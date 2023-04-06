A map showing the location of GoGo Dharma View gallery

GoGo Dharma

review star

No reviews yet

700 S 17th St

Boise, ID 83702

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Noodles

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$12.00

Extra wide rice noodles stir fried with ground pork, carrots, bok choy, fried egg, and delicious sauce. Topped with cilantro, chopped peanuts, and lime.

Dan Dan Noodles

Dan Dan Noodles

$12.00

Yakisoba style noodles stir fried with seasoned ground pork, bok choy, and a spicy peanut sauce. Topped with a tangy cranberry sauce, green onions, chopped peanuts, and lime.

Japchae

Japchae

$15.00

Korean style glass noodles stir fried with steak, carrots, bell pepper, bok choy, shiitake mushrooms, and a soy/sesame sauce. Topped with green onions, and black sesame seeds.

Korean Udon

Korean Udon

$12.00

Udon noodles stir fried with shiitake mushrooms, peas, carrots, bell pepper, wakame, tofu, and a spicy Korean pepper sauce. Topped with daikon radish sprouts, and black sesame seeds.

Drunken Noodles

Drunken Noodles

$12.00

Extra wide rice noodles stir fried with carrots, red bell pepper, bok choy, tofu, and a spicy basil sauce. Topped with green onions, sesame seeds, and lime.

Poke & Rice Bowls

Mango Tuna Poke Bowl

Mango Tuna Poke Bowl

$16.00

Fresh seasoned short grain rice served with marinated poke tuna, mango, cucumber, avocado, and toasted unsweetened coconut flakes. Topped with fresh mango puree.

Teriyaki Pineapple Poke

Teriyaki Pineapple Poke

$12.00

Stir fried Teriyaki tofu, pineapple, and red bell pepper, served over fresh sushi rice. Topped with avocado, green onions, cilantro, and sesame seeds.

Chicken Katsu

Chicken Katsu

$12.00

Tempura Fried Chicken served over Sticky Rice and Shredded Cabbage. Topped with Green Onions, Sesame seeds, and Japanese Katsu BBQ sauce.

Brunch

Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$9.00

Mini Cinnamon Waffles & Fried Tempura Chicken served with "Uncle Bob's" Buttermilk syrup & Toasted Coconut.

Salads

Shrimp Caesar Salad

Shrimp Caesar Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Butter lettuce, baby red tomatoes, popcorn shrimp, avocado, panko, fried noodles, and a homemade Asian inspired Caesar dressing.

Vietnamese Meatball Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Butter lettuce, cucumber, pickled daikon/carrot, cilantro, fried Saifun noodles, Vietnamese style pork meatballs, served with sweet chili and homemade Nuoc Cham sauce.

Curry Coconut Corn Salad

Curry Coconut Corn Salad

$12.00

Butter lettuce, grilled curry coconut corn, cucumber, baby red tomatoes, cilantro, toasted coconut flakes, and fresh passionfruit puree.

Cucumber Caprese Salad

Cucumber Caprese Salad

$9.00

Cucumber, avocado, baby red tomatoes, basil oil, black sesame seeds, fried crunchy chow mien noodles, and our homemade cucumber salad vinaigrette.

Vegan

Teriyaki Pineapple Poke

Teriyaki Pineapple Poke

$12.00

Stir fried Teriyaki tofu, pineapple, and red bell pepper, served over fresh sushi rice. Topped with avocado, green onions, cilantro, and sesame seeds.

Drunken Noodles

Drunken Noodles

$12.00

Extra wide rice noodles stir fried with carrots, red bell pepper, bok choy, tofu, and a spicy basil sauce. Topped with green onions, sesame seeds, and lime.

Korean Udon

Korean Udon

$12.00

Udon noodles stir fried with shiitake mushrooms, peas, carrots, bell pepper, wakame, tofu, and a spicy Korean pepper sauce. Topped with daikon radish sprouts, and black sesame seeds.

Cucumber Caprese Salad

Cucumber Caprese Salad

$9.00

Cucumber, avocado, baby red tomatoes, basil oil, black sesame seeds, fried crunchy chow mien noodles, and our homemade cucumber salad vinaigrette.

Curry Coconut Corn Salad

Curry Coconut Corn Salad

$12.00

Butter lettuce, grilled curry coconut corn, cucumber, baby red tomatoes, cilantro, toasted coconut flakes, and fresh passionfruit puree.

Bao Buns & Dumplings

Chinese Pork Bao Buns

$7.50

2 Chinese pork bao buns steamed and served with duck sauce.

Mini Bao Dumplings

$8.50

6 mini chicken & vegetable bao dumplings, steamed and served with duck sauce.

Soups

Tom Yum Soup 12 oz

Tom Yum Soup 12 oz

$5.00

A smash up of hot sour soup and clam chowder. Tom Yum spices with coconut milk, wakame, clams, mussels, corn, potatoes, carrots, and baby red tomatoes. Topped with crunchy chow mein noodles.

Pho Dumpling

$9.45Out of stock

Vietnamese Pho soup base with bok choy, carrot, onion, baby red tomatoes, and pork dumplings. Topped with fried Saifun noodles and lime.

Thai Chicken Noodle

$9.45Out of stock

Asian spices, coconut milk, and home made chicken broth with carrot, bok choy, onion, chicken, and udon noodles. Topped with cilantro and lime.

Seoul Chili **NEW**

Seoul Chili **NEW**

$8.00

Ground pork cooked with Korean spices, onion, red bell pepper, carrots, peeled roasted tomatoes, and just enough chilis to give a nice kick. Served with rice, coconut milk, fried wontons, and fresh lime.

Desserts

Matcha Cheesecake Slice

Matcha Cheesecake Slice

$3.50

Mini slice of Matcha green tea cheesecake imported from Japan.

Banana Bombs

Banana Bombs

$5.95

Banana, chocolate and cream cheese dumplings. Four dumplings served with caramel and powdered sugar.

Boba & Specialty Drinks

Yoda Boba 16OZ

Yoda Boba 16OZ

$4.00

Bursting kiwi boba, fresh cucumber puree, and lemonade. Refreshing, it will be.

Lady Bug Boba 16OZ

Lady Bug Boba 16OZ

$4.00

Fresh brewed organic black tea with bursting strawberry boba and watermelon syrup.

Pink Panda Boba 16OZ

Pink Panda Boba 16OZ

$4.00

Fresh brewed black tea, milk, strawberry syrup, and strawberry bursting boba.

Dragon Egg Boba 16OZ

Dragon Egg Boba 16OZ

$5.00

Dragon fruit Juice, fresh mango puree, and kiwi bursting boba

Lava Guava Boba 16OZ

Lava Guava Boba 16OZ

$5.00

Passionfruit bursting boba, French vanilla syrup, guava puree, and coconut cream

Iced Chai Tea 16OZ

Iced Chai Tea 16OZ

$4.00
Iced Thai Tea 16OZ

Iced Thai Tea 16OZ

$4.50

Beverages

Coke

Coke

$2.50

12oz can

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.50

12oz can

Cherry Coke

Cherry Coke

$2.50

12oz can

Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

12oz can

Diet Dr. Pepper

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.50

12oz can

Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$2.50

12oz can

Sprite

Sprite

$2.50

12oz can

Sprite Lymonade

Sprite Lymonade

$2.50

12oz can

Diet Sprite

Diet Sprite

$2.50

12oz can

Mello Yello

Mello Yello

$2.50

12oz can

Squirt

Squirt

$2.50

12oz can

Diet Squirt

Diet Squirt

$2.50

12oz can

Grape Fanta

Grape Fanta

$2.50

12oz can

AHA Peach & Honey

AHA Peach & Honey

$2.50

12oz can

AHA Mango & Black Tea

AHA Mango & Black Tea

$2.50

12oz can

AHA Blackberry & Lemon

AHA Blackberry & Lemon

$2.50

12oz can

AHA Citrus & Green Tea

AHA Citrus & Green Tea

$2.50

12oz can

Aqua Fresca Hibiscus

Aqua Fresca Hibiscus

$2.50

16oz can

Aqua Fresca Mango

Aqua Fresca Mango

$2.50

16 oz can

Gatorade Cool Blue

Gatorade Cool Blue

$2.50

20 oz bottle

Gatorade Orange

Gatorade Orange

$2.50

20 oz bottle

Arizona Iced Tea Lemonade

Arizona Iced Tea Lemonade

$2.50

23 oz can

Arizona Kiwi Strawberry

Arizona Kiwi Strawberry

$2.50

23 oz can

Hello Water

Hello Water

$2.50

16.9 oz carton

Smart Water

Smart Water

$2.50Out of stock

20 oz bottle

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

700 S 17th St, Boise, ID 83702

Directions

Gallery

Similar restaurants in your area

Asiago's
orange starNo Reviews
1002 West Main Street Boise, ID 83702
View restaurantnext
Mazzah Mediterranean Grill
orange star4.3 • 792
1772 W State St Boise, ID 83702
View restaurantnext
Fanci Freez - Boise
orange starNo Reviews
1402 W. State St Boise, ID 83702
View restaurantnext
Sid's Garage - Downtown Boise - 1003 W Main st
orange star4.6 • 23
1003 W Main st Boise, ID 83702
View restaurantnext
Kanak Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
1111 W Jefferson St Boise, ID 83702
View restaurantnext
Asiago's
orange star4.4 • 2,419
1002 W Main St Boise, ID 83702
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Boise

Even Stevens Sandwiches - Boise
orange star4.8 • 4,228
815 W Bannock St Boise, ID 83702
View restaurantnext
Asiago's
orange star4.4 • 2,419
1002 W Main St Boise, ID 83702
View restaurantnext
Dharma Sushi & Thai
orange star4.4 • 2,076
122 North 5th Street Boise, ID 83702
View restaurantnext
The Matador - Boise
orange star4.4 • 1,577
215 N 8th St. Boise, ID 83702
View restaurantnext
Costa Vida - Boise Entertainment - 0171-Boise Entertainment
orange star4.6 • 1,386
1666 S Entertainment Ave Boise, ID 83709
View restaurantnext
Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery - Boise
orange star4.7 • 1,381
610 W Grove St Boise, ID 83702
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Boise
Meridian
review star
Avg 4.1 (35 restaurants)
Eagle
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Nampa
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Caldwell
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Ketchum
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Hailey
review star
No reviews yet
Twin Falls
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Burley
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Lewiston
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston