The Dog House Café

3550 Colonial Boulevard

Fort Myers, FL 33966

Popular Items

Chili Cheese Fries

Sodas

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Orange Fanta

$3.00

Pink Lemonade

$3.00Out of stock

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.00

Pibb

$3.00

Emp Bev

$2.00

Build Your Own Burger

Build Your Own Burger

Build Your Own Burger

$9.00

Fresh made patty! Cooked to Order

Hot Dogs

Classic Hot Dog

$3.00

All Beef Nathan's Hot Dog Steamed to Perfection with a Steamed Poppy Seed Bun. Ketchup, Mustard, Relish, Onion

Chili Cheese Dog

$5.00

Fresh All Beef Nathan's Hot Dog with a Steamed Poppy Seed Bun. Homemade Chili, Mustard, Cheese and Onion

Southpaw Dog

$5.00Out of stock

All Beef Nathan's Hot Dog with a Steamed Poppy Seed Bun. Slow Roasted BBQ Pork, House Made Cole Slaw and BBQ Sauce

Fresh Cut Fries

Fresh Idaho Potatoes Cut Daily, Fried to Perfection and Dusted with Montreal Seasoning

Fresh cut fries

$3.00

Fresh Cut Idaho Potato Fried to Perfection and Seasoned with Montreal Steak Seasoning. Best Fries Ever!

Cheese fries

Cheese fries

$4.00

Fresh Cut Idoho Potato Fried to Perfection and Smothered in an Aged Cheddar Sauce!

Chili Fries

$6.00

Fresh Cut Idaho Potato Fried to Perfection and Topped with our Homemade Chili

Chili Cheese Fries

$7.00

Fresh Cut Idaho Potato Smothered in our Aged Cheddar Sauce and Homemade Chili

In the Garden

Enjoy a Fresh, Crisp House or Caesar Salad

House salad

$8.00

Fresh Mixed Greens Topped with Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Croutons, and Shredded Cheddar Jack Cheese and a Choice of Dressing

Caesar salad

$8.00

Fresh Chopped Romaine, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese and Caesar Dressing! Add some Chicken....Do it!

Ranch Dressing

$0.50

Bbq

$0.50

Ceaser

$0.50

Balsamic Vinagrette

$0.50

Hot Sandwiches

BBQ Pork, Cuban, or Chicken Sandwich you cant go wrong. All Made to Order. FRESH, FRESH, FRESH!

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$7.00

Slow Roasted Pork with a Sweet and Smoky BBQ Sauce on a Brioche Roll. The Best!

The "Almost Famous" Cuban Sandwich

The "Almost Famous" Cuban Sandwich

$10.00

Slow Roasted Mojo Pork, Pitt Fired Ham, Swiss, Pickle and House Made Cuban Sauce...Almost World Famous

Doghouse Chicken Sandwich

Doghouse Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

Fresh Chicken Breast Cooked to Order with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Mayo on a Brioche Roll

Wraps

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$7.00

Fresh Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese and Caesar Dressing in a Fresh Wrap

Quinoa Wrap

$7.00Out of stock

Quinoa, Roasted Red Peppers, Feta, Cucumber, Tomato and Greek Dressing Rolled in a Wrap. Veggie Lovers This is For You!

Special

Biscuits And Gravy

$7.00Out of stock

French Toast

$7.00

SIDES

1 Egg

$1.50

2 Eggs

$3.00

3 Eggs

$4.00

4 Eggs

$5.00

5 Eggs

$6.00

Over Easy

Over Medium

Over Hard

Scrambled

Up

Bacon

$1.00Out of stock

Ham

$2.00

Sausage

$2.00

Kielbasa

$2.00

Cup Of Chili

$5.00

Croissant

$2.00

English Muffin

$2.00

Bun

$2.00

C. Slaw Side

$1.00Out of stock

C. Slaw Bowl

$2.00Out of stock

Cheddar

$1.00

Swiss

$1.00

Pepper Jack

$1.00

Provolone

$1.00

Tomato

$0.75

Onion

$0.75

Lettuce

$0.75

Pickles

$0.75

Mushroom

$0.75

Peppers

$0.75

Home Fries

$1.00

Breakfast

Croissant

$6.00

English Muffin

$4.00

Bun

$4.00

Kielbasa skillet

$9.00

Bacon skillet

$9.00Out of stock

Ham Skillet

$9.00

Sausage Skillet

$9.00

Chorizo Skillet

$9.00Out of stock

Omelet

$6.00

2eggs,meat,toast,potatoes

$7.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fresh cooked to order Burgers, Hot Dogs, Cubans and Fresh Cut Fries

Website

Location

3550 Colonial Boulevard, Fort Myers, FL 33966

Directions

