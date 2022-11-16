Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dharma Sushi & Thai

2,076 Reviews

$$

122 North 5th Street

Boise, ID 83702

Popular Items

Apocalypse
Money Bags
Lebowski

Sushi Rolls

Nirvana

Nirvana

$10.95

Stuffings: Tempura Shrimp, Avocado & Ahi Tuna. Toppings: Unagi Sauce, Tobiko & Sesame Seeds

Apocalypse

Apocalypse

$11.25

Stuffings: Tempura Shrimp, Premium Crab Mixture, Spicy Tuna, Cream Cheese, Avocado & Kaiware. Toppings: Spicy Mayo, Unagi Sauce, Panko, & Fried Onions

Swagger

Swagger

$9.50

Stuffing: Tempura Shrimp, Avocado, Carrots, Cucumber & Cilantro. Toppings: Thai BBQ & Unagi Sauce, + Sesame Seeds

Thai Peanut

Thai Peanut

$9.50

Stuffings: Tempura Shrimp, Avocado & Carrots. Toppings: Unagi & Thai Peanut Sauce + Green Onions + Choppped Peanuts

Mr. Roboto

Mr. Roboto

$11.75

Stuffings: Tempura Shrimp, Spicy Salmon, Bacon, Cream Cheese, Avocado & Kaiware. Toppings: Spicy Mayo, Fried Onions, & Tobiko

Godzilla

Godzilla

$11.75

Stuffings: Spicy Salmon, Tempura Shrimp, Cream Cheese & Avocado. Toppings: Spicy Mayo & Creamy Thai Sauce + Fried-Jalapenos + Tobiko

Eureka

Eureka

$10.25

Stuffings: Salmon, Crab Mixture, Cucumber & Avocado. Toppings: Spicy Mayo, Unagi, & Sesame Seeds

The Dark Side

The Dark Side

$10.25

Stuffings: Premium crab mixture, Tempura Shrimp & Avocado. Toppings: Fried Jalapenos, Unagi Sauce & Orange Tobiko

Bangkok

Bangkok

$9.75

Stuffings: Tempura Shrimp, Premium Crab Mixture, Avocado, Cucumber, Mint & Cilantro. Toppings: Sweet Chili & Thai BBQ Sauce + Green Onions

20/21

20/21

$9.75

Stuffing: Crab Mixture, Spicy Tuna & Cucumber. Topping: Spicy Mayo & Thai BBQ Sauce + Sesame Seeds

Urban

Urban

$11.50

Stuffings: Salmon, Ahi Tuna & Avocado. Toppings: Sweet Chili & Spicy Mayo + Green Onion + Tobiko

Savage Roll Deep Fried

Savage Roll Deep Fried

$9.00

Stuffings: Tofu, & Avocado. Toppings: Creamy Thai, Unagi, & Sesame Seeds (VEGAN)

Cali

Cali

$7.25

Stuffings: Premium Crab Mixture, Avocado, & Cucumber. Toppings: Unagi Sauce, Panko & Sesame Seeds

Lebowski

Lebowski

$9.75

Stuffings: Premium Crab Mixture, Avocado & Cream Cheese. Toppings: Spicy Mayo & Unagi Sauce + Panko (Deep Fried)

Roadhouse

Roadhouse

$10.00

Stuffings: Spicy Tuna, Bacon & Cream Cheese Toppings: Spicy Mayo & Sweet Chili Sauce + Sesame Seeds (Deep Fried)

Vegan

Vegan Swagger Roll

Vegan Swagger Roll

$8.00

Stuffings: Deep Fried Tofu, avocado, carrots, cucumber & cilantro. Toppings: Thai BBQ & Unagi Sauce + Sesame Seeds

Vegan Thai Peanut Roll

Vegan Thai Peanut Roll

$8.00

Stuffings: Deep Fried Tofu, avocado & carrots. Toppings: Unagi & Thai Peanut Sauce + Scallions + Chopped Peanuts

Vegan Northend Roll

Vegan Northend Roll

$7.50

Stuffings: Deep Fried Tofu, avocado, carrots, cucumber & kaiware Toppings; Sweet Chili Sauce, Sesame Seeds

Vegan Thai Peanut Bowl

Vegan Thai Peanut Bowl

$10.00

On a Bed of Jasmine Rice & Lettuce Topped w/ Carrots, Cilantro, Scallions, Chopped Peanuts, Avocado, Thai Peanut & Unagi Sauce[s]

Vegan Tots

Vegan Tots

$5.75

Tator tots, sweet chili, creamy thai, green onions, & sesame seeds

Vegan Frying Saucers

Vegan Frying Saucers

$5.75Out of stock

tempura fried vegetable pancakes topped with unagi sauce & scallions

Cucumber Salad

Cucumber Salad

$4.25

thinly sliced cucumbers, Asian Vinaigrette, sesame seeds

Vegan Sauces

Vegan Sauces

Rainbow Rice **NEW**

Rainbow Rice **NEW**

$8.95Out of stock

Basil, Pineapple, & Coconut, oh my! This colorful fried rice is delicious and 100% Vegan. Made with pineapple, basil, coconut, red onions, & cherry tomatoes. Served with fried tofu and topped with toasted coconut flakes, cilantro and mango puree.

Vegan Mushroom Miso **NEW**

Vegan Mushroom Miso **NEW**

$5.00

House Made - Shiitake mushroom broth with soft tofu, wakame seaweed, shiitake mushrooms, daikon radish, & red miso paste, topped with green onion.

Savage Roll Deep Fried

Savage Roll Deep Fried

$9.00

Stuffings: Tofu, & Avocado. Toppings: Creamy Thai, Unagi, & Sesame Seeds (VEGAN)

Vegan Teriyaki Bowl

Vegan Teriyaki Bowl

$11.00

Fried tofu, Shredded Carrots, Shredded Cabbage, Scallions, Sesame Seeds, & Sweet Soy Sauce On a Bed of Jasmine Rice & Lettuce

Bowls

Teriyaki Bowl

Teriyaki Bowl

$12.50

Teriyaki Chicken, Shredded Carrots, Shredded Cabbage, Scallions, Sesame Seeds, & Sweet Soy Sauce On a Bed of Jasmine Rice & Lettuce

Crying Tiger Beef Salad

Crying Tiger Beef Salad

$17.25

This is the Mothership of Salads. Starts with delicious marinated steak on a bed of butter lettuce. Topped with shredded cabbage, carrots, cucumber, mint, cilantro, cherry tomatoes, scallions, chopped peanuts, fried chow mien noodles, avocado, sesame seeds, coconut flakes, basil oil, and mango puree.

Ginger Chicken Peanut Bowl

Ginger Chicken Peanut Bowl

$13.00

Oven roasted chicken topped w/ Carrots, Cucumber, Scallions, Chopped Peanuts, Avocado, Orange Ginger dressing, and spicy Thai peanut sauce. On a Bed of Jasmine Rice & Butter Lettuce

Vegan Mushroom Miso **NEW**

Vegan Mushroom Miso **NEW**

$5.00

House Made - Shiitake mushroom broth with soft tofu, wakame seaweed, shiitake mushrooms, daikon radish, & red miso paste, topped with green onion.

Rainbow Rice **NEW**

Rainbow Rice **NEW**

$8.95Out of stock

Basil, Pineapple, & Coconut, oh my! This colorful fried rice is delicious and 100% Vegan. Made with pineapple, basil, coconut, red onions, & cherry tomatoes. Served with fried tofu and topped with toasted coconut flakes, cilantro and mango puree.

Sides & Dessert

Cucumber Salad

Cucumber Salad

$4.95

Thinly sliced English cucumbers, Asian vinagerette, & sesame seeds

Money Bags

Money Bags

$4.50+

Fried Thai dumplings with sweet & spicy cream cheese filling, served with sweet chili sauce (vegetarian)

Yoshi Yummz (6pc)

Yoshi Yummz (6pc)

$5.75

Fried veggie potstickers with shiitake mushroom & ginger filling, served with gyoza dipping sauce.

Frying Saucers

Frying Saucers

$5.75Out of stock

tempura fried vegetable pancakes, unagi sauce, spicy mayo, & scallions

Loaded Tots

Loaded Tots

$5.75

Tator tots, unagi sauce, spicy mayo, scallions, & sesame seeds

Kids Meal

Kids Meal

$3.95
Charmander(3) & Money Bags(4)

Charmander(3) & Money Bags(4)

$7.75Out of stock

4 money bags and 3 charmander bites served with sweet chili sauce

Side of Jasmine Rice

Side of Jasmine Rice

$3.00

Large scoop of jasmine rice, sesame seeds

Extra Sauces

Unagi

Unagi

$0.25
Thai BBQ

Thai BBQ

$0.25
Thai Peanut

Thai Peanut

$0.25
Sweet Chili

Sweet Chili

$0.25
Spicy Mayo

Spicy Mayo

$0.25
Creamy Thai

Creamy Thai

$0.25
Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Downtown asian Fast-Casual Chill Spot. We love food, music & fun.

Website

Location

122 North 5th Street, Boise, ID 83702

Directions

