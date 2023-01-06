Dichos Taqueria
No reviews yet
614 South Wayside Drive SUITE 101
Houston, TX 77011
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Drinks
Water
Coffee
Iced Tea
Aguas Frescas/Natural Drinks
Fountain Drinks
Coca Cola Mexicana
Mexican Sodas
Can Soda
Licuados/Milkshake
Milk Chocolate
Fresh Orange Juice
Milk
Hot Chocolate
Topochico Preparado
Bottled Water
Cafe Capuccino
Hot Tea
Minute Maid Apple Juice
Minute Maid Orange Juice
Desayunos Tradicionales
Huevos Rancheros
Two Eggs sunny side up. Topped with our ranchero sauce.
Huevos Revueltos
Huevos Sunny side up
Huevos a La Mexicana
Eggs scrambled with onions, tomato and jalapeno peppers
Huevos con Papas
Eggs scrambled with Potatoes
Huevos con Jamon
Eggs scrambled with Ham
Huevos con Tocino
Eggs scrambled with Bacon
Huevos con Nopales
Eggs scrambled with Cactus
Huevos con Chorizo
Eggs scrambled with Mexican Sausage
Papas con Chorizo
Potatoes with Mexican Sausage
Migas a La Mexicana
Eggs scambled with Tortilla Chips and onions, tomato and jalapeno peppers
Migas Naturales
Huevos con Jalapeno Sausage
Eggs scrambled with Jalapeno sausage
Chicharron con Huevo
Eggs scrambled with Pork skin
Chicharron en Salsa con Huevo
Breakfast Sides
Chilaquiles
Mega Breakfast Taco
Breakfast Taco
Breakfast Torta or Burrito
Breakfast Sandwich
Favorites
Huevo Divorciados
Two eggs over fried tortilla covered with green and red sauce. Served with refried beans, fresco cheese, tortillas and chicken or steak fajita.
Huevos Motulenos
Giant fried tortilla. Topped with refried beans Three Eggs sunny side up covered with our Ranchero sauce and cheese. Served with ripe plantains (platano Maduro).
Huevos Albanil
Eggs scrambled with steak fajita and green sauce, served with refried beans and Fresco cheese.
Enfrijoladas Veracruzanas
Three corn tortillas rolled and lled with scrambled eggs a la Mexicana. Covered with our beans sauce, fresco cheese, Chorizo and Sour cream.
Desayuno Tipico
Two eggs, served with refried beans, ripe plantains (platano Maduro), avocado, fresco cheese and sour cream.
Molletes Mixtos
Four piece of Mexican bread topped with refried beans, chorizo, bacon, ham or poblano peppers and white melted cheese. Served with pico de gallo.