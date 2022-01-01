Restaurant header imageView gallery
Southern
Greek
American

The Diamond

890 Reviews

$

1901 Commonwealth Ave

Charlotte, NC 28205

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Greek Salad
Small Block Burger
Fried Pickles

Starters

Black Bean Hummus

$8.95

Chips & Dip

$5.95

Fried Pickles

$7.95

Gravy Fry Basket

$6.95

Hush Puppy Basket (12)

$5.75

Meze Platter

$12.95

Onion Rings

$6.95

Mozz Sticks (8)

$6.95

Pimento Dip

$7.95

SOD - Bowl

$4.95Out of stock

SOD - Cup

$3.95Out of stock

Wings (10)

$11.95

Diamond Fingers (8)

$8.95

Crispy fried chicken tenders with fries and spicy ranch.

Salads

Iceberg Wedge

$8.95

Garden Salad

$6.95

Caesar Salad

$8.95

Greek Salad

$10.95

Chef Salad

$12.95

Sides/Veggies

Black Eyed Peas

$2.95

Collard Greens

$2.95

Fried Okra

$2.95

Green Beans

$2.95

Macaroni & Cheese

$2.95

Mashed potatoes

$2.95

Side Caesar

$2.95

Side Greek

$2.95

Side Salad

$2.95

Sliced Tomatoes

$2.95

Steamed Rice

$2.95

Veggie Of The Day

$2.95Out of stock

Balsamic

$0.50

Bbq Sauce

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Chili Mayo

$0.75

Chips

$3.50

Fry Basket

$4.95

Gravy Side

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Honey-Bacon

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Side Bread

$2.00

Side Chx

$4.95

Side Dolmades

$2.50

Side Fries

$2.50

Side Gyro Meat

$4.00

Side Hush

$1.95

Side Pickle Chips

$1.50

Side Pita

$1.50

Side Salmon

$5.95

Side Shrimp Fried

$6.95

Side Shrimp Grilled

$6.95

Side Sweet Fries

$3.25

Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Sweet Potato Basket

$5.95

Tartar Sauce

$0.50

Tziki

$0.75

Vinegar Slaw

$2.50

Mayo Slaw

$2.50

Thousand Island

$0.50

Side O Ring

$3.95

Gold BBQ

$0.50Out of stock

Pull Pork Side

$4.95

Side Fried Pickles

$3.50

Side Hummus

$3.50

Side Veggie Chili

$2.95

Side Tuna Salad

$4.95

Side Chicken Salad

$4.95

House Specials

BBQ Chicken

$10.45+

Beef Tips

$13.95

Chicken Tips

$12.95

Fried Chicken

$10.50+

Hamburger Steak

$12.50

NC Pork Platter

$10.95

Pork Chops

$13.95+

Vegetable Plate (3)

$8.95

Vegetable Plate (4)

$11.95

Breakfast

2 Egg Breakfast

$7.45Out of stock

3 Egg Breakfast

$8.95Out of stock

Breakfast Sandwich

$7.45

Side 1 Egg

$1.50

Side 2 Egg

$3.00

Side Bacon

$2.75

Side Biscuit

$1.95

Side Country Ham

$3.25Out of stock

Side Grits

$2.50Out of stock

Side Hashbrowns

$2.50Out of stock

Side Livermush

$2.75Out of stock

Side Sausage

$2.75Out of stock

Side Toast

$1.95

Sandwiches

B.L.T

$6.95

Boss Hog

$9.95

Chicken Salad

$7.95

Chili Mac Burger

$9.95Out of stock

Dixie Chicken

$9.95

Flounder Sandwich

$9.95

Fried Balogna

$6.95

Grilled Cheese

$4.95

Gyros Pita

$8.95

NC Pork Sand

$8.95

Patty Melt

$8.95

Plaza Pimento

$6.95

Shrimp PoBoy

$10.95

Sliced Turkey

$7.95

Sliced Virginia Ham

$7.95

Sloppy Joe

$6.95

Tuna Salad

$7.95

Turkey Reuben

$8.95Out of stock

Hot Roast Turkey

$9.95

3 Carat Club

$11.95

Salmon BLT

$13.95

Cheesesteak

$10.95

Chicken Parm Sub

$11.95

Diablo Chicken Philly

$11.95
Turbo Tuna Melt

Turbo Tuna Melt

$9.95

Burgers/Dogs

Brian's Connecticut Dog

$4.95

Corn Dog

$4.95

Diamond Dog

$5.95

Jumbo Soy Dog

$6.95

Plain Dog

$3.95

Race Track Dog

$4.95

Winky Dinky Dog

$4.95

Small Block Burger

$6.95

Big Block Burger

$9.95

Full Blown Hemi

$12.95

Veggie Burger

$8.95

Seafood

Captain's Platter (2)

$19.95

Seafood platter with shrimp and flounder.

Jumbo Shrimp

$13.95

Flounder Platter

$13.95

Italy vs Greece

Chicken Parmesan Dinner

$13.95

Grecian Meze Platter

$12.95

Gyros Platter

$12.95

Spaghetti

$9.95

Kid's

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$5.25

Kid's Hamburger

$5.95

Kid's Spaghetti

$6.95

Kid's Veggie Plate

$5.95

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.70

Kids Hotdog

$5.95

Kids Fingers (3)

$6.95

Kids Ham & Cheese

$5.95

Kid's Corndog

$5.95

Dessert

Apple Pie

$4.50Out of stock

Peach Cobbler

$4.50Out of stock

Pecan Pie

$4.50Out of stock

Banana Pudding

$4.50

Chocolate Delight

$4.50Out of stock

Ice Cream

$3.95

Cake / Pie of the Day

$4.50Out of stock

Condiments

Order

$0.50

Beer

Blue Moon Can

$4.00

Bud Bottle

$3.00

Bud Light Bottle

$3.00

Coors Light Bottle

$3.00

Corona Bottle

$4.00

Dos XX Can

$1.50Out of stock

Guinness Can

$5.00

Hamm's Can

$2.00

Truly Can

$4.50Out of stock

Mich Ultra Bottle

$4.00

Miller High Life Bottle

$2.50

Miller Light Bottle

$3.00

PBR Bottle

$2.00

Strongbow Cider

$4.50

SW 420 Bottle

$4.25

Vizzy Can

$3.50

White Claw

$3.50

Yuengling Bottle

$3.50

Yuengling Hershey Porter

$3.50Out of stock

Stella

$3.00

Tecate Can

$4.00Out of stock

Heineken

$4.00Out of stock

PBR Tall Boy Can

$2.50Out of stock

Topo Chico

$3.50

Wine

House Cab BOTTLE

$19.00Out of stock

House Merlot BOTTLE

$19.00Out of stock

House Pinot Noir BOTTLE

$19.00Out of stock

House Chard BOTTLE

$19.00Out of stock

House Pinot Gri BOTTLE

$19.00Out of stock

Freixenet Champ BOTTLE

$21.00

Inf. Goose Sav Blanc BOTTLE

$24.00Out of stock

Parducci White BOTTLE

$26.00Out of stock

House Cab GLASS

$4.50

House Noir GLASS

$4.50

House Grigio GLASS

$4.50

House Chard GLASS

$4.50

Freix Champ GLASS

$5.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Apple Juice

$2.50

Blenheim Ginger Beer

$3.00

Cheerwine Bottle

$3.00Out of stock

Coca Cola

$1.95

Coffee

$1.95

Cream Soda Bottle

$3.00Out of stock

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Diet Coke

$1.95

Dr. Pepper

$1.95

Fanta Cherry Soda

$1.95

Fanta Orange Bottle

$3.00Out of stock

Ginger Ale

$1.95

Ginger beer

$3.50

Grapefruit juice

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.95Out of stock

Hot Tea

$2.95Out of stock

IBC Root Beer Bottle

$3.00Out of stock

Iced Tea

$1.95

Lemonade

$1.95

Milk

$2.50

Nehi Grape Bottle

$3.00Out of stock

OJ

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Red Bull

$4.50Out of stock

Sprite

$1.95

Sprite Bottle

$3.00Out of stock

Sugarfree Red Bull

$4.50Out of stock

Sun Drop Bottle

$3.00Out of stock

Water

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Your #friendlylocaldiner.

Website

Location

1901 Commonwealth Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205

Directions

Gallery
Diamond Restaurant image
Diamond Restaurant image
Diamond Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Coaltrane's Char Grill
orange star4.7 • 2,568
1518 Central Avenue Charlotte, NC 28205
View restaurantnext
Moo & Brew
orange starNo Reviews
1300 Central Ave Charlotte, NC 28205
View restaurantnext
The Crunkleton - 1957 East 7th street
orange starNo Reviews
1957 East 7th street CHARLOTTE, NC 28204
View restaurantnext
Fahrenheit-Charlotte
orange star3.7 • 1,511
222 S Caldwell St Charlotte, NC 28202
View restaurantnext
Letty's - Shamrock
orange star4.8 • 503
2121 Shamrock Dr Charlotte, NC 28205
View restaurantnext
The King's Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
129 W. TRADE STREET CHARLOTTE, NC 28202
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Charlotte

Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Park Road
orange star4.6 • 11,805
4125 Park Rd Charlotte, NC 28209
View restaurantnext
Chima Steakhouse
orange star4.5 • 8,048
139 S. Tryon Street Charlotte, NC 28202
View restaurantnext
Stagioni
orange star4.9 • 5,135
715 Providence Rd Charlotte, NC 28207
View restaurantnext
Cajun Queen
orange star4.3 • 5,018
1800 E 7th St Charlotte, NC 28204
View restaurantnext
Amelie's French Bakery and Cafe
orange star4.3 • 3,925
136 East 36th Street Charlotte, NC 28206
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Arboretum
orange star4.6 • 3,793
8022 Providence Rd Charlotte, NC 28277
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Charlotte
Matthews
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Indian Trail
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Belmont
review star
Avg 5 (8 restaurants)
Fort Mill
review star
Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)
Huntersville
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
Waxhaw
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Gastonia
review star
Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Concord
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Cornelius
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston