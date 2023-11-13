Diamond Point Catering 1008 Santa Fe, Corpus Christi, TX 78403
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Diamond Point Catering offers exquisite culinary experiences, combining passion and precision to elevate events. Our skilled chefs craft diverse menus, ensuring memorable moments with every bite. From weddings to corporate gatherings, Diamond Point Catering transforms occasions into gastronomic celebrations, delivering unparalleled service and flavor.
Location
1008 Santa Fe, Corpus Christi, TX 78404
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Water Street Oyster Bar
4.7 • 1,885
309 North Water Street, Suite A Corpus Christi, TX 78401
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Corpus Christi
Water Street Oyster Bar
4.7 • 1,885
309 North Water Street, Suite A Corpus Christi, TX 78401
View restaurant
POMPANO'S SEAFOOD HOUSE & OYSTER BAR -
4.2 • 488
4124 South Staples Street Corpus Christi, TX 78411
View restaurant