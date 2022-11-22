Restaurant header imageView gallery

Diamonds All Star Grille

review star

No reviews yet

272 1/2 Chestnut Street

Meadville, PA 16335

Popular Items

Sausage Gravy N Bisq platter
Turkey BLT Salad
Chicken quesadilla

Beverages

coke

$2.79

diet coke

$2.79

sprite

$2.79

root beer

$2.79

raspberry tea

$2.79

Hi-C Fruit Punch

$2.79

mellow yellow

$2.79

cherry coke

$2.79

coffee

$2.49

hot chocolate

$2.49

fresh brewed tea

$2.79

orange juice

$2.09+

milk

$2.09+

chocolate milk

$2.09+

apple juice

$2.09+

hot tea

$2.49

Regular Milkshakes

$5.29

water

Bottled water

$1.50

lemonade

$2.79

Jr Beverages

kids soda

$0.99

kids hot choc

$0.99

kids milk

$0.99

kids choc milk

$0.99

kids orange juice

$0.99

kids apple juice

$0.99

kids water

kids hi-c fruit punch

$0.99

Benedicts

Eggs Benedict

$10.99

English muffin topped with basted eggs and ham topped with our signature holly sauce & choice of homefries, hash browns or tater cakes & choice of toast, pancakes or fruit

Cajun Shrimp Benedict

$11.99

English muffin, Cajun shrimp, pepper jack cheese, basted eggs and our signature holly sauce served with choice of hash browns or home fries & choice of pancakes, toast or fruit

Breakfast sides

Toast

$2.29

sausage patties (2)

$3.99

sausage links (2)

$3.19

Hashbrowns

$3.49

Tater Cakes

$3.49

Homefries

$3.49

Egg (1)

$1.00

Eggs (2)

$1.79

Bisquits (2)

$2.59

English Muffin

$2.39

Bagel

$2.39

oatmeal

$2.99

biscuits w/ sausage gravy

$5.99

bacon (4)

$3.99

bacon (2)

$2.59

Turkey Patties (2)

$3.99

Saus Links (3)

$3.99

Sausage Patty (1)

$2.59

Turkey Patty (1)

$2.59

fruit

$3.49

Corned Beef Hash

$4.29

Ham Steak

$4.25

1/2 toast

$1.29

Side of Sausage Gravy

$1.50

side of beef gravy

$0.50

Side of Holly sauce

$1.00

side of Turkey Gravy

$0.50

Breakfast Platters

Banana Foster French Toast Platter

$11.99

2 slices of french toast topped with our signature banana foster sauce served with two eggs and choice of 2 sausage links or 2 pieces of bacon

French Toast Platter

$10.99

Two slices of french toast, two eggs and choice of 2 sausage links or 2 pieces of bacon

Pancake Platter

$9.29

3 fluffy pancakes served with two eggs, and a choice of 2 sausage links or 2 pieces of bacon, and for an additional charge sweeten it up with our signature sauces

Sausage Gravy N Bisq platter

$11.49

Fresh baked Buttermilk Biscuit smothered in our homemade sausage gravy served with two eggs any style hash browns or home fries and sausage link or bacon

Strawberry Stuffed French Toast Platter

$11.99

2 slices of strawberry stuffed french toast topped with strawberry glaze, whipped cream, served with two eggs and choice of 2 sausage links or 2 pieces of bacon

Waffle Platter

$11.49

Belgian waffle served with 2 eggs any style and choice of 2 bacon or two sausage links choose to sweeten it up for additional charge

Egg dishes

Diamonds All Star Breakfast

$9.99

Two eggs any style, then choose One meat choice (2) bacon strips, (2) sausage links, (1) Turkey patty or 1) sausage patty then choose either Hash browns, Home fries or Mini seasoned Tater cakes and one choice of fluffy pancakes, fruit, or toast

Corn beef Hash & Eggs

$11.19

Two eggs any style, Corn Beef Hash, choice of Hash browns, Home fries or Mini seasoned Tater cakes and choice of three fluffy pancakes, fruit or buttered toast

Steak & Eggs

$13.99

6 oz steak served with two eggs any style ,hash browns or home fries and choice of 3 fluffy pancakes, fruit or toast

Breakfast Sandwich

$9.29

Choice of Grilled English muffin, or toasted plain Bagel served with over hard egg, choice of cheese , sausage or bacon and choice of hash browns , home fries or fruit

Farmers Pizza

$10.19

scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon,Grilled onions, shredded mozzeralla and cheddar cheeses

Ham Steak N Eggs

$11.99

Two eggs any style, Ham steak, choice of Hash browns, Home fries or Mini seasoned Tater cakes and choice of three fluffy pancakes, fruit or buttered toast

Omelets

Corned Beef Hash Omelet

$11.29

Corned beef hash and pepper jack cheese

Farmers omelet

$11.49

green peppers, onions, sausage, bacon and shredded cheddar cheese choice of Hash browns, Home fries or Mini seasoned Tater cakes and choice of three fluffy pancakes, fruit or buttered toast

Everything Omelet

$11.99

mushrooms, green peppers, onions, ham, diced tomatoes and shredded cheddar cheese choice of Hash browns, Home fries or Mini seasoned Tater cakes and choice of fluffy pancakes, fruit or buttered toast

Garden omelet

$10.99

broccoli, spinach, roasted tomatoes, onions, peppers, pepper jack cheese topped with our signature hollandaise sauce choice of Hash browns, Home fries or Mini seasoned Tater cakes and choice of three fluffy pancakes, fruit or buttered toast

Country Club Omelet

$10.99

Turkey, bacon, diced tomato and our signature hollandaise sauce and includes your choice of Hash browns, Home fries or Mini seasoned Tater cakes and choice of three fluffy pancakes, fruit or buttered toast

Steak Omelet

$12.99

Steak, onions, peppers, mushrooms, shredded mozzerella cheese and includes your choice of Hash browns, Home fries or Mini seasoned Tater cakes and choice of three fluffy pancakes, fruit or buttered toast

Ham n Cheese Omelet

$10.29

Pancakes / Waffles

Banana foster's french toast

$10.99

Three slices of Our signature French toast drizzled with our Sweet Banana Fosters sauce and topped with powdered sugar and whipped cream

Strawberry stuffed french toast

$10.99

Four slices of Our signature French toast covered in sweet glazed strawberries and topped with powdered sugar and whipped cream

Chicken & Waffles

$11.29

Chicken Tenders on top of our house made Belgian waffle drizzled with our secret sauce

Belgian Waffle

$8.99

House made Belgian Waffle topped with margarine and powdered sugar choose to sweeten it up by adding your favorite topping for an extra charge

Three fluffy Pancakes

$6.99

Three fluffy pancakes topped with margarine: Choose to sweeten it up by adding your favorite topping for an extra charge

Three French toast

$8.29

Three brioche French toast

Skillets

Italian Sausage Skillet

$11.79

Italian sausage, grilled red peppers, roasted tomato, onions, and mozzarella cheese on a bed of home style potatoes

All Star Pot Roast Hash Skillet

$11.79

pot roast, grilled onions, Hash browns and topped with shredded Mozzarella cheese and brown gravy

Steak & Potato Skillet

$11.99

Steak, grilled onions, peppers,mushrooms and brown gravy served on a bed of home style potatoes

Apps/Baskets

Chicken quesadilla

$10.99

Flour tortilla W/Grilled Chicken, Pepper jack & Shredded American Cheese served with Salsa & Sourcream

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

(6) Mozzarella Sticks served with Marinara

Onion rings

$8.99

(12) Battered Onion Rings served with Ranch siracha Sauce

Chicken Tender Basket

$9.99

3 Tenders and Fries with Choice of dipping sauce

Fish basket

$10.79

Fried Fish(Pollock) w/ French Fries served with Tartar Sauce

Garbage Fries

$10.99

French Fries loaded with Mozzarella cheese, shredded cheddar, onions, ketchup ranch ,chili and topped with jalepenos

Lunch N More

Pot roast Dinner

$11.29

Pot Roast w/grilled onions smothered in gravy and choice of two dinner sides.

Ham Steak Dinner

$11.99

Ham Steak w/two dinner sides

Mushroom swiss dinner

$12.29

Burgers

BBQ Pot roast Burger

$11.99

6 oz burger patty with Pot roast, american cheese, and BBQ sauce served with French fries

Cheeseburger

$10.99

6 oz Burger with choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles and onion served with french fries

Hamburger

$10.59

6 oz Burger with lettuce, tomato, pickles and onion served with french fries

Mushroom swiss burger

$10.99

6 oz Burger with Swiss cheese and grilled mushrooms served with french fries

Diamonds All Star Burger

$12.99

6 oz Burger with pepper jack cheese, OnionRing, Cheese Stick and ranch sriracha sauce served with french fries

Diamonds MACK Burger

$12.99

Dinner Sides

Applesauce

$2.29

4 oz of regular applesauce

Broccoli

$3.49

4 oz of broccoli florets with margarine

Baked Potato

$3.49

Served with sourcream and whipped margarine

Loaded Baked Potato

$4.99

Baked Potato loaded with butter, sour cream, shredded cheddar cheese and real bacon pieces

Corn

$3.49

French Fries

$3.49

Rice

$3.49

Spinach

$3.49

Dinner Salad

$3.49

Lettuce blend, onion, diced tomatoes, shredded cheese and croutons

Mashed with Brown gravy

$3.49

mashed Pot

$3.49

mashed pot w/ turkey gravy

$3.49

Salads & Soups

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.99

Seasoned grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, egg, onion, shredded cheddar cheese, french fries and a freshly baked bread bowl with choice of dressing

Steak Salad

$13.99

Seasoned steak with lettuce, tomato, onion, egg, shredded cheddar cheese, fries and a freshly baked bread bowl with choice of dressing

Crispy Chicken Salad

$12.99

Fried Chicken Tenders, Bacon, on a bed of lettuce, tomato, onion, shredded cheddar cheese and a freshly baked bread bowl with choice of dressing

Chef Salad

$12.99

Turkey, ham, bacon, egg, salad mix, diced tomato and shredded cheese served with a fresh baked bread bowl with choice of dressing

Turkey BLT Salad

$12.99

Turkey, lettuce, bacon, tomato and shredded cheese served with a fresh baked bread bowl and choice of dressing

Cup of soup

$3.99

Bowl of Soup

$4.99

Sandwiches

Honey Mustard Grilled Chicken

$11.29

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, drizzled with honey mustard, lettuce and tomato served with french fries

All Star Club

$11.29

Choice of toasted bread, turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise served with french fries

Frisco melt

$11.99

Grilled sourdough bread, american cheese, burger, thousand island dressing and grilled onions served with french fries

Crispy Chicken Melt

$11.99

Grilled sourdough bread, pepper jack cheese, bacon and chicken tenders served with french fries

Buffalo Chicken Melt

$11.99

Grilled sourdough bread, pepper jack cheese, bacon and chicken tenders tossed in hot sauce served with french fries

Bagel BLT

$9.29

Plain toasted bagel with bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise served with Fries

Hot Pot Roast Sandwich

$9.99

Grilled Sourdough bread with pot roast, smothered in brown gravy served with one side of your choice

Hot Turkey Sandwich

$9.99

Grilled Sourdough bread topped with turkey, smothered in turkey gravy served with a side of your choice

Fish Sandwich

$10.79

Fried fish filet on bun topped with lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce served with french fries

Country Club

$10.89

Grilled sourdough bread, american cheese, and turkey, bacon served with a side of thousand island dressing

Cheesy Ham N Bacon Melt

$10.89

Grilled sourdough bread, american and swiss cheese, ham and bacon served with french fries

BBQ Chicken Naan Sandwich

$11.29

Grilled chicken, bacon, swiss cheese and bbq sauce on oven baked flatbread served with french fries

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Stirfrys

Grilled Shrimp StirFry

$12.79

Shrimp tossed in sweet chili sauce, grilled peppers, onions, and broccoli on a bed of rice

Steak StirFry

$12.99

Steak tossed in sweet chili sauce, grilled peppers, onions, and broccoli on a bed of rice

Chicken Stirfry

$12.79

Grilled or Crispy chicken tossed in sweet chili sauce, grilled peppers, onions, and broccoli on a bed of rice

Wraps

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$10.59

Chicken tenders, ranch, bacon, lettuce, tomato, on a flour tortilla wrap with shredded american cheese served with french fries

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.59

Chicken tenders tossed in hot sauce and ranch, pepper jack cheese, lettuce and tomato on a flour tortilla served with french fries

Steak Wrap

$11.99

Steak, grilled Red Peppers, onions, pepper jack cheese on a flour tortilla served with french fries

Sweet Chili Shrimp Wrap

$11.99

Grilled shrimp tossed in sweet chili sauce with lettuce and tomato on a flour tortilla served with french fries

Desserts

cinnamon roll

$3.19

Muffin of the day

$2.59

Brownie

$2.59

Brownie Sundae

$4.99

Brownie, vanilla ice cream, choc syrup, chocolate chips, whip cream and a cherry

Cookie

$1.69

Oreo Sundae

$4.29

Vanilla ice cream, crushed oreos, whip cream, chocolate syrup and a cherry

kids meals

jr grilled cheese

$5.99

White bread grilled with sliced american cheese served with one kids side choice and a kids 🍪

jr chicken tenders

$5.99

Three chicken tenders served with choice of one kids side and a 🍪 cookie

Jr Pizza

$5.99

Kids personal size cheese pizza served with one side, and a cookie

Jr mac n cheese

$5.99

Kraft Mac n Cheese with one kids choice and cookie

jr french toast

$4.99

One slice of our signature french toast topped with margarine powdered sugar and served with choice of two bacon or two sausage links, and a cookie

Jr pancakes

$4.99

three small pancakes with whipped margarine and one sausage link or one bacon

diamonds jr breakfast

$5.99

One egg any style , with choice of hash browns, home fries or mini seasoned tater cakes and choice of two bacon or two sausage links, and a cookie

jr chicken n waffles

$4.99

Our house made mini waffles topped with a chicken tender and a cookie

jr cheeseburger

$5.99

4 oz burger patty topped with cheese of choice and one kids side, and a cookie

Mickey Or Minnie Pancake

$4.99

Pancake with sprinkles or chocolate chips made like Mickey Or Minnie served with One link or one bacon

Daily Specials

Cinn Roll pancake platter

$10.99Out of stock

Cinn Roll CAKES

$8.09Out of stock

Taco Salad

$12.99

3 tacos

$7.00Out of stock

**CAN SODA

$1.50

**FUNNEL CAKE

$6.00

Breakfast Quesadilla

$9.99

Italian sausage sandwich/fries

$9.99

Pumpkin Pancakes (3)

$8.00Out of stock

pumpkin platter

$10.99Out of stock

Pump French Toast (3)

$8.00Out of stock

Pump French Platter

$10.29Out of stock

Stuffed PUMPKIN French Toast

$9.99Out of stock

Stuffed Pumpkin PLATTER

$10.99Out of stock

1/2 BLT ,soup & pie

$10.99

Cinn Roll FRENCH toast platter

$10.99

Cinn Roll French toast

$7.25

Pumpkin MilkShake

$4.50

Chili/ch Hotdogs

$8.50

Pot Roast Melt W/fries

$11.99
