Dharma Fine Vittles

147 Reviews

$

1910 North Ola Avenue

Tampa, FL 33602

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

SPECIALS

BIG BLUE CHICK'N NACHOS-BLACKEND

BIG BLUE CHICK'N NACHOS-BLACKEND

$16.00Out of stock

A generous mound of blue corn tortillas, Dharma blackened chick’n, creamy nacho cheese, black bean purée, Fresno chilies, scallions & parsley

BIG BLUE CHICK'N NACHOS-DFC

BIG BLUE CHICK'N NACHOS-DFC

$16.00Out of stock

A generous mound of blue corn tortillas, Dharma fried chick’n, creamy nacho cheese, black bean purée, Fresno chilies, scallions & parsley

HEIRLOOM TLT

HEIRLOOM TLT

$15.00Out of stock

Sweet maple glazed, crispy tempeh, thick cut heirloom tomatoes, lemon vin arugula, and lemon mayo on Texas toast!

HILLBILLY CHILI CHEESE BRAT

$10.00Out of stock

Our famous Vegan Chili Cheese Brat with fried onions on top.

HILLBILLY CHILI CHEESE DAWG

$8.00Out of stock

100% Vegan Chili Cheese Dawg topped with Fried Onions

COMBOS / SANDWICHES

THE ORANGE BIRD

THE ORANGE BIRD

$13.50

Florida citrus BBQ chick’n topped with southern slaw, served open-faced on a toasted bun spread with roasted garlic sauce. Includes your choice of comfort fixin!

NASHVILLE HAWT CHICK'N

NASHVILLE HAWT CHICK'N

$14.99

Spicy Nashville dipped fried chick’n with bread-n-butter pickles & Alabama white BBQ slaw on a toasted bun. Includes your choice of comfort fixin!

BREW BURGER

BREW BURGER

$13.50

Blackened burger smothered in cashew beer cheese with purple cabbage, crispy fried onions, garlic pickles, & Cajun remoulade. Includes your choice of comfort fixin!

DHARMA FRIED CHICK'N BOX

Our 11 Secret Herbs & Spices, Hand Breaded Southern Chick'n served with a Scratch Made Biscuit & choice of Comfort Fixin. Add a maple drizzled waffle for $1.50!
DHARMA FRIED CHICK'N BOX

DHARMA FRIED CHICK'N BOX

$13.50

Our southern fried chick’n drizzled with hot agave & served with a drop biscuit, bread-n-butter pickles, & your choice of comfort fixin! Add a maple drizzled waffle for $1.50!

SALADS / BOWLS

Our dharma fried chick’n served over garlic-rosemary mashed taters with cashew cheese sauce, sweet corn, served with kids mac ’n cheese, crispy fried onions, & bread-n-butter pickles
DHARMA CHOPPED SALAD

DHARMA CHOPPED SALAD

$9.99

Baby kale, cabbage, & romaine topped with cucumber, charred corn, watermelon radish, beet chow-chow, pretzel croutons, & dharma dressing!

DFC BOWL TRADITIONAL MAC-N-CHEESE

DFC BOWL TRADITIONAL MAC-N-CHEESE

$15.00

Our dharma fried chick’n served over garlic-rosemary mashed taters with cashew cheese sauce, sweet corn, served with traditional mac ’n cheese, crispy fried onions, & bread-n-butter pickles

DFC BOWL GARLIC MAC-N-CHEESE

DFC BOWL GARLIC MAC-N-CHEESE

$15.00

Our dharma fried chick’n served over garlic-rosemary mashed taters with cashew cheese sauce, sweet corn, served with garlic mac ’n cheese, crispy fried onions, & bread-n-butter pickles

DFC BOWL BUFFALO MAC-N-CHEESE

DFC BOWL BUFFALO MAC-N-CHEESE

$15.00

Our dharma fried chick’n served over garlic-rosemary mashed taters with cashew cheese sauce, sweet corn, served with buffalo mac ’n cheese, crispy fried onions, & bread-n-butter pickles

DFC BOWL KIDS MAC-N-CHEESE

$15.00

A LA CART SIDES

SIDE DHARMA FRIED CHICK'N

$8.00

4-5 pieces of dharma fried chick'n!

SIDE MAPLE WAFFLE

$3.00Out of stock

BISCUIT

$1.50Out of stock

A rosemary drop-biscuit!

SIDE CHEESY CURLY FRIES

$3.50

Seasoned curly fries smothered with cashew cheese, scallions and a touch of hot sauce!

SIDE CURLY FRIES

$3.50
MAC 'N CHEESE FLIGHT

MAC 'N CHEESE FLIGHT

$11.00

Traditional? Roasted Garlic? Buffalo? Hmm... why not all three?! If you would like to double up a flavor just leave a note in the comments. *contains cashews

SIDE ROSEMARY GARLIC MASHED POTATOES

$4.00

Topped w/ cashew cheese sauce!

SIDE BBQ CAULIFLOWER

$3.50
SIDE OF TRADITIONAL MAC-N-CHEESE

SIDE OF TRADITIONAL MAC-N-CHEESE

$4.00

*contains cashews!

SIDE OF GARLIC MAC-N-CHEESE

$4.00

our traditional mac ’n cheese with roasted garlic puree, garnished with roasted garlic cloves! *contains cashews

SIDE OF BUFFALO MAC-N-CHEESE

$4.00

Our traditional mac ’n cheese mixed with hot sauce & garnished with our house ranch & sweetie drop peppers! *contains cashews

BRUSSELS

$4.00Out of stock
SIDE CRISPY BRUSSELS

SIDE CRISPY BRUSSELS

$4.00

Crispy flash fried brussels tossed in sweet apple cider reduction!

SIDE CHIPS & CHEESE

$3.50Out of stock

EXTRAS/ADD-ONS

NO CHEESE

CHEESE ON SIDE

ADD BLACKEND CHICK'N

$4.00Out of stock

ADD BBQ CHICK'N

$4.00Out of stock

SIDE OF BBQ SAUCE

$0.50

SIDE OF BEER CHEESE

$1.00Out of stock

SIDE OF CHEESE SAUCE

$1.00

SIDE OF CRISPY ONIONS

$1.00

SIDE OF HOT SAUCE

$0.50

SIDE OF RANCH

$0.50

SIDE OF AGAVE

$0.50

SIDE OF REMOULADE

$0.50

SIDE OF OB SPREAD

$0.50

SIDE OF PICKLES

$1.00

NON-ALCOHIC BEVERAGES

LIQUID DEATH (STILL) 16.9 OZ

$4.00Out of stock

LIQUID DEATH (SPARKLING) 16.9 OZ

$4.00

LIQUID DEATH (MANGO CHAINSAW) 16.9 OZ

$4.25

LIQUID DEATH (BERRY IT ALIVE) 16.9 OZ

$4.25

LIQUID DEATH (SEVERED LIME) 16.9 OZ

$4.25

LEMONADE

$3.00Out of stock

DHARMA SPICED TEA

$2.50

ARNOLD PALMER

$2.50Out of stock

SPRITE

$3.00

MEXICAN COKE

$3.00

VIRGILS VANILLA CREAM

$3.00

VIRGILS ROOT BEER

$3.00

MARTINELLI'S APPLE JUICE

$3.00Out of stock

CHEERWINE

$3.00Out of stock

VIRGILS ZERO ROOT BEER

$3.00Out of stock

VIRGIL'S CREAM SODA

$3.00Out of stock

PELLEGRINO XL

$6.00Out of stock

VIRGIL'S BLACK CHERRY

$3.00

Perrier

$2.25

VITALITEA TULSI HIBISCUS

$6.50Out of stock

VITALITEA ELDERBERRY

$6.50Out of stock

VITALITEA STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$6.50Out of stock

VITALITEA GINGER BERRY

$6.50

COCONUT WATER

$4.50Out of stock

SWEET TEA

$2.50Out of stock

PELLEGRINO

$3.00Out of stock

ACQUA PANNA LITER

$5.00Out of stock

FANTA ORANGE

$3.00Out of stock

JARRITOS GUAVA

$3.00Out of stock

JARRITOS ORANGE

$3.00Out of stock

JARRITOS MANDARIN

$3.00

BUTTER BEER

$3.00Out of stock

COCKTAILS

MIMOSA

$8.00Out of stock

PASTRIES by WEVEGAN EATS

SNICKER DOODLE COOKIE - (V)

$3.90

CHOCOLATE CHUNK COOKIE - (V)

$3.90

SUGAR COOKIE - (V)

$3.90Out of stock

PEANUT BUTTER CUP - (V)

$4.25Out of stock

BANANA LOAF - (V)

$5.50

SPECIALTY BROWNIE - (V)

$6.35

GF BROWNIE - (V)

$5.50

GF MUFFIN - (V)

$5.50

CHERRY GARCIA - (V)

$5.50Out of stock

COCKTAILS (Copy)

MIMOSA

$8.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1910 North Ola Avenue, Tampa, FL 33602

Directions

Dharma Southern Kitchen image
Dharma Southern Kitchen image
Dharma Southern Kitchen image
Dharma Southern Kitchen image

