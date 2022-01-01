Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers

Diablo Burger Flagstaff

review star

No reviews yet

120 N. Leroux St. Ste 111

Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Popular Items

The Blake
Ziggy Stardust (Your Name Here)
Señor Smoke

burgers

Monk

$14.00

~Straight, no chaser: the original, no muss, no fuss, straight-shootin' DB burger

Marilyn

$15.00

~Say cheese! Served with two slices of your choice of Sharp Cheddar, Pepper Jack, Swiss, Provolone, Blue Cheese, or Crow's Dairy Chevre (extra $1)

The Blake

$15.75

~Hatch Chile Mayo, Roasted Green Chilies & Sharp Cheddar

DB House

$15.75

~Blackening spice, Chimmichurri & topped with an over-easy Fried Egg

Traveling Wilburys

$16.25

~Sautéed Crimini Mushrooms, Curry Mayo, Swiss & Chili Flakes

The Cheech

$16.25

~Pride of the Barrio: Holy Guacamole, Pepper Jack & Jalapeños

Señor Smoke

$16.75

~Ancho Grilled Onions, Grilled Avocado, Bacon, Cilantro & Sriracha Mayo

Big Daddy Kane

$16.75

~Bacon, Sharp Cheddar, Sliced Pickles & DB Special Sauce (Thousand Island)

Wrigley Field

$16.75

~Bacon, Swiss, Grilled Onions & Rising Hy Spicy Honey Mustard

Blutarsky

$16.75

~Eat me! (In honor of Faber College's Finest Foodie - side of Jello not included): Blackening spice, Bacon, Sharp Cheddar & Holy Guacamole

Ziggy Stardust (Your Name Here)

$14.25

~Build your own from these options:

Blackboard Special (“La Chaiteria”)

$15.75

from: Warren Zevon's Disorder in the House — 2003 “Disorder in the House” describes a house in need of repair, helicopters, zombies on the lawn – but then Zevon reveals that he has just got his paycheck and he wants to “paint the whole town gray.” The choice of celebration appears to be either a night in Paris or a matinee in Fresno.

Vitamin B

$16.25

~Bacon, Blue Cheese, and Beets!

sandwiches

Uncle Dee's Grilled Cheese

$13.00

~New & Improved! Three Cheeses, Chimichurri, Grilled Tomato, Green Chilies and an optional Fried Egg, served on Village Baker's Rustic Pan Sourdough, served with a Pickle and our DB Frites.

"The Netzky" Veggie Burger

$14.00

~Locally sourced and produced, this protein-dense, dairy- and wheat-free product is the first commercially-produced Veggie Burger to meet DB's local and high quality standards. Served with your choice of two toppings from the Cheese, Spreads & Veggie options - plus a Pickle and our DB Frites. Vegans and Vegetarians, rejoice!

salad

DB House Salad

$8.00

~McClendon's Select Organic Seasonal Greens, Beets & Tomatoes, topped with Blue Cheese, and served with house vinaigrette or house ranch on the side.

Protein Style Salad (1 patty)

$14.00

~Protein style salad. A DB House salad with 1 patty.

Protein Style Salad (2 patties)

$18.00

~Protein style salad. A DB House salad with 2 beef patties.

Protein Style Salad (1 veggie patty)

$13.75

~Protein style salad. A DB House salad with 1 locally sourced Next Veg veggie patty.

frites

Frites

$6.50

~Really good, Belgian-style fries, seasoned with Herbs de Provence.

kids

Junior Monk

$7.50

~A half-size DB burger with frites - no yucky tomato, greens or pickle!

Junior Marilyn

$8.00

~A half-size DB cheeseburger with frites - no yucky tomato, greens or pickle!

Junior Grilled Cheese

$7.00

~Cheddar, bread & frites - no yucky chimmichurri, egg, pickle, tomato, or greens!

dipping sauces

hatch chile mayo

$0.75

special sauce (1000 island)

$0.75

ranch

$0.75

spicy honey mustard

$0.75

sriracha mayo

$0.75

curry mayo

$0.75

chimmichurri

$0.75

bbq

$0.75

guacamole

$1.50

dijon

ketchup

yellow mustard

mayo

drinks

Mexican Coke

$2.75

Mexican Sprite

$2.75

Boylan Bottling Co. Root Beer

$2.50

Reed's Ginger Beer

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Unsweetened Tea

$3.50

Blueberry Hibiscus Kombucha

$5.00

Ginger Kombucha

$5.00

Spindrift Lemon Seltzer

$2.50

Spindrift Grapefruit Seltzer

$2.50

H2O

H2O w/ Lemon

2go condiments

ketchup

yellow mustard

mayonnaise

dijon mustard

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Local foods based burger joint!

Location

120 N. Leroux St. Ste 111, Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Directions

