Burgers
Diablo Burger Flagstaff
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Local foods based burger joint!
Location
120 N. Leroux St. Ste 111, Flagstaff, AZ 86001
Gallery
Popular restaurants in Flagstaff
Josephine's Modern American Bistro
4.4 • 2,112
503 N Humphreys Street Flagstaff, AZ 86001
View restaurant
More near Flagstaff