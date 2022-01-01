Dhimiters 4800 golf road
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Locally owned and operated, here at Dhimiters we believe in using the highest quality of food that is locally harvested. Buying local ingredients strengthens our community and that is what we strive to do.
Location
4800 golf road, Eau claire, WI 54701
Gallery
