- Home
- /
- Philadelphia
- /
- Di Bruno Bros. Catering
Di Bruno Bros. Catering
435 Fairmount Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19123
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Casual Catering Food Menus
Breakfast Trays
- Breakfast Frittata (Serves 12, Generously)
Mix of individual frittatas, 6 of each flavor • bacon, cheddar, broccoli • spinach, tomato, feta (vegetarian) • egg white, gruyere, mushroom (vegetarian)$115.00
- European Breakfast Cheese Tray (Serves 12, Generously)
Mahón, Comté fleur, Delice de Bourgogne, Prima Donna, speck, jambon de Paris, grapes, fig jam, raisin walnut baguette, and petite croissants.$165.00
- Fresh Start Breakfast (Serves 12, Generously)
French madeleines, assorted breakfast breads, danish, croissants, butter, and gourmet preserves$105.00
- Granola & Yogurt Parfait (Serves 12)
Greek yogurt, granola, and berries, 12 Individual Cups$125.00
- Make Your Own Avocado Toast (Serves 12, Generously)
Creamy avocado, grilled sourdough, tomato, red onion, lime, jalapeños, ricotta salata, cilantro, and sea salt.$145.00
- Mini Potato Latkes (Serves 12, Generously)
24 Mini Latkes with applesauce and sour cream. (GF)$90.00
- Overnight Oats (Serves 12)
12 Individual Cups of Oats, accompanied by Strawberries, blueberries, mango, dried cranberries, sliced almonds, mini chocolate chips, granola, peanut butter, cinnamon, and Maldon salt.$180.00
- Seasonal Fruit & Berries (Serves 10-12)
honey yogurt dip.$85.00
- Smoked Salmon Platter (Serves 10-12)
Hand-sliced smoked salmon, tomato, cucumber, lettuce, onion, capers, olives, hard-boiled egg, swiss cheese, cream cheese, and assorted mini bagels.$215.00
- Blueberry Brioche French Toast (Serves 12, Generously)
Egg battered, cinnamon, vanilla, blueberry compote, maple syrup, and whipped butter.$125.00
Breakfast Boxes
- Avocado Toast Box
Grilled sourdough with avocado, pico de gallo, ricotta salata, and jalapeños.$19.00
- Healthy Start Box
Overnight oats in oat milk with chia, cranberries, fresh fruit, peanut butter, and granola. (Vegetarian and gluten-free)$16.00
- Smoked Salmon Box
(A minimum of 6 is required to include the Salmon Box in your catering order.) Smoked salmon, everything bagel with tomato, cucumber, onion, and cream cheese.$21.00
- The Bakery Box
Includes French butter croissants, blueberry muffins, strawberry jam, and butter.$16.00
- Yogurt Parfait
Greek yogurt, granola, and berries. (Vegan)$16.00
Appetizers
- Charcuterie Tray
Prosciutto di parma, finocchiona salami, hot coppa, pepperoni, tartufo, chorizo dulce, sweet sopressata, cornichons, pickled tomatoes, peppadews, olives, whole grain mustard, french pâté, and artisanal breads & crackers. *Please Note - This is a traditional Charcuterie Tray with only cured meats and accompaniments, no cheese$125.00
- Cheesesteak Eggrolls
Two Dozen; Beef Ribeye, bell peppers, mushrooms, onions, and American cheese.$75.00
- Colossal Shrimp Cocktail
Includes 4 dozen shrimp. Poached in herbs, white wine, & citrus. served with cocktail sauce & lemon wedges. (Gluten-free)$190.00
- Crisp Crudite Plate
Lightly Blanched local and seasonal vegetables, and creamy herb dressing. (Gluten-free & Vegan if dressing is omitted)$85.00
- Franks in a Blanket
two dozen mini all-beef hot dogs in puff pastry with D.B. Abbruzze cheese spread$75.00
- Mezze Duo
Whipped ricotta (vegetarian), tomato bruschetta (vegan), fresh sliced baguette, crostini.$55.00
- Mini Di Bruno Bros. Lump Crab Cakes
two dozen mini crab cakes. Served with red pepper aioli.$95.00
- Mushroom Arancini
Two dozen Crispy mushroom risotto balls with parsley aioli.$85.00
- Philly Pretzel Bite
Two dozen pretzel bites topped with Di Bruno Bros. Abbruzze cheese spread, sweet soppressata, and peppadew peppers$75.00
- Raspberry & Brie Spring Rolls
Two dozen raspberry and brie spring rolls baked in flaky phyllo dough.$85.00
- Sesame Crusted Chicken Skewers
two dozen sesame-crusted chicken skewers served with a Thai chili dip.$95.00
- Spanakopita
two dozen Spanakopita. Made with phyllo pastry, spinach, feta, spicy garlic, and housemade cucumber yogurt sauce. (Vegetarian)$85.00
- Thai Shrimp Spring Rolls
two dozen Thai shrimp spring rolls made with shrimp, fresh cilantro, panang, and sweet chili sauce.$95.00
- Tomato & Mozzarella Skewers
two dozen skewers made with marinated Ciliegine mozzarella, grape tomatoes, parsley, olive oil, and D.B. Balsamic Glaze. (Gluten free & vegetarian)$85.00
- Traditional Antipasto
Prosciutto di parma, pepperoni, sopressata, grilled asparagus, artichokes, pepper shooters, marinated ciliegine mozzarella, sharp provolone, imported olives, and artisanal bread & crackers$115.00
- Vegetable Al Forno
Grilled seasonal vegetables, hummus, marinated feta, and sliced pita. (Vegetarian)$90.00
Salads
- Build Your Own Grain Bar
GRAINS & PROTEINS Quinoa, farro, grilled chicken, grilled tofu, chickpeas, trés toffee cashews, and sunflower seeds. GRILLED VEGGIES Zucchini, yellow squash, portobello mushrooms, and peppers. ACCOMPANIMENTS: Dried cranberries, dried apricots, D.B. EVOO, lemon vinaigrette, and balsamic vinaigrette. Includes: assorted artisanal dinner rolls & butter$265.00
- Build Your Own Salad Bar
VEGGIES Romaine, mixed greens, tomatoes, bell peppers, green beans, cucumbers, and crispy fried shallots. PROTEINS Grilled chicken, hard-boiled eggs, chickpeas, edamame, black lava cashews, sunflower seeds, shaved Grana Padano, and crumbled blue cheese. ACCOMPANIMENTS Dried cranberries, croutons, balsamic vinaigrette, and Caesar dressing. Includes: assorted artisanal dinner rolls & butter$210.00
- Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine, shaved asiago cheese, garlic & herb croutons, and caesar dressing.$80.00
- Pasta Carmella Salad
Penne, smoked gouda, spinach, roasted peppers, asiago, and creamy sriracha dressing.$70.00
- Field & Orchard Salad
Spring lettuce, apricots, goat cheese, seasonal berries, almonds, and balsamic dressing.$95.00
- Garden Salad
mixed lettuce, carrots, baby tomatoes, cucumbers, radish, french beans, lemon vinaigrette. gluten free & vegan$65.00
- Seasonal Farro Salad - Spring/Summer
Charred corn, cherry tomatoes, grilled asparagus, lemon & olive oil vinaigrette (Vegan)$75.00
- Smashed Red Bliss Potato Salad
Scallions, mayo, dill, and whole grain mustard. (gluten-free & vegetarian)$70.00
- Tomato Mozzarella Classico
Ciliegine mozzarella, olives, heirloom tomatoes, basil, and olive oil. (gluten-free & vegetarian)$75.00
Sandwich Trays
- Classic Sandwich Tray
Includes: (12) sandwiches, (1) bowl of housemade potato chips. Choose up to four options for your custom sandwich platter.$210.00
- Executive Package Sandwich Tray
Includes: (12) sandwiches, (1) green salad, (1) specialty salad, (1) bowl of potato chips, a cookie tray, and assorted soft drinks.$400.00
Sandwich & Salad Boxes
- Caprese Sandwich
Tomato, mozzarella, arugula, pesto, on ciabatta.$19.00
- Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken, parmesan, romaine, kale, and tomato.$19.00
- Chicken Rapini Sandwich
Breaded chicken cutlet, roasted pepper, sharp provolone, broccoli rabe, Di Bruno Bros. Abbruzze cheese spread, and sesame semolina.$19.00
- Field & Orchard Salad
Spring lettuce, apricots, goat cheese, seasonal berries, almonds, and balsamic dressing.$19.00
- Garden Salad
Mixed lettuce, carrots, baby tomatoes, cucumbers, radishes, French beans, and orange basil Sicilian vinaigrette.$19.00
- Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled chicken, crisp romaine, shaved asiago cheese, garlic & herb croutons, and caesar dressing.$19.00
- Pronto Chicken Sandwich
Fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, pesto, and spinach$19.00
- Roast Beef Sandwich
Roast beef, gorgonzola dolce, wild arugula, pickled red onion, honey whole grain mustard, on ciabatta.$19.00
- Roasted Eggplant Sandwich
Carmelized onions, tomato pesto, baby arugula, and a balsamic drizzle, on a ciabatta roll.$19.00
- Sicilian Tuna Sandwich
Capers, lemon, parsley, evoo, olive spread, preserved tomato, arugula, on a ciabatta roll.$19.00
- Turkey BLT Wrap
Turkey, lettuce, bacon, tomato, and mayo.$19.00
- Turkey Napoleon Sandwich
Turkey, brie, fig jam, caramelized onions, on 7 grain bread.$19.00
Cheese Boards
- The American Dream
Cabot clothbound cheddar, humboldt fog, moses sleeper, bayley hazen, brooklyn cured prosciutto, finocchiona, fig jam, black lava cashews, dried apricots, Di Bruno Bros. signature cheese spread, grapes, artisanal breads & crackers.$145.00
- The Crowd Pleaser
Sharp provolone, aged NY cheddar, aged gouda, pecorino crotonese, Di Bruno Bros. signature cheese spread, pepperoni, sweet sopressata, black lava cashews, fig preserves, artisanal breads & crackers.$125.00
- The Delice Cheese "Cake"
Half wheel of delice de bourgogne, a famous French triple crème cheese, topped with amarena cherries and rubbed with a cinnful cocoa pecan crust, prosciutto di parma, raisin ficelle, raisin nut crisps, figs, strawberries, artisanal breads & crackers.$195.00
- The French Quarter
Comté fleur, ossau iraty, fourme d’ambert, delice de bourgogne, saucisson sec, pâté de campagne, fig jam, honey pecans, dried apricots, cornichons, Di Bruno Bros. signature cheese spread, grapes, artisanal breads & crackers.$145.00
- The Italian Market
Taleggio d.o.p., piave, grana padano, gorgonzola dolce, prosciutto san daniele, sweet sopressata, fig jam, dried apricots, Di Bruno Bros. signature cheese spread and kettle-cooked nuts, grapes, artisanal breads & crackers.$130.00
- The Spanish Alhambra
Manchego, mahón, queso leonora, valdeon, jamon serrano, chorizo palacios, fig jam, marcona almonds, dried apricots, Di Bruno Bros. cheese spread, grapes, artisanal breads & crackers.$145.00
Entrees
- Chicken Parmigiano
Breaded chicken, parmigiano reggiano, fresh mozzarella, marinara, with sautéed spinach.$225.00
- Chicken Piccata
Lightly egg battered, white wine & lemon caper sauce, with lemon grilled asparagus.$195.00
- Di Bruno Bros. Lump Crab Cakes
Maryland-style, roasted pepper aioli, with sautéed spinach.$275.00
- Eggplant Lombardy
Grilled eggplant rolled with ricotta, spinach, roasted tomatoes, and pomodoro sauce. (Vegetarian & gluten-free (excluding rolls)$165.00
- Herb-Dusted Salmon
Lightly seared with herbs, basted with a whole grain mustard velouté, and sautéed fennel.$240.00
- Italian Style Sausage & Peppers
Sweet Italian sausage, Spanish onions, bell peppers, marinara, and parmesan cheese.$140.00
- Meatballs in Gravy
All-beef meatballs, garlic, herbs, pecorino romano, simmered in marinara, with broccoli rabe.$165.00
Entree Boxes
- Ancient Grain Bowl
Quinoa, cherry tomato, pickled cucumbers red onion, tuscan kale, roasted peppers, hemp seeds, and ginger miso dressing. (Gluten-free, vegetarian)$20.00
- Baked Mediterranean Orecchiette
Parmesan Reggiano, basil, cherry tomatoes, and Calabrian chili.$20.00
- Chicken Parmigiano
Breaded chicken, parmigiano reggiano, mozzarella, and penne pomodoro$20.00
- Chicken Piccata
Egg-battered chicken breast, white wine lemon caper sauce, grilled asparagus, and mashed potatoes.$20.00
- Di Bruno Bros Mac & Cheese
Made with abbruzze crumbs. (Vegetarian)$20.00
- Eggplant Involtini
Ricotta-stuffed parcels baked with homemade tomato sauce and cream.$20.00
- Herb Dusted Salmon
Lightly seared with herbs, basted with a whole grain mustard velouté, and sautéed fennel.$24.00
- Italian Sausage & Peppers
Sweet Italian sausage, Spanish onions, bell peppers, marinara, parmesan cheese, and Italian dinner roll.$20.00
- Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes
Maryland-style, roasted pepper aioli, with sautéed spinach.$24.00
- Penne Pasta with Short Rib Ragout
Penne pasta with a short rib meat sauce.$23.00
- Southern Mediterranean Vegetable Ragout
Preserved lemon, tomatoes, olives, ras el hanout, and Moroccan couscous.$20.00
- Spaghetti & Meatballs
Served with all-beef meatballs.$20.00
Pasta
- Baked Pasta Florentine
Spinach, fresh mozzarella, garlic, and creamy alfredo sauce. (Vegetarian)$125.00
- Baked Penne Rigate
Ricotta, fresh mozzarella, and marinara sauce. (Vegetarian)$125.00
- Classic Manicotti
Ricotta cheese and rose sauce. (Vegetarian)$160.00
- Pasta Primavera
Mezze rigatoni, seasonal vegetables, garlic, and white wine. (Vegan)$135.00
- Ricotta Gemelli Carbonara
Handmade ricotta Gemelli, English peas, pancetta, caramelized onions, ribboned egg, and alfredo garlic crema.$150.00
- Rigatoni with Sunday Gravy
Nonna’s “gravy”, meatballs and sausage simmered for hours.$150.00
Sides
- Broccoli Rabe
With roasted garlic and chili flakes. (Gluten-free & vegan)$75.00
- Caramelized Pecan Brussels Sprouts
(Gluten-free & vegan)$95.00
- Chive Mashed Potatoes
(Gluten-free & vegetarian)$65.00
- Fingerling Potatoes
Di Bruno Bros. Sicilian extra virgin olive oil, aromatic herbs, and sea salt. (Gluten-free & vegan)$85.00
- Fire-Grilled Asparagus
With lemon zest. (Gluten-free & vegan)$95.00
- Green Bean Almondine
With roasted almonds and extra virgin olive oil. (gluten-free & vegan)$75.00
- Roasted Baby Carrots
Di Bruno Bros. Sicilian extra virgin olive oil, sea salt. (Gluten-free & vegan)$95.00
- Roasted Vegetable Medley
Broccoli, cauliflower, and carrots. (Gluten-free & vegan)$75.00
- Za'atar Roasted Cauliflower
(Gluten-free & vegan)$75.00
Sweets
- Assorted Macarons
These are sold in packs of 6. Light and airy French sandwich cookies made with meringue and almond flour and filled with buttercream, jam, or ganache. We offer a mixed assortment of flavors.$10.99
- Blueberry Bread Pudding
Served with fresh blueberry compote. (Vegetarian)$70.00
- Caramel Chocolate Bread Pudding
Served with housemade caramel sauce and mini chocolate chips. (Vegetarian)$70.00
- Chocolate Budino
Includes one dozen individual Budino cups. Dark chocolate, whipped cream, and chocolate pearls.$70.00
- Housebaked Brownies
Includes two dozen brownies featuring peanut butter, blondie cheesecake, and sea salt flavors. (Vegetarian)$75.00
- Housebaked Cookie Tray
Includes two dozen cookies, featuring chocolate chunk, heath bar crunch, and oatmeal raisin.$75.00
- Mini Cheesecakes
Two dozen cakes featuring blueberry, lemon, chocolate, and chocolate caramel in vanilla and chocolate tart shells. (Vegetarian)$80.00
Disposable Goods
Casual Catering Beverage Menus
Beverages
- Coffee Service
(serves up to 10 people) freshly brewed regular or decaf coffee, cream, sugar, sweeteners$30.00
- Tea Service
Box (serves up to 10 people) herbal teas, cream, sugar, sweeteners, honey, lemons$30.00
- Assorted Soft Drinks,
Includes Coca Cola, Diet Coke, Sprite & Ginger Ale$4.00
- Assorted Bottled Juices
Includes Apple, Cranberry & Orange Juices$4.00
- Assorted Gold Peak Iced Tea$4.00
- San Pellegrino Italian Sodas$4.00
- Still Water, Di Bruno Bros. Bottled Spring Water$4.00
- Sparkling Water, San Pellegrino$4.00
Di Bruno Bros. Gourmet Gift Boxes
Classic Gift Boxes
- Abbondanza Gift Box
Includes: - Aged Cheddar (8 oz) - Di Bruno Bros Cheese Spread (7.6 oz) - Pepper Shooters (7 oz) - Di Bruno Bros Salami (8 oz) - Di Bruno Bros. Imported Jam (3.9 oz) - Di Bruno Bros. Artisan Candied Nuts (5 oz) - Bequet Caramels (3 pcs) - Di Bruno Crostini (7.04 oz) *On occasion product substitutions of equal or higher value may occur.$99.99
- The Italian Market Crate
- Italian Market Style Pepperoni (8 oz) - Di Bruno Bros. Artisan Candied Nuts (5 oz) - Mini Provolone Ball - Pepper Shooters (7 oz) - Roasted Peppers (9.8 oz) - Cerignola Olives (9.7 oz) - Barrel-Aged Balsamic Vinegar (8.5 oz) - Finocchiona (8 oz) - Abbruzze Cheese Spread (7.6 oz) - Di Bruno Bros. Crostini (7.04 oz) - Maestri Prosciutto Italiano (3 oz) - Parmigiano Reggiano - (8 oz)$169.99
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Di Bruno Bros. has been a proud part of the Philly food fabric since the 1930s. We started with one tiny, magical shop in the Italian Market and strive to bring that warm, family-centric, friendly feeling to everything we do. Bring a taste of Di Bruno's to your next meeting or party. Our gourmet offerings will delight your fellow food lovers with our incredible cheese and charcuterie trays, tempting sandwich platters, fresh breakfast selections, and entrées.
435 Fairmount Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19123