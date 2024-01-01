- Home
DiCamillo Bakery 811 Linwood Avenue
811 Linwood Avenue
Niagara Falls, NY 14305
Bread
Italian
Other
Reduced Breads
Rolls
Kummelweck
Submarine
Bomber
Sausage
Semi-Hard
Parker House Rolls
$4.75
Dinner Rolls
$5.65
Hamburger Rolls - Each
$0.40
Hamburger Rolls - 1/2 Dozen
$2.23
Hamburger rolls - Dozen
$4.45
Hot Dog Rolls - Each
$0.40
Hot Dog Rolls - 1/2 Dozen
$2.40
Hot Dog Rolls - Dozen
$4.45
Semi-Hard Rolls - Each
$0.80
Semi-Hard Rolls - Dozen
$5.90
Semi-Hard Kummelweck Rolls - Each
$0.80
Semi-Hard Kummelweck Rolls -Dozen
$6.49
Pastry/Cakes/Cookies
Case Items
Eclairs
$4.25
Napolean
$3.95
Chocolate Brownie
$2.65
Sfogliatelle Flora
$3.95
Butter Tart
$3.60
Ladylock
$3.39
Turnovers
$3.75
Apple Nests
$4.25
Chrusciki
$7.25
Fudge Tart
$3.55
Raisin Eccles
$3.00
Cinnamon Buns
$6.25
Walnut Honey Buns
$8.75
Apple Flip
$4.00
Plain Cannoli
$3.79
Chocolate Dipped Cannoli
$3.99
Custard Puffs - Each
$2.00
Custard Puffs - 1/2 Dozen
$12.00
Custard Puffs - Dozen
$20.00
Tea Biscuits - Each
$1.25
Tea Biscuits 4-pack
$4.75
Raisin Scones - Each
$1.25
Raisin Scones - 4-pack
$4.75
Large Muffin
$2.25
Muffin 4-Pack
$8.99
Cakes
Angel Food
$6.19
Gold Pound Cake
$4.00
7" Gold Cake
$14.50
7" Chococlate Cake
$14.50
7" Half & Half Cake
$14.50
7" Banana Cake
$14.50
7" German Chocolate Cake
$18.50
7" Boston Creme Cake
$17.00
Cassatta
$22.50
Mini Cassatta
$8.50
7" Strawberry Puff Cake
$18.50
Banana Split
$21.75
7" Black Forest Cake
$20.25
Carrot Cake
$17.00
Bavarian Log
$20.25
Filled Gold Cupcake
$2.00
Filled Chocolate Cupcake
$2.00
Gold Cupcake
$1.85
Chocolate Cupcake
$1.85
Whole Cheesecake
$19.79
1/2 Cheesecake
$11.49
1/4 Cheesecake
$6.69
Whole Cheesecake w/ Fruit Topping
$24.49
1/2 Cheesecake w/ Fruit Topping
$14.39
1/4 Cheesecake w/ Fruit Topping
$8.35
Gold Cake Square
$3.25
Chocolate Cake Square
$3.25
Banana Cake Square
$3.25
German Chocolate Cake Square
$4.75
Carrot Cake Square
$4.75
Pumpkin Cake Square
$3.25
Mint Chocolate Cake Square
$4.50
Jelly Roll
$4.75
Lemon Roll
$4.75
Coffee Cakes
Cookies
Cookie Platter - 1lb
$23.99
Cookie Platter - 2lb 8oz
$48.99
Linzer Tart
$3.75
Raspberry Jamboree
$3.49
Chocolate Chip
$1.55
Sugar
$1.55
Snickerdoodle
$1.55
Chinese Butter
$1.55
Double Chocolate Walnut
$1.55
Molasses Raisin
$1.55
Oatmeal Raisin
$1.55
Peanut Butter
$1.55
1DZ Homestyle Cookies
$13.50
1/2DZ Homestyle Cookies
$9.30
Tea Cookies 5oz Container
$6.89
Tea Cookies 1lb
$21.99
Pizzelles 5oz
$6.89