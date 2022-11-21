  • Home
  Center
  Diamond B Coffee - 500 Hurst St. Suite 2
Diamond B Coffee 500 Hurst St. Suite 2

500 Hurst St

Center, TX 75935

Hot Coffee

Daily Drip

Daily Drip

$1.99+

Our daily drip coffee. We feature Van Zandt coffee "Radiant" roast.

Decaf/Pour Over

Decaf/Pour Over

$2.49+

Decaf by the cup using the pour over method. We can also brew you a regular roast pour over just because its cool and great tasting.

Espresso

Espresso

$1.99

Doppio (2) shots of the nectar of the Gods. Not for beginners! Best when consumed here in a real cup.

Americano

Americano

$2.99+

Espresso and hot water. This drink has the rich earthy flavor of our espresso but at American "drip" strength.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.99+

Espresso with equal parts steamed milk and foam. For those who want a stronger latte.

Latte

Latte

$3.99+

Espresso with steamed milk and a little milk foam. Lattes are a crowd favorite.

Signature Latte

Signature Latte

$4.49+

Flavored latte concoctions that you can order by name.

Specialty Latte

Specialty Latte

$5.49+

Latte made with a flavored sauce with whipped a cream and drizzle. (like Carmel macchiato or a mocha etc.)

Iced Coffee

Iced Americano

Iced Americano

$3.99+

Espresso and cold water over ice.

Iced Cold Brew

Iced Cold Brew

$4.49+

Our cold brew is brewed in house. A smooth, creamy yet rich coffee that pairs perfectly with your favorite milk.

Iced Signature Cold Brew

$4.99+
Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$4.99+

Espresso and cold milk over ice.

Iced Signature Latte

Iced Signature Latte

$5.49+

Our signature latte made with flavor mixes you can order by name over ice. Whip and drizzle if you like.

Iced Specialty Latte

$5.49+

Shaken Signature Espresso

$5.49

Blended Coffee

Blended Cold brew Frappe

Blended Cold brew Frappe

$4.99+

Our house cold brew blended with cold milk.

Blended Signature Coffee

Blended Signature Coffee

$5.49+

Our cold brew blended with milk and ice with our signature flavor of your choice.

Blended specialty coffee

Blended specialty coffee

$5.99+

Blended coffee with chocolate or caramel sauce topped with whipped cream and drizzle.

Iced teas

Iced sweet Tea

Iced sweet Tea

$1.49+

Community Tea brewed fresh.

Iced unsweet tea

Iced unsweet tea

$1.49+
Flavored tea

Flavored tea

$1.99+

Fresh brewed community tea with your favorite flavor.

Half and Half

Half and Half

$1.49+

Half sweet tea and half lemonade.

Lemonades

Lemonade

Lemonade

$1.49+

Community lemonade over ice.

Flavored Lemonade

Flavored Lemonade

$1.99+

Our Community lemonade with your favorite flavor.

Splashes

Splash

$3.49+

Splash is a refreshing flavored drink made with sprite, flavor and a splash of coconut milk, poured over ice.

Diet Splash

$3.49+Out of stock

Splash is a refreshing flavored drink made with sprite, flavor and a splash of coconut milk, poured over ice. This is a diet version of our splash.

Red bulls

Bull Kick

Bull Kick

$5.49

Red Bull with flavor and a splash of coconut milk over ice.

Steer Kick

Steer Kick

$5.49

Sugar free Red Bull with sugar free flavor and a splash of coconut milk over ice.

Red Bull

Red Bull

$3.79

Red bull served cold in the can or over ice.

Chai

Chai tea latte iced

Chai tea latte iced

$3.99+

Chai tea and coconut milk over ice.

Chai tea latte hot

Chai tea latte hot

$3.99+

Chai tea and coconut milk steamed and served hot.

Berry Christmas Iced

$4.49+

Berry Christmas Hot

$4.49+

Snow Storm

This is a non coffee frappe.

Vanilla Bean

$4.49+

Peach

$4.49+

Orange Dream

$4.49+

Raspberrry

$4.49+

Strawberry

$4.49+

Cherry

$4.49+

Peach + Mango

$4.49+

Blueberry

$4.49+

LTO Egg Nog

$4.49+

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$1.99+

Breakfast croissant

Croissant Bacon Egg American

$4.95Out of stock

Croissant Bacon Egg Cheddar

$4.95Out of stock

Croissant Bacon Egg Pepper Jack

$4.95Out of stock

Croissant Ham Egg American

$4.95Out of stock

Croissant Ham Egg Cheddar

$4.95Out of stock

Croissant Ham Egg Paper Jack

$4.95

Breakfast English Muffin

Muffin Bacon Egg American

$4.95Out of stock

Muffin Bacon Egg Cheddar

$4.95Out of stock

Muffin Bacon Egg Pepper Jack

$4.95Out of stock

Muffin Sausage Egg American

$4.95Out of stock

Muffin Sausage Egg Cheddar

$4.95Out of stock

Muffin Sausage Egg Pepper Jack

$4.95Out of stock

Jimmy Dean Sausage, egg on maple cakes

Jimmy Deans famous breakfast sausage, egg and those amazing male syrup pancakes.

Jimmy Dean

$4.95Out of stock

Kolaches

Sausage and cheddar 2 per order

$2.99

Keto Stack

Egg round Bacon Sausage Cheese

$6.95

Lunch

Chicken Salad / side

Chicken Salad / side

$7.95

Chicken Salad on a bun with southern potato salad, pickle spear and chips.

Ham, turkey & swiss / side

Ham, turkey & swiss / side

$8.95

Breakfast Quiche

Quiche

$4.95Out of stock

Scones

Blueberry scone

Blueberry scone

$1.75Out of stock

Blueberry scone is amazing. something between a cookie and a cake. you gotta try one.

Cookies

Baked fresh daily in house.
White Chocolate Macadamia cookie

White Chocolate Macadamia cookie

$0.89
Choc Chip cookie

Choc Chip cookie

$0.89
Oatmeal Raisin cookie

Oatmeal Raisin cookie

$0.89

Muffins

Cinnamon Coffee Cake Muffin

Cinnamon Coffee Cake Muffin

$2.95
Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$1.95

The classic muffin.

Cinnamon crunch

$1.95Out of stock

Chocolate Chunk

$1.95Out of stock

Baananna nut

$1.95Out of stock

Cakes

Lemon pound cake slice

$2.49Out of stock

1 lb

Columbiana

Columbiana

$15.95

Notes of chocolate, and cola. Full bodied.

Radiant

Radiant

$15.95

Notes of chocolate, molasses and caramel. Honduras/Colombia

Rica Suave

Rica Suave

$15.95

Notes of Lemon, Almond and Nutmeg. Costa Rica

Durango

Durango

$15.95

Notes of Vanilla, Spice and Cinnamon. Mexico

Hondo Sidekick

Hondo Sidekick

$15.95

Certified Organic. Notes of Bourbon, Molasses and Caramel. Honduras

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 6:59 pm
Monday8:00 am - 6:59 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:59 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:59 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:59 pm
Friday8:00 am - 6:59 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:59 pm
Restaurant info

Serving truly artisan coffee to east Texas.

Location

500 Hurst St, Center, TX 75935

Directions

