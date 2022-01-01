Restaurant header imageView gallery

Diablo Taco - Los Angeles

3129 W. Sunset Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90026

Diablo Pops

Tomato Lime Single Pop

$3.50Out of stock

Yuzu Jalapeno Single Pop

$3.50

Passion Fruit Cayenne Single Pop

$3.50Out of stock

Diablo Blue Single Pop

$2.00

Tomato Lime Retail Pack

$8.00Out of stock

Yuzu Jalapeno Retail Pack

$8.00Out of stock

Passion Fruit Cayenne Retail Pack

$8.00Out of stock

All 3 Pop Multlipack

$24.00Out of stock

N/A Beverages

Abita Root Beer

$4.00

Club Soda Water

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Soda N Bitters

$2.00

Lemon Teja Ice Tea Unsweetened

$4.00Out of stock

Mexican Coke 1\2 L

$6.00

Oj

$4.00

Can Squirt

$3.00

Can Coke

$3.00

Bottle Squirt

$4.00Out of stock

Ginger Ale

$4.00Out of stock

Limeaid

$2.00

HOT SAUCE

Ghost Chili Napalm

$7.00

Habanero Gasoline

$7.00

Face Mask

$2.00

Drink Specials

$3 PBR

$3.00

$6 House Marg

$6.00

Diablo Dog

$7.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Diablo is a chef-driven, new-American, restaurant using the "taco" as a platform for our culinary ideas. We are a fun, casual environment great for small or large groups. We proudly serve craft beer, a signature Diablo Pops Michelada, and a variety of wines. Also, we are a great place to watch a game!

Location

3129 W. Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026

