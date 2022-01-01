Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dhimiters 4800 golf road

No reviews yet

4800 golf road

Eau claire, WI 54701

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Entrée

8 Inch Gyro

8 Inch Gyro

$9.75

8 inch pita with lamb, homemade cucumber sauce, and choice of toppings.

7 Inch Gyro

7 Inch Gyro

$8.75

7 inch pita with lamb, homemade cucumber sauce, with choice of toppings.

6 Inch Gyro

6 Inch Gyro

$7.75

6 inch pita with lamb, homemade cucumber sauce, and choice of toppings.

Veggies Gyro

Veggies Gyro

$7.00

7 inch pita, homemade cucumber sauce, with choice of toppings.

Philaf

Philaf

$9.75

Lamb on rice with onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta and cucumber sauce.

Big-Boy

Big-Boy

$9.75

Lamb on a basket of crispy fries with onions, tomatoes, feta cheese, cucumbers and cucumber sauce.

Falafel

Falafel

$8.75

Falafel on choice of side - rice, pita or lettuce. Topped with onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, cucumber sauce, feta cheese.

Spinach Pie

Spinach Pie

$11.25

Phyllo dough, spinach, eggs, feta and cottage cheese with a side salad.

Homemade Zucchini Patties

Homemade Zucchini Patties

$7.50

Zucchini, shredded potatoes, onions, black pepper, garlic, eggs parsley, cheeses, carrots. Choice of pita, rice or lettuce.

1 / 2 Philaf

1 / 2 Philaf

$6.25

Lamb on rice with onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta and cucumber sauce.

Crispy Chicken Philaf

Crispy Chicken Philaf

$9.25+

Crispy fried chicken with rice and your choice of veggies.

Salad / Soups

Gyro Salad

Gyro Salad

$9.75

Iceberg lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, lamb, feta and cucumbers sauce.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$9.25

Romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, olives, spinach, cucumbers, feta and red wine vinegar dressing.

House Salad

House Salad

$7.25

Iceberg lettuce, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta cheese, choice of dressing.

Soup Regular

$4.50Out of stock

Soup Large

$6.00Out of stock

Crispy Chicken Salad

$9.50

Appetizers & Sides

Regular fries

Regular fries

$2.99

Fresh fries made to order

Large Fries

Large Fries

$5.50

fresh fries made to order

Regular Cheese Fries

Regular Cheese Fries

$3.49

Fries topped with Feta and Nacho cheese

Large Cheese Fries

Large Cheese Fries

$6.00

fries topped with Feta and Nacho cheese

Regular bacon cheese fries

Regular bacon cheese fries

$4.49

Fries topped with nacho cheese and bacon bits - choice to add feta cheese

Large bacon cheese fries

Large bacon cheese fries

$6.75

fries topped with nacho cheese, bacon bits and choice to add feta cheese

Ellsworth Cheese Curds Regular 5oz

Ellsworth Cheese Curds Regular 5oz

$5.25

fair curd style with white cheddar cheese or jalapeno white cheddar

Ellsworth Cheese Curds Large 8oz

Ellsworth Cheese Curds Large 8oz

$8.25

fair curd style with white cheddar cheese or jalapeno white cheddar

Waters Edge Cheese Curds Regular (10 pc)

Waters Edge Cheese Curds Regular (10 pc)

$6.50

Made locally in chippewa falls, Square curd with white cheddar cheese

Water Edge cheese curds Large (16 pc)

Water Edge cheese curds Large (16 pc)

$9.50

made locally in chippewa falls, Square curd with white cheddar cheese

Pita and Hummus

Pita and Hummus

$7.75

Deep fried or toasted pita served with a side of hummus

12 oz Mac and Cheese

12 oz Mac and Cheese

$8.50

American classic, macaroni and cheese, homemade and served fresh.

Bonless Chicken Wings

Bonless Chicken Wings

$7.99

10 boneless chicken wings

Homamade Mozzerella sticks

Homamade Mozzerella sticks

$6.75

Mozzerella sticks served with marinara sauce

Side Salad

Side Salad

$2.50

Iceberg lettuce, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta cheese and choice of dressing

cup of rice

cup of rice

$2.50

1 cup of Philaf rice

Falafel and Hummus

$7.75

Kids Menu

Chicken Fritters 5 pc

Chicken Fritters 5 pc

$4.99

Boneless chicken wings, five piece - Fries are an additional charge

Chicken Fritters 10pc

Chicken Fritters 10pc

$7.99

Boneless chicken wings, five piece - Fries are an additional charge

Chicken Strips (3pc)

Chicken Strips (3pc)

$8.25

Chicken strip baskets includes fries

Kids Mac and Cheese 6oz

Kids Mac and Cheese 6oz

$5.50

Small portion of mac and cheese

BLT sandwich

BLT sandwich

$5.50

Bacon, lettuces, tomatoes on toast

Dessert

Baklava

Baklava

$2.95

layered phyllo dough, drizzled with honey / syrup

Spongebob Popsicle

$2.00Out of stock

Spider man popsicle

$2.00Out of stock

Hello kitty popsicle

$2.00Out of stock

minion popsicle

$2.00Out of stock

Oreo Bar

$2.50Out of stock
Rootbeer float

Rootbeer float

$4.25

2 scoops of vanilla ice cream topped with rootbeer

Vanilla Ice cream 2 scoop

$1.50

2 scoops of vanilla ice cream topped with rootbeer

Snickers ice cream bar

$2.50Out of stock

twix ice cream bar

$2.50Out of stock

Beverages

Regular drink 16oz

$2.75

Large drink 24 oz

$3.75

Mountain (diet) Dew 24oz

$2.50

Pepsi (diet) 24oz

$2.50

Green (diet) tea 12oz

$2.25

Water Bottle

$1.00

Juice Boxes

$1.75

Coffee

$1.25

Red Bull

$3.25Out of stock

Combo

regular combo

regular combo

$5.25

Choice of fries, rice or salad with a drink

Large combo

Large combo

$8.75

Choice of fries, rice or salad with a drink

Extra

Extra Meat

Extra Meat

$3.25
Extra Sauce

Extra Sauce

$1.25

Home made Cucumber Sauce

Extra Feta

Extra Feta

$0.99
Extra Pita

Extra Pita

$0.75
Extra Veggies

Extra Veggies

$0.50

Diced Onions, Tomatoes, and Cucumbers

Extra Hummus

Extra Hummus

$1.25
Extra Ranch

Extra Ranch

$0.75
Add Bacon

Add Bacon

$2.00

Wednesday Special

Wednesday Special

Wednesday Special

$12.50

only availble Wednesday, 7inch gyro with a meal, includes a side and drink.

Breakfast

Breakfast Burrito

$3.50

12 inch tortilla, eggs, peppers, picante suace with choice of meat

2 Breakfast Burritos

$6.00

12 inch tortilla, eggs, peppers, picante suace with choice of meat

Breakfast Sandwhich

$3.50

toast with coice of meat, american cheese eggs and hummus

2 Breakfast Sandwhich

$6.00

toast with coice of meat, american cheese eggs and hummus

Belgian Waffle

$4.25

Delicious Belgian waffle, great for breakfast made to order

Bulk Items

Half pound of meat 8oz

Half pound of meat 8oz

$8.00

shaved half pound of lamb

32 oz cucumber sauce

32 oz cucumber sauce

$8.00
16oz cucumber sauce

16oz cucumber sauce

$5.00
12oz cucumber sauce

12oz cucumber sauce

$4.50
12oz feta cheese

12oz feta cheese

$6.00
32 oz mixed veggies

32 oz mixed veggies

$6.50

Diced up onions, tomatoes, and cucumbers

Big Salad

Big Salad

$15.50

Greek Salad that serves 4

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Locally owned and operated, here at Dhimiters we believe in using the highest quality of food that is locally harvested. Buying local ingredients strengthens our community and that is what we strive to do.

Website

Location

4800 golf road, Eau claire, WI 54701

Directions

Gallery
Dhimiters image
Dhimiters image
Dhimiters image

