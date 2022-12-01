A map showing the location of Dhimiters - Food Truck 4800 Golf RoadView gallery

Dhimiters - Food Truck 4800 Golf Road

review star

No reviews yet

4800 Golf Road

Eau Claire, WI 54703

Entrees

Gyro

$12.00

Gyro add Fries

$16.75

Big Boy

$12.00

House Salad

$11.00

Gyro Salad

$12.00

Veggie Gyro

$11.00

Chicken Strips with Fries

$12.00

Appetizers

Ellsowrth Cheese Curds

$14.00

Fries

$7.00

Drinks

Soda

$3.00

Water

$2.00

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4800 Golf Road, Eau Claire, WI 54703

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

