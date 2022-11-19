Restaurant header imageView gallery

Diamond Street Grub and Hops

3922 Shelbyville Road

Louisville, KY 40207

Order Again

First and Light Street

Slushy of the Day

$7.00

Bottle of Corona

$2.50

Namdaemun Meatballs

$10.00

Korean bbq, sesame seeds, peanut miso

Street Whole Wings

$9.00

GF Choice of Sauces

Chicken Satay

$11.00

4 grilled chicken on a stick, Caribbean jerk dry rub, pineapple chutney sauce

Pretzel Bites w/ Beer Cheese

$9.00

Made w/ Yuengling beer

Gyoza

$10.00

Vegian Fried Potstickers, peanut miso cheese

Street Tacos

$4.00

Choose your protein, and add your topings

Chef Salad

$12.00

Shredded iceberg, black forest ham, cherry tomatoes, red onions, hard boiled egg, bacon, shredded mozz, street ranch

House salad

$10.00

Iceberg, cherry tomatoes, red onion, bacon, shredded mozz, street ranch

Main Street

Hot Honey Chicken and waffles

$12.00

Homemade Belgium Waffles, hand breaded crispy fried chicken, hot honey drizzle, Pop’s pickle, side of maple syrup

Street Gyro

$12.00

Sliced beef & lamb, tzatziki , greek Sliced beef & lamb, tzatziki , greek

Street Grub Burger

$15.00

Blend of short rib, brisket, and chuck Double patties, cheddar, tomato grilled red onion, Pop’s pickle, roasted garlic slaw, served w/ a side

All American Burger

$12.00

Blend of short rib brisket, and chuck 8oz patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, Pop’s pickle, American cheese, served w/ a side

Chicken Bulgogi Bowl

$12.00

Korean fire chicken, pineapple, garlic, soy, basmati rice, green onions, white onions

Philly Cheesesteak.

$14.00

Braised Sirloin, peppers, onions, beer cheese, served w/ a side

Memphis BBQ

$12.00

Pulled Pork, Memphis BBQ sauce, slaw, Pop’s pickle, served w/ a side

Cuban Sandwich

$14.00

Pulled pork, black forest ham, mustard aioli, pickle, swiss cheese, served w/ a side

Drunken Noodles

$12.00

Stir fried veggies, tofu, rice noodles, drunkard sauce, roasted garlic, peanuts, green onion

London Fish and Chips

$15.00

Beer battered Atlantic cod, slaw, chipotle tartar sauce, served w/street fries

Fish Sandwich

$13.00

Beer battered Atlantic cod, chipotle tarter sauce, served w/ a side (GF Bun upon request)

Margherita Flat Bread

$12.00

Roasted tomatoes, pesto, balsamic glaze, mozz, marinara

Side Street

Street Fries

$3.00

Gluten Free

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00

Gluten Free

Elotes “Street Corn” off the Cob

$3.00

Gluten Free

End of the Road

Churros w/ chocolate Caramel

$8.00

Powered sugar pastry dough, chocolate dipping sauce w/ Ballotin Chocolate Whiskey

Baker Boy Bucket of Donuts

$8.00

Fried dough and sugar cinnamon w/icing dipping sauce

Kid's Menu

Chicken Tenders w/ fries

$5.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$5.00

Cheese Pizza

$5.00

Cheese Burger w/ fries

$5.00

Grilled Cheese w/ fries

$5.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

3922 Shelbyville Road, Louisville, KY 40207

