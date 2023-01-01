Il Posto imageView gallery

Il Posto

268 Reviews

2418 dune dr

Avalon, NJ 08202

Order Again

Appetizers

Rapini e Salsiccia

$17.00

Cozze

$18.00

Calamari Fritti

$18.00

Calamari a la Griglia

$19.00

Polpo alla Griglia

$19.00

Prosciutto Melone

$17.00

Insalata

Cesare Salad

$12.00

Arugula Salad

$12.00

Insalata Mista

$12.00

Burrata

$17.00

Pasta Fresca

Rigatoni alla Vodka

$27.00

Pappardelle a Modo Mio

$38.00

Pappardelle Alfredo

$26.00

Rigatoni Arrabiatta

$32.00

Linguine al Pesce

$38.00

Capellini di Sardinia

$38.00

Gnocchi al Tartufo

$30.00

Gnocchi Gorgonzola

$30.00

Risotto al Gamberi

$33.00

Risotto fra Diavolo

$36.00

Pappardelle Bolognese

$31.00

Specials

Soup Special

$14.00

Salad Special

$17.00

Appetizer Special

$18.00

Pasta Special

$50.00

Meat Special

$50.00

Fish Special

$50.00

Oyster Special

$22.00

Flounder Franchese

$50.00

Sides

Sautéed Spinach Side

$10.00

Broccoli Rabe Side

$11.00

Roasted Potatoes Side

$10.00

Pasta Garlic Side

$10.00

Meatballs Side

$7.00

Pasta Pomodoro Side

$10.00

Mashed Potatoes Side

$6.00

Long Hots Side

$10.00

French Fries Side

$6.00

Grilled Asparagus Side

$11.00

Half Orders

Gnocchi Pomodora 1/2

$16.95

Gnocchi Gorganzola 1/2

$16.95

Gnocchi Blush 1/2

$16.95

Rigatoni Vodka 1/2

$16.95

Gnocchi Tartufo 1/2

$16.95

Kids Menu

Kids Pasta

$10.00

Chicken Fingers

$14.00

Kids Pasta w/ Meatballs

$15.00

Kids Cheese Ravioli

$14.00

Desserts

Dessert

$12.00

N/A Drinks

Cappuccino

$6.00

Panna/Pellegino Water

$9.00

Soda

$3.00

Espresso

$4.50

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Pollo

Pollo il Posto

$35.00

Pollo al Gamberi

$32.00

Pollo Francese

$30.00

Pollo Parmigiana

$25.00

Pollo Scarpariello

$32.00

Vitello

Veal il Posto

$38.00

Vitello Picatta

$32.00

Vitello al Porcini

$35.00

Cotoletta al Parmigiana

$37.00

Carne

Bistecca alla Griglia

$40.00

Short Ribs

$42.00

Pesce

Salmon Piccata

$33.00

Branzino

$37.00

Dover Sole

$55.00

Langostinos alla Griglia

$75.00

NYE Apps

Shrimp Francese

Calamari Fritti

Crabmeat Cocktail

Cesare

Prosciutto Melon

Lobster Bisque

NYE Entree

Short Ribs

$85.00

Pollo il Posto

$85.00

Pork Osso Bucco

$85.00

Chicken Francese

$85.00

Veal Parm

$85.00

Sacchetti

$85.00

Ling Fra Diavolo

$85.00

Pappardelle Modo

$85.00

Gnocci Gorg

$85.00

Flounder Francese

$85.00

Branzino

$85.00

Lobster Ravioli

$85.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2418 dune dr, Avalon, NJ 08202

Directions

