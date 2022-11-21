Diamond B Coffee 500 Hurst St. Suite 2
No reviews yet
500 Hurst St
Center, TX 75935
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Hot Coffee
Daily Drip
Our daily drip coffee. We feature Van Zandt coffee "Radiant" roast.
Decaf/Pour Over
Decaf by the cup using the pour over method. We can also brew you a regular roast pour over just because its cool and great tasting.
Espresso
Doppio (2) shots of the nectar of the Gods. Not for beginners! Best when consumed here in a real cup.
Americano
Espresso and hot water. This drink has the rich earthy flavor of our espresso but at American "drip" strength.
Cappuccino
Espresso with equal parts steamed milk and foam. For those who want a stronger latte.
Latte
Espresso with steamed milk and a little milk foam. Lattes are a crowd favorite.
Signature Latte
Flavored latte concoctions that you can order by name.
Specialty Latte
Latte made with a flavored sauce with whipped a cream and drizzle. (like Carmel macchiato or a mocha etc.)
Iced Coffee
Iced Americano
Espresso and cold water over ice.
Iced Cold Brew
Our cold brew is brewed in house. A smooth, creamy yet rich coffee that pairs perfectly with your favorite milk.
Iced Signature Cold Brew
Iced Latte
Espresso and cold milk over ice.
Iced Signature Latte
Our signature latte made with flavor mixes you can order by name over ice. Whip and drizzle if you like.
Iced Specialty Latte
Shaken Signature Espresso
Blended Coffee
Iced teas
Lemonades
Splashes
Red bulls
Chai
Snow Storm
Hot Chocolate
Breakfast croissant
Breakfast English Muffin
Jimmy Dean Sausage, egg on maple cakes
Keto Stack
Lunch
Breakfast Quiche
Scones
Cookies
Muffins
1 lb
Columbiana
Notes of chocolate, and cola. Full bodied.
Radiant
Notes of chocolate, molasses and caramel. Honduras/Colombia
Rica Suave
Notes of Lemon, Almond and Nutmeg. Costa Rica
Durango
Notes of Vanilla, Spice and Cinnamon. Mexico
Hondo Sidekick
Certified Organic. Notes of Bourbon, Molasses and Caramel. Honduras
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 6:59 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 6:59 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 6:59 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 6:59 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 6:59 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 6:59 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 6:59 pm
Serving truly artisan coffee to east Texas.
500 Hurst St, Center, TX 75935