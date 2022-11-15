Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries
Pizza

Diamondback Brewing Co. - Locust Point

review star

No reviews yet

1215 EAST FORT AVENUE

Baltimore, MD 21230

Small Plates

Olives

$3.00

Castelvetrano Olives

Dried Figs

$4.00

Black Mission Figs

Truffle Jack

$5.00

Colosseum Genoa Salami

$5.00

Salads

SIDE Kale Caesar

$5.00

Tenderized Kale // Pepitas // DBCaesar Dressing // Croutons

LARGE Kale Caesar

$8.00

Tenderized Kale // Pepitas // DBCaesar Dressing // Croutons

Caprese

$10.00

Tomato // Mozzarella // Fresh Basil // Balsamic Glaze // Olive Oil

Pizzas

Sauce Cake

Sauce Cake

$12.00

Red Sauce // Olive Oil // Fresh Basil

Margherita

Margherita

$13.00

Red Sauce // Mozzarella // Fresh Basil // Olive Oil

Formaggio

Formaggio

$14.00

Red Sauce // Five-Cheese House Blend

Soppressata

Soppressata

$15.00

Red Sauce // Five-Cheese House Blend // Soppressata

Genovese

Genovese

$16.00

Pesto // Mozzarella // Red Onion // Prosciutto

Vegan Pie

Vegan Pie

$14.00

*VEGAN*: Red Sauce // Vegan Mozzarella

Garlic Cheese Bread

$12.00

Olive Oil // Garlic // 5-Cheese House Blend

Extra Sauce (Specify)

$1.00

Red Sauce // Ranch // Balsamic Glaze // Creamy Dijon Dressing // DBCaesar Dressing

Acadian

$16.00

Cajun Red Sauce // Pepper Jack // Andouille Sausage // White Onion // Green Bell Pepper // Celery

Autunno

$15.00

Olive Oil // Mozzarella // Shredded Brussels Sprouts // Prosciutto // Red Onion // Pine Nuts // Balsamic Glaze Drizzle

CBR Cheese Bread

$14.00

Olive Oil // Garlic // House 5-Cheese Blend // Cheddar // Bacon // Ranch Drizzle

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Diamondback Brewing Co. is an urban brewing facility located in the historic Banner Building of Locust Point in downtown Baltimore. Our beer menu focuses on our passion for American hoppy ales, traditional European lagers, and experimental barrel-aged beers. Our pizza menu is a constantly revolving mix of Neopolitan-style pies with our own personal twists. Come enjoy them both in our intimate taproom centered around the base of our iconic smokestack, or on our spacious patio, often filled with live music.

