DiCicco's Italian Restaurant - Clovis

4,913 Reviews

$$

408 Clovis Ave

Clovis, CA 93612

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Party Trays

Half Tray Garden Salad

$35.00

Mushrooms | Tomatoes | Olives | Pepperoncini’s

Full Tray Garden Salad

$55.00

Mushrooms | Tomatoes | Olives | Pepperoncini’s

Half Tray Antipasto Salad

$45.00

Mixed Greens | Salami | Black Olives | Tomatoes | Pepperoncini’s | Cheddar | Mozzarella

Full Tray Antipasto Salad

$70.00

Mixed Greens | Salami | Black Olives | Tomatoes | Pepperoncini’s | Cheddar | Mozzarella

Half Tray Spaghetti

$50.00

Classic Marinara Sauce

Full Tray Spaghetti

$88.00

Classic Marinara Sauce

Half Tray Fettuccini Alfredo

$65.00

House-Made Alfredo Sauce

Full Tray Fettuccini Alfredo

$105.00

House-Made Alfredo Sauce

Half Tray Lasagna

$75.00

Classic Marinara Sauce | Seasoned Ground Beef | Five Cheese Blend | Mild Italian Sausage Note: Please allow 24 hours notice for this item.

Full Tray Lasagna

$125.00

Classic Marinara Sauce | Seasoned Ground Beef | Five Cheese Blend | Mild Italian Sausage Note: Please allow 24 hours notice for this item.

Half Tray Rigatoni

$50.00

Classic Marinara Sauce

Full Tray Rigatoni

$88.00

Classic Marinara Sauce

Half Tray Penne

$50.00

Classic Marinara Sauce

Full Tray Penne

$88.00

Classic Marinara Sauce

Half Tray Rigatoni Scarface

$80.00

Sautéed Chicken | Mushroom | Alfredo Sauce

Full Tray Rigatoni Scarface

$130.00

Sautéed Chicken | Mushroom | Alfredo Sauce

Half Tray Beef Ravioli

$65.00

Classic Marinara Sauce

Full Tray Beef Ravioli

$108.00

Classic Marinara Sauce

Half Tray Cheese Ravioli

$65.00

Classic Marinara Sauce

Full Tray Cheese Ravioli

$108.00

Classic Marinara Sauce

Garlic Toast Platter (30pc)

$20.00

Served with house marinara sauce.

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Our location in Old Town Clovis has been serving great food since 1977 and it's our pleasure to serve you!

408 Clovis Ave, Clovis, CA 93612

