DIABLOS MICHELADAS MEXICAN GRILL Limonite

review star

No reviews yet

8304 Limonite Avenue

Suite A

Riverside, CA 92509

Popular Items

QUESABIRRIA
REGULAR CONSOME
(3) TACOS DORADOS

FOOD

TACO (1)

$1.99

Mulita

$3.99

QUESABIRRIA

$3.59

(3) TACOS DORADOS

$9.99

REGULAR CONSOME

$4.50

BURRITO

$9.99

SHRIMP BURRITO

$12.99

SHRIMP TACO W/CHEESE

$4.99

(3) SHRIMP TACOS W/CHEESE

$12.99

NACHOS

$13.99

DIABLO FRIES

$13.99

TORTA

$8.99

TORTA DE BIRRIA

$9.99

QUESADILLA

$9.99

CEVICHELADA

$17.99

AGUACHI-LADA

$17.99

BEANS

$3.00

RICE

$3.00

KIDS MEAL

$6.99

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$6.99

Regular Fries

$3.29

Tostitos

$2.00

La Charola Mamalona

$79.99

32 OZ CUP CEVICHE

$24.99

32 OZ CUP AGUACHICLE

$24.99

16 OZ CUP CEVICHE

$14.99

16 OZ CUP AGUACHILE

$14.99

DRINKS

MICHELADA

$10.99

CAGUAMA MICHELADA

$17.99

DIABLOS MICHELADA MIX

$15.99

SCARCHARINDO

$10.00

MICHE 7.99 THURSDAY

$10.99

MODELO

$5.99

XX

$5.99

CORONA

$5.99

Pacifico 12 oz

$5.99

CORONA 24 oz

$9.99

Modelo especial tall can 24

$9.99

dos XX TALL CAN 24

$9.99

corona familiar tall can 24 oz

$9.99

modelo negra tall can 24

$9.99

PACIFICO TALL CAN 24

$9.99

CAGUAMA MODELO

$12.99

CAGUAMA PACIFICO

$12.99

CAGUAMA FAMILIAR

$12.99

CUBETA 6 can 12 oz

$29.95

CANIJILLA PEPINO

$4.99

CANIJILLA MANGO

$4.99

3 TALL CAN CUBETA

$24.99

PINA COLADA

$12.99

LIME MARGARITA

$10.99

MANGO MARGARITA

$10.99

STRAWBERRY MARGARITA

$10.99

TAMARINDO MARGARITA

$10.99

LARGE FOUNTAIN

$3.29

BOTTLE SODA LARGE 500ML

$3.99

BOTTLE SODA SMALL 370ML

$3.29

REGULAR FOUNTAIN

$2.99

CAN COKE

$2.50

CAN SPRITE

$2.50

CATERING

BEAN HALF TRAY

$25.00

RICE HALF TRAY

$25.00

CEVICHE HALF TRAY

$85.00

AGUACHILE HALF

$95.00

ASADA HALF TRAY

$90.00

CHICKEN HALF TRAY

$75.00

SIDE ITEMS

Chips Salsa Guacamole

$5.99

CHIPS AND SALSA

$3.99

GUACAMOLE 4 OZ

$2.00

2 TOSTADAS

$0.99

SALSA 4 OZ

$1.00

Micheladas to go

$4.99

sour cream 4 oz

$0.75

cheese

$2.00

3 chiles toreados

$1.00

cevichelada to go

$10.99

aguachilada to go

$10.99

TOSTITOS CHICO

$2.00

TOSTITOS GRANDE

$4.00

SPECIALS

2 MIX BOTTLES

$25.00

dozen quesabirrias

$35.99

Ramen 2 quesabirria

$15.99

T-SHIRTS

MEDIUM BLACK

$24.99

LARGE BLACK

$24.99

XL BLACK

$24.99

MEDIUM RED

$24.99

LARGE RED

$24.99

XL RED

$24.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MEXICAN GRILL

Location

8304 Limonite Avenue, Suite A, Riverside, CA 92509

