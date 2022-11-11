  • Home
Di Fara Pizza Tavern Cary, NC

381 Reviews

$$

111 East Chatham St. Unit D

Cary, NC 27511

Order Again

Popular Items

Regular Pie
White Pie
Square Pie

Calzone

Classic Calzone

$30.99

4 cheese; Mozzarella, Buffalo Mozzarella, Seasoned Ricotta, Grana Padano

Delivery to Breweries/Wine Market

Deliver to Bond Brothers Sun. - Tues. 2-9PM

Deliver to Eastside Wed & Thurs 4-10PM & Sat 12-5PM

Deliver to Fortnight

Deliver to Chatham Street Wine Market

Dessert

4 Rainbow Cookies

$5.00

Cannoli

$5.00

Extras

Side of Sauce!

$3.99

Pizza Dough

$7.00

Side of Calabrian Chili Peppers

$3.00

Side of garlic/olive oil

$1.99

Pizza

Regular Pie

$26.99

Redonda

Square Pie

$31.99

White Pie

$29.99

Chaos Pie

$36.99

Sausage, Meatball, Cherry Tomato, Wild Onions, & Fresh Garlic

Difara Classic Pie

$30.99

Sausage, Peppers, Onions, & Mushrooms

Pepperoni Pie

$29.99

Retail

Adult Hoodie 2X

$40.00Out of stock

Adult Hoodie 3X

$40.00Out of stock

Adult Hoodie 4X

$40.00Out of stock

Adult Hoodie- Large

$35.00Out of stock

Adult Hoodie- Medium

$35.00Out of stock

Adult Hoodie- Small

$35.00

Adult Hoodie- XL

$35.00Out of stock

Baseball shirt Small- XXL

$30.00

Black T-Shirt Large

$25.00

Black T-Shirt Medium

$25.00

Black T-Shirt Small

$25.00

Pink T-Shirt 2X

$25.00

Pink T-Shirt Large

$25.00

Pink T-Shirt Medium

$25.00

Pink T-Shirt Small

$25.00

Pink T-Shirt XL

$25.00Out of stock

Pink V-Neck Large

$25.00

Wine Tumbler

$25.00

Youth T-Shirt

$15.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markOnline Ordering
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Phone and online orders are accepted daily!!

Location

111 East Chatham St. Unit D, Cary, NC 27511

Directions

