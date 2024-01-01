A map showing the location of DiCamillo Bakery 811 Linwood AvenueView gallery

DiCamillo Bakery 811 Linwood Avenue

811 Linwood Avenue

Niagara Falls, NY 14305

Bread

Italian

Large Scaletta Bread

$5.75

27 oz

Small Scaletta Bread

$3.75

14oz

Round Italian Bread

$2.79

18 oz

Tally Stix

$2.16

St. Joseph's Day Breads - Small

$2.25

St. Joseph's Day Breads - Large

$23.75

Dough Special

$3.99

Dough 1# Bag

$1.96

Yeast 1#

$1.86

Other

Homestyle Bread

$3.50

Baguette

$1.65

Placek

$5.49

Armenian Bread

$2.99

Irish Sweet Bread

$5.49

Irish Soda Bread

$5.49

Whole Wheat Bread

$4.19

Multi Grain Bread

$5.14

Cracked Wheat Bread

$3.59

French Bread

$3.14

Rye Bread

$3.99

Rye Bread 2#

$7.19

Bills Bread

$7.99

Bread Crumbs 14oz

$2.99

Bread Crumbs 5#

$10.29

Reduced Breads

Day Old Large Scaletta Bread

$3.45

Reduced Homestyle Bread

$2.10

Reduced Irish Sweet/Irish Soda Bread

$3.29

Reduced Placek

$3.29

Reduced Rye Bread

$2.39

Reduced Wheat Bread

$2.51

Reduced Pizza Bread

$1.50

Rolls

Hard

Hard Rolls Each

$0.84

Hard Rolls 1/2 Dozen

$3.00

Hard Rolls Dozen

$4.00

Mini Hard Rolls Dozen

$4.00

Fancy

Fancy Roll Each

$0.69

Fancy Roll 1/2 Dozen

$4.15

Fancy Roll Dozen

$5.75

Kummelweck

Kummelweck Rolls - Each

$0.64

Kummelweck Rolls - 1/2 Dozen

$3.84

Kummelweck Rolls - Dozen

$4.90

Mini Kummelweck Rolls - Dozen

$4.90

Submarine

Submarine Each

$0.95

12" Roll

Submarine 1/2 Dozen

$5.70

12" Roll

Submarine Dozen

$8.75

12" Roll

Sumarine Rolls Dozen Sesame

$9.75

Bomber

Bomber Rolls - Each

$0.80

7" Roll

Bomber Rolls - 1/2 Dozen

$4.80

7" Roll

Bomber Rolls - Dozen

$6.25

7" Roll

Sausage

Sausage Roll - Each

$0.64

Sausage Roll - 1/2 Dozen

$3.84

Sausage Roll - Dozen

$4.59

Mini Sausage Roll - Dozen

$4.59

Semi-Hard

Parker House Rolls

$4.75

Dinner Rolls

$5.65

Hamburger Rolls - Each

$0.40

Hamburger Rolls - 1/2 Dozen

$2.23

Hamburger rolls - Dozen

$4.45

Hot Dog Rolls - Each

$0.40

Hot Dog Rolls - 1/2 Dozen

$2.40

Hot Dog Rolls - Dozen

$4.45

Semi-Hard Rolls - Each

$0.80

Semi-Hard Rolls - Dozen

$5.90

Semi-Hard Kummelweck Rolls - Each

$0.80

Semi-Hard Kummelweck Rolls -Dozen

$6.49

Pastry/Cakes/Cookies

Case Items

Eclairs

$4.25

Napolean

$3.95

Chocolate Brownie

$2.65

Sfogliatelle Flora

$3.95

Butter Tart

$3.60

Ladylock

$3.39

Turnovers

$3.75

Apple Nests

$4.25

Chrusciki

$7.25

Fudge Tart

$3.55

Raisin Eccles

$3.00

Cinnamon Buns

$6.25

Walnut Honey Buns

$8.75

Apple Flip

$4.00

Plain Cannoli

$3.79

Chocolate Dipped Cannoli

$3.99

Custard Puffs - Each

$2.00

Custard Puffs - 1/2 Dozen

$12.00

Custard Puffs - Dozen

$20.00

Tea Biscuits - Each

$1.25

Tea Biscuits 4-pack

$4.75

Raisin Scones - Each

$1.25

Raisin Scones - 4-pack

$4.75

Large Muffin

$2.25

Muffin 4-Pack

$8.99

Cakes

Angel Food

$6.19

Gold Pound Cake

$4.00

Large Muffin

$2.25

7" Gold Cake

$14.50

7" Chococlate Cake

$14.50

7" Half & Half Cake

$14.50

7" Banana Cake

$14.50

7" German Chocolate Cake

$18.50

7" Boston Creme Cake

$17.00

Cassatta

$22.50

Mini Cassatta

$8.50

7" Strawberry Puff Cake

$18.50

Banana Split

$21.75

7" Black Forest Cake

$20.25

Carrot Cake

$17.00

Bavarian Log

$20.25

Filled Gold Cupcake

$2.00

Filled Chocolate Cupcake

$2.00

Gold Cupcake

$1.85

Chocolate Cupcake

$1.85

Whole Cheesecake

$19.79

1/2 Cheesecake

$11.49

1/4 Cheesecake

$6.69

Whole Cheesecake w/ Fruit Topping

$24.49

1/2 Cheesecake w/ Fruit Topping

$14.39

1/4 Cheesecake w/ Fruit Topping

$8.35

Gold Cake Square

$3.25

Chocolate Cake Square

$3.25

Banana Cake Square

$3.25

German Chocolate Cake Square

$4.75

Carrot Cake Square

$4.75

Pumpkin Cake Square

$3.25

Mint Chocolate Cake Square

$4.50

Jelly Roll

$4.75

Lemon Roll

$4.75

Coffee Cakes

Almond Coffee Cake

$9.75

Apple Coffee Cake

$9.75

Babka

$9.99

Cheese Coffee Cake

$9.75

Cherry Cheese Coffee Cake

$9.75

Cinnamon Coffee Cake

$9.75

King Cake

$14.95

Pat's Daily Special Coffee Cakes

$4.00

Danishes

Almond Danish

$2.65

Apple Danish

$2.65

Cheese Danish

$2.65

Cherry Danish

$2.65

Nut Danish

$2.65

Cookies

Cookie Platter - 1lb

$23.99

Cookie Platter - 2lb 8oz

$48.99

Linzer Tart

$3.75

Raspberry Jamboree

$3.49

Chocolate Chip

$1.55

Sugar

$1.55

Snickerdoodle

$1.55

Chinese Butter

$1.55

Double Chocolate Walnut

$1.55

Molasses Raisin

$1.55

Oatmeal Raisin

$1.55

Peanut Butter

$1.55

1DZ Homestyle Cookies

$13.50

1/2DZ Homestyle Cookies

$9.30

Tea Cookies 5oz Container

$6.89

Tea Cookies 1lb

$21.99

Pizzelles 5oz

$6.89

Pies

Pumpkin Pie

$14.00

8" Apple Pie

$16.00

8" Blueberry Pie

$16.00