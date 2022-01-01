Diamond Dawgs NEW

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

The Wonderboy - Cap n Crunch Corn Dawg
Chicago - All Beef Dawg topped with tomato, pickle, onion, relish, jalapenos, and celery salt
All American- All beef dawg, mac&queso, sweet & spicy ranch, chives

APPS

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Chips & Queso

$5.00

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Fried pickles w/ranch

Chili Cheese Fries

$8.00

Chili cheese fries

DAWGS

The Wonderboy - Cap n Crunch Corn Dawg

$8.00

Cap n' Crunch corn dog served w/fries

Bambino - All Beef Dawg topped with pulled pork, cole slaw, and BBQ

$8.00

Slow roasted BBQ pulled pork, coleslaw, sweet & spicy ranch, chives served w/fries

All American- All beef dawg, mac&queso, sweet & spicy ranch, chives

$8.00

All beef dawg, mac&queso, sweet & spicy ranch, chives served w/fries

Dawg Pile - All Beef Dawg topped with fritos, chili, mustard, and cheese

$8.00

House-made chili, cheese, Frito corn chips, mustard, red onion, chives served w/fries

Chicago - All Beef Dawg topped with tomato, pickle, onion, relish, jalapenos, and celery salt

$8.00

The Change Up- All Beef Dawg with Chili, Cheese, Fritos, Onion, Wrapped in a Tortilla

$8.00

All beef dawg, chili, cheese, Fritos, onions served wrapped in tortilla served w/fries

Cincinnati Red Hot- All Beef Hot Link with Chili, Cheese, Onions, Jalapenos, Spicy Ranch, Chives

$8.00

Spicy hot link, chili, cheese, onions, pickled jalapenos, spicy ranch and chives

Double Play

$11.00

Home Run

$10.00

Any Dawg w/ 4 mozz sticks

Specialty- No Fries

$6.00

Plain Dawg W/ Fries

$6.00

Plain Dawg- No Fries

$4.00

Plain Dawg W/out fries

Build your own

$6.00

Any dawg up to 4 toppings w/fries

Special $6

$6.00

Special $8

$8.00

Special $10

$10.00

ONION BURGERS

Single Smash Burger

$8.00

Double Smash Burger

$10.00

Double Smash Burger w/fries

WINGS/ STRIPS

Chicken Strips

$8.00

Chicken strips w/fries

Chicken Wings

$10.00

Choice of plain, bbq, lemon pepper and buffalo w/fries

SIDES

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Bowl of Mac n' Cheese

French Fries

$5.00

Huge basket of French Fries

Ranch

$1.00

Soft Drinks

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Sierra Mist

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Rootbeer

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.00

Drink

$2.00

Bottle Water

$3.00

Alcoholic Drinks

Bud

$3.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Corona

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Mich Ultra

$3.00

White Claw

$4.00

Bud Light Soda Seltzer

$4.00

High Noon 12oz

$4.00

High Noon 24oz

$12.00

CoCo Vodak Lime

$6.00

Jack Daniel's

$6.00

Jameson Ginger&Lime

$6.00

Jose Cuervo Margarita

$6.00

Margarita

$7.00

Long Island Tea

$6.00

Helmet

$25.00

1/2 Off LIT

$4.00

1/2 off Margarita

$4.00

QUESADILLA

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$5.99

BEEF QUESADILLA

$5.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

753 Asp Ave, Norman, OK 73069

Directions

Gallery
Diamond Dawgs image
Diamond Dawgs image

