Restaurant info

Victorian Tea Experience, Lunch, High Tea, and Dinner Events! Quality, Fresh and Homemade, every day! Diane’s Tea Room and Restaurant is a family-owned restaurant. Our mission is to create a warm, comfortable experience with excellent food and a friendly environment! Leave your worries at the door! The Tea Room is based on the traditional Victorian Tea experience but with a modern influence! We have over 40 different tea options, delicious sandwiches, and delectable desserts. Join us for lunch, Sunday brunch, or our special High Tea and Dinner events!