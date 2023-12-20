DIANE'S TEA ROOM AND RESTAURANT
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Victorian Tea Experience, Lunch, High Tea, and Dinner Events! Quality, Fresh and Homemade, every day! Diane’s Tea Room and Restaurant is a family-owned restaurant. Our mission is to create a warm, comfortable experience with excellent food and a friendly environment! Leave your worries at the door! The Tea Room is based on the traditional Victorian Tea experience but with a modern influence! We have over 40 different tea options, delicious sandwiches, and delectable desserts. Join us for lunch, Sunday brunch, or our special High Tea and Dinner events!
Location
114 Broadway Avenue, Kissimmee, FL 34741
Gallery
