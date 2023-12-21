Di Pizza 7625 North State Rd 7
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
7625 North State Rd 7, Parkland, FL 33073
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Thick and Thin Pizza & Restaurant
No Reviews
23062 Sandalfoot Plaza Drive Boca Raton, FL 33428
View restaurant
El Balcon de las Americas - Sandalfoot
No Reviews
9964 Sandalfoot Boulevard Boca Raton, FL 33428
View restaurant
Casa do Pão (Online ordering Boca Location only) - Boca Raton
4.5 • 230
22829 US-441 Boca Raton, FL 33428
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Parkland
Laspadas (Coral Springs) - 10178 W Sample Rd
4.8 • 5,078
10178 W Sample Rd Coral Springs, FL 33065
View restaurant
The Melting Pot - Coral Springs FL
4.5 • 1,514
10374 W Sample Rd Coral Springs, FL 33065
View restaurant
Pasquale's Pizza & Subs - 10337 Royal Palm Blvd.
4.9 • 1,452
10337 Royal Palm Blvd. Coral Springs, FL 33065
View restaurant