Dichos Taqueria

review star

No reviews yet

614 South Wayside Drive SUITE 101

Houston, TX 77011

Aguas Frescas/Natural Drinks
Taco Carnitas / Pork
Guacamole

Drinks

Water

Coffee

$2.69

Iced Tea

$2.75

Aguas Frescas/Natural Drinks

$2.99+

Fountain Drinks

$2.75+

Coca Cola Mexicana

$3.79

Mexican Sodas

$2.89

Can Soda

$1.75

Licuados/Milkshake

$5.99+

Milk Chocolate

$3.99

Fresh Orange Juice

$3.99+

Milk

$2.95

Hot Chocolate

$4.75

Topochico Preparado

$3.99

Bottled Water

$1.75

Cafe Capuccino

$3.99

Hot Tea

$2.95

Minute Maid Apple Juice

$2.99

Minute Maid Orange Juice

$2.99

Desayunos Tradicionales

Huevos Rancheros

$6.99

Two Eggs sunny side up. Topped with our ranchero sauce.

Huevos Revueltos

$6.99

Huevos Sunny side up

$6.99

Huevos a La Mexicana

$6.99

Eggs scrambled with onions, tomato and jalapeno peppers

Huevos con Papas

$6.99

Eggs scrambled with Potatoes

Huevos con Jamon

$6.99

Eggs scrambled with Ham

Huevos con Tocino

$6.99

Eggs scrambled with Bacon

Huevos con Nopales

$6.99

Eggs scrambled with Cactus

Huevos con Chorizo

$6.99

Eggs scrambled with Mexican Sausage

Papas con Chorizo

$6.99

Potatoes with Mexican Sausage

Migas a La Mexicana

$6.99

Eggs scambled with Tortilla Chips and onions, tomato and jalapeno peppers

Migas Naturales

$6.99

Huevos con Jalapeno Sausage

$7.49

Eggs scrambled with Jalapeno sausage

Chicharron con Huevo

$6.99

Eggs scrambled with Pork skin

Chicharron en Salsa con Huevo

$6.99

Breakfast Sides

Bacon (2) Strips

$1.75

Ham

$1.50

Sausage 8oz

$3.50

Breakfast Potatoes

$2.99

Cheese 4oz

$1.99

Refried Beans 4oz

$1.75

Plantains

$3.25

Sour Cream 4oz

$1.99

One Extra Egg

$1.29

Pancakes (1)

$1.69

Pancakes (3)

$4.99

Side Chilaquiles

$3.99

Pork Chop (1) 6oz

$4.99

Molletes (2)

$4.99

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles con Carne

$11.95

Chilaquiles

$6.95

Mega Breakfast Taco

Mega BKFT Taco

$5.79+

Mega BKFT Taco Cubano

$3.75

Breakfast Taco

Taco Breakfast

$2.59+

Breakfast Torta or Burrito

Breakfast Torta

$8.99+

Breakfast Burrito

$7.50+

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$6.99+

Favorites

Huevo Divorciados

$12.99+

Two eggs over fried tortilla covered with green and red sauce. Served with refried beans, fresco cheese, tortillas and chicken or steak fajita.

Huevos Motulenos

$8.95

Giant fried tortilla. Topped with refried beans Three Eggs sunny side up covered with our Ranchero sauce and cheese. Served with ripe plantains (platano Maduro).

Huevos Albanil

$11.95

Eggs scrambled with steak fajita and green sauce, served with refried beans and Fresco cheese.

Enfrijoladas Veracruzanas

$8.99

Three corn tortillas rolled and lled with scrambled eggs a la Mexicana. Covered with our beans sauce, fresco cheese, Chorizo and Sour cream.

Desayuno Tipico

$8.95

Two eggs, served with refried beans, ripe plantains (platano Maduro), avocado, fresco cheese and sour cream.

Molletes Mixtos

$9.95

Four piece of Mexican bread topped with refried beans, chorizo, bacon, ham or poblano peppers and white melted cheese. Served with pico de gallo.

Omelette

$8.95+