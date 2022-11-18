Restaurant header imageView gallery

Diced - Parkside

review star

No reviews yet

7157 O'Kelly Chapel Road

Cary, NC 27519

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Craft Your Own
Southwest Crunch
Chicken or Shrimp Caesar

Salads, Grain Bowls & Wraps

Southwest Crunch

Southwest Crunch

$11.95

(GF, Vegetarian) avocado, shredded cheddar, black beans, grilled corn, grape tomatoes, red onion & tortilla strips with our homemade Chipotle Ranch or Cilantro Lime

NEW Recipe Avocado BLTO

NEW Recipe Avocado BLTO

$11.45

(new recipe) avocado, applewood bacon, grape tomatoes, pickled onion & croutons with our homemade Avocado Bacon Ranch or White Balsamic

Greek Goddess

Greek Goddess

$11.95

(vegetarian) kalamata olives, feta cheese, red onion, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, banana peppers & croutons with our Greek Feta

Daisy Duke

Daisy Duke

$12.45

sliced roasted turkey, applewood bacon, shredded cheddar, farm fresh egg, red onion, grape tomatoes & croutons with our homemade Honey Mustard or Buttermilk Ranch dressing

The Cobb

The Cobb

$13.95

(GF) grilled chicken, applewood smoked bacon, fresh avocado, crumbled blue cheese, grape tomatoes & farm fresh egg with our homemade Buttermilk Ranch or Avocado Bacon Ranch

Chicken or Shrimp Caesar

Chicken or Shrimp Caesar

$10.45

grilled chicken or grilled shrimp, shaved parmesan & croutons with our House-made Caesar dressing

Spicy Thai

Spicy Thai

$11.45

(GF, V) edamame, carrots, purple cabbage, green onion, fresh sliced jalapeños, cilantro, chow mein noodles & peanuts with our homemade Carrot Ginger dressing

Harvest Crunch

Harvest Crunch

$11.95

(GF, V) roasted brussels sprouts, beets, cucumbers, crispy chickpeas, roasted sweet potato, roasted mushrooms, roasted broccoli & sunflower seeds with our homemade Maple Tahini or Carrot Ginger dressing

Mango Paradise

Mango Paradise

$11.95

(GF, Vegetarian) feta cheese, fresh cut strawberries and apples, mango, craisins, walnuts & sunflower seeds with our homemade White Balsamic or Strawberry Poppyseed

Buffalo or BBQ Chop

Buffalo or BBQ Chop

$12.95

grilled chicken, cheddar, red onion, grape tomatoes, purple cabbage, carrots, croutons & crispy onions with our homemade Buttermilk Ranch + a drizzle of Frank's Red Hot or BBQ sauce

Black & Blue

Black & Blue

$13.45

grilled steak, crumbled blue cheese, roasted mushrooms, grape tomatoes, cucumber & crispy onions with our homemade Blue Cheese or White Balsamic

Triple Threat

Triple Threat

$14.45

grilled steak, grilled chicken, applewood smoked bacon, shredded cheddar, fresh sliced jalapeños, cucumbers, red and banana peppers, crispy onions & tortilla strips with our homemade Sweet Chipotle or Avocado Bacon Ranch

Shrimp & Grains

Shrimp & Grains

$13.95

(GF) grilled shrimp, avocado, shredded parmesan, quinoa, edamame & almonds with Extra Virgin Olive Oil + Lemon or Lemon Basil

Hearty Vegan

Hearty Vegan

$11.95

(GF, V) avocado, purple cabbage, carrots, black beans, grilled corn, hearts of palm, cilantro & tortilla strips with our homemade Sweet Chipotle or Cilantro Lime

Craft Your Own

Craft Your Own

$8.95

Create your own salad, wrap, or grain bowl from over 50 fresh ingredients and daily made protein options. You can't go wrong with making it your way!

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.29
Tribucha Kombucha

Tribucha Kombucha

$3.99
Vitamin Water

Vitamin Water

$2.99
Smart Water

Smart Water

$2.49
Spindrift

Spindrift

$2.49

Brownies & Cookies

Cookie

Cookie

$1.50

Chocolate chip cookie baked in house

2 Cookies

2 Cookies

$3.00

2 Chocolate chip cookies baked in house

Chips

Carolina Kettle

Carolina Kettle

$2.50

Locally made kettle chips

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Fresh ingredients made in house every day topped off with house made dressing :)

