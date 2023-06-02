Restaurant header imageView gallery

Diamond Street Bodega

1643 w Diamond st.

Philadelphia, PA 19121

Food Menu

Appetizers

Mazzorela sticks (6)

$6.00
Jalapeno poppers (6)

$5.00
Gourmet onion Rings

$5.00
Buffalo wings (6)

$7.00
Wings Dings (6)

$7.00
Breaded whole wing

$4.50+Out of stock

Cheesesteak

100% Angus beef Philly cheesesteak

$8.50
100% Angus beef Philly Steak

$7.75
Philly chicken cheesesteak

$8.50
Philly chicken steak

$7.75

Cheeseburger

Half a pound 100% angus beef homemade cheese burger

$7.00

Half a pound bacon cheeseburger

$8.50
100% angus beef Western cheeseburger (bacon, onion rings, and BBQ sauce)

$9.00

Sandwichs

Chicken sandwichs (Homemade) 100% white meat

$7.00
Choppedcheese sandwich a bodega original al 100% angus ground beef

$8.50
Filet of Fish sandwichs

$6.00

Plattes

Cheese steak plattes

$11.00

Fries, lettuces, tomatoes, pickles and onion

Chapped cheese plattes

$11.00

Fries, lettuces, tomatoes, pickles and onion

Cheeseburger plattes

$11.00

Fries, lettuces, tomatoes, pickles and onion

Western cheeseburger plattes

$11.50

Fries, lettuces, tomatoes, pickles and onion

Crispy chicken sandwich plattes

$9.50

Fries, lettuces, tomatoes, pickles and onion

Filet of fisch sandwichs plattes

$8.50

Fries, lettuces, tomatoes, pickles and onion

Hoagies

Turkey and cheese

$8.50
Smoked turkey and cheese

$9.00
Ham and cheese

$8.00
American hoagies (american cheese, salami & ham)

$10.00
Italian hoagies (provolone, salami & cappicola)

$10.00
Corned beef & cheese

$11.00
Roast beef & cheese

$11.00

Sides Order

French Fries

$4.00
Texas Fries

$7.00
Cheese Fries

$5.50
Home Fries

$5.00
Pork Bacon

$3.50
Turkey Bacon

$3.00
Eggs

Drinks

Water

Gerber Pure Water 1G

$2.99

Dasani

$1.29