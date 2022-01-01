Diablo Taco - Los Angeles
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Diablo is a chef-driven, new-American, restaurant using the "taco" as a platform for our culinary ideas. We are a fun, casual environment great for small or large groups. We proudly serve craft beer, a signature Diablo Pops Michelada, and a variety of wines. Also, we are a great place to watch a game!
Location
3129 W. Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Gallery
