuffing.

Assorted Bread Basket

$13.99

Naan, Butter Naan, Garlic Naan and Phulka.

Rosemary Naan

$4.99

Naan topped with Rosemary herbs.

Puri

$4.99

Whole wheat puffy bread deep fried.

Veg Entrees

Malai Kofta

Malai Kofta

$15.99

Veg and Cottage cheese dumplings in creamy sauce.

Palak Paneer

Palak Paneer

$15.99

Simmered Spinach with spices and Paneer cubes.

Channa Masala

Channa Masala

$14.99

Chick peas cooked in ginger onion and tomato sauce.

Aloo Gobi

Aloo Gobi

$14.99

Cauliflower and tomatoes cooked in spices and tomatoes.

Bhindi Pulusu

Bhindi Pulusu

$14.99

Cut Okra simmered in spicy and tangy sauce.

Paneer Butter Masala

Paneer Butter Masala

$15.99

Paneer cooked in tomato and creamy gravy.

Kadai Paneer

Kadai Paneer

$15.99

Paneer cooked in spices, green peppers, onions and tomato gravy.

Guthi Vankaya

Guthi Vankaya

$14.99

Baby Egg plants cooked in sesame seeds and peanuts gravy.

Dal Tadka

Dal Tadka

$13.99

Yellow lentils cooked in cumin seeds, mustard and curry leaves.

Paneer Tikka Masala

Paneer Tikka Masala

$15.99

Grilled paneer cooked in cream and tomato.

Shahi Panneer

Shahi Panneer

$15.99

Paneer cubes cooked in cashews and spices gravy.

Bhindi Masala

Bhindi Masala

$14.99

Okra cooked in Masala and Spices.

Chicken Entrees

Egg Masala

Egg Masala

$13.99

Boiled eggs in tomato and gravy

Gongura Chicken

Gongura Chicken

$16.99

Chicken cooked in Gongura leaves gravy.

Chicken Chettinaad

Chicken Chettinaad

$16.99

Chicken cooked in roasted and ground spices and coconut.

Chicken Curry

Chicken Curry

$16.99

Chicken cooked in South Indian spicy gravy.

Butter Chicken

Butter Chicken

$16.99

Grilled chicken cooked in tomato gravy and creamy sauce.

Chicken Tikka Masala

Chicken Tikka Masala

$16.99

Chicken marinated and cooked in creamy tomato sauce.

Chicken Korma

Chicken Korma

$16.99

Chicken cooked in creamy sauce of nuts, coconut and tomato.

Chicken Saag

Chicken Saag

$16.99

Chicken cooked in spinach and spices.

Kadai Chicken

Kadai Chicken

$16.99

Chicken cooked in green peppers tomatoes and onions.

Chicken Vindaloo

Chicken Vindaloo

$16.99

Chicken cooked in chillies and vinegar.

Goat Entrees

Goat Chettinaad

Goat Chettinaad

$17.99

Goat with bone cooked in chettinad spices and coconut.

Gongura Goat

Gongura Goat

$17.99

Goat with bone cooke in gongura leaves and spices.

Goat Rogan Josh

Goat Rogan Josh

$17.99

Goat with bone cooked in tomato gravy and spices.

Goat Curry

Goat Curry

$17.99

Goat with bone cooked in South Indian spices.

Goat Vindaloo

Goat Vindaloo

$17.99

Goat with bone cooked in chillies and vinegar

Goat Korma

Goat Korma

$17.99

Goat with bone cooked in cashews and spices.

Lamb Entrees

Lamb Chettinaad

Lamb Chettinaad

$18.99

Lamb boneless cooked in chettinad spices and coconut.

Lamb Vindaloo

Lamb Vindaloo

$18.99

Lamb boneless cooked in chillies and vinegar.

Lamb Curry Boneless

Lamb Curry Boneless

$18.99

Lamb boneless pieces cooked in South Indian spices.

Lamb Rogan Josh

Lamb Rogan Josh

$18.99

Lamb boneless cooked in tomato gravy.

Lamb Korma

Lamb Korma

$18.99

Lamb boneless cooked in spicy sauce made of tomato, nuts and yogurt.

Lamb Saag

Lamb Saag

$18.99

Lamb boneless cooked in spinach and spices.

Seafood Entrees

Malabar Fish Curry

Malabar Fish Curry

$17.99

Tilapia filets cooked in coconut gravy.

Nellore Fish Pulusu

Nellore Fish Pulusu

$17.99

Tilapia fillets cooked in spicy and tangy sauce.

Shrimp Curry

Shrimp Curry

$17.99

Shrimp cooked in masala and spices.

Indo Chinese

Chilli Paneer

Chilli Paneer

$13.99

Paneer tossed in chilli garlic sauces.

Gobi Manchurian

Gobi Manchurian

$11.99

Cauliflower fried and tossed in Manchurian sauces.

Veg Manchurian

Veg Manchurian

$11.99

Veggies fried and tossed in Manchurian sauce.

Veg Hakka Noodles

Veg Hakka Noodles

$12.99

Noodles with vegetables, ginger, garlic and mild spices.

Egg Hakka Noodles

Egg Hakka Noodles

$13.99

Noodles with veggies and scrambled egg.

Chicken Hakka Noodles

Chicken Hakka Noodles

$14.99

Noodles with Chicken and mild spices.

Veg Fried Rice

Veg Fried Rice

$13.99

Fried rice with veggies.

Egg Fried Rice

Egg Fried Rice

$13.99

Rice tossed with egg and mild spices.

Chicken Fried Rice

Chicken Fried Rice

$14.99

Chicken pieces with rice and mild spices.

Biryani

Veg Biryani

Veg Biryani

$13.99

Aromatic Basmati rice with veggies and spices steamed together.

Paneer Biryani

Paneer Biryani

$14.99

Aromatic Basmati rice with Paneer and spices steamed together.

Egg Biryani

Egg Biryani

$13.99

Aromatic Basmati rice with boiled eggs and spices steamed together.

Chicken Biryani

Chicken Biryani

$15.99

Basmati rice, Chicken and spices steam cooked together.

Lamb Biryani

Lamb Biryani

$17.99

Basmati rice with lamb and spices steamed together.

Goat Biryani

Goat Biryani

$17.99

Basmati rice with goat bone-in and spices steamed together.

Shrimp Biryani

Shrimp Biryani

$16.99

Shrimp, Basmati rice and spices cooked together.

Chicken Boneless biryani

Chicken Boneless biryani

$16.99

Aromatic Basmati rice with boneless chicken pieces and spices steamed together.

Extras

South Indian staple made with lentils and vegetables
Curd Rice

Curd Rice

$6.99Out of stock

Curd rice

Sambar

Sambar

$5.99Out of stock

Vegetables and Lentil soup.

Xxxxxxxxxx

Raita

$2.99

Rice

$3.99

Pappad

$1.99

Green Chutney

$0.99

Tamarind Chutney

$0.99

Desserts

Gulab Jamoon

Gulab Jamoon

$4.99
Galar Halwa

Galar Halwa

$4.99Out of stock

Shredded Carrot sweet.

Rasamalai

Rasamalai

$4.99

Office/Party Catering

Includes 8 Naan and Rice. Good for 8 People.

Chicken Tikka Masala - Small Tray

$90.00

Serves 10-12 people.

Paneer Butter Masala - Small Tray

$90.00

Serves 10-12 people.

Malai Kofta - Small Tray

$90.00

Serves 10-12 people.

Butter Chicken - Small Tray

$90.00

Serves 10-12 people.

Chicken Dum Biryani - Small Tray

$80.00

Serves 6-8 people.

Chicken Boneless Biryani - Small Tray

$105.00

Serves 6-8 people.

Paneer Biryani - Small Tray

$80.00

Serves 6-8 people.

Veg Biryani - Small Tray

$80.00

Serves 6-8 people.

Chicken 65 - Small Tray

Chicken 65 - Small Tray

$85.00

Serves 10-12 people.

Onion Pakora - Small Tray

$70.00

Serves 10-12 people.

Gobi Manchurian - Small Tray

$80.00

Serves 10-12 people.

Drinks

Masala Chai

Masala Chai

$3.00

Milk tea.

Filter Coffee

$3.00

Coffee with milk.

Mango Lassi

Mango Lassi

$4.99

Sweet Mango drink.

Soda

$1.99
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm
Restaurant info

Highly Rated Indian Restaurant in Triangle area! Near NCSU & Raleigh downtown.

Website

Location

3281 AVENT FERRY RD - 117, RALEIGH, NC 27606

Directions

Gallery
Dharani Express Indian Restaurant image
Dharani Express Indian Restaurant image
Dharani Express Indian Restaurant image
Dharani Express Indian Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Lime and Lemon Indian Grill and Bar
orange starNo Reviews
100 Meadowmont Village Cir #101 Chapel Hill, NC 27517
View restaurantnext
Lime & Lemon Indian Grill & Bar - Durham - 811 North Ninth Street
orange star4.6 • 425
811 North Ninth Street Durham, NC 27705
View restaurantnext
Gulli Boys - 1125 hatches pond ln
orange starNo Reviews
1125 hatches pond ln morrosville, NC 27560
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in RALEIGH

Vivo Ristorante
orange star4.7 • 5,058
7400 Six Forks Rd-Suite 2 Suite 2 Raleigh, NC 27615
View restaurantnext
Vivo Ristorante - DO NOT USE
orange star4.7 • 5,058
7400 Six Forks Rd-Suite 2 Suite 2 Raleigh, NC 27615
View restaurantnext
Bida Manda
orange star4.7 • 4,645
222 S Blount St Raleigh, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
Brewery Bhavana
orange star4.8 • 3,325
218 S Blount St Raleigh, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Raleigh NC
orange star4.5 • 3,245
3100 Wake Forest Rd Raleigh, NC 27609
View restaurantnext
BUFFALO BROTHERS PIZZA & WING CO
orange star4.3 • 2,909
3111 CAPITAL BLVD RALEIGH, NC 27604
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near RALEIGH
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)
Garner
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Morrisville
review star
Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)
Wake Forest
review star
Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Holly Springs
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Durham
review star
Avg 4.4 (132 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston