Diamonds All Star Grille
No reviews yet
272 1/2 Chestnut Street
Meadville, PA 16335
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Beverages
coke
diet coke
sprite
root beer
raspberry tea
Hi-C Fruit Punch
mellow yellow
cherry coke
coffee
hot chocolate
fresh brewed tea
orange juice
milk
chocolate milk
apple juice
hot tea
Regular Milkshakes
water
Bottled water
lemonade
Jr Beverages
Benedicts
Eggs Benedict
English muffin topped with basted eggs and ham topped with our signature holly sauce & choice of homefries, hash browns or tater cakes & choice of toast, pancakes or fruit
Cajun Shrimp Benedict
English muffin, Cajun shrimp, pepper jack cheese, basted eggs and our signature holly sauce served with choice of hash browns or home fries & choice of pancakes, toast or fruit
Breakfast sides
Toast
sausage patties (2)
sausage links (2)
Hashbrowns
Tater Cakes
Homefries
Egg (1)
Eggs (2)
Bisquits (2)
English Muffin
Bagel
oatmeal
biscuits w/ sausage gravy
bacon (4)
bacon (2)
Turkey Patties (2)
Saus Links (3)
Sausage Patty (1)
Turkey Patty (1)
fruit
Corned Beef Hash
Ham Steak
1/2 toast
Side of Sausage Gravy
side of beef gravy
Side of Holly sauce
side of Turkey Gravy
Breakfast Platters
Banana Foster French Toast Platter
2 slices of french toast topped with our signature banana foster sauce served with two eggs and choice of 2 sausage links or 2 pieces of bacon
French Toast Platter
Two slices of french toast, two eggs and choice of 2 sausage links or 2 pieces of bacon
Pancake Platter
3 fluffy pancakes served with two eggs, and a choice of 2 sausage links or 2 pieces of bacon, and for an additional charge sweeten it up with our signature sauces
Sausage Gravy N Bisq platter
Fresh baked Buttermilk Biscuit smothered in our homemade sausage gravy served with two eggs any style hash browns or home fries and sausage link or bacon
Strawberry Stuffed French Toast Platter
2 slices of strawberry stuffed french toast topped with strawberry glaze, whipped cream, served with two eggs and choice of 2 sausage links or 2 pieces of bacon
Waffle Platter
Belgian waffle served with 2 eggs any style and choice of 2 bacon or two sausage links choose to sweeten it up for additional charge
Egg dishes
Diamonds All Star Breakfast
Two eggs any style, then choose One meat choice (2) bacon strips, (2) sausage links, (1) Turkey patty or 1) sausage patty then choose either Hash browns, Home fries or Mini seasoned Tater cakes and one choice of fluffy pancakes, fruit, or toast
Corn beef Hash & Eggs
Two eggs any style, Corn Beef Hash, choice of Hash browns, Home fries or Mini seasoned Tater cakes and choice of three fluffy pancakes, fruit or buttered toast
Steak & Eggs
6 oz steak served with two eggs any style ,hash browns or home fries and choice of 3 fluffy pancakes, fruit or toast
Breakfast Sandwich
Choice of Grilled English muffin, or toasted plain Bagel served with over hard egg, choice of cheese , sausage or bacon and choice of hash browns , home fries or fruit
Farmers Pizza
scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon,Grilled onions, shredded mozzeralla and cheddar cheeses
Ham Steak N Eggs
Two eggs any style, Ham steak, choice of Hash browns, Home fries or Mini seasoned Tater cakes and choice of three fluffy pancakes, fruit or buttered toast
Omelets
Corned Beef Hash Omelet
Corned beef hash and pepper jack cheese
Farmers omelet
green peppers, onions, sausage, bacon and shredded cheddar cheese choice of Hash browns, Home fries or Mini seasoned Tater cakes and choice of three fluffy pancakes, fruit or buttered toast
Everything Omelet
mushrooms, green peppers, onions, ham, diced tomatoes and shredded cheddar cheese choice of Hash browns, Home fries or Mini seasoned Tater cakes and choice of fluffy pancakes, fruit or buttered toast
Garden omelet
broccoli, spinach, roasted tomatoes, onions, peppers, pepper jack cheese topped with our signature hollandaise sauce choice of Hash browns, Home fries or Mini seasoned Tater cakes and choice of three fluffy pancakes, fruit or buttered toast
Country Club Omelet
Turkey, bacon, diced tomato and our signature hollandaise sauce and includes your choice of Hash browns, Home fries or Mini seasoned Tater cakes and choice of three fluffy pancakes, fruit or buttered toast
Steak Omelet
Steak, onions, peppers, mushrooms, shredded mozzerella cheese and includes your choice of Hash browns, Home fries or Mini seasoned Tater cakes and choice of three fluffy pancakes, fruit or buttered toast
Ham n Cheese Omelet
Pancakes / Waffles
Banana foster's french toast
Three slices of Our signature French toast drizzled with our Sweet Banana Fosters sauce and topped with powdered sugar and whipped cream
Strawberry stuffed french toast
Four slices of Our signature French toast covered in sweet glazed strawberries and topped with powdered sugar and whipped cream
Chicken & Waffles
Chicken Tenders on top of our house made Belgian waffle drizzled with our secret sauce
Belgian Waffle
House made Belgian Waffle topped with margarine and powdered sugar choose to sweeten it up by adding your favorite topping for an extra charge
Three fluffy Pancakes
Three fluffy pancakes topped with margarine: Choose to sweeten it up by adding your favorite topping for an extra charge
Three French toast
Three brioche French toast
Skillets
Italian Sausage Skillet
Italian sausage, grilled red peppers, roasted tomato, onions, and mozzarella cheese on a bed of home style potatoes
All Star Pot Roast Hash Skillet
pot roast, grilled onions, Hash browns and topped with shredded Mozzarella cheese and brown gravy
Steak & Potato Skillet
Steak, grilled onions, peppers,mushrooms and brown gravy served on a bed of home style potatoes
Apps/Baskets
Chicken quesadilla
Flour tortilla W/Grilled Chicken, Pepper jack & Shredded American Cheese served with Salsa & Sourcream
Mozzarella Sticks
(6) Mozzarella Sticks served with Marinara
Onion rings
(12) Battered Onion Rings served with Ranch siracha Sauce
Chicken Tender Basket
3 Tenders and Fries with Choice of dipping sauce
Fish basket
Fried Fish(Pollock) w/ French Fries served with Tartar Sauce
Garbage Fries
French Fries loaded with Mozzarella cheese, shredded cheddar, onions, ketchup ranch ,chili and topped with jalepenos
Lunch N More
Burgers
BBQ Pot roast Burger
6 oz burger patty with Pot roast, american cheese, and BBQ sauce served with French fries
Cheeseburger
6 oz Burger with choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles and onion served with french fries
Hamburger
6 oz Burger with lettuce, tomato, pickles and onion served with french fries
Mushroom swiss burger
6 oz Burger with Swiss cheese and grilled mushrooms served with french fries
Diamonds All Star Burger
6 oz Burger with pepper jack cheese, OnionRing, Cheese Stick and ranch sriracha sauce served with french fries
Diamonds MACK Burger
Dinner Sides
Applesauce
4 oz of regular applesauce
Broccoli
4 oz of broccoli florets with margarine
Baked Potato
Served with sourcream and whipped margarine
Loaded Baked Potato
Baked Potato loaded with butter, sour cream, shredded cheddar cheese and real bacon pieces
Corn
French Fries
Rice
Spinach
Dinner Salad
Lettuce blend, onion, diced tomatoes, shredded cheese and croutons
Mashed with Brown gravy
mashed Pot
mashed pot w/ turkey gravy
Salads & Soups
Grilled Chicken Salad
Seasoned grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, egg, onion, shredded cheddar cheese, french fries and a freshly baked bread bowl with choice of dressing
Steak Salad
Seasoned steak with lettuce, tomato, onion, egg, shredded cheddar cheese, fries and a freshly baked bread bowl with choice of dressing
Crispy Chicken Salad
Fried Chicken Tenders, Bacon, on a bed of lettuce, tomato, onion, shredded cheddar cheese and a freshly baked bread bowl with choice of dressing
Chef Salad
Turkey, ham, bacon, egg, salad mix, diced tomato and shredded cheese served with a fresh baked bread bowl with choice of dressing
Turkey BLT Salad
Turkey, lettuce, bacon, tomato and shredded cheese served with a fresh baked bread bowl and choice of dressing
Cup of soup
Bowl of Soup
Sandwiches
Honey Mustard Grilled Chicken
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, drizzled with honey mustard, lettuce and tomato served with french fries
All Star Club
Choice of toasted bread, turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise served with french fries
Frisco melt
Grilled sourdough bread, american cheese, burger, thousand island dressing and grilled onions served with french fries
Crispy Chicken Melt
Grilled sourdough bread, pepper jack cheese, bacon and chicken tenders served with french fries
Buffalo Chicken Melt
Grilled sourdough bread, pepper jack cheese, bacon and chicken tenders tossed in hot sauce served with french fries
Bagel BLT
Plain toasted bagel with bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise served with Fries
Hot Pot Roast Sandwich
Grilled Sourdough bread with pot roast, smothered in brown gravy served with one side of your choice
Hot Turkey Sandwich
Grilled Sourdough bread topped with turkey, smothered in turkey gravy served with a side of your choice
Fish Sandwich
Fried fish filet on bun topped with lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce served with french fries
Country Club
Grilled sourdough bread, american cheese, and turkey, bacon served with a side of thousand island dressing
Cheesy Ham N Bacon Melt
Grilled sourdough bread, american and swiss cheese, ham and bacon served with french fries
BBQ Chicken Naan Sandwich
Grilled chicken, bacon, swiss cheese and bbq sauce on oven baked flatbread served with french fries
Grilled Cheese
Skillets
Italian Sausage Skillet
Italian sausage, grilled red peppers, roasted tomato, onions, and mozzarella cheese on a bed of home style potatoes
All Star Pot Roast Hash Skillet
pot roast, grilled onions, Hash browns and topped with shredded Mozzarella cheese and brown gravy
Steak & Potato Skillet
Steak, grilled onions, peppers,mushrooms and brown gravy served on a bed of home style potatoes
Stirfrys
Grilled Shrimp StirFry
Shrimp tossed in sweet chili sauce, grilled peppers, onions, and broccoli on a bed of rice
Steak StirFry
Steak tossed in sweet chili sauce, grilled peppers, onions, and broccoli on a bed of rice
Chicken Stirfry
Grilled or Crispy chicken tossed in sweet chili sauce, grilled peppers, onions, and broccoli on a bed of rice
Wraps
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Chicken tenders, ranch, bacon, lettuce, tomato, on a flour tortilla wrap with shredded american cheese served with french fries
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Chicken tenders tossed in hot sauce and ranch, pepper jack cheese, lettuce and tomato on a flour tortilla served with french fries
Steak Wrap
Steak, grilled Red Peppers, onions, pepper jack cheese on a flour tortilla served with french fries
Sweet Chili Shrimp Wrap
Grilled shrimp tossed in sweet chili sauce with lettuce and tomato on a flour tortilla served with french fries
Desserts
kids meals
jr grilled cheese
White bread grilled with sliced american cheese served with one kids side choice and a kids 🍪
jr chicken tenders
Three chicken tenders served with choice of one kids side and a 🍪 cookie
Jr Pizza
Kids personal size cheese pizza served with one side, and a cookie
Jr mac n cheese
Kraft Mac n Cheese with one kids choice and cookie
jr french toast
One slice of our signature french toast topped with margarine powdered sugar and served with choice of two bacon or two sausage links, and a cookie
Jr pancakes
three small pancakes with whipped margarine and one sausage link or one bacon
diamonds jr breakfast
One egg any style , with choice of hash browns, home fries or mini seasoned tater cakes and choice of two bacon or two sausage links, and a cookie
jr chicken n waffles
Our house made mini waffles topped with a chicken tender and a cookie
jr cheeseburger
4 oz burger patty topped with cheese of choice and one kids side, and a cookie
Mickey Or Minnie Pancake
Pancake with sprinkles or chocolate chips made like Mickey Or Minnie served with One link or one bacon
Daily Specials
Cinn Roll pancake platter
Cinn Roll CAKES
Taco Salad
3 tacos
**CAN SODA
**FUNNEL CAKE
Breakfast Quesadilla
Italian sausage sandwich/fries
Pumpkin Pancakes (3)
pumpkin platter
Pump French Toast (3)
Pump French Platter
Stuffed PUMPKIN French Toast
Stuffed Pumpkin PLATTER
1/2 BLT ,soup & pie
Cinn Roll FRENCH toast platter
Cinn Roll French toast
Pumpkin MilkShake
Chili/ch Hotdogs
Pot Roast Melt W/fries
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
272 1/2 Chestnut Street, Meadville, PA 16335