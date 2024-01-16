Di Maria Fresh Food 20669 W LAKE HOUSTON PARKWAY SUITE P
20669 W LAKE HOUSTON PARKWAY SUITE P
Humble, TX 77346
Brunch Menu
Smoothies
Shakes with Yoghurt
Cafeteria
Fresh Waters
Combined Waters
Combined Juices
- 1) Apple, Lime, Orange and Pineapple$8.50
- 2) Pineapple and Orange$8.50
- 3) Guava, Pineapple and Orange$8.50
- 4) Pineapple, Lime, Spinach and Orange$8.50
- 5) Pineapple, Strawberry and Orange$8.50
- 6) Celery, Spinach, Carrot and Parsley$8.50
- 7) Beets, pineapple, ginger
Antioxidants
- A) Guava, Blueberry and Orange$8.50
- B) Carrot, Strawberry and Blueberry$8.50
- C) Pineapple, Blackberry, Strawberry, Blueberry and Orange$8.50
Fruit
- Fruit Bowl$10.50
Banana, cantaloupe and apple with yoghurt, pecan, sunflower seeds and granola
- Oats$9.50
Oats with blueberries, milk, blueberry and strawberry with honey
- Pancakes$10.50
3 hot cakes with cream cheese and red fruits
- Chia$8.50
Chia pudding served with yoghurt, soy milk, coconut and chocochips pieces
- Red Bowl$9.00
Combination of red fruits with yoghurt, peanut butter and granola. (Combination of fiber with antioxidants)
- Coconut Bowl$9.00
Yoghurt with coconut served with cereal and seasonal fruits
- Supreme Bowl$9.00
Combination of fruits of the season in an ideal proportion
Omelettes
- O. Mushroom$10.50
2 eggs with fresh mushrooms, spinach, onion and cheese accompanied by a fresh salad
- O. Vegetarian with Cheese$10.50
2 eggs with broccoli, chard and pumpkin, bathed in Italian sauce accompanied by a fresh salad
- O. Vegetarian Without Cheese$10.50
2 eggs with broccoli, chard and pumpkin, bathed in Italian sauce accompanied by a fresh salad
- O. Cheese Whit Bacon$9.99
- O. Ham with Cheese$9.99
- O. Ham with Cheddar Cheese$10.99
BreakfastTacos
Eggs
- Eggs in a Pan$9.50
2 fried eggs, chihuahua cheese and a touch of bacon bathed in ranchero sauce accompanied by pinto beans from the pot
- Mason Eggs$10.50
2 scrambled eggs in green or ranchero sauce accompanied by beans from the pot
- Eggs with Bacon$9.50
2 scrambled eggs with bacon accompanied by beans
- Eggs with Cheese$9.50
2 scrambled eggs with cheese and turkey ham accompanied by refried pinto beans
- Fortified Eggs$9.50
2 scrambled eggs with chihuahua cheese, spinach accompanied by refried pinto beans
- Motuleños Eggs$10.50
2 fried eggs on fried tortilla and refried pinto beans with ham, cheese, fried peas and fried plantains bathed in ranchero sauce
- Poisonous Eggs$10.50
2 scrambled eggs with turkey ham, spinach, chihuahua cheese, tomato, lettuce, onion and pepper accompanied by refried pinto beans
- Huevo a La Mexicana$9.50
2 scrambled eggs with tomato, onion and chopped serrano peppers accompanied by refried pinto beans
- Ranchero Eggs$9.50
2 fried eggs on tortilla bathed in green or ranchero sauce accompanied by refried pinto beans
- Classic Eggs$10.50
2 fried eggs served over turkey ham and bread with potatoes with olive oil
Chilaquiles
Enchiladas
- Enchiladas De Camarón$15.99
Red salsa, sour cream, Mexican cheese, avocado, rice and beans
- Enchiladas Tex Mex$12.99
3 enchiladas topped with chili gravy, melted cheese, rice and beans
- Ench. de Chile Con Queso$12.99
3 pieces
- Entomatadas$12.99
3 enchiladas, tornado, sour cream, Mexican cheese, avocado and lettuce
- Enmoladas$13.99
3 enchiladas stuffed with chicken topped with red mole, tornado, onion, parsley and a touch of sesame seeds
- Enchiladas Verdes$12.50
3 enchiladas with green sauce, fresh cheese, lettuce, onion, sour cream, avocado, tomato
Wraps
- Egg Wrap$13.99
Scrambled egg, bacon, beans, spinach with avocado dressing with chipotle, accompanied by fresh salad
- Turkey Wrap$14.50
Grilled turkey with cream cheese, cranberries, lettuce, tomato, and red onion with hibiscus flower dressing accompanied by fresh salad
- Tofu Wrap$14.99
Tofu stirred with spicy, beans, spinach, alfalfa sprouts with avocado dressing and chipotle accompanied by fresh salad.
Bruschettas
- Eggs$10.50
Topped with avocado purée, fresh salad, fried egg (1), bacon and maple syrup
- Banana & Cacao$8.50
Covered with peanut butter, banana, amaranth, blueberry, strawberry, honey maple syrup and cocoa chips.
Sandwiches
- Guzzler Sandwich$11.50
Chicken, turkey ham, chihuahua cheese with salad, garlic mayonnaise served with sweet potato chips
- Rooster Sandwich$11.50
Chicken or chihuahua cheese with salad, garlic mayonnaise served with sweet potato chips or french fries
- Reaper Sandwich$14.99
Beef fillet, chihuahua cheese, beef fajita no fillet, avocado, and fresh salad accompanied with sweet potato chips or french fries
- Chief Sandwich$12.50
Turkey ham, chihuahua cheese with garlic mayonnaise and salad, served with sweet potato chips or french fries
- Molletes$8.00
Crispy bread with a refried bean and grated cheese served with pico de gallo
- Veggie Sandwich$9.50
Chihuahua cheese with salad, cucumber, and garlic mayonnaise served with sweet potato chips or french fries
- Salmon Sandwich$14.99
Cream cheese, salmon, sliced roasted onions, served with sweet potato chips
Kids Menu
Breakfast
- Small Yoghurt$4.00
Small. Cereal with yoghurt, red fruit and chocolate chips
- Kid Pancakes$5.50
1 pancake accompanied with fruit pieces
- Egg Kid Pancakes$5.99
1 egg fried or scrambled with bacon
- Little Eggs$5.99
2 scrambled eggs with rich cheese and turkey ham, accompanied with toast
- Little Omelette$5.99
2 eggs in omelette with cheese and turkey ham
- Chicken Soup$5.00
Tomato broth with rice, shredded chicken accompanied with avocado
- La Pasta$5.99
Spaghetti with tomato sauce and gratin cheese
- Cream Spaghetti$5.99
Spaghetti with cream and gratin cheese
- Crazy Chicken$7.00
Chicken stuffed with ham and cheese accompanied by salad or french fries
- Nuggets$7.00
4 chicken nuggets accompanied by french fries
Lunch and Dinner
- Little Quesadillas$4.99
2 turkey ham quesadillas, accompanied by lettuce and cucumber
- Kid Molletes$5.00
Small. Toast with beans and gratin cheese
- Kid Sandwich$5.00
Small. Ham and cheese sandwich accompanied with apple strips
- Mini Burgers$6.00
Burger with cheese and french fries
- Little Fish$8.99
Breaded fish fillet with tomato, rice and cucumber
- Kid Fajita Taco$8.99
1 beef fajita taco with refried beans
- Kid Enchilada Chili Con Queso$5.00
2 enchiladas chili con queso with rice and beans
- Kid Entomatadas$6.99
2 enchiladas chicken red salsa or green with sour cream, Mexican cheese, rice and beans
- Kid Chicken Flautas$6.99
2 chicken flautas with sour cream, Mexican cheese, rice and beans
Lunch & Dinner Menu
Appetizers
- Beets Carpaccio$8.99
Sheets of beet, goat cheese, caramelized pecan, arugula and balsamic reduction
- Tuna Montadito$9.00
3 baked crackers with chipotle mayonnaise slices of tuna, avocado, grilled onion and serrano pepper
- Guacamole$8.00
Avocados, onion, cilantro and tomato
- Salmon Quesadillas$14.00
Salmon, chihuahua cheese accompanied with guacamole
- Half Chile Con Queso$5.00
With beef or ground beef
- Full Chile Con Queso$7.00
With beef or ground beef
- Half Nachos Tex Mex$11.50
- Full Nachos Tex Mex$15.50
- Half Nachos Fajita Beef$12.00
- Full Nachos Fajita Beef$16.50
- Half Nachos Chicken Fajita$12.00
- Full Nachos Chicken Fajita$16.50
- Half Shrimp Nachos$12.50
- Full Shrimp Nachos$16.50
Soups
- Tortilla Soup$8.50
Tomato soup with a touch of guajllo pepper, chicken, tortila chips, panela cheese, pepper rings and avocado
- Vegetable Soup$8.00
Combination of vegetables and chicken
- Bean Cream Soup$8.50
Beans cream with chipotle, tortilla chips and sour cream
- Small Pozole$9.00
Verde, blanco o rojo, served with green cabbage onion, radishes, lime, avocado and tostadas
- Large Pozole$13.99
Verde, blanco o rojo, served with green cabbage onion, radishes, lime, avocado and tostadas
Ceviches
- Tequila Fish Ceviche$14.00
Fish with cucumber, red onion, tomato, cilantro and tequila
- Shrimp Ceviche$15.00
Shrimp, cucumber, cantaloupe and red onion
- Citrus Ceviche$16.99
Fish with cilantro, red onion, cucumber and lime accompanied by avocado. Fish. Shrimp. Mixed
- Pineapple Ceviche$14.99
Fish with cilantro, red onion, cucumber, pineapple, tomato and lime
The South
- Chicken Flautas$14.99
4 hard-shell tacos filled with chicken with fresh cheese, fresh salad, and sour cream accompanied with guacamole, rice and beans
- Fajita Tacos$13.50
3 corn tortillas with strips of grilled fajitas, green pepper, tomato, onion, garnished with guacamole, rice and beans
- Vegetarian Tacos$14.99
3 whole wheat tortillas filled with soy meat, fresh salad, and grated carrot, served with garlic mayonnaise, rice, beans
- Quesadillas$12.99
- Taco Salad$14.75
Beans, rice, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, sour cream, and cheese
- Tacos Ahogados Chicken$14.99
Broth salsa verde, lettuce, sour cream, mexican cheese, onion, avocado, and tomatoes, rice and beans
- Tacos Ground Beef$15.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese served with rice and beans. Soft or crispy
- Tacos Al Pastor$14.99
3 tortillas, pork, pineapple, and cilantro served with rice and beans. Pork or turkey
- Tacos De Barbacoa$15.50
With cilantro, onion, lime, rice and beans
- Tacos Alambre Mix$19.00
Green pepper, onion, bacon, chicken fajita, beef fajita, shrimp with cheese served with rice, beans, and guacamole
- Birria Tacos$15.50
With cilantro, onion, lime, consome, rice and beans
- Quesabirria Tacos$15.50
- Carnitas Tacos$14.99
With cilantro, onion, lime, rice, beans, and tortillas
- Shrimp Tacos$15.99
Plain or onion, green pepper and tomato with rice, beans, and guacamole
- Ribeye Tacos Usda Choice$15.99
Plain or onion and cilantro with rice, beans, and pico de gallo
- Fish Tacos Red Snapper$17.50
With red cabbage, pico de gallo, and avocado, rice and beans
- Mix Tacos$16.99
Shrimp, beef chicken with green pepper, onion, and tomato
- Tempura Tacos$15.99
(Shrimp) with red cabbage, pico de gallo, and avocado with rice, beans, and garlic mayonnaise
- Crispy Squash Tacos$13.00
Salad mix, pico de gallo, and garlic mayonnaise pico de gallo with rice, beans, and garlic mayonnaise
- Tostadas$11.99
Served with rice and beans
- Burritos$14.99
With rice and beans, served with pico de gallo and Chile con queso
Salads
- La Vita Salad$9.00
Combination of lettuce and kale, quinoa, caramelized pecan, pear, and blueberry, with poppy seed dressing
- Savannah Salad$9.50
Combination of lettuce with goat cheese, peach (or seasonal fruit) and caramelized pecan with balsamic dressing
- Turkey Salad$13.00
Pieces of grilled turkey marinated with guajillo dressing on a bed of lettuce, onion cambray strips, coriander leaves, blueberries, and cherry tomato with hibiscus flower dressing
Pastas
Chilaquiles & Enchiladas
- Chilaquiles Di Maria$17.99
Beef fajita, avocado, sour cream, mexican cheese, and two eggs, red salsa
- Chilaquiles$11.99
Corn chips in sauce, sour cream, fresh cheese, and onion, accompanied by beans
- Enchiladas De Camarón$15.99
Red salsa, sour cream, mexican cheese, avocado, rice and beans
- Enchiladas Tex Mex$12.99
3 enchiladas topped with chile gravy, melted cheese, rice and beans
- 3 Enchiladas De Chile Con Queso$12.99
- Entomatadas$12.99
3 enchiladas, lornato, sour cream, mexican cheese, avocado, and lettuce
- Enmoladas$13.99
3 enchiladas stuffed with chicken topped with red mole, !ornato, onion, parsley, and a touch of sesame seeds
- Enchiladas Verdes$12.50
3 enchiladas with green sauce, fresh cheese, lettuce, onion, sour cream, avocado, and tomato
The Sea
- Teriyaki Salmon$21.00
Salman fillet, bathed in soy sauce accompanied by a combination of rice and fresh salad
- Shrimp Sizzler$17.99
Seasoned with grilled organic seasonings, served with garlic mayonnaise with ginger and sautéed vegetables garnish
- A La Diabla$17.99
Spicy shrimp, salad, and rice
- Stuffed Fish$19.50
Fish fillet stuffed with spinach, pecans, and cream cheese with tomato sauce served with rice mix
- Caribbean Pineapple$21.00
Shrimp in butter, soy sauce with white wine over rice, and vegetables
- Creamy Salmon$21.00
Salman with basil cream, white wine with sautéed vegetables
- Thai Fish$17.99
Grilled fish on sautéed vegetables, dipped in thai tamarind sauce with cilantro, chili, rice, and peanut
- Shrimp Al Mojo De Ajo$16.99
Shrimp, salad, and rice
- Shrimp Mexican Coctail$16.99
Shrimp, tomato, cilantro, onion, tomato puree, avocado, and cookie
- Breaded$16.99
Salad and rice
- Shrimp Brochette$23.99
8 grilled shrimp wrapped in bacon and jalapeño pepper, with cheese on top, rice and bread, tortillas, guacamole, and pico de gallo
- For One Camarones a La Plancha (10/20)$17.50
Served with beans, rice, guacamole, pico de gallo, tortillas, and grilled onions
- For Two Camarones a La Plancha (10/20)$30.00
Served with beans, rice, guacamole, pico de gallo, tortillas, and grilled onions
- 10/20 Camarones a La Plancha$31.00
Served with beans, rice, guacamole, pico de gallo, tortillas, and grilled onions
The Good Land
- Gratin Chicken$14.00
Grilled chicken breast with mustard and chihuahua gratin cheese. Choose your side: fresh salad or vegetables
- Chicken Teriyaki$14.00
Portions of chicken on a bed of soy sprouts, carrot, cambray onion, green beans, and broccoli with soy sauce in lime
- Arrachera Steak$19.50
Beef skirt steak accompanied by 2 red enchiladas, guacamole, and refried beans
- Fajita$16.50
You choice of beef or chicken, grilled with onion and tomatoes served with guacamole, rice, and refried beans
- Fajita a La Mexicana$19.50
Beef fajita, salsa ranchera, serranos, potatoes, guacamole, rice, beans, and tortillas
- Breaded Chicken Breast$14.99
Sautéed potatoes or french fries
- Breaded Beef Fajita Breast$19.50
- Stuffed Avocado$17.99
With chicken, beef fajita or shrimp and, cheese dep on top. Served with rice, charros, pico de gallo, and tortillas
- Alambre Mix$19.00
Green pepper, onion, bacon, chicken fajita, beef fajita, shrimp with cheese served with rice, beans, and guacamole
- Vegetarian Fajita$17.99
Beyond beef with vegetable, rice, bean, guacamole, and tortillas
Burgers
- Chicken Burger with Bacon$13.99
Chicken breast, gratin chihuahua cheese, bacon, tomato, cucumber, caramelized red onion, fresh salad, and chipotle mayonnaise accompanied by sweet potato chips
- Arrachera Steak Burger$15.99
Skirt steak, chihuahua cheese, lettuce, tomato, avocado with french fries
- Di Maria Burger$14.99
Ground beef, bacon, lettuce, tomato, garlic, mayonnaise, and french fries
- Vegetarian Burger$14.99
Beyond beef, salad, tomato, onion, avocado, and sweet potato chips
Lunch Special
Sweets
Bar Menu
Mixes Beers
Beers-Bottle-Domestic
Beers-Bottle-Import
Beers-Draft-Domestic
Beers-Draft-Import
Specialty Drinks
Gin/Vodka
Margaritas
- Happy Hour$2.99
- Small House$5.99
Frozen or rocks
- Large House$8.99
Frozen or rocks
- Small Flavor$6.75
Frozen or rocks. Jalapeño, strawberry, blackberry, mango, peach, blue curacao, sangria, watermelon, melon, sour apple, amaretto, habanero, raspberry, piña colada, or cucumber
- Large Flavor$9.99
Frozen or rocks. Jalapeño, strawberry, blackberry, mango, peach, blue curacao, sangria, watermelon, melon, sour apple, amaretto, habanero, raspberry, piña colada, or cucumber
- Small Top Shelf Margarita$11.99
Tequila of choice - adictivo añejo and reposado, casa amigos, patrón, Don Julio, herradura, hornitos
- Large Top Shelf Margarita$17.99
Tequila of choice - adictivo añejo and reposado, casa amigos, patrón, Don Julio, herradura, hornitos
Margarita Special
- Irma Rita$14.99
Large 20 oz. Irma Rita margarita, bottle of champagne, flavor of choice: strawberry, or blackberry
- Cerveza Rita$14.99
Large 20 oz. Cerveza Rita margarita, beer of choice: dos equis, corona, corona lite
- Small Bandera Rita$9.99
Frozen only. Margarita layered in a Mexican flag, strawberry and melon flavors
- Large Bandera Rita$12.99
Frozen only. Margarita layered in a Mexican flag, strawberry and melon flavors
- Small Skinny Rita$10.50
Rocks only. Tequila of choice, fresh squeezed lime juice, controy
- Large Skinny Rita$16.99
Rocks only. Tequila of choice, fresh squeezed lime juice, controy
- Cantarito Paloma Rita$11.99
Rocks only. Tequila of choice, grapefruit, orange, and lime juice, mineral water
- XL Cazuela Paloma Rita$17.99
Rocks only. Tequila of choice, grapefruit, orange, and lime juice, mineral water
- Small Mexican Candy Rita$10.50
Tajín, chamoy, mango, tamarindo candy straw
- Large Mexican Candy Rita$13.99
Tajín, chamoy, mango, tamarindo candy straw
- Small Coconut Margarita$11.99
Tequila 1800 coconut, crema de coco, triple sec and lime
- Large Coconut Margarita$16.99
Tequila 1800 coconut, crema de coco, triple sec and lime
Martinis
Mixed Shots
Shots
- Shots Tequila$8.99
- Shot Tequila House$6.99
- Shots Extra Añejo$9.99
- Shot Black Adictivo$22.00
- Shot Clase Azul Tequila$35.00
- Shot Casa Dragones Blanco$25.00
- Shot Casa Dragones Añejo$40.00
- Shot Fire Ball$8.50
- Shot Gran Gala$6.00
- Shot Grand Marnier$8.50
- Shot Gocnac Hennessy$10.00
- Shot Whiskey$8.50
- Shot Vodka$7.00
- Shots Rum$7.99
- Shot Gin$7.00
White Wine
Side & Xtras
Side
Xtras
- Side Cheese$1.00
- Side Sour Cream$1.50
- Side Pico de Gallo$1.00
- Sid Toast$2.50
- Side Guacamole$3.50
- Side Beans$2.50
- Side Rice$3.50
- side Rice/Beans$3.00
- Side Bacon$2.50
- Side Vegetables$2.75
- Side Salad$3.70
- Single Pancke plain$2.00
- Single Pancake with cheese/fruit$3.00
- Side Sweet Potato$3.75
- Side French Fries$2.75
- Tortilla$1.50
- Potatoe$3.20
A la Carta
Enchiladas
Tacos
- Barbacoa Pieza$4.50
- Beef fajita Pieza$4.99
- Birria Pieza$4.50
- Carnitas Pieza$4.50
- Chicken Fajita Pieza$3.99
- Fish Pieza$4.50
- Flauta Pieza$3.50
- Pastor Pork Pieza$4.50
- Pastor Turkey Pieza$4.50
- Quesabirria Pieza$4.99
- Taco Rib eye Pieza$4.99
- Shrimp Pieza$4.99
- Squash Suzzine Pieza$3.99
- Tempura Pieza$4.99
- Taco Vegetariano Pieza$4.00
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
20669 W LAKE HOUSTON PARKWAY SUITE P, Humble, TX 77346